Even the Fed’s Lowball Inflation Measure Goes WOOSH: Fodder for 50-Basis-Point Rate Hike in March

The most reckless Fed ever is still just watching – and fueling – the consequences of 23 months of policy errors as the Inflation Monster gets bigger and bigger.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s official yardstick for inflation, the “core PCE” price index, which excludes food and energy and is the lowest lowball inflation measure the US government produces and which understates actual inflation more than any other inflation measure, spiked by another 0.5% in January from December, and by 5.2% year-over-year, the worst inflation spike since April 1983, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
The Fed’s official and inexplicable inflation target is 2%, as measured by this lowest lowball inflation measure. And now even this lowball measure is 2.6 times the Fed’s target:
But back in 1982 and 1983, inflation was on the way down; now inflation is spiking to high heaven. Back in 1982 and 1983, the Fed’s policy rates were over 10%; now they’re near 0%.
Several Fed governors have put a 50-basis-point rate hike on the table for the March meeting. Yesterday it was Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller who said that “a strong case can be made for a 50-basis-point hike in March” if we get hot readings for today’s core PCE index, and the jobs report and CPI in early March. The first of the three conditions has now been met with panache.
“In this state of the world, front-loading a 50-point hike would help convey the Committee’s determination to address high inflation, about which there should be no question,” he said in his speech.
The overall PCE price index, which includes food and energy, spiked by 0.6% in January from December, and by 6.1% year-over-year, the worst reading since February 1982.
Here is Fed chair Jerome Powell’s reaction after he saw today’s data, documenting the consequences of his reckless monetary policies, as imagined by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:
This not-so-mind-boggling inflation monster was created by $4.8 trillion in money-printing in 23 months — I mean, duh! — which continues though at a slower pace and is slated to end in early March, and by the most insane interest-rate repression ever in face of spiking inflation, which is slated to be softened somewhat – too little, too late – on March 16 with the liftoff rate hike.
The Fed, the most reckless Fed ever, has brushed off this surging inflation for over a year, and has continued to print money and repress short-term interest rates to zero for over a year despite this surging inflation, with the goal to pump up asset prices further to make the already wealthy that hold these assets even wealthier. And now people who are working for a living are paying the price as the purchasing power of their labor plunges.
In the process, the Fed has created the biggest wealth disparity ever in the shortest amount of time ever, based on the Fed’s own wealth distribution data that I’m now tracking with my “Wealth Effect Monitor” & “Wealth Disparity Monitor” for the Fed’s Money-Printer Economy:
SHOULD the FED raise rates a 1/2 point in March?…yes. SHOULD the FED have already raised rates a long time ago?…yes. WILL the FED raise rates by a 1/2 point in March?…No. Ukraine has given them the convenient black swan excuse they needed to delay/reduce any and all rate hikes, QT, etc. If it wasn’t Ukraine, it would have been something else. Sadly, there will be no meaningful or serious fight against inflation by the FED. Pathetic.
Increasingly, nothing the FED can do (or fail to do) is going to propel paper asset appreciation higher than real asset appreciation. That gig is up.
The FED may well choose to drag its feet on interest rate increases so as to avoid giving the game away that interest rate increases aren’t going to solve the supply chain mess – and that nothing can.
I agree with you that the Fed now has the justification they need to slow down tightening or not hike at all. But doesn’t the Ukraine situation cut the other way as well — i.e., won’t this tension put additional upward pressure on inflation?
The stock market is NOT the economy. The economy can and should be able to handle at least 2% fed funds, just as it did in 2018.
The REVERSING of bad policies must take place to REVERSE to ill effects of those bad policies.
To continue with FAKE rates at RECORD LOWS below the inflation rate is MADDNESS. The harm to the citizens and businesses of this nation are immeasureable….which is perhaps why there is little mention in the headlines.
The CAUSE can not logically also be the SOLUTION. In fact, the SOLUTION is nearly always 180 degrees from the CAUSE.
Rates MUST GO UP. NOW.
Bigger and bigger government with more and more spending leads to just that logical conclusion.
