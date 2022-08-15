“Housing Recession”: NAHB. Homebuilders Cut Prices as Traffic of Prospective New-House Buyers Plunges, Cancellations Spike

Homebuilder sentiment dives 8th month in a row, their stocks are down 19% to 36% YTD despite blistering summer rally.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession,” said National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
The confidence of builders of single-family houses, after the second-biggest plunge in the data last month, fell again in August, the eighth month in a row of declines, having gone downhill every month this year, “as elevated interest rates, ongoing supply chain problems, and high home prices continue to exacerbate housing affordability challenges,” according to the NAHB.
With today’s index value of 49, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is now back where it had been in June 2014, and below where it had been in April 2006, at the eve of the Housing Bust.
The NAHB/Wells-Fargo Housing Market Index has plunged across all four regions so far this year, but unevenly, with the index hitting the lowest levels in the Midwest and the West, and with only the South still being above 50 if barely. Note that in the West (red line), after still rising early in the year, the index has plunged since March from 91 to 42. Chart shows from December through August:
Traffic of prospective buyers plunged.
“And in a troubling sign that consumers are now sitting on the sidelines due to higher housing costs, the August buyer traffic number in our builder survey was 32, the lowest level since April 2014 with the exception of the spring of 2020 when the pandemic first hit,” the NAHB report said.
Traffic is an indication of interest by buyers. And with the headwinds buyers face, including sky-high prices and 5%+ mortgage rates, they’ve lost interest:
Homebuilders cut prices to prop up sales and limit cancellations: 19% of the builders said they cut prices over the past month to “increase sales or limit cancellations,” the NAHB said. This was up from 13% of the builders who’d reported having cut prices in the prior month.
In terms of cancellations: Based on data from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, the cancellation rate homebuilders experienced in July, despite their efforts to limit them by cutting prices, spiked to 17.6%, out-spiking lockdown April 2020 (click on the image to enlarge):
In terms of price reductions: They’ve started sooner and faster in California, Texas, and the Southwest, according to John Burns, for the three months through July. The price reductions include incentives:
The Census Bureau reported earlier that the median price of new single-family houses sold had plunged by a combined 12% in May and June:
The NAHB index for current sales has dropped every month since February, and in August dropped 7 points, after the 12-point plunge in July, to a value of 57. A value of over 50 means that still more builders rated current sales as “good” rather than “poor,” and price reductions would certainly help.
Future sales look worse: The NAHB index for sales over the next six months fell by 2 points, after having plunged by 11 points in July, to an index value of 47, the second month in a row when more builders rated their future sales as “poor” rather than “good.”
Homebuilder stocks, despite the blistering summer rally, are down between 19% and 36% so far this year, including between 0.8% and 2.1% so far today (data via YCharts):
The Home Construction ETF (ticker: ITB) was down about 42%. Granted it is not like the +80% drop back 2007 to 2009.
Home Depot is down about 25%, and it recently bottomed at 38% below its 52 week high.
Almost everything is overbought. The market needs to pullback some or trade sideways.
ITB down 42% from when to when? At $62 it seems extremely bloated to me, especially since this drop in sales is not factored into Q3 builder earnings. I say ITB will be sub $50 by mid Sept.
All these declines have to be weighed in the context of the moronic run-ups that occurred in 2021 (and in light of the fact that equities were already overvalued by 40% from, say, 2015 thru 2019).
20 years of ZIRP asset price inflation means that things can fall a long, long, looonnng way.
What upsets me about this….we were headed for something like a mini version of this in 2019. The Fed’s action in 2020 and beyond did more than just stave that off, it drove a massive bubble on top of what should have been a declining market. Twice as bad.
Oh, BTW, housing shortage! Crisis!
