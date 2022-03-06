Stocks in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain Plunge Below Year 2000 Levels: Buy-and-Hold Horror Shows

Food for thought in light of the biggest stock market bubble in the US ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Major European stock indices plunged below their bubble highs from over two decades ago. This is not to say that they plunged that much this week, but that they had finally risen past their prior bubble highs from over two decades ago, powered by money printing, and then they plunged.
German stocks. The most widely cited German stock market index, the DAX, is a total return index that includes dividends and is therefore not comparable to a price index such as the S&P 500 Index, which does not include dividends. But the less-often cited DAX Kursindex (DAXK) is a price index, and does not include dividends, and is comparable to the S&P 500 Index and most other major stock indices. So that’s what we’ll use here.
The DAXK plunged by 4.4% on Friday, and by 10.1% for the week, to 5,517. Since the all-time closing record of 6,873 on January 5, 2021, it plunged 19.7%. But wait… that all-time closing high was up only 10% from the bubble high in March 2000 – yup, that bubble that imploded 22 years ago. And on Friday, the index closed 11% below the bubble high of March 2020. Note the gigantic volatility investors went through over these 22 years to end up below where they’d started.
UK stocks. The UK FTSE 100 price index dropped 3.5% on Friday and 6.7% for the week, to 6,987. The index is now down 10% from its all-time high in May 2018. But wait… The Friday close is down just a tad from the close on December 31, 1999, which had been the bubble high 22 years ago, and now the index is back at it:
French stocks. The CAC 40 price index plunged 5.0% on Friday and 10.2% for the week, to 6,062, and is down 18% from its all-time high on January 2021. But wait… yup, the index has now dropped 12% below its bubble high back in September 2000. And note the horrendous volatility that investors had to endure to go nowhere:
Spanish stocks. The Spanish IBEX 35 Index dropped 3.6% on Friday and 9.0% for the week, to 7,721, and yup, for buy-and-holders, this stock market has been a total 25-year nightmare. On Friday, stocks dropped to the lower portion of the 25-year range, to a level seen already in 1998. The index is now down 52% from its peak in December 2007:
Italian stocks. Italy’s FTSE MIB Index plunged 6.2% on Friday and 12.8% for the week. This horror show is now down 55% from the peak in March 2000, and back where it had been sometime in the 1990s – as my data goes back to only December 1997, and even back then, the index was still higher than today. Another great market for buy-and-holders to get wiped out:
There are a bunch of other stock indices globally, including big ones such as the Japanese Nikkei 225 and the Chinese Shanghai Stock Exchange, that today are below their bubble levels of many, many years ago.
This shows that for many big stock markets around the world, buy-and-hold only works if you buy low and hold till prices are high and then sell before they plunge again. So basic market timing. Otherwise you might be screwed for decades, or maybe for the rest of your life – the Nikkei is still down 33% from that bubble high in 1989. Once these mega-bubbles implode, stock markets may not see their old highs for decades. Food for thought.
The Dax was down 4 % plus other day when CNBC big news was Dow down 1.5% and Nasdaq 2.5 or so. The diff is the Dax is not full of Bumble. Peleton, Uber, and Cloud- type crap. Stuff not fluff.
Those stocks you mention are NOT in the S&P 500 either. As I said elsewhere here, to get into the S&P 500, they have to be profitable for four quarters in a row and must be among the largest in their industry.
As always, excellent reporting…
I struggle to see an upside to this in the near term and I’ll go ahead and say that this is likely to be a truly historic inflection point.
Glad I’m not in these markets. I watch the nasdaq…look out below.
WOW – Since these are our trading partners….and they are markets for our goods…NOT a good outlook for our “booming exports” What do they know that is NOT yet reflected in our Nasdaq high P/E ratios and NYSE valuations?
Germany would need every one of the 600 LNG ships 100% devoted to its energy needs were Russia to cut them off. I call that dependence and a vulnerability – Hungary says they are 80% dependent.
Strange to watch this slow-motion trainwreck coming home to the Nasdaq and NYSE movie theatre near us…
Pretty much all of Western Europe is dependent on LNG from Russia.
The natural gas Europe gets from Russia comes through a pipeline, not LNG.
But Europe gets LNG from the US and other distant natural gas exporters. LNG is transported by ship.
Wolf- You had other articles about stock market getting unplugged one stock at a time, and seeing some many other stock have already dropped more than 50%, I wonder why the sp500 index is not dropping much more. Could it be possible for the underlying stocks in an index can drop (have dropped) a lot but the index would not drop that much (or remain relatively high)?
Most of these stocks are not in the S&P 500. To get into the S&P 500, they have to be profitable for four quarters and be among the largest in their industry.
If they’re traded on the Nasdaq, they’re in the Nasdaq Index (which is down 18% from its November high). If they’re traded on the NYSE, they may not show up in any of the mayor indices, except maybe the Russell 2000, which is down 19%.
Maybe because they’re the last domino to fall. So far, no bankruptcy amongst the no-revenue “tech” IPOs. A lot of money still swishing around
UK FTSE – “The Friday close is down just a tad from the close on December 31, 1999, which had been the bubble high 22 years ago, and now the index is back at it:”
Which is double the bubble lows of 2008.
If this plays out globally in a way that money printing cannot help (given the indebtedness on a global scale), what has happened till now may be just a side show. The fireworks might just be getting started if inflation keeps on biting the Fed’s heels. Once the Fed starts raising rates and does QT (only because it has to) the other pygmy central banks have to swallow the bitter bill and follow suit. It will be a delightful movie to watch the King Kongs turn into headless chickens!!
The other thing this shows you is positive, the market has already adjusted for the most recent bubble and should not have major downside shocks outside of geopolitics.
That’s what you took from this article?
I think you may have had one too many hits from the crack pipe…
What I notice is the similarities between the chart of France, Germany and the uk. Those countries are quite different and I would expect their stock indices to reflect that but instead it seems to me they are synced due to the tide of liquidity from the ECB, fed and whoever else. A similar correlation can be found among markets in the US. In my opinion it’s killed off a lot of value investing and replaced it with momentum trading and given the fed and it’s cronies way too much sway over the economy.
“Once these mega-bubbles implode, stock markets may not see their old highs for decades. Food for thought.”
Another food for thought is: all the previous bubbles have been stopped by the Fed – by creating a fresh bubble and by taking the interest rates down to 0 or thereabouts and staying there for years and also taking money printing to another level up (and up and away in 2020) and by wearing the cloak of atlas to the stock market. Have we reached a stage where atlas might shrug?
On this occasion the weight of debt in the world, it’s consequences, may become more than Atlas can lift.
He may just drop the dammed thing and walk away.
Shrugging becoming an expensive indifference of yesterday.
It’s working its way towards the centre. The is nigh for the S&P500 as a final domino and gold to shine. Au might see a pullback first from mid March but the trajectory is up over time and by a decent % compared to any paper asset.