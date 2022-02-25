Inflation Ate their Lunch, But Americans Made Heroic Efforts to Spend

Personal Income and Spending under Red-Hot Inflation and Omicron.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Not adjusted for inflation, the personal income of all Americans combined, from all sources – from wages, salaries, interest, dividends, rental income, unemployment compensation, stimulus checks, Social Security benefits, etc. but not including capital gains – was essentially flat (seasonally adjusted) in January from December, fell by 2.1% from the stimulus-inflated January 2021, and rose by 11.5% from January 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
But, in “real” terms, meaning adjusted for the raging inflation, personal income from all sources fell by 0.5% in January from December, and fell by 7.7% from the stimulus-inflated January 2021 and was up only 3.7% from January 2020. But wait… this was for all consumers combined, and the population has grown.
On a per-capita basis — more people divvying up the national pie — and adjusted for inflation, minus personal taxes: The “per-capita real disposable income” fell 0.5% for the month, fell 10.1% from a year ago, and was up only 1.8% from January 2020. In other words, the red-hot inflation over the past six months ate up more than the growth in personal income and further whittled down the purchasing power of labor:
But Americans disposed of their dwindling “real” income heroically.
Not adjusted for inflation, consumers increased their spending by 0.8% in January from December (seasonally adjusted), and by 11.6% year-over-year, blowing money left and right in a heroic effort to keep the economy hopping.
Adjusted for inflation: “real” consumer spending in January, seasonally adjusted, bounced back from the decline in December. The decline in December and the equal bounce-back in January were likely the result of seasonal adjustments in an era when the normal seasonality was upended by the pandemic, which I discussed when it showed up in retail sales too.
Compared to January 2021, consumers increased their “real” spending by 5.4%, and compared to January 2020, by 4.6%, outspending inflation even as it ate up their income increases plus some, and despite Omicron which constrained spending on services over the past three months, as we’ll see in a moment.
“Real” spending on durable goods – cars, cellphones, appliances, furniture, sporting goods, etc. – was flat in January and down 0.4% from January 2021, but up a whopping 21.3% from January 2020.
During the pandemic, when services such as international travels, concerts, and haircuts were hard to come by, consumers splurged on durable goods, fueled by the moneys they received from the government, and by the moneys they didn’t have to pay for mortgages in forbearance and for rents under eviction bans, and by the moneys they thought they had made in stocks, cryptos, or real estate.
So during the pandemic, there was this historic spike in spending on durable goods, even when adjusted for inflation, which was huge in durable goods (18.4% in January!), and part of the spike from the last round of stimulus checks has now unwound, but durable goods spending even adjusted for inflation remains very high – and this massive historic increase in demand is one of the factors in the shortages that have cropped up everywhere:
“Real” spending on nondurable goods – mostly food and beverages, all kinds of household supplies, and energy – also spiked during the pandemic, even adjusted for inflation, which was massive for nondurable goods (9.8% in January). Some of the increase during the pandemic has to do with the shift to working at home, when what used to be business spending for food, toilet paper, coffee, and other office supplies shifted to the household and became consumer spending.
In January, real spending on nondurable goods was flat with December but up 5.0% from the stimulus inflated January a year ago, and up 13.5% from two years ago:
“Real” consumer spending is adjusted for inflation on the basis of the PCE price index, which was also released today, and which runs generally lower than CPI, and which includes the “core PCE” price index, the lowest lowball inflation measure the government issues, and which therefore the Fed uses for its inflation target.
But CPI for durable goods spiked 18.4% in January, the highest on record going back to the 1950s (red line). And the CPI for nondurable goods spiked by 9.8% (purple line).
“Real” spending on services – rents, insurance, healthcare services, repairs, haircuts, lodging, air fares, rental cars, etc. – had gotten totally wiped out during the pandemic, but then mostly recovered.
In January real spending on services was flat month-over-month for the third month in a row, but at the level of mid-2019, having nearly recovered the pre-pandemic peak.
