Even Soaring Wages Got Crushed by Inflation in Hot Labor Market: Fed Gets More Rate-Hike Ammo (as if it Needed More)

Production and nonsupervisory employees had biggest year-over-year wage gains since 1982, but they too were outrun by inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The tight labor market and soaring inflation have been cited by various Fed officials as the top reasons for rate hikes starting on March 16. Even the lowest lowball measure that the Fed uses for its inflation target has already totally nailed the inflation requirement. Today’s jobs report nailed the other part.
Both employers and households reported large gains in people who were working in February. The two measures differ: The reports from employers includes only their payrolls. The reports from households include not only W-2 workers but also the self-employed and people starting their own businesses, and there has been a huge wave of entrepreneurs trying to start their own thing.
In addition, the labor force grew in February, indicating that more people have rejoined the rat race, for whatever reason, but still not enough, and the labor force remains below where it was before the pandemic, and massively below trend, and so the “labor shortages” persist – what Powell has called the tightest labor market in history.
Employers added 678,000 people to their payrolls in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today, bringing the total number of employees to 150.4 million. Over the past three months, employers added 1.75 million employees (purple line).
The big constraint to more hiring still is the “labor shortage” – meaning that people are reluctant to rejoin the workforce, and if they do, they’re demanding higher pay and better working conditions.
Households reported that the number of working people, including the self-employed and entrepreneurs, jumped by 548,000 in February, and by 2.4 million over the past three months, bringing the total to 157.7 million workers, including the self-employed (red line).
The labor force and “labor shortages.”
The number of people who were either already working or who were actively looking for a job in the four weeks prior to the survey – that’s the “labor force” – jumped by 304,000 in February and by 1.86 million over the past three months to 164.0 million.
This left the labor force down by only 457,000 from February 2020. But it remains far below trend:
The “labor shortages” show up in the job openings, which are in the astronomical zone, with nearly 11 million job openings, up by 62% from two years ago, and have been in that range since mid-2021, according to the separate JOLTS data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These job openings are not based on online job postings, but on what companies and government entities said their hiring needs were:
The average hourly earnings, after a massive jump in January, just edged up in February to $31.58. Compared to a year ago, average hourly earnings jumped by 5.1%. This is a large increase beyond of the distortions during the pandemic when millions of low-wage workers were laid off while office workers switched to working from home, thereby inflating the average hourly earnings.
The gains in earnings were larger in production and nonsupervisory jobs, where average hourly earnings rose by 8 cents in February to $26.94 per hour, up by 6.7% from a year ago. Beyond the distortions early in the pandemic, the gains in January and February (both 6.7%) were the highest since 1982:
But neither that large overall average gain of 5.1% in hourly earnings, nor the even larger 6.7% gain for production and nonsupervisory employees was enough to overcome 7.5% CPI inflation, showing once again how inflation demolishes the purchasing power of labor.
If hot inflation outruns earnings increases to this large extent for long enough, consumer spending will take a hit and economic growth will take a hit. This doesn’t play out over the next month or two, but over years. The mood of consumers has already soured due to this rampant inflation.
But for now, consumers are still making heroic efforts to spend, and they outspent inflation, even as their income increases got eaten up, plus some, by this rampant inflation, and worse, as “real” (inflation adjusted) per-capita disposable income dropped for the sixth month in a row.
For an economy that relies so much on consumers to spend, that kind of decline in real incomes will derail the economy. So bringing down inflation has moved to the top of the Fed’s priority. Powell has confirmed that. The Fed is light years behind the curve, but the data in this report gives it a lot of ammo for rate hikes going forward.
Time to step up. A .5% hike keeps me barely in the realm of hope. Stocks are still in la-la land and could use a bracing rollback. Otherwise people are clinging to fantasies.
You’re never going to see .5% hike. If anything, the Fed will use the crisis in Ukraine to stand down on any rate increase at all or surprise everyone with a .125 (1/8%) rate increase just to look like they are doing something.
Central planners had 1000 good chances to raise rates since 2011. They didn”t. They would do an emergency rate cut right now if they could.