Those in the front of the cheap and easy money line get uber wealthy.
Those is in the back get $750,000 crack shacks, $40,000 Hondas and $70,000 per year communications degrees.
“And now people who are working for a living are paying the price as the purchasing power of their labor plunges.
In the process, the Fed has created the biggest wealth disparity ever in the shortest amount of time ever…”
After combining info from Wolf with that from George Gammon, here is the biggest possibility:
1. Fed will carry out minute rate hikes very slowly (when compared to inflation rate) to delay the inevitable : High / Hyper Inflation with slow onset of poverty as Dollar loses value to real goods and services and US productivity decreases as many jobs will no longer provide sufficient earnings for a decent lifestyle.
2. After a few months, when markets throw tantrum, Fed will reverse course: The super-rich will get richer. The 1% will “think” that they are getting richer in dollars but will merely retain state in net and the other 99% will get poorer.
There will be nothing approaching hyperinflation as long as the 10YR UST is anywhere near 2%.
There isn’t a single instance where any economy which could borrow at anywhere near current US sovereign rates ever experienced hyperinflation.
It wasn’t by accident. The FED, after all, are all bankers. They won’t stop until you are penniless, homeless, and ready to fight.
I wish there are not more and more people mad and desperate enough that they start fighting. And robbing. And giving up being productive. The “forth turning” keeps getting closer and loser to reality.
Visit the anti-work reddit :)
We need a modern day Robin Hood!
>Anthony A.: Re Robin Hood
We have a modern day Robin Hood but he is the reverse of the original. Now he is the government, robbing the poor and giving to the rich.
Fourth Turning is yet another unproven theory. Nowhere near enough cycles to substantiate it.
It intuitively makes sense. I can also come up with scenarios which are presumably a lot different from what any of these people expect.
“ Those is in the back get $750,000 crack shacks, $40,000 Hondas and $70,000 per year communications degrees.”
2b,
Do you feel sorry for them?
I don’t… eff em…
You don’t have to buy… won’t be long and these same people will be screaming for taxpayer bailouts because they don’t want to pay for their mistakes…
When you get your clock cleaned, you will learn how to make better decisions… or not…
Success rides a turtle, failure rides a rocket…
Those items 2bannana brought up would typically represent the BARE minimum. And those costs are pretty spot on for these days.
You need shelter, transportation in most areas, and a degree (or technical cert which ain’t free either)
I mean I’d love to hear what short sighted solution you have beyond “eff em.”
Cem,
I saw that!
The only thing I can say about short sighted solutions… is not get in one…
They usually don’t end well..
First, individually, you have to realize the world doesn’t really care about you or how you feel…everybody can’t be and won’t be a winner… buying a lottery ticket, for example… a lot of people without skills, an aptitude and/or an intelligence to handle more responsibility will always be at the bottom…
If you do get to the point where you may have won a little, you never put the basic four, food clothing, transportation and shelter, at risk… period…
College is a waste of time and money for most people… part time job related, directed college can be beneficial for some… the trades are there if you aren’t lazy…
Understand, everybody, literally, everybody wants your money… it’s their income… only you can decide to give it to them…
Check out the ads on the bus stop bench and what do you see… you don’t see 3/4 million houses for sale… you see pay day loans, injury lawyers, pawn shops, etc… what do these people know that you don’t…
Everything also has a relative cost structure… if you can afford to play the game, more power to you go for it… but if you lose your ass, stand up and take it like a man in bankruptcy court…
By the same token, if you bought that $75000 pickup and want to trade it in on a fuel efficient Camry, that’s going to cost $55000 because the world changed and you’re $30000 upside down… oh wait, I know… you’re going to blame the Fed….
Sorry, didn’t mean to go so long, but hopefully you get the gist…
So yeah, eff em…
$750K for housing and $40K for a car is the bare minimum?
They can move if living in California.
In my limited sample, I have personally never met a person experiencing financial difficulty who didn’t substantially (if not entirely) arrive in their current condition through their own bad choices. Yes, they were of limited means or “middle class” but substantially wasted whatever resources they had.
