California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon

San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
Sales volume of single-family houses (SFH) in California plunged by 14% in July from June, seasonally adjusted, and by 31% from a year ago, the 13th month in a row of year-over-year declines, according to the California Association of Realtors.
Sales volume of condos plunged by 18% in July from June, and by 36% from a year ago.
Prices eventually follow volume: The median price of single-family houses dropped 3.5% in July from June, down for the second month in a row, slashing the year-over-year gain to just 2.8%. The median price of condos dropped 2.3%, down for the third month in a row, whittling down the year-over-year gain to 7.5%.
San Francisco and Silicon Valley lead with the declines.
Sales volume of houses and condos in the entire San Francisco Bay Area has collapsed by 37% from a year ago.
Price has started to follow volume. Year-over-year, the median price of houses across the Bay Area was down for the first time since lockdown May 2020.
Year-over-year, it was down in three of the five big counties that cover San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and part of the East Bay, led by San Francisco, where the median price was down 8.2% year-over-year. We’ll get to the charts in a moment.
Southern California is behind but catching up.
Sales volume of houses plunged by 20% from June, and by 37% from a year ago. In San Diego, sales volume collapsed by 21% in July from June and by 41% year-over-year. In Orange County, sales volume collapsed by 39% year-over-year, in Los Angeles County by 32%.
Price eventually follows volume, even in Southern California. In the counties of San Diego and Orange, the median price dropped for the third month in a row.
In Los Angeles County, the median price had peaked in September 2021 and has been on a wild ride since, up and down. But in July it fell, which was a bummer because it always rises from June to July; it even rose in 2009 from June to July, when all heck had broken loose, which puts this drop in a special light.
Supply and median time on the market jump.
In all of California, supply of houses and condos for sale rose to 3.2 months, up from 1.9 months a year ago, and the highest level since May 2020.
The median time on the market jumped to 14 days in July, up from 11 days in June, and up from 8 days a year ago.
In the Bay Area, supply jumped to 2.5 months in July, up from 2.0 months in June, and up from 1.5 months in July last year.
The median time on the market jumped to 15 days in July, up from 12 days in June, and up from 10 days a year ago.
In Southern California, supply jumped to 3.3 months, up from 2.5 months in June, and up from 1.9 months in July last year.
The median time on the market jumped to 13 days in July, up from 10 days in June, and up from 8 days a year ago.
Median Prices of SFH the Biggest Counties.
Median prices are very volatile, and we need to look at them with a good dose of circumspection, and trends need to be confirmed over time. But when the median price is down so far that the huge year-over-year gains in prior periods get whittled down to just small gains or even year-over-year declines, then the data points are starting to acquire heft as trends. And that’s what we’re now starting to see.
The Bay Area leads in price declines.
In the overall San Francisco Bay Area, the median price of single-family houses dropped for the third month in a row in July, is down 15.5% from the peak, and down 0.1% from a year ago, down year-over-year for the first time since lockdown May:
In San Francisco, house prices fell for the third month in a row, are down 17% from the peak and are down 8% year-over-year. These are very large and sudden declines, especially in June and July, and it rolled the median price back to where it first was in February 2018:
In San Mateo County, the northern part of Silicon Valley, the median price also fell for the third month in a row, -18% from the peak and -7% year-over-year. These are large and sudden drops that took the median price back to where it had first been in March 2021:
In Santa Clara County, which includes the southern part of Silicon Valley, the median price also fell for the third month in a row, -12% from the peak, but still +4% year-over-year, compared to the 20% gains last year:
In Alameda County, in the East Bay, house prices fell for the second month in a row, -13% from the peak, but still +3% year-over-year:
In Contra Costa County, in the East Bay, house prices fell for the third month in a row, -14% from the peak, -4% year-over-year:
Southern California trying to catch up with the Bay Area.
In Southern California overall, house prices fell for the second month in a row, -4% from the peak, but still +6% year-over-year.
In San Diego County, the median house price fell for the third month in a row, -5% from the peak, which whittled the year-over-year gain from the 30%-range last year to +8% in July:
In Los Angeles County, the median house price has gone wild since the peak in September last year, -4.5% from that peak. Year-over-year, +4.5%.
But wait… special nugget: Seasonally, in LA County, the median price always rises from June to July, and this year’s drop in July from June was the first drop in many, many years. During the Housing Bust in 2008, the median price was essentially flat. And even in July 2009, as all heck had broken loose, the median price rose from June, which puts this year’s 1.6% drop in July from June into a very special light.