Powell’s not going to make any move until he gets a mandate and a few years’ job security. But his job is being held hostage by Congress right now – the confirmation hearings stalled out.
As things stand, if he makes a move and pisses off the wrong Senator or few, he could be out on his ear with only the Greatest Bubble In History as his legacy. Doubt he wants that.
Be very interesting to be a fly on the wall in the conversations about the re-confirmation! Lots of “quid” on the table for potential “pro-quo”s…
And 7.5 CPI Inflation is about half of real actual inflation.
“But neither that large overall average gain of 5.1% in hourly earnings, nor the even larger 6.7% gain for production and nonsupervisory employees was enough to overcome 7.5% CPI inflation…”
Yep, the real inflation is closer to 15%. I do my own calculations. The government figure are pure bull s$it.
Not a sarcastic question.
With the “cough thing” and the mandated “sharpy thing” all but evaporated in a nearly 180 degree pivot, at all levels, in just the last week…
Shouldn’t that should actual help hiring, productivity and supply chains?
“what Powell has called the tightest labor market in history” as he make a peep hole with his thumb and index finger, and looking through it 👌
“as he make a peep hole with his thumb and index finger, and looking through it 👌”
And if there’s a mirror on the other side of the peep hole – Powell gets to see who the next Irving Fisher is …..
My local supermarket stopped posting prices on their fish today. Halibet just came in but was $29/lb. Rockfish was $24/lb. I had to ask the price on each item. People were buying it in droves. I joined in as well. When I got home I cut the portions into 3 ounces for each person. The fish was fresh and unfrozen. Tasted great.
Inflation is completely out of control. We’re moving into Weimer Germany territory.
Luckily, I’m not affected as most people. Our appraisal services were just given a 20% fee increase by VA. My Fed annuity is adjusted somewhat for inflation. Some people on fixed incomes and low wage jobs with long commutes are going to really get hit hard. I feel their pain.
So, you’re talking about halibut while I’m thawing some ground beef to grill hamburger steaks tonight.
That’s Latin, darlin’. Evidently Mr. Ringo is an educated man. Now I really hate him.
Digging deep into the memory hole:
Do they still sell Hamburger Helper?
Is a pound of Beyond Meat cheaper than a pound of actual ground beef?
Speaking of BYND – it’s taken another 30% plunge over the past month and is now 80% off from its peak… $43.18/share today, priced at about 10 pounds of ground beef or 0.4 barrels of oil… time will tell which of these more valuable…
Remember when air was free at the gas station, and now it’s $1.50? You know why?
Inflation.
Just putting in my three cents worth.
Inflation ran over 7% last year. Crude oil ran up over 7% just today. It’s all under control and looking better (for someone).
At this point, even a .5% hike is just pissing in the wind.
Just shopped at my Co-Op. Since it’s Friday and my birthday, I wanted to buy scallops as a first course for eight people coming over for dinner. In a matter of a week, the price increased from $30 to $46 a pound. A 56% increase. I am supposed to be surprised, however, one of my gifts are two tickets in the Orchestra Pit for a Boz Scaggs concert in May. I bit the bullet and bought the scallops. I’m grateful for Wolf’s insights.
I better buy that tent while I can still afford it. (Not kidding.)
This is all so screwed up, I am trying to model what the other shoe dropping will be like (and hopefully trade on it). It has a ‘Big Short” magnitude, at least in its sheer vastness and depth (of idiocy, of these variables still in WTF-land), and this must translate into another trade-of-a-lifetime. There are too many lemmings rushing at 100 mph for this not to be true!
I need to get my dry powder ready and reach my absolute Taoist stillpoint for the inspiration to come.
Back when I was ambitious, I used to commute upwards of 40 miles each way to build a career; gas was a buck and a quarter and my commute cost me about $5. Today, that commute would be closer to $25.
What’s the point? Just this: I suspect at least some of the great resignation is because long commutes aren’t worth the money and the time. You could get a lower-paying job around the corner and still come out ahead–and that closer job probably isn’t lower-paying any more.