I also know that in the public sphere, no one except the taxpayer is accountable for anything: not the voters, the recipients of social programs, government bureaucrats administering the programs, and certainly not the politicians.
Add it all up and it’s a society designed for guaranteed eventual failure.
Yeah, they can just live on the street. And then morons like you will start complaining about all of the homeless and increased crime Ordinary people don’t get bailed out. That’s Wall Street. What world are you living in?
The “homeless” (what were called “Bums” in my youth) are not innocent.
It is not a “home” they lack.
Quite the army of strawmen you’ve built up in your reply btw.
I agree with you COWG … only I spent the decade after 2008 telling myself that and what I really underestimated was the government’s willingness to do the wrong thing.
They will all get bailed out. All we do is bail out people for doing what they shouldn’t have. It seems like we are constantly just trying to manage things so there are no consequences anymore. We need to get back the capitalist spirit which inextricably has a part in it that says if you make the wrong bet or do the wrong thing … you lose.
If we keep saving everyone from their stupidity and recklessness eventually the whole thing will come down … and it does seem like we have gotten there in a way now with interest rates and inflation but don’t underestimate how long the government can step in and do absurd things to stop those people from feeling the pain of their actions.
I wish there was but I don’t think there will ever be a “see, I made the right decisions and now have all the money” moment for all of us responsible types. We will continue to lose until we all finally lose.
You are describing moral hazard.
Many are aware of it in the financial realm and a minority apply it to the wealthy but virtually no one thinks of it in the context of the general population.
The majority of US society has concluded that everyone has an effective birthright to minimum living standards at someone else’s or no one’s expense. The majority posting on this site possibly believe it too.
That’s where the country is collectively at now, no one is accountable for virtually anything.
Add it all up and it equals one outcome, the majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer.
And it’s not decades and decades in the future either, as this country has been living beyond its collective means at an accelerating pace for two decades already as the social decay also accelerates.
You betcha…
I wonder if the social media real estate guru in Ukraine still feels the same as he did a month ago…
After Crimea in 2014, part of my planning for the future would have been a way to get the hell off Russia’s front porch…
Have you seen the movie, Dr. Zhivago?
Mohammad El Erian, former PIMCO CEO, thinks there’s as much as a 30% chance the Federal Reserve will eventually give up on getting inflation back down to 2% PCE. He predicts they’ll either end up moving the goalpost, such as raising the inflation target, or they’ll just make excuses about supply chain disruptions not being solvable through rate increases, or when GDP growth & employment inevitably begin to slow after some amount of tightening, they’ll go back to touting the importance of their “full employment” mandate.
I’m inclined to agree with him. Right now, with “40-YEAR RECORD HIGH INFLATION” dominating the headlines – not to mention FOMC governor nominations/hearings in Congress – it’s politically impossible for them not to act. But I can well imagine a scenario in which inflation decelerates to a still-elevated but no longer boiling 4% CPI / 3.5% PCE, and they decide it’s politically easier (not to mention better for their personal portfolios & post-FOMC careers) to simply raise the target & make excuses instead of crashing the markets and/or causing a recession.
That is a very risky strategy.
The thing with inflation is that it feeds on itself once it becomes unanchored. And to have it anchored, people need to BELIEVE that government/ central banks will do whatever it takes to curtail it. This is basically what Volcker did in the 1980’s.
Right now, inflation is the top worry of many people. It has already gone way to far. So now people need to see inflation coming down very quickly. If they just see the Fed doing some half ass attempt instead of whatever it takes, it could further run out of control. Eventually you’ll then end up having to do a Volcker style rate rise (and crash markets anyway).
Exactly. The FED is not serious at all about fighting inflation with any real meaningful rate hikes or QT. I would love to be proven wrong, but the FED always caves to politics, wall street, and the real estate industry. I’ll believe they’re serious when I actually seem them DO something, not just TALK about doing something.
If market wise up and stop buying the dip and let it tank another 10%, I would raise that 30% to 60% they reverse course or change the goal posts.
