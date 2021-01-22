Inflation Is Spreading Broadly into the Economy. Amid Surging Costs, Companies Raise Prices, and Customers Pay them, Despite Weak Economy, 10 Million Missing Jobs

“Not only have the last two months seen supply shortages develop at a pace not previously seen in the survey’s history, but prices have also risen due to the imbalance of supply and demand.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The signs of inflation building up in the economy are now everywhere. IHS Markit, in its release of the Flash PMI with data from companies in the services and manufacturing sectors, added to that pile of evidence.
For companies, inflation happens on two sides: what they are having to pay their suppliers, and what they can get away with charging their own customers, which may be consumers, governments, or other companies.
And increasingly, companies are able to pass higher input prices on to their customers – meaning, their customers are not totally balking at paying higher prices and they’re not switching to other sources to dodge those price increases. That’s a mindset that nurtures inflation.
This PMI data is based on what executives said about their own companies (names are not disclosed) and the conditions they face in the current month. No quantitative measures or dollar amounts are involved.
And this is what they said about their two aspects of inflation, according to Markit:
On surging input prices:
- “Inflationary pressures intensified as supplier delays and shortages pushed input prices higher.”
- “The rate of input cost inflation [in January] was the fastest on record (since data collection began in October 2009), as soaring transportation and PPE costs were also noted.”
- Amid stronger expansions in output and new orders, manufacturers experienced “significant supply chain delays, raw material shortages, and evidence of stockpiling at goods producers” that “pushed input prices up.”
Passing on higher input prices via higher selling prices:
- Manufactures raised selling prices “at the sharpest pace since July 2008 in an effort to partially pass on higher cost burdens to clients.”
- “A number of firms were able to partially pass-on greater cost burdens … as the pace of charge inflation quickened to a steep rate.”
- “The impact was less marked in the service sector as firms sought to boost sales.”
“Capacity constraints are biting amid the growth spurt,” the report summarized. “Not only have the last two months seen supply shortages develop at a pace not previously seen in the survey’s history, but prices have also risen due to the imbalance of supply and demand.”
“Input cost inflation consequently also hit a survey high and exerted further upward pressure on average selling prices for goods and services,” the report said.
These pricing pressures woke up in June, after the demand collapse in the prior months. Markit reported at the time that “inflationary pressure returned as both input prices and output charges rose for the first time since February, with both increasing at solid rates.” And “firms partially passed on higher supplier prices to clients through greater selling prices. The increase was solid overall and the sharpest for 16 months,” it said.
And since then, pricing pressures have risen in much of the economy, with food commodities, steel, and construction materials having seen a huge surge.
Food inflation – which the Fed ignores in its core PCE inflation measure – is off to a good start. Prices for wheat, corn, and soybeans have spiked to levels not seen in over six years amid strong export demand from China and low US stockpiles. Rising prices of agricultural commodities raise the input costs for food producers, which are already passing on those costs in form of higher retail prices for consumers.
Construction materials too, amid shortages due to the current land rush underway, as high-rise dwellers in some expensive cities are suddenly trying to buy or rent a house in the suburbs or the countryside, and homebuilders have jumped on board.
Lumber prices started spiking last June and hit all-time records in August and September, amid huge volatility, and nearly matched that record at the end of December. Though prices have backed off a tad in January, they still exceed all pre-August records.
“Lumber shortages are starting to bite: 31% of contractors report a current lumber/wood shortage, up from 11% last quarter,” according to the Q4 2020 US Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index. More broadly, 71% of contractors reported some shortage in building products and materials, up from 54% in Q3, particularly steel, electrical products other than copper wire, and lighting products. Contractors also reported a skilled labor shortage, with 83% reporting “moderate to high levels of difficulty in finding skilled workers.”
Inflation pressures despite a weak economy and 10 million missing jobs.