The three-month flat spot was likely caused by Omicron when some people cut back on some services, such as airline tickets and non-emergency healthcare services:
Despite Omicron, despite sour consumer sentiment, despite shortages that render some goods – such as new cars – hard to buy and often involving long waits, and despite income gains getting eaten up by inflation, consumers are still in spending mode. And households where income isn’t enough are once again charging up their credit cards, and many are using their homes as ATMs via cash-out refis. Money is still exceedingly easy, and after $11 trillion in free money from the Fed and the government, delinquencies are at record lows, and consumers are doing their jobs borrowing and consuming.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
What could go wrong?
No one could see this coming…
“And households where income isn’t enough are once again charging up their credit cards, and many are using their homes as ATMs via cash-out refis. Money is still exceedingly easy…”
Come on.
There just HAS to be something that everyone else seems to have (or done) or would like to have (or do) that you NEED to HAVE or DO, too. New shit is being invented by our exceptional American entrepreneurial innovators ALL the time.
Go buy it….FIRST if you can….no fun saying, “Look, I got one too”.
There goes the neighborhood. Literally.
Eff ’em says the Democrats.
Not our problem says the Republicans.
So so true.
The first graph is all anyone really needs to pay attention to imo. Some on here talk about how everyone is making more money than ever yet, the numbers paint the exact opposite picture. Everyone is effectively making less.
Median is more important than per capita in terms of society at large. Funny how you never see median data broken out clearly.
Wolf, I think your article here really highlighted why I think the FED will have more excuses/ammo to potentially slow QT or not go beyond .25 basis point on each interest rate hike and possible reduce the # needed this year.
With what’s going on in Ukraine and consumers are still heroically absorbing the impact of inflation, they have all the excuses they need to slow down the urgency to tame inflation. After all, why rock the market and your own personal asset value when the general public’s complaints just not red hot enough to push them into the corner.
Shop until you drop. We are still in the ‘shop’ part of the timeline. It’s the ‘drop’ part that’s going to hurt.
” blowing money left and right in a heroic effort to keep the economy hopping. ”
Yes we bought 3 “Dynamic Industrial Renovating Tractormajiggers”, for those uninformed… That red automated house cleaning machines from “The Cat In The Hat” book, Cartoon. I always wanted one…. Thanks to stimmy money I got 3!
.
Cobalt with weekend news round-up,
1. Gas prices are already 3.5 here in the DC swamp area. Can hit $4 soon. People with gas guzzling SUVs have to abandon them or get title loans.
2. I regularly visit a Jamaican restaurant for takeout. Although prices remain same, quality dropped. Goat, vegetables and even the whole pack weighs less…
3. If gas prices were low during ME crises, why Far-east is causing gas prices to rise?
4. Income does not matter. If prices will rise tomorrow, buy stuff today with debt. Home and bread same principle.
5. All men must enlist. There goes equality.
6. Rates will not be raised because of the situation in the east.
I’ve had experience going out with high-earning, property owning high net worth acquaintances who live in high-income districts of Toronto, who PINCHED PENNIES quite literally.
I remember them picking out the undesirable berries and replacing it with the fresh ones in the container that was already ON SALE.
They also told me that they get discounts on clothing that were already discounted from the employees.
They OWN PRIME REAL ESTATE and EARN OVER $100,000 a year.
Meanwhile, us SERFS SPEND, SPEND, SPEND to make these 1%ers RICHER.
I think if we looked at a per unit basis not straight revenue the graph would be different.
People are spending more but is more product ending up in homes? My guess is no.
I wonder if “adjusted for inflation includes this effect?” If we buy the same amount of product but the product costs are in inflated, it appears that we are buying more. But in reality we could be buying the same amount, maybe even less, just that the total value of goods is higher due to inflation.
I know that my grocery bill has doubled but I am certainly not bringing home 2x as much groceries…. So I am not making a “heroic effort to spend,” just trying to tread water.
