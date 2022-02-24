In Brutal Volatility, Gold & Oil Sag after Spike, 10-Year Yield Jumps after Plunge, Nasdaq Spikes after Dive, and the Fed Can Focus on Tightening

Markets are “functioning,” rather than panicking.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
For days, there has been excited talk on Wall Street that a Russian invasion of the Ukraine would hit the markets, which would then spook the Fed and force it away from rate hikes and QT, or at least from faster rate hikes and QT. And today’s market action was precisely what was needed to blow this talk out of the water.
The Nasdaq opened down 3.5%, with a whiff of panic in the air. Then it rocketed 886 points higher and closed with a 3.3% gain, at 13,474, which left it down only 16.9% from its 52-week high in November, instead of in a “bear market.” That was a 7% open-to-close spike!
The S&P 500 Index opened down 2.6%, and after a surge of 179 points or 4.4% open-to-close, it ended the day up 1.5%. This leaves the index down only 11% from its 52-week high.
The Dow soared by nearly 1,000 points open-to-close and squeaked into the green over the last few minutes, eking out a gain for the day of 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 index, tracking small-cap stocks, went through a 5.4% open-to-close spike, gaining 2.7% from yesterday’s close, which whittled down its decline from the 52-week high to 18.8%.
Cryptos moved in near lockstep with stocks, but in an even more exaggerated manner. Bitcoin plunged 9.5% from about $38,000 overnight to about $34,400 and then spent the day working its way back up and currently trades at $38,400, in the same range as yesterday.
Then there was the other side of the coin, which also soothed the Fed’s nerves:
Crude oil grade WTI front-month contracts, after spiking to $100 overnight, rattling a lot of inflation assumptions, fell back to the $93 range by mid-afternoon. And everyone at the Fed and in the White House breathed a sigh of relief.
The 10-year Treasury yield plunged something like 15 basis points overnight to 1.85% in the morning, a classic fear trade, but then began working its way back up, and is currently back at 1.97%, as if nothing happened.
Gold contracts had spiked 4% to $1,975 overnight, in another classic fear trade, but then turned around and gave up more than that, dropping to $1,886 by mid-afternoon.
Silver contracts spiked about 4.5% overnight from $24.50 to $25.57 – another version of the fear trade – and then spent the day stair-stepping back down to about $24.
Dip buyers plowing into the stock market and buying everything in sight, hoping for a relief rally, thereby demonstrating that markets were “functioning,” as the Fed likes to call it, rather than locking up or panicking, was exactly what was needed to keep the Fed on track with its tightening moves.
That the fear trade in gold and silver unwound during the day, and that long-dated Treasury securities sold off during the day, after the wild overnight action, with yields ending back up where they had been, was also reassuring for the Fed.
The Fed’s tightening moves will already be too little, too late, and too slow – they haven’t even started yet – to rein in the inflation monster that the Fed’s long series of policy errors over the past 23 months have unleashed. The last thing that the Fed needs is another distraction, such as panicky markets, for crying out loud. And it got what it needed to stay on track.
But futures are currently moving in the opposite direction.
Not that it matters. Futures have been all over the place. This market is so stunningly volatile that an observation one minute will be obviated by events an hour later.
At the moment, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures are all down by close to 0.5%. WTI has ticked up closer to $95. Gold ticked up to $1,914.
Clearly, this market is unsettled and brutally volatile. But it’s “functioning.” Dip buyers are still out there in large numbers. And there is nothing we’re seeing as of this moment that will put a damper on the raging inflation monster.
It’s classic market manipulation by Wall Street. Instead of a pump & dump, it’s a dump & pump – take advantage of media scaremongering on Russia-Ukraine to orchestrate a selloff, then last night as the retail kiddies from r/wallstreetbets were going all in on S&P 500 puts, squeeze them all out.
Or the simpler explanation, it was a psychologically induced move, like all price movements.
Another example that exposes the inaccuracy of price movements being driven by the supposed fundamentals.
Markers hit 200 dam and got a bounce up 10% then down 20% rinse repeat this could be 18 month game called slow bleed
There are fundamental problems with that theory: the price earnings ratios for too many companies are INSANE. I do suspect market manipulation but that a dump and pump, more of secret, Wall Streeter stock purchases to prevent a collapse.
If you attended business school, you may have been told by your professors that the rate of return on an investment is supposed to be the inherent rate of return plus the rate of inflation. Otherwise, you are essentially giving away your money if the rate of inflation is greater than the net return that you receive. Right now, that has been the case for years, in my opinion.