In Orange County, the median house price fell for the third month in a row, -7% from the peak, which whittled the year-over-year gain from the 27%-range early this year to 13% in July:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s bad in the Seattle area too, which is comparable to California in terms of tech influence and start-up activity.
For example, look at the median price single family home price declines in Redmond, WA (per Redfin market insights data).
Median SFM sales price:
April 2022 $1.95M
May 2022 $1.74M (6% monthly drop)
June 2022 $1.57M (10% monthly drop)
July 2022 $1.43M (9% monthly drop)
Plus, days on market is ACCELERATING UPWARD.
Want to lose money fast? Buy a home in an area that had 100% price appreciation the past few years.
Smart buyers will wait for signs of a bottom, as the bottoming process will take many months if not years. Don’t catch the falling knife.
Really?
That’s like a 25% drop in 3 months – that can’t be right.
That’s like 70% drop annualized.
Are you sure these figures are correct and meaningful?
Just doesn’t seem plausible ….
It’s median price data, so some of the downward trend is likely attributable to the mix of homes being sold. People can’t afford expensive single family homes anymore, so they are buying lower priced homes, or not buying at all.
If you have doubts about the data, go to Redfin, type in Redmond, WA, then go to the links for “market insights”.
The biggest advantage of living in Redmond is immunity to sticker shock : You can travel to Maui or Switzerland ir even an upscale part of Paris and then realize that your restaurant bill is similar to what you paid at Redmond, WA.
Most people now just drive out of city to eat out!
There were a number of houses sold for over $3M (!) in Redmond WA in April/May (Redfin will give you the data). It was a crazy times when we would go to an open house only to be told that it was canceled as the owner already accepted an offer only 3 days after putting it on the market. Things are definitely different now, and I hope it continues in that direction
Woodinville WA, another wealthy Seattle suburb, is just as bad.
Median price – single family home:
Mar 2002 $1.80M
Apr 2022 $1.49M
May 2022 $1.65M
Jun 2022 $1.46M
July 2022 $1.18M
Interestingly, these huge drops only bring the market back to where it was last summer. Thus, more drops can easily occur and may be likely. This is just the beginning of a trend that may spread across the nation over the next several months.
These bagholders can blame the federal reserve for continuing its quantitative easing program far too long, so that home prices became distorted.
Yes, Redmond, WA is probably the only are falling faster than San Francisco!
Go to Redmond downtown and you see more than half of the shops shutdown. They had started converting malls to offices before pandemic hit and now even those offices are vacant.
The funny part is that many real estate agents still telling people that this is thr right time to buy!
If you really want to lose $500,000 in a year please buy a house at $2 million in Redmond, WA.
– As always: Prices follow sales.
– San Jose was down 8% down in the last 3 months and we’re talking prices.
I recall in the bubble that the price declines were huge the first year after the bubble popped. From there, prices dropped consistently but more modestly for several years. I saw it first hand. In late 2007, when the bubble started popping, the builder’s asking price of a house I was watching dropped 25% in three months.
I think this bubble pop will be similar in the speculative areas of the West and South.
Also note, prices are dropping fast in these areas even though transaction volume and supply is relatively low. It only takes one or two transactions in an area to bring everybody’s market price down. Smart sellers are capturing gains while they exist, beating the slow-moving sellers to market. This selling window will not last long because prices are dropping rapidly.
I hope the show has just started.
The home prices has much further to fall.
It may take a year or more I guess.
People say, home prices decline is not good. I don’t see it this way.
I am a home owner and if my home prices goes down by 40% or so or more does not impact me.
If you are an investor, its a different story.
If home prices fall enough, I can see families living in their own home instead many families sharing single home .
Lower house prices mean lower property taxes.
Your home is not an investment, it is where your family live and enjoy each other.
Phil-sadly, that memo got lost almost two generations, ago…
may we all find a better day.
I agree.
Anyone care to guess how the current house price declines will impact the “Owner’s Equivalent Rent” component of the CPI in 2023? If I’ve read Wolf’s prior commentary correctly, the latter should continue to rise for many months, but maybe the former will temper it.
We saw that during the housing bust that “OE of Rent” (red line) kept going up (except for a minor hesitation) even as home prices (purple line, Case Shiller) were crashing:
Another compliment for your awesome chart, Wolf!