It is interesting that these price pressures are happening even as the overall economy is not exactly booming, with GDP down 2.8% in Q3 compared to a year earlier, while 10 million jobs have disappeared, according to the BLS jobs report for December, amid a suddenly weakening employment scenario since late last year:
Price pressures are now being reported across the economy. While lamenting the further deterioration in their business, companies in the service sector – the biggies are finance, insurance, healthcare, information services, and professional services – in the district of the New York Fed also reported rising prices and wages, as the Weirdest Economy Ever is playing out. Read… To Put it Succinctly about Services: Everything Drops, incl. Jobs, but Prices & Wages Rise
Wolf,
Interesting! Great articles written by you again. Last two especially. I think of push-pull inflation, or demand and supply. Probably the latter. I’m in the weeds in this market waiting for that rotation. Stay safe. I have to get paid off course, and pay my taxes.
What goes up, must come down. Simple explanation and reasoning for what seems to be coming. Whether bear or bull, at this juncture the bubbles in the economy keep expanding and it seems as though inflation (among other issues) may be the pin(s) that pop them. Anyone else see a pattern here? Have a gut feeling? Can’t be only myself.
I ordered in a batch of bearings I needed to build some garden tractor implements for a customer of mine. Their stock was low so I got them in two shipments. I just purchased them from a web site so I did not have a fixed price contracted ( they had not changed in price since 2014). The first half was shipped and billed on Dec 1 and cost $17 each. The second half was shipped and billed on Jan 12 and cost $20.50 each. These are commodity level bearings from a major industrial wholesaler. The same thing has happened to steel prices in the last two months. These are price increases at the bottom of the retail chain. Before they get to the consumer they will be marked up by me ( the manufacturer), the wholesaler and the retailer. Hold on tight.
“Before they get to the consumer they will be marked up by me ( the manufacturer), the wholesaler and the retailer. Hold on tight.”
Until you have no more customers.
That may be true, but it is the predicament of our time. The made-in-america garden implement business( for Italian made tractors) has very thin margins all along the chain so sucking up significant price increases from lower on the chain is not really an option. That might be why you can’t buy an American made hair dryer any more. I think these prices increases are a sign of the times and will force people to buy just what is really important. Do they buy tools to grow food or a power massage chair from Costco?
Seems to me that people are buying stuff NOW because either they expect it to be more expensive in the future or totally unavailable. (stocking up. TP, canning jars (which are still outrageous despite being off season, what does that say?). And they have “free” money right now (fed $600, payment holidays (rent, mortgage, student loans), better stock up now cuz money might not be there in the future.
LG,
Remember, if you have lots of, or a surplus of stuff and friends need some of it, you can lend it to them for an IOU.
Bill asks Joe, “I need ten pounds of 10 penny nails, there are none at the store. I will replace them in two years, no matter what the cost.” Joe also can trade those nails to Bill in exchange for ten pounds of pasta.
None of this works if their shelves are barely stocked however.
Has the basket of goods used to measure inflation started to include services like health care and education yet? or “services” like housing yet?
How’re we looking on that front? Is this what it means to live in a “service” economy?
The Fed is working on that and will some announce it’s updated services inflation index to include a basket being the price of dirt on Mars, salt water amongst deep sea worms, and hydrogen on the Sun. The Fed is forecasting zero inflation for the foreseeable future based upon this new and improved index.
at least we have iphones now.
The iPhone prices are stable due to Hedonic Quality Adjustments. No inflation here.
Timbers,
You domestic terrorist you.
To the re-education camp with him. 😝
Until he understand justice and equality and a wept those things into his heart. It’s good for him and back up with data.
🤣
Just want to add that it’s not just companies that face “inflation on two sides” – individuals are squeezed the same way. Individuals pay “suppliers” (payments for food, clothing, taxes etc.) and also have to worry about “what they can get away with charging their own customers” – i.e. their employers.
The details are different, but the principle is the same.
Once you start thinking of yourself as running your own business – no matter what you do or who pays you – many useful ideas from the business world carry right over to the personal financial world. And vice versa.
Anyway, the inflation is out there, and the Fed is deliberately stoking higher inflation expectations (2% is now a “symmetric” goal), so a lot of practices predicated on a stable dollar need to be thrown out and rethought.
Finally, going back to Ben Franklin is the idea that the real measure of an economy is not GDP, not profits, but the collective output of all the labor and resulting quality of life. It’s harder to measure that in something other than dollars, but it’s possible to measure some of it, and it’d be valuable to consider it. Many goods and services can be measured in units rather than dollars. Leisure hours would be another metric. And so on.
