“Housing Recession”: Sales Plunge to Lockdown Levels, Active Listings Surge, Prices Begin to Dip as Price Reductions Spike, Investors Pull Back

Buyers moseyed away from sky-high prices but are still there, just a lot lower, while many sellers hang on to illusions.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inventory and supply of previously-owned homes of all types – single-family houses, condos, co-ops, and townhouses – surged, and sales plunged, amid sky-high prices that have been made impossible by 5%-plus holy-moly mortgage rates. And so the red-hot housing market turns into a “housing recession,” as the National Association of Realtors called it today, after the National Association of Home Builders had already called it that on Monday.
Sales plunged by 5.9% in July from June, the sixth month in a row of month-to-month declines, and by 20% from a year ago, the 12th month in a row of year-over-year declines, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales (historic data via YCharts):
Sales of single-family houses plunged by 19% year-over-year, and sales of condos and co-ops plunged by 30%, according to the National Association of Realtors in its report.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in July, at 4.81 million homes, was just a hair above the lockdown-June 2020 rate. Beyond the lockdown months of April-June 2020, it was the lowest sales rate since 2014. Compared to peak sales in October 2020, sales have collapsed by 29% (historic data via YCharts):
Sales dropped in all regions on a year-over-year basis:
- Northeast: -16.2% yoy.
- Midwest: -14.4% yoy.
- South: -19.6 yoy.
- West: -30.4% yoy.
Sales dropped in all price ranges but dropped the most at the low end and at the very high end (over $1 million) for the first time in this cycle.
The drop at the high end is in part related to plunge in sales in the most expensive coastal markets in California, such as the San Francisco Bay Area (-37%), and Southern California (-37%), according to the California Association of Realtors.
Sellers and buyers too far apart on price.
“We’re witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and home building. However, it’s not a recession in home prices,” the NAR report said.
The fact that sales are plunging like this is an indication that sellers and buyers are too far apart on price, that buyers moseyed away from these sky-high prices, and these buyers are still out there, but a lot lower, while many sellers are still hanging on to their illusions, and deals aren’t happening. Sellers just pull their property off the market after a few weeks to wait for a better day.
But some sellers are getting the message, and price cuts have been spiking. In July, the number of sellers that reduced prices of their properties on the market spiked by 31% from June, and more than doubled (+109%) from July last year, according to data from realtor.com. If pricing is realistic, a sale will happen, but pricing too often is not realistic yet, as documented by the plunge in sales:
Sales volume has plunged because of unrealistic pricing. But the deals that did get done, got done at still very high prices, which is why so few deals got done.
The median price dipped to $403,800 in July, which whittled down the year-over-year increase to 10.8%. As big as it sounds, it was the smallest year-over-year increase since July 2020, after having spiked by 25% last year (data via YCharts):
Inventory suddenly comes out of the woodwork.
Active listings – total inventory for sale minus the properties with pending sales – jumped in July by 20% from June and by 31% from July last year to 748,000 homes, the highest since November 2020, according to data from realtor.com:
Supply of homes listed for sale, according to NAR data, jumped to 3.3 months at the current sales rate, the highest since June 2020, and up by 27% from a year ago, having more than doubled since January (data via YCharts):
Investors, second home buyers, all-cash buyers pull back.
Individual investors or second-home buyers purchased 14% of the homes in July, down from a share of 16% in June and May, from 17% in April, 18% in March, 19% in February, and 22% in January, according to NAR data. In other words, individual investors and second-home buyers are pulling back faster than others.
“All-cash” sales, which include many investors and second home buyers, dipped to 24% of total sales, down from a share of 25% in June and May, and down from a share of 26% in April.
Among the biggest institutional buyers of houses, American Homes 4 Rent has already laid out why it is pulling back from buying in this market where prices have started to drop in many cities where it is active amid a pile-up of inventories, particularly of new houses. “We need to be patient and allow the market to reset,” it said.
Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates don’t work with sky-high prices.
Mortgage rates – called “holy-moly” because of the sounds homebuyers make when they see the potential mortgage payment – have been between 5% and 6% since mid-April. The daily rate tracked by Mortgage News Daily today is 5.48% for the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage. The Mortgage Bankers Associations weekly measure, released yesterday, came in at 5.45%. Freddie Mac’s weekly measure, released today, ticked down to 5.13% for the most recent reporting week. These rates compare to 2.9% a year ago.
These 5%+ mortgage rates are still mind-bogglingly low, with CPI inflation at 8.5%, as the Fed is backing off years of interest rate repression. But home prices are mind-bogglingly sky-high, and the two don’t mix, and prices will have to come down to meet the buyers.
The thing that perplexes me is how so much of the media frame this as bad news. But if you’re speeding down the road at 120 mph, slowing down to a mere 80 is a step in the right direction.
We’re once again in the early stages of achieving more affordable housing, something that the economics establishment always cries for … until it starts to become reality.
Then it’s a crisis that requires aggressive intervention.
Finster,
Yes, peculiar. A while back, when rents in San Francisco plunged (they’d peaked in mid-2019), I called out the San Francisco Chronicle on precisely that.