I suspect the trillionaire families are the only forces powerful enough to maintain this situation, because only their trillions can either collapse or preserve the stock market like this: like whales in a swimming pool they are much bigger than the daily traders in the market. While the EU leaders all need spine transplants and may not actually decide to rearm and prepare to defend their nations until Putin’s troops are in Paris, I suspect that their owners, the trillionaire families now are supporting our markets; only they can.
Yep. Since the bottom 50% of the U.S. population does not even own a stock and many do not have a 401k or very little in a 401k, they really don’t care about a stock market crash. It is the whales who care.
Algorithm kicked in ,simple answer
I was watching aljazera last night and was floored. They were showing stock footage of weird military footage that was clearly training related. Their “journalists” were also dressed in full body armor in areas that were clearly not having active fighting.
IMO oil, gold, etc spiked until the market realized it was complete BS.
If Russia gets boots on the ground and there’s active firefights in the cities, then sh*t will get real. Somehow I don’t think Ukrainians and Russians have the appetite to Duke it out like that.
What the real wildcard is turkey (nato member) . If they unilaterally block russias access in the black sea, it will be interesting to see what happens from there.
Yes, the market viewed Russia invading the Ukraine as a nothing burger.
That’s essentially how the headlines read because the market recovered.
If it had not, the invasion would have been the supposed cause.
Happens all the time, over and over.
I remember listening to the GE radio in my bedroom late at night in 1968 when Russia invaded Czechoslovakia. Don’t remember which network, but there were reporters on the ground giving reports as the tanks came in. It was very interesting to a 12 year old trying to understand it all.
We had journalists in those days that survived WW2. Hard to blow smoke up their ass. Drank straight whiskey, chain smoked un-filtered camel’s and at had at least 2 divorces. Some did baseball. They could keep you on the edge of your seat for nine innings in a 1/1 game and give you a heart attack when the squeeze was on.
The markets, including Russia, sorted through proposed sanctions,
and bounced up.
Energy is power. At this point are they more fearful of Putin, or their own peasants.
The Gov’t needs the invasion to stay in play. C19 is now a yawner. The Gov’t does not want to talk about the I word. $95 oil is still a bitch.
This was a classic “sell the rumor, buy the news” knee-jerk scenario.
Monkeys do it better ?
US Fed printed 17 Billon Dollars last week. We will see this market strength if and when it really stops printing
This 6% swing on Nasdaq just says we have another 30% to go.
If anything, the printers will work overtime now! and they will add more printers on top!
The pretext of an all out war in backward Europe is salivate inducing prospect for s lot of (congress/investors )!! To clear their positions and realign them for the coming recession!!!
The 16th March FOMC meeting will rubber stamp moooorrr printing artwork that includes all the great Presidents portraits 🤣🤣🤣
It will be even hotter in the printing rooms when China ramps up its rhetoric on acquiring those semiconductor plants to the east 🤓🤓
and BTW. OIL will be trading @$200 by the end of March!
I don’t see any reason why this ought to slow rate increases, as Wall Street is now asking for. This geopolitical crisis will be confined to Eastern Europe unless Biden drags the US into a war it shouldn’t be involved in. If anything, the impact to the US economy will be higher oil prices and potentially higher overall inflation. It’s crucial for the US to regain its energy independence.
I may have been misled, but from what I’ve read recently, the U.S. is currently energy independent (production is slightly more than consumption).
For example: Article on Axios “The U.S. is now energy independent”
Nothing can stop the stock market!
An asteroid has destroyed DC;
“An era of low regulation is at hand; buy!”
The Yellowstone caldera has erupted into a supervolcano, covering the world in a cloud of ash:
“Invest in broom and dustpan makers, buy, buy!!”
Jeremy Grantham “vampire market”
“Nothing can stop the stock market!”
Nasdaq is down 17% since November. Many dozens of individual high-flyers have gotten crushed 50%, 60%… over 90% from their highs. I covered some of those. This market is getting crushed stock by stock. It started in February a year ago.
To amplify your point, I follow the individual components in the S&P Tech Index – 67 companies that are a mix of large software (MSFT, CRM, etc) and large hardware companies (AMD, INTC, etc). Virtually all of them flattened out in the October/November time frame and have been trending down ever since. Some small moves (MSFT closing high in November was around $344; closed today at $294 – down $50 or 14.5%), some big moves (AMD $157 to $116 – down $51 or 26%) and some UGLY moves (SQ from $275 in August to $180 in November to $95 today – down $180 or 65%).
Not meme stocks, not Reddit WSB favs, not unicorns. The largest of the tech companies.
Or did you forget to add “from going down” to the end of your sentence “Nothing can stop the stock market”?
Wolf, you may have the cause and effect reversed. It may well be the belief that the Fed won’t be able to (or won’t have the guts to) tighten as aggressively that triggered today’s rally.