The best metric of “inflation” might then be whether those quality of life metrics are improved (or not) by whatever combination of supply and demand price changes occur. It’s not necessarily the case that price changes themselves are bad.
@Wisdom Seeker
That’s a neat formulation, the worker as having his client, but applies only to the worker’s grave disadvantage in the gig economy, for one, and barely much in un unionised industries
Organised labour is an answer, but that looks unlikely
Well being is rather communal than individual, can be measured in this sense, as per- evidently- physical health, but is impossible to quantify in the other, for this is idealistic, unrealistic and of boundless scope and ambition, designed in other words not for this world
Indeed. Remote workers like myself who left HCOL metros for super LCOL areas are enjoying a massive deflationary effect that inflates quality of life, the measure that matters.
Accepting inflation is optional to a huge degree. Americans can still vote with their feet.
David,
I believe the inflation is the physical stuff here on earth Timbers was writing about. I think hydrogen is like a dog chasing its tail though. Dirt not so much without a house on it. The fed has debased the dollar so much we need more dollars for everything.
Timbers,
Salt water amongst sea worms. Haha!
There are other inflatory signs which are not recorded. One example would be flyer offers. The flyers round here are about 1/3 the number of pages they were before the pandemic, and the offers usually less good. It is still possible to get staples at close to last year’s prices, but the offers are less frequent. Lots of processed foods have similar prices to a year ago but shrinkflation in package size is very common. In practice therefore, Joe Average is paying higher prices than last year.
This being deep rural, many have resorted to doing things for themselves. Portable sawmills, distilling vessels and seeds are very hard to come by. This may actually put downward pressure on prices of the finished products in the stores in a few months.
I’m skeptical. This could just be transitory price increases.
I don’t see how you get wage growth in a country that’s pushing a million new unemployment claims a week, and I bet the velocity of money is still in the gutter. The Fed reports the Q4 number next week.
Without demand from the economy (velocity) or workers (wage growth), where does real inflation come from?
In the most simple way, as the article pointed out, inflation comes when demand outstrips supply, assuming a free market, and a perfect vacuum.
It’s essentially a bidding war for the same level of production.
Or what a shrewd business owner will do to prices when they realize they have no competition.
More money floating around an economy helps, but inflation only occurs at the point of purchase.
I’m not playing, ever hear of a low buy year, it’s a millennial thing which I will be copying.
Forbes has an article on it. Sounds good except it requires taking a real hard look at your lifestyle and what to give up.
Good luck and keep us posted!
Just as the Fed practices bond yield control, they will slow up on the free money for inflation control; it will especially control stock market inflation.
Joe in LA,
I tend to agree with you. The wage-cost spiral has broken, and increases we are seeing in inflation arise from (1) COVID caused supply shortages and (2) one time impulses from Fed stimulus programs and Gov spending programs. It seems to me there is still a strong undercurrent of deflation underpinning the economy relating to, again COVID caused, demand decline mostly in services. Yes it is the wierdest economy ever.
Right, if we are in an inflationary phase, why does the Fed have to pump QE and buy MBS to prevent market-crashing asset price deflation?
Yup, short term supply shocks from covid vs long term on open “market” operations via BOJ, ECB, PBOC, FED…
Wage growth will come with the higher minimum wage. When the new employee is getting the same wage as the trained employee the employer must increase the wages of the trained employee or be ready for a lot of turn over in his work force. Good skilled trained employees are hard to fine regardless of the industry or pay level of the employees.
Reporting from a small/mid sized manufacturer serving the transportation industry…
We are feeling rising prices all around. Steel prices are rocketing higher – up 30-40% on core materials from 2020 lows. Suppliers of other manufactured components have been hitting us with low single-digit increases pretty broadly. Plenty of material shortage warnings, but nothing has stopped production yet.
Healthcare expenses have risen to a point where we had to take action adjusting the plan benefits and raise our prices. Total expenses usually land around 4% of revenue, and they hit a record over 10% in 2020. This is without any COVID related hospitalizations! In an industry where 3-5% net profit margin is admirable, this one stings.
Luckily orders seems to be picking up from a fairly rough slowdown in 2020, most of which we attribute to pent-up demand as several good customers spent $0 last year.