The analyst at MS is comparing this stock market rally to 2019, after the Fed pause (which is sort of priced in right now). There was a recession looming at the time, and some were criticizing the Fed for loosening policy ahead of a slowdown. We don’t know what happened then, because of the pandemic. The difference now is several trillion more in the money supply, and the precedent of mortgage forbearance, and other Fed tools should the recession prove difficult. I think you’re right about the Fed bubble on top of the market slowdown, call it an inflation bubble. Banks are still sitting on excess reserves. Nothing goes to heck in a straight line, including housing prices. WFH tends to cancel some lower value demographics. With tight labor demand, falling mortgage rates, and home builders cutting prices. Do you really think growth and inflation have peaked? Recessions are traditionally periods when business puts money to work, and this one maybe doubly so.
So what if inflation has peaked at 9.1 percent, currently at 8.5%. Even if it goes down to say 6-7% in next few months, it is still quite above Fed’s target inflation rate of 2%.
I don’t see why Fed would pivot unless something bad happens.
Because they are first and foremost a political institution, not an economic one. They are beholden to the desires of the banks they serve and the government (FOMC), with the state of the economy being a tertiary concern, despite lip service to the contrary. Chances that they hold their ground past next March are slim, and markets know it.
Exactly right Gattopardo, and you’re not alone in your frustration. We were going to be weened off of QE/ZIRP, and markets were correcting like they should. I was getting ready to dust off my house-buying hat as prices were flattening out and even coming down a teeny tiny little bit going into 2019. Between gutless Powell’s U-Turn and the Fed’s pandemic printing-fest, the chance of homeownership here in southern CA quickly faded from being a real possibility to something that only exists in my dreams now that a shack in a rough neighborhood is $500k+ and anything even remotely nice is more like $700k-800K.
A third of all the dollars ever created were created in 2 years, which is bonkers. The Fed hasn’t removed a meaningful amount of those dollars, and we wouldn’t see anything that even resembles sane pricing vs. income in various markets for a long time unless they do. But they won’t. They’ll run a little QT and maintain higher (but still historically low) interest rates until the job market starts to show stress signaling an actual recession, at which point, they’ll back off pretty quickly. Things didn’t become more valuable. The dollar has simply lost value, and that value is never coming back… We’ll see disinflation, but deflation is not an option. Deflation is something far more terrifying for the Fed than inflation.
That I’m not sure about. I think to a large degree the Fed has been exposed. If the $5 million they printed in the past 2.5 years isn’t removed, then they’ll never be able to print money again, as everyone will know it’s permanent.
Part of regaining credibility is removing that money.
From DC’s perspective, idiotic asset inflation wasn’t a bug, it was a feature (“wealth effect” to kickstart 20 years of essentially moribund employment growth)
Yeah, the problem with that as we’re seeing is that “wealth” is not evenly distributed among the population. A small percentage has nearly all of it. So the “wealth effect” manifests itself in the rich buying tons of toys (RVs, boats, luxury vacations, sports cars, and so on), while everyone else has a hard time paying rent and groceries.
Everything this is still way above Pre-pandemic highs.
Mainstream media keeps repeating narrative: Slightly lower inflation = lower prices!
Is the Math of majority of Americans so week, that they don’t know difference between first and second Derivatives?
Or is it that they can’t compare prices themselves
Prices are getting lower. Gasoline, automobiles, housing are all going down.
Harrold,
Yes, gasoline has been going down. And home “prices” are starting to head down.
“Rents” are NOT going down — and that’s what goes into CPI.
New vehicles are NOT going down in price. Ram offers some discounts, and a few others do. But on average new vehicle prices are sill spiking.
Used vehicle prices have flattened near record high levels.
Just thinking out loud. Used vehicle prices flattened. If we can get rent to flatten and food prices to flatten, goods and services to flatten, will we be at 0% inflation?
We don’t need prices to drop….just flatten and the FED can say they are successful?
Job market is still hot from what I read. That is still inflationary.
I read Mexico and Argentina raised rates but China just cut rates. The whole world is raising rates except China. China is always hard to figure out what is true and not true.