From FED’s pov, general population might be hurt by inflation but so far they have been conditioned to suck it up and deal with it without massive social unrest. Side benefit as well, a lot of people with stake in the game seeing their taco tuesday crapshack now worth double or triple what they paid, wealth effect is keeping things going, so no need to create any real urgency to tame inflation other than getting heat from current administration but even at that, the pressure they are getting is probably tame by comparison to the previous administration.
Not to mention, they officially retired the word “transitory” but probably still very much alive in their mindset, I guess anything is transitory if you stretch out the period long enough. Inflation rage on for a year or two, it would be transitory in the grand scheme of 10 or 20 years.
The Fed says they…they…may have to live with high inflation. Such a sacrifice.
A cushy government job, insane pensions and insider trading
What about working Americans who can’t afford food or an apartment now…let alone 10% inflation for a few years?
Yeah…that’s not gonna work for long.
Jackson Y,
El Erian has said a lot of goofball things over time. He’s always in the media and constantly talks, no matter what.
That said, this inflation isn’t going away on its own. It will go higher then go lower then higher again, remaining at high levels overall, and the Fed will raise interest rates too gradually to bring inflation down, so we’ll have higher inflation and higher interest rates and QT for longer.
The exception will be a huge and long-lasting drop in asset prices across the board which will bring consumer price inflation down more effectively than rate hikes. The Fed can do that with sufficient amounts of QT. And it might be going that route.
Wolf,
The cooling of inflation via interest rate increases is based on the belief that if you can reduce available financing – you can achieve the required level of demand destruction required to bring inflation down.
Unforutnately, I think we’ve moved from a backdrop in which EIP and increased UI benefits – coupled with a shift in consumption away from services to finished goods driven by the pandemic – to one in which supply chain disruptions are meeting the early statges of commodity price inflation with a wage-price prial mixed in for good measure.
I really do doubt the efficacy of interest rate increases in that environment.
I still do support interest rates increases and if it were up to me, I would have begun tapering last February and would have begun raising interest rates by August.
El Erian…. in the Ivory Tower of Academia, Nuff said.
Wasn’t he at one point was in the running to replace Yellen? Nuff said
Ray Dalio take from Changing World Order Ch. 11 on the three policies being used.
#1 – Interest rate driven (First used)
#2 – Printing money and buying financial assets like bonds (QE)
#3 – Coordination between fiscal policy and monetary policy. Central govt does a lot of debt financed spending and CB buy debt (last to use when first two fails)
If you can’t hit the target, move it!
b
Even if the Fed acts to raise rates by .25%, it doesn’t mean squat in terms of bringing down inflation. It’s more of the same. Especially with gas prices now approaching $5/gallon across the country, and heading for $6 and $7/gallon in some places.
We are still at low $3/gal here in the Great State of Texas. California is over $6 in some areas.
Oil is used in so many products that the higher cost of gasoline is the least of your worries.
To say nothing of fertilizer, wheat, aluminum, nickel, etc. – all the goodies that Putin can take off the market
I know that as I spent 35+ years in oil & gas. Gasoline is the most visible expense for the masses. Increases in stuff made out of plastics and synthetics are not as obvious.
For instance, auto/truck tires are going up in price as they are made from synthetic rubber (essentially a base latex colored with carbon black). The belts are steel wire coated with brass. You only see that price increases once in a great while when your car needs tires.
The 2015 Fed held rates too low too long, we got the fracking boom and oil prices collapsed. The fracking industry has indicated they won’t go back to debt induced profits. Never say never. Just too many reasons not to raise interest rates here. Rates are currently high enough to attract foreign investment. America needs to grow its business to take care of domestic needs. $100 oil is going to push us into recession.
When consumers are forced to hunker down as they now are in increasing numbers, and spreading upward in the economic classes, the recession drivers are in place now. How many have abandoned vacation plans, or a new car purchase, a home renovation because the costs have cut their budget priorities down to food, fuel and shelter.
Our household has done just that, reeling in spending and replacing more costly goods/services with cheaper option. Or eliminating them when possible.