Who knows what the future holds, but this feels a lot like the start of rising inflation to me.
> Healthcare expenses have risen to a point where we had to take action adjusting the plan benefits and raise our prices. Total expenses usually land around 4% of revenue, and they hit a record over 10% in 2020.
Aren’t you better off asking your employees to sign up for ACA (if you have under 50 employees)?
David,
So it is not the market, it’s the fed!?, with the push. The demand would be the pull. All in all it is the dollar!? Stocks being pushed and commodities. Right Wolf?john
Since when has the Fed controlled production of commodities?
They can give out free money all day long, inflation only happens at the point of purchase.
When production of goods, doesn’t keep up with demand, the forces of capitalist market competition, no longer keep prices, from increasing, by opportunistic business owners.
Lay off the conspiracy theory sauce.
You do realize there are a myriad of inter-business purchases before anything gets in front of the consumer at the point of purchase?
David,
Point of purchase started in the market with fed printing money, to banks who bought and pumped up assets, or pushed up assets, driving up prices now like commodities. Driving demand for those eventually, with a weaker dollar. No velocity needed with constant money printing. So with covid and unemployment high and losses on small businesses I don’t see how it’s not the fed and the banks. I’m sure Wolf could explain it better, but when it comes down to it, it works for me.
We have seen lumber price increases in small town fly over country. I priced some 4×8 plywood at the local lumber yard last week. Now up to $40/sheet vs around $10 last year. I want to buy local when I can, but didn’t even buy any.
And:
“Lumber shortages are starting to bite: 31% of contractors report a current lumber/wood shortage, up from 11% last quarter,” according to the Q4 2020 US Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index.”
Here’s a great idea, let’s put a 27% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber to protect the inefficient skidder logging industry of the US south and NE. pssst, don’t tell anyone, but it’s winter here and I see logging is still going gangbusters on the BC coast. Low level winter shows, but they still cut framing lumber out of it and use the big stuff for peelers. How much does that add on to new construction?
The piss off is I have to pay more in Canada for our own product. Every market is global these days unless you’re buying farmers market produce or companionship.
Companionship can be global too. Mail ordered that is….
As for the produce… obviously you need a Costco and a Walmart in your neck of the woods.
😜
Maybe I’ve lived a protected life, but in my six decades of life I’ve never seen bare shelves at local retailers…even Walmart. I understand the reasons why, but it is an alarming experience.
Gets me thinking. A ‘new normal?’
Yeah but remember when those shelves weren’t half a mile long and the produce and seafood was seasonal – so you didn’t get strawberries in winter?
Now you can pump your own gas, doe.
“Manufactures raised selling prices “at the sharpest pace since July 2008”
Ah yes, the legendary hyperinflation crises of July 2008…if we are comparing to that we should be right at the bottom in a jiffy.
In all seriousness though it says a lot doesn’t it.. manufacturers passing costs…it didn’t mean anything then it doesn’t now. 10 mil jobs have vanished, 10 million families without income without spending power, a deflationary economical disaster and a human catastrophe, yet somehow out of this we are expecting inflation to arrive anytime soon now all because a 6000USD per family on average that is meant to last a month to offset a loss of income that lasts a year at best.
You forgot the real stimulus – the “extra $600 per week” on top of regular UE bennies that was carrying the economy all summer and into the fall, which is now an “extra $300.”
Reminds of Trading Places where the twins give a five dollar yearly bonus to their butler. Oh thanks, he said maybe i’ll go to the movies.. all by myself. :)
Look, i am not saying 6000 USD is not generous it is, but it’s not enough to offset the economic disaster people are facing, let alone produce the type of inflation that people are predicting.
Guess you have never experienced hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados, floods mit?
Right before and after each of those natural challenges, the shelves of most food stores are usually bare of bread, milk, eggs, even some can goods,,, and those bare shelves have continued in some places for weeks in my limited experiences.
There was no power to parts of south east FL after one of the bad ‘canes in the early oughts for 3 months, and in that case most stores either got generators going quickly or shut down.
Friends have told me of Walmarts in small towns in flyover country where many of the food and other shelves are bare almost every Monday morning, though usually at least partially restocked by Tuesday.