By the time rents flatten, the prices of gasoline, vehicles, food, insurance, etc. will all be spiking all over again. That’s the nature of inflation. It’s a game of Whac A Mole, it jumps from category to category and then circles around again, fueled by higher wages, borrowing, government deficit spending, high asset prices, ongoing interest rate repression, etc. That’s why inflation doesn’t go away on its own. It just keeps circling from product to product.
In the past year, food is up 50-100%, rent up 15-30% depending upon where you live, new cars (if you can find one) at up 15-20% and some people paying $10-15k over MSRP. I don’t know where it is, but there is a pricing or inflation tipping point where everything crashes down hard. I’m sure we’re very close.
JM,
See my comment just above. It explains how inflation behaves when you let it rip. It circles from category to category and then all over again. Inflation backs off in one corner but spikes in another.
diesel isn’t going down much though. And diesel is what moves the economy.
That and bunker c. Have you seen overseas shipping costs lately? OMFG.
I just sent out the first batch of WOLF STREET mugs. Shipping costs from my door to your door have jumped 23%, FedEx over the past 18 months or so. All my other costs of the mugs have gone up about 25%, except those costs that have jumped by 50%.
Be patient.
It’s happening.
As a former HS teacher of construction tech, I can testify that half of the students, ( program required minimum age 16 and some adults,) did not know basic fractions SS, much less anything to do with ”first and second Derivatives.”
Most of them learned very quickly when the ”problem” became how to lay out ballesters/pickets for a stair or deck, etc., but they told me they had had no interest in ”math” because it was ”not relevant.”
I made the teenagers figure out how they were going to live on the $10/hour wages they could expect, with budgets, etc.
Opened quite a discussion in class, especially when they realized how much $$$ they would actually have to earn to live the lifestyle they wanted…LOL
seems to be a lot of bad/disconcerting news BUT stock market is flying- !crypto is flying ! adam neumann of wework fraud just got $350,000,000 for a new fraud and a valuation of on his new fraud of $1,000,000,000 – so there is a lot of doom and gloom but a LOT MORE of “to the moon”
“adam neumann of wework fraud just got $350,000,000 for a new fraud”
Kinda makes you wish you could short Andreessen Horowitz, doesn’t it?
“With today’s index value of 49, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is now back where it had been in June 2014, and below where it had been in April 2006, at the eve of the Housing Bust.“
Nice. Now, if we can just fuel this sentiment into an absolute train-wreck in housing, across all types, that’d be great. At least for me. That way, I could cuss the FED for raising rates still making housing unaffordable for me instead of prices making it unaffordable.
The housing bust took 4-5 years to play out. You gotta be patient. Housing isn’t a crypto chart, it doesn’t give you instant gratification, though Zillow and the like are sure trying.
Wolf,
What do you think about “for sale inventory” as being one of the best quick turnaround metrics for SFH trends?
It goes right to the heart of the supply-demand equation.
And Calculated Risk has been able to report it weekly. Kinda hard to beat that for speed.
“For sale inventory” = “active listings,” and Calculated Risk gets this data from the NAR, which I report on monthly, and if you read my articles, you would see that, and I could report on it weekly, because the NAR releases weekly data, but it doesn’t make sense for me to report on it weekly because the moves are too small and uneven.
Months supply = active listing divided by sales in that month, which I report on monthly as well. All you have to do is read the articles:
It will be interesting to see what the median price of new homes will be next year since new home purchases have dropped off a cliff. Builders need to lower costs more.
Builders have taken massive advantage of ZIRP over 20 yrs to double prices beyond their likely true costs.
That certainly was the case before the pandemic dislocations.
As with auto production over the last 20 years, producers simply appropriated all the “affordability empowerment” by doubling prices while ZIRP held monthly pmts constant.
In an alternative history, true product affordability could have been massively increased via ZIRP but consumers were too ignorant to negotiate for it and suppliers too ruthless/collusive/short sighted to offer it.