And we’re fairly well off, can’t imagine the effect this raging inflation is having on lower earning households.
In the supermarket where I usually get my groceries, there is a specific corner where every day around 15:00, they put all stuff that will go past the “use before” date on that day, for a significantly reduced price. Before, there was never much interest for it. But in the past months, there are always loads of people checking what is there. That includes myself.
Have 3 major grocery chains ,got all three apps .shop all there sales oin ads and digital, doing well got canned Vegas for 29 cents,but limit was 12 be prudent
Back when I was a kid in the 1960’s, I remember going to the “day old bread” store with Mom to buy bread.
Walmart has the same now and it is well shopped, and by me ever time I go to the store.
We used to have 3 dogs, now we have only 1.
WE have done the exact same thing.
No more restaurants. None
No new clothes until you wear out everything else.
No vacations.
Watch the A/C like hawks.
No junk food. No chips, cookies, sauces, condiments, “snacks”. None.
No junk drinks. Water and Coffee, only.
No “perms”, nails,
No designer named stuff except from Goodwill.
It is actually fun.
“ How many have abandoned vacation plans, or a new car purchase, a home renovation because the costs have cut their budget priorities down to food, fuel and shelter.”
I dunno…
Maybe three…
some are hurrying to spend their money before it becomes worthless.
cb,
Exactly.
Then spend it on Mercury Dimes and Ben Franklin half dollars as fast as you can.
They are in limited quantities. When they are gone, they are gone.
Methinks you underestimate.
In looking at the market this morning I’m up 2.3% and it does allow me to feel better.
In regards to inflation I watch the traffic into a local bar and grill. It has remained steady since the beginning of the pandemic. I’m thinking some of this has to do with supporting local business. It also may be due to we are a small town and travel costs have increased for all.
My guess is that when QT actually dries up excess government largess we will see a downturn in our local business.
Just my two cents,
Anyone who has to cut their budget to pay for food, fuel and shelter cannot actually afford a new car or home renovation. They might not be able to afford a vacation either.
CreditGB,
Honestly, if you see the demand for Cruise Ship Bookings and Airline Bookings – 3, 4, 5, and 6 months out – there really isn’t any evidence of widespread demand destruction yet.
One of the more pernicious attributes of inflation is that it exerts a “demand pull” effect. Essentially “I better buy this while I can still afford to buy it” – which, of course, supports demand and makes inflation worse.
BigAl, my daughter and her husband are scheduled to go on a cruise this April. It’s the one they paid for in late 2019 that was cancelled due to the Pandemic. I’ll bet there are a lot of folks who are catching up on previously paid for trips.
She tried to get her money back once the cancellations started, but the cruise line refused and just gave her a trip credit extension.
Southwest Airlines did same to me going to Cabo in 2019 now going next month
That wealth effect is soooo ingrain in their dogma that perhaps these jackass will end up moving the goal posts or change how they calculate inflation again just to fit their narrative and create that perception they are doing something..oh yeah that’s what Mary Daly meant when she said transparency to the market.
The literal metaphor comes to mind when I read stuff like this and seeing FED slow motion action or rather inaction is me picturing a bunch of firefighters standing right in front of a house burning under raging fire and debating if they should turn on the hose and by how much sometime next week..
If the Fed fumbles this one, it could all come unraveled. The 1970s had some social turmoil, but now every street kid has a gun and Internet phone coordination. Some geniuses have thought up flash mobs to block freeways with trucks. Maybe that’s why some .1 percenters are putting all that excessive gain into buying land in the remote west and building little forts. The Fed is playing for keeps on our dime, and I pray it somewhat works out.
We have recently seen what a few thousand guys with trucks can achieve. This must be really scary stuff for the 0.01%.
Fortunately for them, most people of rioting age are still more concerned with gender neutral toilets and taking down statues. I’m sure this is by design, paying both sides to fight each other so they don’t get any ideas.
>most people of rioting age are still more concerned with gender neutral toilets and taking down statues.