When CPI “Owners Equivalent Rent of Residence” intersects with the “National Home Price Index” like it did in 2012, I will hopefully have cash to buy RE.
I don’t understand why CPI is not spiking? Rents have spiked ridiculously based on the renters I know. Thanks to Wolf, I do understand the calculation of this CPI has a lag and is based on owners estimate of what they think they could get for rent. When the tax collector calls me for this information, I try to lowball the number since I am not renting out my house and I don’t want my property taxes to increase. I guess I’m paranoid and not a bragger.
It may be interesting to also show the real-time Zillow line for their rents.
Imagine being there at the end of 2018, looking at these charts, noticing a dip, and then start crying chicken little about how the whole markets going to collapse, the bottom’s going to fall out, this time it’s NOT different, 10 year cycle, interest rates are a disaster, there’s massive surplus, the american dream is over.
I’m in the Naples market. Listings for SFRs bottomed in March 2022 and have increased about 180% by mid-July. I expected those trends to continue through the balance of the summer and into the fall. However, listings started decreasing in late July and have continued lower in August.
While I think prices may decrease by 30% from the peaks in March, those levels are still up 85% since Jan 2021.
Wolf, you have the months reversed in this sentence: “Sales volume of single-family houses (SFH) in California plunged by 14% in June from July”
Thanks 🤢
There’s no better houaing indicator to me than the window of the BRK real estate office on my street in a near Chicago suburb. Once full of million dollar homes, I saw the first rental property in 2.5 years on the glass. Nothing over 500k. And listings sitting for longer. Real rates mean real loans and really paying attention to prices. Potential for losses, holding costs, low liquidity, it’s scaring away those all cash second home or blackstone-esque buyers.
We live in an expensive area for housing (Cambridgeshire, England). For years we’ve been getting letters from agents assuring us that armies of refugees from London would like to buy our house and that the agents would be delighted to handle the sale for us.
If we stop getting such letters I’ll know we’re “doing a California”.
Very low inventory here in SD and I dont see any price decline.
If a decent house comes to market, still sells quickly.
Prices might stagnate at those levels but I see no bust, the amount of money printed in the last three years is still out there and isnt being withdrawn, so we got 30% dollar devaluation basically and very high prices.
I get lots of emails from redfins about price reductions in san diego.
I never saw these many in last 3 years or so.
I guess we live in different san diego :-).
BTW, anecdotes aside, numbers don’t lie.
A lot of people in san Diego told me the same in 2007-2009: That San Diego is so nice , come what may, prices would never go down.
The rest is history as they say.
The rapid increases in home prices is still hard for me to stomach, even after watching it the whole way through.
Things have clearly reversed, and the reversal has a long way to go. Who wants to pay 5-6% mortgage interest rate on a home that is declining in price? It’s a recipe for financial disaster. Potential buyers in the South and West should at least wait a year until price trends stabilize. Prices seem to be falling like a rock right now. Also, the job picture seems to be tightening for professional positions, particularly in start ups and tech.
I sold a house in 2005 in Northern California. My neighbor uttered almost the exact same words ,” they might level off but never go down”. I bought a house about 5 miles away for $185k in 2012. It had topped out at $500k in 2006. It was a beater, but I added a lot of sweat equity. It actually set me up financially for my retirement. Last year I took a reverse mortgage on it.
1) San Mateo, the leader of the pak, is in a trading range since reaching $2.3M in 2021 and plunging to $2M. Breaching the $2M low means weakness, not a collapse. It might happen more than once.
2) San Mateo is either in distribution, or accumulation.
3) The rest, premature.
4) San Mateo RE might be in troubles if AAPL breach June lows and stay below, bitten by the snake river bankers , US consumers, or China.
2000sqft SFR homes here in South Orange Co. were about 1M in November. That went to 1.4M by May. Now they’re around 1.2M. But they’re all still selling. So I have no faith that the prices will ever get much lower.
You gotta be patient. Last one took about 5 years to play out. For instant gratification, you can go see a crypto rug-pull, or a meme-stock BBBY dump (-41% today), but that’s not likely with real estate. Real estate takes time. And these are pretty fast moves already.
This time, because we are in an “everything bubble”, I suspect it may be faster than usual.
I’ve been watching price/sqft rise every month in Orange County, CA.
The problem with California is that it is in California.