The same is true in Canada. In two thirds of Canada a new house runs in the 2 to 4 million dollar range and the only buyers are the Chinese. The Chinese only buy into rising markets not falling markets so now there’s no one buying any new housing stock except at the very lowest levels of the condo market.
With only the first five years at a fixed rate on a mortgage, variable after that, I don’t know how anyone can afford to own a home in Canada without an inheritance or by winning the lottery.
How unfortunate. I’ve always thought we really need to have more big companies that specialize in building Conestoga wagons ’cause it’s imperative to have ten million more people dragging a freaking pianola across the Oregon Trail. How else are you going to have a functional economy unless you keep doing something the same way into eternity. And there’s no end to the number of potential farmer wannabees. And lots of future lumberjacks ready to follow on their heels. Besides, we need a good reason to get all those pesky natives out of the way…buffalo steaks on the menu, crazy fools! Moar houses, moar roads, moar conjestion, moar debt, yeah! Less solution, less production, less profitable work…it’s the only way to get rud of that insane idea that savings represents profits made. Let’s keep blowing what we don’t have on funding what we don’t need…sh*t shacks aplenty…it’s the only way to have moar. Gotta keep ’em reproducing or there will never be any shortages to drive up prices. That can’t be good.
This data underscores the bad call made by the Fed in assuming inflation was “transitory”. By not increasing the rates last year, home prices got driven up to the point where most people cannot afford a home even at a mere 5% interest rate. The real estate market needs more than a reset, it needs to crash.
It wont crash until the stonks & crypto crash, and there are layoffs. We may never get there.
True, but then we’ll end up with a glut of homes on the market and some builders will go out of business or only be able to build for the wealthy. We need builders like Joseph Eichler of the 1950s, who built great, affordable homes for the masses.
“great, affordable homes for the masses.”
Will not happen. I don’t think today’s governments allow any thing that helps the masses.
Butter — exactly. People used to be able to build their own homes. Now there are a number of regulations in place to virtually guarantee they can’t, to force people to out source work so a bunch of unnecessary parties can take their skim. They call it, “building a strong economy”, Lol! Sounds more like communism to me.
butters
Stonks keep going up on the power of perception and hope of an early pivot.
This will go on until the next rate hike in September. The ultra dovish Fed is very well on record to be very accommodative to the Mkts.
Until this changes in ‘action’ not just rhetoric, Mkts will keep on marching, whether one likes it or NOT.
This is why I don’t really trust Mr Bowell. He’s not serious about taming the inflation. He has to crash stonks/houses/cryptos. If he’s serious why can’t they do even a 25 basis points hike this month? Ofcourse he won’t.
Fed raised rates by 75bps and is on path for balance sheet reduction to the tune of 95 billion dollars/month.
We’d come to know if Fed has been serious about taming inflation in Sep.
Let’s see what does the Fed do when the current inflation is at 8.5% and their target inflation is 2%ish
Till then, it’s all speculation.
Yep. As long as cryptos are being pumped, that means there is still plenty of liquidity sloshing around.
honestly it doesnt look like stocks gonna crash, look at it on friday and today, its unstoppable.
A long time ago the US dollar was gold backed. Today the US dollar can be considered real estate backed. At least partly. A real estate market crash can be interesting.
Right on schedule. Believed it would be this fall that we would be headed into recession ( at least on the housing side ).
I remember 08 & the fed telling how long it took for rate increases to have an impact. Thankful to be debt free this time around. Might be able to find some good deals on used/new equipment.
…but wait, the National Realtors said the exact opposite earlier in the year. What’s going on?
Rest assured, Djreef, it’s a GREAT time to buy!