Who is telling you this narrative? I can tell you as a person of rioting age, that many people are concerned about rent/house prices and cost of living. I’m sure Fox News likes to talk about culture war items, but most people of rioting age worry more about the economy.
Almost all the public toilets I frequent in California are gender neutral, and nobody seems to care, although I must say that the formerly female ones tend to be a bit spiffier.
Fox says those modern cultural concerns are not what we should be focused on, we have real problems to deal with.
CNN insists that those are exactly and only what we should be focused on.
Which one is right?
But I haven’t seen any mass demonstrations yet protesting inflation/ high house prices/ etc, while I do see many culture war demonstrations (and not just on TV, but also in the city where I live).
So I guess you are right that people worry, but for some reason they don’t take to the streets for this.
Perhaps it has to do with the fact that most people don’t understand what inflation is, and the mass media presents it as something that is either good (The BBC calls rising house prices “house price GROWTH”!), or that it is something external that just happens and has nothing to do with money printing and overspending by the government.
Exactly.
Most people of rioting age are concerned if they will be able to exist in our oligarchic kleptocracy, or if NYC will be drowning in 30 years.
There is no rioting age if things get bad enough it all comes unraveled back to 1883
Fox News makes sure that the rabble are always foaming at the mouth about some nonsense. God forbid they actually figure out that the oligarchy wants it that way.
My youngest son just got out of his teens.
He and his friends are more conservative than I. In fact, when I hear them talking, it scares even me.
They all know. They all talk. They tell me about things I never knew since they share everything they find from the internet within minutes.
I am stunned how aware this bunch is, and they assure me “all our friends know”.
I believe the saying goes something like:
“When people who have nothing lose everything…that’s when they lose it!”
One per enters have no idea how to survive ,most never did any honest work.that being said hope they know how to cook ,clean dish’s,wash clothes or raise a garden ,they will perish faster than a kid in ghetto who knows animal instinct survival,because they’ve lived it there whole life
phleep.
The Fed HAS fumbled this one. This situation is of their doing.
Record low interest rates combined with 40% jump in M2 in two years…and they blame bottlenecks?
And now they are afraid to do what they should have done 5 months ago.
All traders know, going in is easy…it is the exit that requires deft, agility and forethought
As long as the FED maintains their stated goal of 2% inflation, and they maintain the power to print money and suppress interest rates, anything they do to “taper” current inflation will be little more than short term blips. Long term, they will continue to deny free markets and will favor owners over workers. They will favor financial engineering and insiders close to money printing, over savings and prudent practice.
To save dollars in the face of dollar digitizers who get to pick winners and losers, looks like a fools errand. Talk of the importance of financial markets and capital formation is just cover in the hope of establishing some merit to the Private Equity, stock market practitioners and other financial engineers. Capital formation – what a joke. The FED creates all the “capital” it wants with a keystroke, and that destroys the dollars you have saved.
Forget about free markets. The FED has done their part to place overwhelming advantage to favored players and to destroy any concept of free markets within the asset ownership markets.
The FED has fully realized with limited resources, an ageing demographic worldwide that growth as we know it is over in regard to actually producing GOODS.
As a result, the only game in town is exchanging digits thus where we are now.
It’s completely ridiculous that in the current situation with inflation at a 40 year high and still ZIRP(!) that we are even discussing whether they should raise rates with 0.25% or 0.5%.
Although imo it is fundamentally wrong to have the Fed mess with interest rates at all, at least in the past they had a policy framework that they followed, so it was at least rule based and not completely discretionary like it has been for more than a decade now. Before the GFC, this was mainly based on the Taylor Rule (which uses real GDP output gap and core PCE inflation).
At the moment, the Taylor Rule would put the Fed Funds at about 7.75%.
No wonder markets are completely broken and nothing makes sense anymore!
The top 10% will eventually realize how much of their “wealth” was only on paper. And any of them who borrowed against it will get to experience the terror of a margin call.
There is a resdin why the Zuckerbergs, Gates and Bezos are selling stock and buying hard assets.
Especially productive land.