This is what I wrote without naming names, but they knew what and who I was talking about and they quit doing it:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/07/27/no-rents-are-not-suddenly-spiking-in-san-francisco-they-fell-again-in-july-and-are-down-27-since-june-2019/
I’m starting to think that some media business models are built on appealing to “glass-half-empty” audiences, people who always want to hear that everything as a problem, and that someone else needs to “fix” it.
That’s sorta the opposite of the “always a good time” folks at the NAR: “However, it’s not a recession in home prices,” the NAR report said. (… omitting the word “yet”)
The SF Chronicle has been spinning RE news in favor of financiers for some time. I recently commented on how the SFC celebrated the construction of a new office building in the midst of a glut sufficiently severe that the Craiglist building was 78% unoccupied and the offer price cut 40%.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/08/17/craigslist-cuts-asking-price-of-class-a-office-building-it-owns-in-san-francisco-by-40-the-building-is-78-vacant/#comment-459767
“Sellers just pull their property off the market after a few weeks to wait for a better day.”
Wolf, how much of this inventory would be second homes, vacation homes, rentals, flips, etc.? Those in a hurry to sell can’t use this tactic.
I wonder if they will pull their property as you say, but the flood gates will open once prices really start to plunge.
It appears to me the environmental/Drought migration from the west has begun.
I sold the family home in Tucson two years ago, we lived there since 1966.
It’s beyond hot there now and the cutbacks of Lake Mead is a harbinger of things to come
We have to ask ourselves a worst case scenario question:
Can our economy even function if a major metropolitan area has no access to water?
How many mortgages will the government have to backstop as banks and Wall Street implode?
Where do people go who can’t sell their homes and can’t use their equity to move somewhere else?
There’s plenty of water for residential bare minimum needs. It’s the agriculture and landscape irrigation that’s in jeopardy. Everything else is just entitlement politics, all posturing and “I got mine” NIMBY stuff.
JP,
It’s not the cities that use up most of the water, in California for sure; it’s agriculture. Probably the same in Arizona, Utah, and maybe Nevada. And that food that is being produced with irrigation gets shipped to other states and other countries. So it’s kind of important.
In CA, cities use about 20% of the water, and there will be plenty of water for cities because we can build desal plants, but it’s going to be EXPENSIVE water for showers, etc. People are going to have a cow when they see the bill for filling up their pool with desal water. There is already a desal plant there. There are other problems with desal plants, not just costs, and cities will have to learn how to deal with them. Recycling of waste water (reclamation) is already being done in cities. So cities can get enough water, it’s just going to be very expensive.
But ag is different; ag in the West needs cheap water. Ag is a HUGE business in California. They grow just about everything, high-value products, not just commodities, that people across the US and the world eat and drink. So the drought is impacting food production a lot more than it impacts housing.
“Can our economy even function if a major metropolitan area has no access to water?”
Probably not, but little will be done until it’s way too late. The Fossil Fuel Industrial Complex and the Financial Industrial Complex insist on it, and their word is law because they can afford to rent an entire political party. Fact-based projections of severe food shortages by 2030 are routinely ignored even though they cannot be discounted.
It’s a good thing there’s no such thing as catastrophic climate change or civilization would be in very serious trouble.
I don’t like percent change YOY as comparing now to a different market a year ago just magnifies the issue both up and down.
Better to compare the actual numbers vs year ago or just chart the numbers over time. Just a pet peeve I guess.
On the chart “Medium Sold Price of Existing Homes” the repeating wave form as the price increases from 2012 to 2020 is interesting.
Is this due to the way the data is collected and reported each year or is this a glitch in the overall simulation we live in?
CreditGB,
I gave you BOTH. Go look at the second chart, not just the first. BEFORE YOU COMMENT.
There are 5 charts in this that are NOT YOY.
Why do people feel compelled to comment on something without even having looked at it???
This doesn’t seem to apply in South Florida and North Texas … not yet anyway. Maybe its all the Cali and NE folks heading east and south with deep pockets.
For those with either short memories or short on experience, 5% is still CHEAP. I’m taking all I can get at that rate.
This small time house flipper has also stopped buying house. I expect to have all current projects finished and listed by November in Massachusetts.
I am surprised that the months of supply for existing homes is not much higher, given the low pace of home sales. It shows that inventory levels are still not that high.
In other good news, the total assets on the FRB’s Balance Sheet have shrunk by $116 Billion since April 13th. And full QT doesn’t start for another 2 weeks.
Progress.
” The median price dipped to $403,800 in July, which whittled down the year-over-year increase to 10.8%. As big as it sounds, it was the smallest year-over-year increase since July 2020, after having spiked by 25% last year”
As an owner of several homes, I wish I had these kind of problems more often. I am not aware of what the historical average price appreciation is here in California, but I am sure we all got more then several years worth in past 24 months. If it slows down to only 10% hard to see that as a problem.
I hope with time, the prices go down, not the rate of increase.
Most of my friends in CA believes that home prices won’t go down although rate of increase would go down from here.
I hope decreased sales volume is beginning and precursor to actual price down.
Homes are completely unaffordable in CA and I can see multiple families living in single family home.