“ Traffic is an indication of interest by buyers. And with the headwinds buyers face, including sky-high prices and 5%+ mortgage rates, they’ve lost interest:”
Can’t make any easy money…
The greater fools have already bought…
Great Wells Fargo I love it I bought a few Repo’s from them “Direct ”
Those Charts tell it all now just sit until they get ancy like 2012 > Now with the Water problem in Las Vegas and southern Ca things are really going to cook
i’ve heard a lot of people say home prices won’t crash, that it’ll take 5 years to bottom out. i think that’s recency bias. if we look at how fast home prices went up compared to other bubbles, it can certainly crash cause they’ve never went up as fast. up to the fed really…
Totally agree. This time if things unravel in housing market, it’d be fast unlike last time.
Jon,
This makes me wonder if this is a record, per the chart above.
“the median price of new single-family houses sold had plunged by a combined 12% in May and June…”
Using Zillow’s Zestimate on a variety of off-market properties in the Austin metro area, prices are already down 9-11% from their peak valuations (May 2022). That’s quite a drop in such a short period of time.
Bet the prices reductions in the SE increase. The buyers of homes in areas we looked at were from CA, Ill, and NE including PA, NYC and Beantown. We visited Reno not long ago. The homes in Spanish Springs north of Sparks and the 2,000 SF homes were near $700k. The median HH income in Sparks is sub-$40,000 a year. Buyers were not locals. Once the exodus stalls when sellers cannot sell in high-priced areas, the tertiary markets will crater. That’s our thinking and I’m sitting on my hands until prices come way down. In our target market, no more multiple overbids and some price reductions but not like I expect in the future.
Every market is different and regional.
This has been such a weird housing market because of covid, low interest rates, low housing inventory.
In my area, housing inventory has been running up all year but fell in July. But so have prices.
The following YOY numbers are July 2021 to July 2022.
1) New home inventory is up 65% YOY
2) Existing home inventory is down 10% YOY
3) New Home Prices are up 22% YOY
4) Existing home prices are up 18%
Anyway, it is really hard to determine how good any sales number are because I equate the current prices this year to a stock with a flow float of outstanding shares. Small demand for a stock with low float can cause prices to shoot up, but also can cause prices to crater quickly. Maybe the spike during the pandemic is partly low float…maybe or maybe not?
Some is certainly inflation. If input cost go up, so does the finished product.
Also, we really never had this type of dynamic range of buyers. The historically mom and pop home buyers, historical mom and pop land lords. Plus now we have short term rentals (AIRBNB), Wall Street Landlords because of the MBS backed by GSEs, foreign landlords because of the internet and just click to buy a house, and foreign investors looking for a safe store of value.
We probably never had this many new entrants competing for real estate before at the same time?
IMO, ” We probably never had this many new entrants competing for real estate before at the same time? ” Is correct ru.
Based on GUV MINT statistics, it appears the flower duh state is GAINING approximately 300,000 ”NET” people per year; 850 PER DAY is the current balance.
Many of them apparently NOT moving from high tax and /or dangerous and/or HCOL places, “Up North” in USA, but from other many countries as mentioned earlier.
How this can continue in a place that is SO free king HOT most of the year without continuing and even more massive destruction of environment and resources is amazing.
I am a residential appraiser and can tell you point of fact…..homes will be down 10-20% in the next 60 days. )Depending on when the Gov finalizes the data) from N Texas. It’s OVER….there are no new loans coming into the pipeline in August and 50% decline in July. Rates may have an impact but the entire PSYCHOLOGY has changed in housing. Lowering rates will NOT correct this issue.
“Just thinking out loud. Used vehicle prices flattened. If we can get rent to flatten and food prices to flatten, goods and services to flatten, will we be at 0% inflation?”
No, totally wrong. Inflation is approaching 20%, 45 year high. Prices would have to drop significantly to be at 0%.
The stock markets are now addicted to the same QE fed low rate environment that existed for more than a decade (2008) and so has the housing market. the Fed is saying this time is different but the money has not been removed (qt) yet and will take some time.
Moves in any asset take time to adjust to a new realities and in this case we have QT on top of the weak markets.
