It’s the Airline Stocks Again

My Airlines Index plunged 14% for the week, after very rough day. But long-term, it’s even worse, -45% since Jan. 2018.

Airline stocks had a horrible day, waylaid by the general downdraft of the market, the spiking jet fuel prices, and the routing chaos around the Ukraine and Russia, along with passenger traffic that is still below where it had been before the pandemic on the lucrative international routes, and with the expense-account crowd being slow to show up.

Here are the stocks of the largest US airlines in order of their losses today, and their closing prices.

United Airlines [UAL]: -9.1% to $36.71

to $36.71 American Airlines [AAL]: -7.1% to $14.59

to $14.59 Frontier [ULCC]: -6.4% to $11.50

to $11.50 Spirit Airlines [SAVE]: -6.3% to $22.32

to $22.32 Delta Air Lines [DAL]: -5.6% to $34.52

to $34.52 Alaska Air Group [ALK]: -4.4% to $49.14

to $49.14 JetBlue Airlines [JBLU]: -4.1% to $13.21

to $13.21 Southwest Airlines [LUV]: -2.4% to $40.68

My Airlines Index, which tracks these largest 8 US airlines by market cap, dropped 5.6% today and 14.8% for the week. It has been a very bumpy flight for airlines for months – I mean, for years. My index is down 45% since the beginning of 2018. After briefly recovering to pre-pandemic levels last spring, it hit one air pocket after another, and is now 29% below February 2020 (data via YCharts):

United’s 9.1% plunge today came “on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market,” lamented the article-writing algo, named “MarketWatch Automation.” (I always thought I could never-ever be replaced by article-writing algos, but when they start coming up with phrases like “grim trading session,” I might need to do some reassessing here).

After having booked gigantic losses in 2020, including $12 billion by Delta, three airlines started making money in 2021:

Southwest: +$977 million

Delta: +$280 million

Alaska Air: +$478 million.

The others still lost money in 2021:

United: -$1.96 billion

American: -$2.0 billion

Spirit: -$473 million

Frontier: -$102 million

JetBlue: -$182 million

As of today, compared to February 2, 2020, airline stocks are down between 27% at the better end (Delta and Alaska) and 39% at the worse end (Spirit and Frontier the two biggest low-cost airlines in the US). By comparison, the S&P 500 Index, despite the recently “grim trading,” is up by 28% over the same period.

Spirit and Frontier, whose stocks are down the most, announced a month ago that they’d agreed to merge.

The year 2022 was going to be the big year, with international leisure and business travel revving back up. But the current situation, including the spiking prices for jet fuel, is producing a lot of jitters for airline stocks.

The Big Four will forever be infamous for having incinerated $44.7 billion in cash on buying back their own shares between Q1 2012 and March 2020, when they stopped. The purpose was to enrich their shareholders, which didn’t work very well, obviously. And then, in March 2020, sorely needing the cash they’d previously incinerated, they went begging to the taxpayer for a massive bailout package mostly in form of grants. Taxpayer capitalism in its best form:

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

This Stock Market Is Coming Unglued Stock by Stock. The mayhem that has totally crushed one stock after another for a year breaks through the surface