And beach front properties…because, yeah, you know why.
2banana,
If they were clever…they would be buying it outside of the USA unless they have an army of robot servants ready to work the land for them.
Good point.
Also, if the wealth inequality increases a lot then the rich are the ones having big problem and their freedom curtailed. Just look what is happening in South/Central America or other countries.
Wealth inequality is a pretty bad for rich people in USA especially with guns all around us.
Why not the entire 100%, if wealth is only on paper, er computer?
No they won’t they’ll hedge against market and make more money
How are you people not seeing this…
If you take all the squigglies on the pce chart that are above two percent and then carry them down to the squigglies that are below two percent, then you have a nice straight line with the green one… duh, easy…
The man’s a fricking genius…
I believe our host is just a pot stirrer :)
I’m not old enough to remember the early 1980’s during high inflation of how many zombie companies/ banks/ hedgefunds etc , imploded, but i suspect the stock market will hit some major turbulence this spring
If money was of worth such as it was in the early 1980’s, we’d see interest rates within hailing distance of inflation, but when you conjure up as much as you’d like to those that matter who don’t mind, the ones that mind, don’t matter.
Btw: I find the ECB even more scary. At least the Fed has signaled that they are starting a series of (tiny) rate hikes and perhaps even reduce their balance sheet.
But the ECB is still “perhaps we will do our first tiny rate hike in 2024”. Although their ONLY mandate is inflation (not even employment), their main worry now is to keep insolvent southern countries like Italy and Greece within the euro (which really is none of their business).
The ECB has deliberately (and illegally) stuffed their balance sheet full of Italian debt, so now when this thing falls apart the cost to paymasters Germany and The Netherlands will be so high that politics never dares to go there.
YuShan,
“But the ECB is still “perhaps we will do our first tiny rate hike in 2024”. ”
That is outdated. The new line is “rate hike later in 2022.”
Thanks for correcting me on that. I missed that somehow.
Jeez at this rate by the time interest rates get to where they should I’ll be dead, and I’m hoping to live another 30 years!
Don’t expect the FOMC to burn their “Lords Of Easy Money” satin “tour jackets” anytime soon! I am currently reading the book “The Lords of Easy Money”, and learning about J-POW’s time at Carlyle Group. His hand in destroying companies like Rexnord makes me sick. (As does the empty Rexnord parking lot in West Milwaukee). Don’t expect much from this bunch in terms of what’s right or wrong. It’s all about them “making bank”.
Duane
I think Powell considers all those CLO’s that the venture capitalists float and roll when he considers raising rates. (if he does)
What stuck out in my mind while reading that book was the CONTRAST in backgrounds of Hoenig and Powell and how their value systems were molded by their life experiences. One worked his way up with Midwestern values….One was fast tracked through prep school, ivy league, venture capital gaming, and then plugged into high level government.
No wonder Hoenig considered and identified the dangers and ill effects of these rogue Fed policies, while Powell seemingly held more allegiance to those with whom he rubbed elbows with on the way up to his perch.
Joe sometimes wears a Members Only jacket to remind himself of the inflationary era in which said garments were popular.
you’ve got to remember that bankers duty is to screw you. Oh they’ll talk nice and try to convince you that they’re normal and have your best interests at heart. Don’t you believe it. Print money out of thin air and loan it to you at interest. What a racket!
Exactly! Pay of all interest first! That will fix them! 😅
The Cpi is inaccurate. 7.5%? The largest part of the CPI involves a phone call survey to determine rents. It says they are 3.5%. When real world data screams far higher. The US government has an incentive to understate inflation. Just look at COLA and what more the US would owe if it were higher.
So those that say the fed are hawkish raising rates 7 to 10 times this year are wrong. The fed is dovish. They are not even planning on normalizing rates. Even if we raise rates .50 10 times that would only be 5%. In order to squash inflation you need to raise raise rates to 16% or more.
The fed is pretending to attack inflation and they are lying to all of us. Inflation is a hidden tax on all of us. The fed printed trillions of dollars. That is why we are where we are today.
