Each of the Past 7 Julys Had the Lowest Inventory of Existing Homes on Record. Inventory Fell for 16 Years. One Big Reason: Technology

A home enters inventory when it’s listed for sale and exits inventory when the sale closes. Technology sped up the clunky processes in between.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been a lot of noise about how the inventory of existing homes in July, at 1.11 million, was the lowest for any July on record. It wasn’t actually the lowest inventory on record; that was in January and February 2022, with 850,000 homes in inventory. (July sales also dropped about 25% from the the last two Julys before the pandemic).
But each one of the last seven Julys – 2017 through 2023 – was the lowest July on record. Inventories have been declining ever since the inventory peak of the housing bubble in July 2007. Of those 16 years, inventories rose year-over-year in only two Julys, in 2010 and 2014.
The chart below shows the inventory each July (red line), according to data from the National Association of Realtors; and “active listings” (green line), according to data from realtor.com.
Inventory tracks homes from the moment they’re listed for sale in the MLS to the moment the status in the MLS is changed to “Closed,” or when the status is changed to Cancelled or Expired after it failed to sell (homes getting pulled off the market when they fail to sell is another factor the reduces inventory, but isn’t the topic here).
So “inventory” includes homes whose sales haven’t closed yet and are pending, waiting for mortgage approvals, etc. Homes with pending sales are no longer being marketed, but still show in inventory until the sale closes.
Active listings represent the inventory without the homes that have pending sales. These are the homes that are still being actively marketed (the publicly available data of active listings from realtor.com only go back to 2016).
Unlike inventory, active listings rose in July 2022 from July 2021. While they dipped in July 2023 to 646,700, they were still 18% above July 2021:
And here is inventory for every month, according to the National Association of Realtors. Julys are in the tops of the seasonal peaks (historic data via YCharts):
The big reason: technology finally sped up clunky RE processes.
A big reason for those declines in inventory is that “inventory,” the way it is defined, has finally been visited by technology after the Financial Crisis, and technology in RE was taken to the next level during the pandemic.
A home enters inventory when it is initially listed for sale in the MLS, and it exits inventory when the sale closes or when the home is pulled off the market. So the time it takes to do all the processes from marketing the home to getting a mortgage approved, getting inspections done, to shuffling documents around, and closing the sale determine how long a home sits in “inventory.”
Over the past 15 years, the real estate industry digitized. So now when a home is listed, the listing can be seen immediately by a potential buyer 1,000 miles away. In the old days, you had to submit the listing to the local newspaper which would print it in its weekend RE section. Papers made spades of money doing that, now many have gone bankrupt.
All the clunky processes that go on from when a house enters inventory and is being marketed to the public until it exits inventory have been sped up by the internet and digitization.
Zillow, Redfin, realtor.com, and a gazillion other real estate tech firms have sprung up over the years to make the listing itself and all kinds of info about it instantly available to potential buyers. No one has to wait for the paper to print the weekend edition, or whatever.
Within moments of the home getting listed, someone might be watching the video tour, scroll through past listing and sales prices, look at when the listing got pulled and then relisted, etc., look at market data, get estimates of mortgage payments (“get pre-qualified,” the Zillow button says) and apply for down-payment assistance (“check eligibility” the Zillow button says). Info on property taxes, insurance, homeowner association fees, etc. is right there on the smartphone.
Marketing the property has turned into an instant sound-and-light show that people can see while at work, instead of having to wait for the weekend to dig through papers, make phone calls, and worse, go places.
The tech includes video tours of homes that cause people to buy a home without ever setting foot in it. You can get mortgage approvals in hours or days, not weeks. Electronic documents and signing of electronic documents, long a staple in other industries, are finally common in RE. Remote online notarization (RON) is allowed in many states; the RON system makes eClosings possible, where all or most documents are viewed and signed online.
All processes that go into marketing homes and making and closing deals have sped up dramatically. The time that a home sits in inventory includes the time spans of these processes, and these time spans have shriveled. Back then, inventory seemed huge because the processes were clunky and slow with long wait times. But all that has changed. And that’s one big reason why inventory has continued to shrink over the years.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Excellent article Wolf but what you’re saying is that true inventory is low? Is this why housing has yet to come down? All I know is that I really want to buy a home but can’t at these crazy prices. I need to hear good news Wolf, lol. Maybe I’ll eventually be able to buy a shack somewhere near old beaten down Phoenix, where every drug addict is on a corner asking for his daily fix. I really hope that’s not the case and I pray for those lost souls but I don’t want to raise my family in an environment I used to grow up in and be in myself. That’s no way to live.
I need good news Wolf lol
Thanks again for looking out for us peons. Wolf, I true man of the people.
1. If it took 3 months from listing to close to sell a home in 2005, and now it takes 1.5 months due to technology having sped up the processes, the inventory today would show to be HALF the inventory of 2005, and everyone would scream that there is no inventory, though all that happened is that the sales processes sped up. That’s what the article is saying.
Every company that carries inventories knows that they can reduce their inventory by speeding up the processes that go into inventories. Same in real estate, it happened about a decade or two behind other industries.
2. What has been driving up home prices over the past few years is younger people (the hugest generation ever) trampling all over each other to buy a home, and shoving each other aside, and outbidding each other. Younger people should gang up together on the social media and organize a total buyers’ strike of 4-5 years, and let the older people shuffle homes around between each other and their Maker, LOL.
3. Gen Xers and Boomers went on a buyers’ strike in 2005-2012, and it caused prices to crash by 50% or more in many markets. It worked.
4. The Fed is now trying to prod younger people into going on a buyers’ strike; so it’s raising rates. We went on a buyers’ strike that started out in 2005 with higher rates and continued through 2012 with very low rates. A buyers’ strike is a very powerful thing.
