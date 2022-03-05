Brick-and-Mortar Pharmacies in the Cross Hairs

If you have a building with drug store that’s only making money in its pharmacy, your years of collecting fat rent checks are likely numbered.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at real estate developer McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
A couple months ago, I called my doctor to renew a prescription at Walgreen’s. She suggested trying NowRx, a Silicon Valley pharmaceutical start-up offering home delivery. It turned out that with no insurance required, NowRx would deliver 90 days’ worth of a generic heartburn medication — if you’re in real estate and don’t have heartburn, you’re not trying hard enough — for $14.50. Factor in the delivery cost, and this start-up is giving away its drugs.
Walgreen’s charge for the identical drug? $254 without insurance, an $18 co-pay if insured. Hence, you pay an additional $3.50 for the privilege of fetching your prescription yourself. This comparison suggests that one — or both — of these business models is fatally flawed.
NowRx feels like pharma’s Uber, that is, brilliant for consumers, but unlikely to ever make a buck. One knowledgeable source said the company’s only real play is to sell itself to Amazon after amassing a sufficiently impressive customer list. This makes sense. Since it acquired PillPack, Amazon has been cutting its usual swath through the prescription delivery business. Along with 3,000 other drugs, Amazon Pharmacy sells that heartburn med for $32.10.
And guess who’s joined the fray with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company? A smart guy, Cuban avoids the last mile delivery cost conundrum by mailing you the drugs. He sells this same med for $13.50.
It’s worth pointing out, however, that home delivery and mail order have been around over twenty years, and that CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid are still standing. Even with Amazon pounding on their doors, the net won’t be fatal to the big three; rather, it will likely prove a chronic condition depriving them of vigor. Perhaps more troubling to the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains are the ever declining rates of reimbursement they receive from the medical insurers.
How are the drug retailers combating these multiple headwinds? CVS, the leader of the pack, has become the nation’s biggest “pharmacy benefit manager.” What’s that? Simplistically, a middle-man who negotiates volume discounts with drug manufacturers, marks up the product to its retailers…and then pockets the spread. Think mid-level cocaine dealer. Still, CVS has announced it will close 900 stores (from a total of 9600) over the next three years.
Walgreens has been closing stores since 2015, and has 300 plus shuttered stores available for sublease. Rite Aid announced the closure of another 63 stores in December. The company has been trying for years to return to profitability by slashing operating expenses, the retailer’s version of the Hail Mary.
Surprisingly, inside sources confided that neither Walgreens nor Rite Aid make any real money in the “front end”, that is, the vast bulk of their stores’ sales area where they hawk everything from sunblock to tortilla chips. While the front ends in individual stores may be quite profitable, the chains as a whole make their profits from pharmacy operations alone.
In line with the insiders’ observation, CVS is adding primary care centers (formerly doctors’ offices) in a couple hundred of its stores. To do so, it must reduce its sales areas by several thousand feet, then partition off and fully equip the doctor’s offices. This will cost at least a million a store. Thus, in order to make that downsizing profitable, the new doctor’s office would have to gross enough to repay that million with interest and handle the vastly increased overhead the office would entail (doctors are expensive). Would you take this risk if your sales areas were actually profitable?
Brick & mortar pharmacies aren’t going away. For every bucket-full of cheap generic meds with instructions no more complicated than “take one a day after eating”, there are drugs that cost more than a used car or require detailed instructions from a very patient pharmacist. For every recurring prescription, there are emergency meds like antibiotics and antivirals that patients need immediately. Drug stores aren’t going away, but little imagination is required to envision the nationals shrinking thousands of their stores to the size of the mom & pop pharmacies of yesteryear.
If you have a drug store in a fourteen thousand foot building—roughly the industry’s standard size—that’s only making money in its pharmacy, your years of collecting fat rent checks are likely numbered. If you own, say, a Walgreens, or are thinking of buying one, you must somehow ascertain whether it’s one of the chain’s winners. (This, by the way, is far easier said than done.) If the store’s a loser paying anywhere close to market rent, you’d better have a brilliant alternative use for it when it goes dark. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
Not that you should try it, but someone in Tempe converted a drugstore into a pool hall. Spent MILLIONS on it. It’s not earning like it needs to — Just saying, those conversions are complex. Most turn into something more like a dollar store.
How does GoodRx impact the pharmacy side. Not positively I’m sure.
Also, as someone who uses the CVS brand of blood glucose test strips at $40 for 200, that should be an area that is profitable.
Is that considered “front end” or pharmacy?
My wife needs a dozen drugs monthly, two of which are quite expensive. She has advanced COPD and few other bad things. I pick up her drugs at Walmart Pharmacy. No mail order for us as our mail service stinks and I have received other people’s drugs in my box and then delivered them in person. Our mail person is not at all bothered by my complaints of her mis-deliveries when I have confronted her.