Working in late 1950s in the only ”super market” in a very large county in FL, we would be out of some stuff, usually the loss leader, for days between trucks arriving.
I’m with Joe in LA that most of the current shortages are due to sick personnel disrupting the supply chains and will end when this virus event is at least majorly under control, as it will be sooner or later.
And as a hedge against inflation, I have bought silver for the first time in my life…
Read somewhere all the gold in the world is $10 trillion and financial assets $400 trillion. If 5% of financial assets try to get to gold it’s a big deal.
Oil price hikes are coming too.
Just yesterday – Canceling oil infrastructure projects, banning drilling on public lands and a plethora of proposed new taxes.
Oil is still used all throughout the economy, to include making fertilizer.
Wonder when the Fed breaks its near zero interest rate policies…
New administration is surely lurching towards some form of New Green Deal, which likely would involve incentives (taxes and carbon credit nonsense) that will result in increased energy costs (it will punish fossil fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal). So anticipate future big inflationary pressures on transportation, shipping, and other related areas.
Food inflation and even food shortages will increase for foreseeable future, based on what I’ve seen of global food production hits due to weather and trade. China is the big player here– they are buying up a good deal of other countries ag production, including US.
If new admin pushes through a large national infrastructure initiative that will only add fuel to the existing fire of surging commodities and materials supply-driven cost inflation. Real materials shortages might be persistent.
But of course the Fed will be delighted with all this new inflation. It is just what doctor Powell ordered. And the public will have to like it too … because it is for their own good.
There is already inflationary pressure in transportation and shipping as Wolf highlighted just the other day
Taxes:
Pretty timid. Doesn’t even come close to reversing the massive tax cuts for the rich his prior administration made permanent.
“…households making more than $400,000 per year may open their wallets less frequently if Biden succeeds in raising the federal income tax rate on top earners from 37% to 39.6%, the experts said. He also wants to apply the higher tax rate to the investment gains of millionaires.”
Making capital gains to same rate as income is a good thing, yet it says he only “wants” to do this? Ok then. But I’ve read that unless we eliminate the interest carried forward thingy, the super rich will never pay more than about 15%.
Also why isn’t he increasing taxes on corporations? They move all their income to foreign nations and end up paying nothing while reaping benefits from QE and Fed policy. Not fair.
“Making capital gains to same rate as income is a good thing, yet it says he only “wants” to do this?”
Given the outrageous actions of the FED and its “no billionaires left behind” policies, I’d be OK with a capital gains tax rate DOUBLE the rate of income tax. Taxing labor higher than some sh!tbag is taxed for running algos to pump and dump crypto is disgusting.
Bidens top legislative priority is to make illegals legal.
He does not care much care about taxing more the rich or corporations.
After all these people paid for his campaign.
I doubt that. The King of Saudi Arabia controls oil prices. He wants it in the $50 a barrel range. Any higher and all of OPEC will be cheating, Russia will go berserk, and the Frackers in America will start bringing production back on line.
Restaurant prices are waaaaay up in the Denver area. Those restaurants that remain anyway.
Denver’s food scene sucked anyway.
The FED needs to be abolished at this point. The game they are playing is so dangerous that it’s almost like they need to be arrested. Instead, they’re being rewarded. And now we have Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary? This is like a bad joke. I mean, yeah, hire the person who stole everything from you as your new security guard. Brilliant.
Don’t worry. At the first sign of inflation on Mars, the Sun, or deep sea, Janet already has her WIN buttons (Wipe Inflation Now) ready, dusted, and polished. They’re sitting right next to her stamp collection. Betty Ford gave them to her at a cocktail party after Janet had been bugging her for years if she could please have them.
The Fed user to be fairly independent.
See 18% interest rates during the Reagan Administration.
This all changed circa 2010ish when they decided a recession must be avoided at all costs to defend a political party in power. And to use their power (openly admitted) to harm politicians they didn’t like.
“When you rob Peter to pay Paul, you always get the vote of Paul.”
End the Fed
Gunlach cnbc interview a few days ago was a good one. He is convinced that Fed will get inflation substantially above 30 year treasury for a long time. He is recommending a barbell strategy. 50% cash for and 50% things that will go up with inflation. Says bonds are bigger bubble than stocks.