No way younger buyers would wait out with one another to strike against the prices. FOMO gonna FOMO.
Prob why the fed decided to jack up rates make the decision for people. “Sit on the sideline dumbs dumbs, Powell Gazoo will fix things”
No generation would go on a voluntary buyers strike together. The prices don’t crash because of voluntary agreements they crash because of mass involuntary agreements.
During the housing bust, the buyers weren’t in trouble; they just didn’t want to buy because prices had started falling, and who wants to buy a falling knife.
The selling was pushed because homeowners got in trouble (often investors), and they were forced to sell. But the buyers were on strike, so prices crashed until they pulled in buyers.
A buyer’s strike might not be necessary.
The resuming of student loans will create a giant sucking sound of liquidity draining from the economy to the tune of $15-20 billion per month, almost all coming from the age range of young people who would otherwise want to buy (or to continue living in) those overpriced houses.
Very true. Just ask the Bud Light boys (or was it girls?).
2005: housing is financialized quite a bit.
Now: housing is financialized like we are in a nightmare.
So yes people are buying faster now we are in a nightmare.
Tend to agree with the financialization argument.
Between basically 20 years of ZIRP and TV shows (tv shows!!) about home flipping, an entire generation has been bred to view home buying/selling more more speculatively than any prior generation (ditto the technological tools Wolf mentioned).
All this leads to price volatility (housing becoming a sort of ancillary interest rate futures market…)
Such is the power of hyper financialization that Americans believe they can get rich by trading shitcoins to each other, with crisp new printed $$ from the Feds and Congress. Everyone forgot that wealth is built through labor and sweat, not speculation. Nature doesn’t allow such aberrations for long, for they deviate from the Laws of evolution.
Foreign buyers have massively increased, domestic governments allow this to soak up the deficit to avoid inflation.
Yes tech has made it easier for the Chinese to buy Canada, but the main problem is North America has nothing to offer in exchange for goods except land.
Let the nightmare roll on.
RTGDFA, 🤣😍 That’s not at all what this article was about.
Here it is:
https://wolfstreet.com/rtgdfa-coined-by-wolf-street-in-feb-2022-mix-of-humor-exasperation-with-commenters-who-clearly-didnt-read-the-article/
I disagree with your thesis that the primary driver is tech.
Local papers were fine when buyers were local.
Now buyers are international/national. That’s why inventory is low.
Inventory low because buyers are international instead of local? Do you have any data to back that up? Just listen to yourself, it doesn’t even make sense.
RTGDFA and re-think what you’re doing here please.
He is not saying inventory is low, he is saying technology makes the inventory look lower than it is.
Excellent observation on data for listings. Going forward I don’t know if we will get a flattening curve or not but technologies may not be a reason for future changes in inventory. I think I have read that there are some more recent multi family home complexes becoming available but there lots of multi family complexes that may disappear completely as debt and lack of interest by renters because of better choices .
Reminds me of a condo I and some friends rented in London recently. Photos/videos looked awesome. Once ensconced we quickly understood we had been misled. It wasn’t the pits, but not the “aura” created by the professional photos and videos.
So the landlord for the place I was recently renting decided to sell. It was a townhouse. Wasn’t a total dump but it wasn’t nice either. It was built in 2006… had the ‘finest of furnishings’ from that era.
Actually, it kinda was a dump. Just not in the ghetto.
The pictures of it after I moved out for Zillow are amazing (plus they painted and some new carpet). This stated, there’s absolutely no way they’re getting the money they are asking. That ship sailed in 22’.
When I was looking at homes some years back, I vividly remember one for how much bigger it looked in photos than it actually was. The photographer had used a wide lens and the right angles to make the rooms appear larger.
Oughta be a law…
I wonder how much this affects buyer & seller psychology, i.e. feeding into the ‘historically low inventory’ narrative.
That does explain why the month’s supply also has been trending lower over the years. With the recent 20ish percent shrinkage of the housing market, Wolf’s months of supply chart is better for understanding the recent trends of the last year than the inventory for sale.
Go Places?! How dare you!
Right, over the past 15 years, the real estate industry digitized though I think it still has a way to go because it is still a little bit clunky compared to many other buying experiences, but most other purchases are not the single largest purchase for the average Joe’s life. With how many realtors are dropping out of the field lately, I wonder how long it is going to take until real estate tech to be the primary facilitator instead of real estate agents?
All my real estate experiences have been sitting at a bank branch and then lawyer’s offices. Sign 47 documents with (as patton Oswald puts it) my magical signature!
One time an apartment complex wanted me to sign my contract thru some proprietary e-software. That contract was so ridiculously binding I had to nope out of that.
I thought that “for sale by owner” sellers would someday be a larger part of the market with tech and easily available standard contracts, but no. In the four Western states I’ve sold property in, I have always sold it myself whether the buyers had a buyer’s agent or not. It blows my mind that people still waste money on commissions. There are even agents who will post on the MLS for a flat fee. I have had to hold the buyers’ hands on many things, and it worked out fine.
My point is that tech could save a lot for people who bother to educate themselves, but maybe the MLS advertising and bidding frenzy are what people want.
Interesting.
So if the amount of time a listing is counted as inventory has shrunk due to the computah, this current low inventory might have little to do with higher interest rates?
Correct. If you look at the charts of the Julys, you see a fairly consistent decline, no matter what the mortgage rates. This kind of pattern is typical for a structural change — in this case the introduction of technology.
We can use technology to a sell a house in record time but we can’t put a man back on the moon or build a compact pickup with an 8 foot bed.