So goes housing so goes markets
I know it is a one off but I saw that Sedona, AZ is proposing to pay landlords up to $10k a year not to do short term rentals but instead do long term rentals to residences.
Well, that seems inflationary. How many people are going to try to take advantage of this buy turning a home in to rental.
SEDONA, Ariz. — The city of Sedona is willing to pay thousands of dollars to local homeowners who offer long-term leases to local workers who can’t find a place to live.
A lack of affordable housing in the area has prompted city officials to allocate funds for a pilot program that incentivizes homeowners to stop leasing out their homes to visiting tourists.
On Tuesday, the Sedona City Council approved spending for property owners who currently rent out their homes through short-term rental services like VRBO and Airbnb.
The program would pay homeowners anywhere from $3,000 for a single bedroom all the way up to $10,000 for a 3-bedroom house. In exchange, the homeowner would agree to rent to a local worker for a one-year lease.
“You’d be really hard pressed to find anything for rent under $2,000,” Sedona Housing Director Shannon Boone said. “With gas prices rising, we can’t keep expecting people to live an hour away.”
“With gas prices rising, we can’t keep expecting people to live an hour away.”
SURE THEY CAN,,, just exactly like many of us manual workers did in the 1950s in many areas of FL that did not want ”those people — workers” living near them that I know from personal experience.
It was called car pooling, and sometimes big old cars would have 10 people in them riding an hour or so to work. Driver got ”gas money” from everyone, a dollar or so a day, when $1.25 was minimum wage and what most of us got paid.
Long-term rentals became a problem where I live (usually one-year agreements), because many renters are waiting to purchase a home, and the rental agreement becomes a liability.
Hard to time a purchase of the ‘right’ home, for example, when one still has nine months left on the rental agreement.
I guess it’s a two-edged sword.
A 12% price reduction on a $1 million dollar N. Cal home? All this proves is that the price increases were driven more by greed than inflation, despite vehement claims to the contrary. Same thing was/is happening on car dealer lots with fake “fees”.
Builders are deep into houses on the market. Materials and labor have been unbelievably crazy high, these two factors weren’t that much in play during the 2005-2010 housing crises. Builders may not have much margin to play with for long before going into the red.
This is going to be nasty, there is a long way to drop. Proud owners of homes bought in the last two years all stand to be underwater with their mortgage before long.
“price increases were driven more by greed than inflation,”
Warren said the same nonsense. Consumer price inflation = price increases across the economy. The question is why? The answer is at least in part: the inflationary mindset of the buyers.
When the inflationary mindset kicks in, companies get away with these price increases, and their suppliers get away with them too.
Every company always tries to get the maximum price for its products and services, while still obtaining its sales goals. If there is enough demand, it will raise prices, and if demand doesn’t sag after raising prices, it will raise prices again. That’s always how it is. But usually, the company doesn’t get away with it; usually, sales fall when the company tries to raise prices.
But now, as the inflationary mindset kicked in, price resistance has largely gone away. Only when price increases got too huge, price resistance came back, and there was demand destruction (gasoline, used cars, etc.). But there is still no price resistance in other products, and consumers and businesses pay whatever. That’s what is happening now.
1) US RE is a global piggy bank.
2) NAHB/WFC, 2012 high is support.
3) NAHB built a for years Lazer between 2014 and 2018, aiming at the top.
4) 2019 high was a failed attempt. It led to the 2020 plunge.
5) In 2020 the market was so hot, the initial break, in 2021 low, was
a harbinger of things to come.
6) After three dots at the top in 2021, the plunge.
7) Seven good years between 2013 and 2020 // seven bad years might come. Inflation will add more pain…
Rate rises (FFR) increase for an average of 2.1 years before the PTBs reverse course. This rate rise cycle started March 2022 so expect the FFR to crest around April 2024. Anyone else notice AAPL closed above 173 within 5% of its all time high of 182.94? As Yogi observed: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future”.