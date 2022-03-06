Crude Oil WTI Futures Go Bananas, Briefly Spike to $130: And this Is What’s Happening at my Gas Station

Speculators are reacting to other speculators who are reacting to whatever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sunday night, crude oil WTI futures, as soon as trading started, spiked to $130.50 a barrel, the highest since July 2008. Maybe it was just one contract someone traded to get it over with and nail that number. But this came after discussions in Washington whether or not the US should ban the imports of Russian crude oil. After the crazy open, the price of WTI futures fell, eventually to $123 a barrel, still the highest since July 2008. And then they started rising again. Currently, WTI trades for around $126, also the highest since July 2008.
The reason the price spiked isn’t because the US is suddenly running out of crude oil or anything, but because traders and algos smelled an opportunity and jumped on it, and drove up the price of those futures, and it’s pure speculation, but that’s what futures trading always is.
The US doesn’t import much Russian crude and could do just fine without Russian crude – and that’s why the import ban is even proposed. And if some buyers in the US actually buy Russian crude, it’s simply another trade, like a gazillion others, but Russian crude is a big part of the gigantic complex global oil trade.
For example, California is cut off from other US producing regions because there’s no pipeline across the Rockies. It produces some of its own crude oil and imports some crude oil from Alaska, and imports crude from the rest of the world. The local refineries, such as those in the Bay Area, buy this imported crude and refine it and export large quantities of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to Latin America, which is a huge profitable business.
Those exports of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel also go to Mexico, which in turn sells a large amount of crude oil to the US. This is all part of the vast and complex global oil trade. Everyone’s doing it, and it is now getting thrown into chaos.
So far, Russian crude oil exports have been very carefully exempted from the sanctions, but there is such chaos around blocked payment systems and shipping involving Russia that buyers are reluctant to buy physical Russian crude and ship owners are reluctant to transport it. And futures traders are jumping all over this.
Now, the “76” tourist-trap gas station here in my neighborhood in San Francisco – the brand “76” is owned by Phillips 66 – doesn’t sell crude oil, and it doesn’t sell futures either. It sells physical gasoline that has been in its tanks for weeks or months. That gasoline came from the Phillips 66 refinery in the Bay Area, which took delivery of the crude oil well before then at prices that were set even before then – when prices were a lot lower.
Nevertheless, even as the cost of the gasoline in the tanks hasn’t changed, the price has been surging. And the difference is just extra profit for Phillips 66.
And this is what inflation is about: Ridiculous price increases stick because consumers are willing to pay and because companies are confident that they can get away with charging them, because the inflationary mindset has taken over. I’ve been discussing the appearance of the inflationary mindset since January 2021. It means, people are willing to pay whatever.
So here we go. The price at my tourist-trap 76 gas station has been going up a few cents nearly every day. On February 5, regular was still $4.99. This evening it was $5.85: the price has surged by 17% in one month, though the actual cost of the physical gasoline in the tank likely hasn’t changed over the period.
And if consumers go on a buyers’ strike and drive less, and if they use their most gas-sipping vehicle, and if they start shopping around, as demand comes down by 10%, well then, gas stations start competing on price again, and prices come down. But that hasn’t happened yet. That gas station below still had plenty of customers. It was still getting away with those price increases.
February 5, regular $4.99:
February 28, regular $5.13:
March 3: regular $5.57:
March 6: regular $5.85. Next step: $6+
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf, you must live near bay street and fisherman’s wharf. That gas station is always crazy expensive as you said it is a tourist trap.
Yup.
Just filled my tank which I do less than once per month for under $3.60/gallon for a grand total under $40. So as a consumer largely unaffected thanks to the godsend that’s WFH.
High gas prices are great for my city and state, and likely awesome for the environment as the higher users are forced to shift to more environmentally friendly options, so a good thing mid to long term.
I don’t think this is inflation so much as the financialization used for price discovery going into cardiac arrest. Leverage up a market on cheap credit and price everything for perfection, then throw in covid lock downs, rate hikes and geopolitical risk and things go nuts!
I still don’t feel bad for the average person. They’ll just need to cut back on Starbucks and fast food, Amazon trinkets and use it for gas money instead.
Great article! Now please do an article on wheat futures!
In both these commodities, US producers are now governed by FOMO: farmers (spring wheat planting season is coming up) and frackers. Watch what’s happening later this year in terms of production.
Wheat is far easier to plant than oil is to frack. The frackers have real shortages they have to deal with (labor, equipment, sand???, etc.)… although it gets a lot easier to solve those shortages when oil prices are well above $100 a barrel.
In the past when gas prices spiked it seemed like that moved people to buy smaller cars, hybrids and EVs. But given the semi conductor shortages which has led to fewer new cars being built and prices of those cars skyrocketing, consumers are stuck between higher gas prices or outrageously priced car with better gas mileage. You can’t really go on buyer’s strike when it comes to gas and you need to commute to work. This probably won’t resolve itself for months until car prices come down and people have a real choice again.
I saw $6:15 last night.
No Russian energy will spike worldwide inflation. Wait until we see how the FED deals with oil inflation!
There is a Russian-crude tanker enroute to Washington refineries at Anacortes. Since that ship was on the water when the SHTF its exempted from re-assignment. Q: Final tanker? …that was not discussed in the RT commentary.
Sort of humorous, land of the greenies, exporting gasoline to other countries for profit.
Why should petrol stations reduce prices if demand comes down?
That implies that they make more money with lower prices, which can only happen if volume go up enough to compensate for a lower margin. If The numbers tell the sellers that no, they will not make more money on a higher volume they will let the high prices stick.
Another question is how much the petrol station have to say on the prices. If the refineries do not lower the price that set a lower limit on the price. And the refinery business may have consolidated enough to choose their price level.
I remember back in the Summer of 2008 the price of gas spiked up to $4 per gallon and there was a big push on the Saudis to open the spigots. They said “NO”… that the price hikes were the result of speculators in the markets bidding the prices up rather than there being any fundamental shortage of oil in the system. They were right. Prices fell to $2 a gallon by December.
Same thing is going on now. The price is going up because speculators THINK it will go up in the future. The weird part is that when the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, the price didn’t really move much. The price where I am at on the Gulf Coast was $3.08 a gallon and had been there for a couple of weeks. I mentioned to my Dad that I was surprised that it hadn’t gone up by 10%… maybe the stations couldn’t charge more for what they already had in the ground without violating the price gouging laws???
Tonight it was $3.68… up 19%… and now I am wondering if the speculators thought (like most people thought) when Russia invaded that Ukraine would collapse in a hurry and things would soon get back to normal. Not gonna happen!
Check out the price heat map on Gas Buddy or enter a specific location.
According to the AAA site
Today regular is $4.009
Yesterday $3.922
One week ago $3.604
One month ago $3.439
One year ago $2.760