The fed should be audited. We should not be involved in wars in other countries. We need a president who is cognitive and answers questions after speeches.
“Inflation is a hidden tax on all of us”
I work all day in a futile attempt to replace what the FED steals while I’m sleeping.
So, no, that tax ain’t very well hidden from “all of us”.
John Q
The rent and housing input proves intellectual dishonesty by the compilers of the index.
Case Schiller has hard firm data that is cold stoned for anyone to analyze.
Who compiles the “rent” survey…and who would know if the results were being “massaged” before published?
Jerome is a tough TASS master who must realize he’s in too deep, thus the constant obfuscating.
The slowness of dealing with this crippling inflation can only mean
intent
or
ineptitude
About the only way out is to divorce yourself from dollar denominated assets, but how do you go about doing that?
Fed is not stupid or inept. It’s all happening by design.
From the article
“This not-so-mind-boggling inflation monster was created by $4.8 trillion in money-printing in 23 months — ”
In 2007, the total M2 was circa $7.5 Trillion….
In 15 years the money supply nearly TRIPLED…….
So, for the first 217 years of this nation, money supply $7.5 Trillion
and the National Debt $9 Trillion.
Since 2007 money supply now circa $21 Trillion, National debt $30 Trillion
That is quite a 15 years of “NEW” Fed policy…..Bernanke, Yellen and Powell….oh my.
And the Fed blames bottlenecks, and Powell rejects the Quantitative Theory of Money..
“The Quantitative Theory of Money doesn’t apply according to the Chairman of the Federal Reserve……“the growth of M2 … doesn’t really have important implications for the economic outlook.” Since then, the U.S. annual inflation rate has climbed to 7.5% from 1.7%, but Mr. Powell hasn’t changed his mind…”
WSJ 2/23/2022″
Get the feeling they are making it up as they go along?
No, the know exactly what they are doing to continue living at the standards they created with no care whatsoever about anyone living below them.
As long as they placate the public, keeping them dumb, fat and happy they will continue to enjoy their status.
Once enough people actually wake up (if they ever do) watch out. It’s just a balancing act at the moment, keeping enough scraps on the table to prevent big problems to “them”.
See Truckers in Canada…not until they used the controls they had to hit the pocket books to survive did anything happen. Get enough hungry desperate people in the future…
Thus oil prices will come down, some asset prices through QT, stocks prices for the few that actually hold them then the game will start again.
That’s funny, because the Fed Monetary Policy Report released today reads, “business as usual”. Inflation is not really mentioned, and they expect Fed Funds rates to remain at or near the lower bound. I encourage you to read the report.
I don’t see FED would be hiking rates to tame inflation in a meaning ful way.
Inflation on ground is close to ~19%, govt manipulated metric says it is ~7%.
When I say meaningful way, it means that raising rate to match inflation rate. Going by so called Tyler’s rule, Fed’s rate should be 7%.
Even if Fed raises rates by 50 basis points in March, it does nothing to tame inflation.
“23 months of policy errors”?
How long ago was Greenspan?
Debt by definition is “pulling consumption from the future to the present.” We have built a tremendous bout of future consumption which needs to be paid for today. Raise rates, stop future consumption; we might have a chance.
Not if you plan, one day, to raise inflation to 18% yoy. Then it’s not really pulling demand forward, but rather sustaining demand. Of course, anyone not working (i.e. retirees) is screwed when this happens.
Hopefully, the Fed can print up some energy for Europe.
The idea that the fed is going to overdue the increase….or somehow be forced to tighten……is off base…….it is based on the idea that the fed is staffed by patriots who got the inflation call wrong
The fed is staffed by a crooked pack of greedy bastards who have no US blood in them…….they will continually find excuses why they must let grandma get her life savings stolen while they party at the country club. After government they will go to that overpaid position collecting their just reward for ripping off grandpa at a large bank.
The US is no longer a country…..its a global enterprise dedicated to enhancing the wealth of the royal few while providing military protection to their investments.
America only produces 2 things:
“Dollars” and “The Dow”.