We used to use CVS years ago, but for a few reasons, they were difficult to deal with and it became more convenient to deal with WM. No mail order prescriptions for us.
Margin compression both retail and drug company wholesale prices. But will consumer win i doubt it.
Are any of these kinds of store+pharmacies franchised? I’m assuming they’re all corporate owned.
Everything brick and mortar is doomed with all of the organized gangs running in and out of stores taking what they want without repercussions. It’s not just a San Francisco problem anymore. I’ve seen it first hand in San Diego at our pharmacies and every store. They walk in empty and walk out full and the employees and owners are helpless to do anything. It’s a big issue in New York now and is going nationwide. If brick and mortar wants to succeed in anything other than selling boba drinks and pizza they need to hire a bunch of security. Or, if we were a sane society run by sane people we’d lock up all of these losers. Funny how election year politics has now brought the defund the police crowd around and now they want to fund them.
This is a non-story, as Wolf has pointed out repeatedly.
Well that settles it then.
Walgreens and CVS were built successfully on one model, but now must change. I think the Village MD and minute clinics are the answer. This is what will keep people coming in the stores and spending money. Telehealth is a poor substitute for personal contact; it’s like the proverbial “kissing your sister.” I don’t know anyone who has used telehealth and had a good experience.
I have used telehealth for my mother who is 81 years old, when she doesn’t need lab work. She has limited mobility and getting her in and out of the car is enough of a challenge.
I live about a quarter mile from a local hospital. The CVS pharmacy was so busy, I gave up and switched to Walgreens down the street. It has plenty of business too, just less. Walgreens also has a pharmacy in a medical building in the hospital complex, but it’s not open on weekends.
GoodRx analyzed cash prices for the top 100 generic drugs based on number of prescriptions filled.
They listed the top 10 most expensive drugs, based on “usual and customary” pricing.
At #1 was tadalifil (generic Cialis) for erectile dysfunction. The highest retail price for 5 mg was $369 for 390 pills. With GoodRx there were 3 pharmacies charging under $10.
When I plugged in 10 mg it was over $2,000 but only $15 with GoodRx.
They also show the price for a 90 day supply. In the case of tadalifil the lowest price was $12.86.
GoodRx has been in the discount business for years and publishes articles about drug costs. When you look up a drug you not only get a list of pharmacies and prices, they show alternatives. Generic Viagra costs less than generic Cialis. They also have charts of historical price trends.
Mark Cuban didn’t come up with the idea of providing an online doctor visit to get the prescription. GoodRx already offers that.
There’s an insidious way for insurers to shift more of the cost to you. Insurance companies have a list of drugs they cover (the formulary).
Within the formulary are drug rankings called tiers. Tier 1 would be cheap generic. As you move up through the tiers you get into more expensive drugs AND YOUR CO-PAY GOES UP.
A rather slimy maneuver if you ask me.
So if you’re paying a $10 co-pay for your tier 1 drug your insurance can kick more cost onto your share by changing to Tier 2. Maybe from $10 to $12, but it adds up. You can look up your drug’s tier by reading their formulary.
5 mg was $369 for 390 pills should be 30 pills.
Let the alkihol industry take control. We’d soon have new commercials for KongDong Lite…”More boner, less pilling!”. 😜
I don’t use prescription stuff, but I’ve walked into various stores like CVS and Walgreens, looking of over-the-counter meds and small consumer items, lotions and such. Instant sticker shock, even before recent inflation. They must evolve or go extinct. Amazon is just too effective. The last mile problem is solved.
Amazon puts almost anything I need on my doorstop in 2 days with free delivery. That’s hard to beat.
Funny how the USA really got hooked on prescription drugs was about the time Nancy Reagan uttered ‘Just Say No’.
And ironically, her spouse kicked off the war on drugs that has been estimated to have cost US taxpayers well over a trillion dollars. Meanwhile many our fellow citizens became addicts!
Over the past 30 years, my spouse and I have purchased prescription drugs less than a dozen times, mostly antibiotics.
The need for pharmaceuticals is mostly driven by lifestyle choices. Excercises relentlessly, eat a clean diet, and avoid risky behavior. That’s the ticket.
Much better to invest in the pharmaceutical industry than consumer their product.
The woes of CVS could be connected to the amount of money they spend on register receipts with endless coupons and offers. I used my last receipt to make a mummy costume for Halloween. And I had paper left over.
This article is a good glimpse into the future. The few times I visit CVS I head to the pharmacy, and that is where the activity is. The front store has tumbleweeds rolling down the aisles. There are many places one can find the same items CVS has in their front store at better prices, including my grocery chain and of course Amazon. The name “Consumer Value Stores” certainly has become a misnomer.