Your correct. I was looking at some of those high flyers. Some are back to pre-covid blastoff. Some are actually reasonably priced and are almost value stocks now. PE around 20 and P/S between 10 and 20 and they still have good growth. Example….Zoom now has a PE of 35, a P/S of 19 and growth of 35%. The stock was 90 shortly before the pandemic. It went to 500ish and now back to 99. What is different. Pre-pandemic when the stock was 90 it had 1.2 billion in sales. Now the stock is at 99 it has 3.2 billion in sales. It has increased sales by 200% yet the stock is only up 8%.
So what are the ones that are overvalued because you can find 100s of the high flyers that are down over 50% to 80% but NASDAQ is only down 15%. I guess the FAANG are keeping NASDAQ elevated?
Isn’t tightening postponed due to geopolitics? In fact, don’t we need another $Trillion?
So let me sum up.
In the largest military combat operation since WWII…
Russia conducting a full scale invasion of the Ukraine…
On that day…
The stock market ended GREEN.
Let that sink in.
Exactly. Your words say it all. This market is delusional at best. Amazing what happens when you get addicts hooked on free money.
I am thinking a couple of nukes get lobbed around and we will be at record highs again…
But gold would fall!
this is a perfect illustration that market is essentially driven by the collective psychology, but not news
The market was down the last 5 days in a row. It was already priced in.
Even more interesting is the brain dead BTFD – buyTheF$Dip on all those technology stock.
PE’s over 30, no biggy for them.
Also interesting was that Russia’s energy companies went down for a while over 40% and now having PE’s in the absurd range of below 2. As if Russia was under attack instead of attacking. As if Russia cannot sell it’s gas in China or anywhere else.
I’m a dip buyer…at sp500 3000.
Of course, I’ll nibble all the way down, and keep rolling sucker bet 3-6m Ts until then…to eventually get back to 60% equity exposure.
Functions just like a trampoline.
The most interesting marker is the gold price.
Its stability, which is a bit wobbly but basically within sensible range, strongly suggests we’re in for a smooth ride. It’s almost as if central governments can’t really suppress inflation at around 2% for too many years before things EX-PLODE and you got yourself our current inflation monster situation. Almost like soo…
It’s hard to keep up. Are we back to bad news is good news?
The Russian situation is not good for real economy as they export energy and important metals. Globalization is continuing to retrench which is a drag on real economy at least the way most economists see it.
Also oil prices going up will see inflation does not go down!
All the more reason for the market to retrace some!!
The behavior of the markets is exactly what I would expect when there is an inflationary amount of Fed liquidity badly engineering the markets.
Violent attempts to sustain a bubble are not a new phenomena, invented recently. They are in fact, familiar, and have been in existence at least as long has been man.
The question, in the long run, which seems to be until we forget, is ultimately answered.
Like the word, love, used and abused across all time, yet, still retains its value.
Or the word, business, used and abused across all time, yet, still retains its value.
There is a team of people whose job it is to prevent downward spikes in the market, colloquially the Plunge Protection team.
If indeed they are active at the moment – and we may see some more indication tomorrow – they can congratulate themselves on a job well done.
I had the sense today, that the Fed was the source of the miraculous recovery of the financial markets, which by the way, have become America’s most important industry.
They just forgot to tell their friends across the pond what they were planning today. No such thing as dip buying over in European markets. How strange ;)
European markets close shortly after US starts trading. A lot of the buying/trading in European markets is done from the US. I wouldn’t be surprised to see dip-buying in the European markets on Friday.
Wolf says they don’t exist. I’m not sure. They could just put it under some “national security” mandate and keep it secret. Clown world. QQQ bounced off -20% ATH like a rocket.
The stock market is a murder meter. It loves mass destruction and torture and war and genocide.
And flowers and perfume and garments and jewelry, hope.
They don’t call the Congressional multi-millionaires “The War Party Of The Rich” for nothing.
“Clearly, this market is unsettled and brutally volatile. But it’s “functioning.” Dip buyers are still out there in large numbers.”
This is always the case. It was only after “Maestro” Alan Greenspan thought he was THE King Kong and started extending his “helping” hand that markets lost its ability to “function”.
Today if inflation figures were not where they are and “Maestro” (or for that matter the other clowns who followed him and the one in charge now) had been in charge we would have had a 50 or 100 bps cut when the first shots were fired.
When you have clowns running the world’s circus thinking they are King Kongs how will markets be allowed to function?
Personally, I think the Fed is always wrong, by design. It is an instrument of the banking system that has been the principal tool the has changed the complexion of my beloved country from a manufacturer to a banker.