1) QQQ stopping action was between Jan 24. The selling climax was yesterday. The response was fast. Jan 28 to Feb 24 lows : 1.65. It will be wild and volatile.
2) BCOM , Bloomberg commodity index, Buying Climax was yesterday.
The response was fast.
3) BCOM will grudgingly decline after forming a trading range. Both BCOM & QQQ will fall, but BCOM : QQQ will move up, because AAPL suck.
4) In 2008 Crude Oil futures peaked @147. From April 2020 til Feb 2022 prices were up $140 (minus 40 to 100). Crude Oil looks tired.
5) Putin dominate the East and the Middle East. He will make sure that
commodity prices will not plunge.
6) In the last decade the NG co increase production and cut prices in
order to destroy the coal and nuke industries. Raising prices will be an intolerable act to the poor and the middle class.
7) Claudia Zum indicator is up almost 50% from (-)0.37 to (-)0.20.
Avalanche of stimmies in 2020 was absolutely brutal.$11T according to Mr.Richter.
Yet Median Family Income in 2020 somehow managed to dip.
FRED:
Median Family Income in the United States (MEFAINUSA646N)
2019:86,011
2020:84,008
Skimming current MSM headlines leads me to believe that stimmies, unlike diamonds, are not forever.US Congress suddenly became quiet as a church mouse on this subject.
Let’s wait and see FRED Median Family Income data for 2021.
Unless Fed re-defines “family” I expect it to plummet even more.
Oh,and congratulations on yet another Bull Market which started yesterday around 1p.m EST
It will trickle down to the rest of us mere mortals,it always does 😀
“Avalanche of stimmies in 2020 was absolutely brutal.$11T according to Mr.Richter.”
Just to make sure we’re on the same wavelength: The $11 trillion includes $4.8 trillion in money printing by the Fed and over $5 trillion in government fiscal stimulus through borrowed money (increase of the national debt).
=same wavelength=
Mr.Richter;
I am not a broadcaster,just a humble grateful listener.
I am following Dr. Leary advice:
“Turn on,tune in to WR and DDT*”
*DDT = Drop Dead Twice from WTF charts
Your in a poker game…and the dealer says…
“Everyone break your chips in half”
and suddenly the pots get bigger…..
More accurate, the dealer takes your chips and breaks them in half.
Instead of WTF, we will start to see OMG in the near future.
Heros from the Greek “hero” protector
Words change meaning constantly and this is a hard one to live up to
The consumers are doing generally good if the spending dollars have not gone down a lot. It’s another thing if their dollars don’t go that far anyway.
Unless and until the spending dollars go down big time, I don’t see any red flags.
except that pending dollars have gone down. people have just loaded up on debt, from cash out refinancings, to credit cards, to “lease to own” to margin debt again stocks, and so forth.
Inflation is not going to run itself out. It’s coming from the top 20%, who have stocks and RE assets at all-time highs and growing, plus huge PPP handouts and other periodic welfare for the wealthy. They’ll spend more and more as their wealth and handouts continue to grow.
The bottom half of population surely isn’t increasing it’s spending, now that fiscal stimulus has ended. They have no money.
Nothing stops this inflation train, aside from a 30% asset price crash that creates a lower wealth plateau.
The 80/20 rule…
It describes most everything. I’ve worked in sales and have experienced it first hand….
When I hear the word “consumer”, I think of a creature something like the Tasmanian Devil cartoon. It ravenously devours anything within reach, with no regard to need or health or outcome.
Hahahaha, you nailed it!! That’s what economists imagine when they talk about the “consumer.”
When your stock trades keep up with inflation, the government taxes you for having kept pace on the treadmill.
Lots of reasons to spend now.
Maybe money’s becoming a hot potato. Buy it before the price goes up. In Weimar Germany people paid for meals in restaurants when they ordered because price could rise while they were eating.
Buy while the product is still available.
If your CC has been charging 20% interest and inflation jumps from 2% to 9% you just got a discount.