So yes, the Fed should be extinguished. The experiment went the way the way Andrew Jackson and Thomas Jefferson warned us about the bankers.
The corruption has reached the point that one inadvertently cringes at singing “America, the beautiful”.
Which, I agree can be said about all of human history. The people who are now in charge of the world, see things differently from me.
They are still immortal and I ‘m not. They are beautiful and talented, physically, I’m not.
They have more to lose than me.
The gates of heaven will swing open to selflessness closed to greed, told me by the scriptures of my youth. And I still hope the hell it’s true.
America’s most valuable company has a communist Chinese work force that makes a fantastic margin on brand loyalty while consuming resources in its major market and refuses to pay taxes.
We are frigged. maybe
“has changed the complexion of my beloved country from a manufacturer to a banker.”
You can say that again!!
These clowns seriously think they are gods who can control the world economy with easy money and plenty of it. How can drive sense into people who think they are gods and are in fact lunatics?
“The last thing that the Fed needs is another distraction, such as panicky markets, for crying out loud. And it got what it needed to stay on track.”
The fact that you (and a lot of market commentary) believe they might reverse course if markets go down says the Fed put is alive and well and “markets only go up”. The Fed hasn’t convinced markets it will follow through and tighten meaningfully.
The Fed is off the rails. There is no way to guess what these incompetent assholes are going to decide next.
Ok, if i was Bad Mad Vlad, here is my next steps:
Sanctions, shmanksions.
Cut 5 million barrels a day from oil production. Buy all of the forward contracts for gold in the world. Make them deliver the gold, and then announce, oil will be sold for chevronets (8 gr .900 gold) at the rate of 10 barrels= 1 troy ounces of gold (roughly 0.3 barrels per chevronet). Dollars will not be exchanged for chevronets outside of one office in St. Petersburg. Gas will get the same deal.
Now, on the other hand, there will be discounts for our Chinese friends.
Dedollarization will only take days.
Guess what, now comes China with Taiwan, and now are we going to sanction China and cut off our cheap stuff?
Ha.
America wasted it’s strength in the Sandbox for 20 years of futility.
And now we have real problems, and are a paper tiger.
Are you ready for America on defense? Defending the dollar, and desperately trying to keep world peace. And failing.
Plus our domestic disorders? Meh. Buy the golden ruble, because the dollar is going to be really wobbly.
All of those folks buying dollars in Russia were going the wrong way….
If I were Vlad, I would take the best offer, which is exactly what he seems to be doing.
Russia is an ancient concept.
The outcome usually ends with a win for the home team, no matter what the cost.
The Russian’s feign is discouraging, fools chasing fools. In the midst of their acclaimed historical, sophisticated, society.
Without grace, it looks like what it is.
The Fed needs to focus on one and only one thing … getting inflation down. If it takes its eye off the ball, there is no path back to prosperity and American living standards will fall.
The Fed needs to make a 100 basis point step in the interest rate and stop paying the criminal banks for holding excess reserves.
Inflation destroys the class structure that is necessary to nurture a just society.
The Fed is a joke, like the supreme court. Un-elected dipshits that are making random decisions about the painful future ahead for all of us because dilbert from harvard is in charge.
And the pain is intensified with each turn of the screw. Neoliberalism requires a strong federal government like what it is, or will become, fascism.
Is this a time that being well adjusted is a sign of mental illness ?
Yes, it is.
Silence is our greatest fear.
The cacophony of sound informs our life.
Like the smell of the wind, a hidden truth.
Sanctions are no more serious than cancelling Putin’s Walmart credit card. If anyone were serious about incentives that Putin might pay attention to, they would be talking about lifting sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, and flooding the world oil markets. The price of oil would collapse and leave the Russian economy its shambles. But Washington prefers War.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sets the price of oil. All others just dance to their tune.
Fools are the least likely to adhere to the rules. Otherwise, everything would stay the same.
Every one that went before us left their imprint at the same measure, the humble and the arrogant.
The Nasdaq is trending down and that is what I think this is all about. Tech tends to lead the way down…I’ve seen it a few times before…
LOL… I saw Art Cashin on CNBC at about noon EST. He said that when he was first starting out as a trader a senior trader gave him this advice about bad news and the markets, “Never bet on the end of the world… it can only happen once.”
Not that the FED has any creditability left but just saw Mary Daly already trying to soothe the market before any rate hikes is even in place. Something to the tune of “long and painful correction’ for economy isn’t in the cards just because inflation is high, A transparent Fed is a major difference from decades earlier, Daly says”
Translation, we will be the stock market’s B forever and transparency meaning we won’t rock the boats for all you elites out there, nevermind inflation is crushing everybody else…geez these people are truly freaking terrible.