“He is recommending a barbell strategy. 50% cash for and 50% things that will go up with inflation”
Cash gets crucified by inflation. And what “things that will go up with inflation” did he mention?
Depth Charge,
If/when the Fed is threatening to raise interest rates in response to inflation, bonds with longer maturities will get crucified. That has already started to happen with Treasuries and investment grade corporates.
Gundlach is a bond guy.
Depth Charge
Just watch the charts of LQD, HYG and HYT.
All of them close to 52 week high!
They say more than what Fed say or MSM headlines! Don’t forget the ‘jaw boning’!
Fed cannot afford to ignore turmoil in Corp Credit mkt which is the foundation upon which Equity mkt functions.
Until Fed admits there is ‘significant’ inflation effects in the economy, there is virtually NO INFLATION in their said policies, unless 10y yield shoots up above 2.5%!
I hold TLT for last few months and I am losing money every week as it is going done
It means the yields are increasing..
13 Oz Bonne Mamm Preserves – Product of France
Price 1 month ago $3.50
Price Today $5.69
I call that Inflation!
And now we got Yellen as TS. That’s like putting Count Dracula in charge of your blood bank.
This is so funny and true!
I would buy gold or precious metals right now, but the last time I did, some scumbag broke into my townhouse and almost walked off with the whole lot. The burglers were so stupid that they took a used color TV worth $50 and left the $5K worth of gold in their plastic cylinders on the floor.
Ummm…..why would you have gold in plastic cylinders lying on the floor?
I can think of at least a dozen ways to hide it with little expense.
And for really not that much, to very securely store it…even in a townhouse.
It was in my file cabinet. They threw it on the floor. Luckily it stayed in the cylinder and didn’t spill out. Gold was $1.85/oz back then. 5K bought a nice cyclinder full of 1 ounce Krugerrands. I sold them and used it for a down payment on my 1st home. Wish I kept the gold.
When I got to my TH and found the gold intact I looked like Eli Wallach in the final scene of that1968 spagetti western, with Clint Eastwood.
$185/ounce
Wow! What a great deal on that gold! You did well. I started when it was around 800 something an ounce. You used someone else’s money for your down payment. Congrats.
The movie was “The Good the bad and the Ugly” . I put the gold in a safe deposit box immediatly. The banker told me if I got knocked off the box would be sealed by the DC government. My aires would have to go though probate to get the contents of the box. That’s another reason I don’t like SDBs.
That must have been a long, long, LOOOOOOONG time ago, because “$5k worth of gold” today is 2 gold eagles and a few smaller pieces. If you can’t hide that, then…..uh….
None of these current hedonist increases are signs of Fed inflation because they are just one off parallel hedonic adjustments.
Don’t worry, hedonistic Joe has this hedonism!
Lumber prices are stalling my plans to build movable homes, sized like mobile homes. Here in the south, some people are buying large haulable storage buildings, finishing themselves into living quarters placed on their land. I’m wanting to try out the market building more finished quality buildings on my place, delivered to customers. But, dang, building materials have gone nuts in price. I don’t think it will last forever, though.
It’s a bad time to be building stuff or buying stuff built with those expensive materials.
Tiny home parks & campgrounds.
I’m working on one now. Have 2 more waiting for me.
Good timing. With the new green deal, it will be cheaper to go there
with your tesla, than hauling a camper with a 3/4 or 1 ton.
Pump it up until you can feel it.
Pump it up when you don’t really need it.
E Costello – Classic and cool !!
Everything is still wonderful, right?!?!
Prices may be going up, but every time they do I cut back somewhere else.
Last year I gave up buying Coke products, switched to the cheap store brand, save enough to pay for Netflix. Stocked up on the nice toiletries for Xmas all on sale, won’t be buying more until next Xmas, maybe. Did my closet audit to see what I’ll be buying this coming year, and it won’t be much. But will be sending shoes to be repaired.
I could use some furniture but it will have to be a really good sale. Got sticker shock from mattress prices $3K++++, they must be kidding.
I see you are downsizing your standard of living too.
That is eventually a game of diminishing returns, unfortunately. Poverty is when you run out of options.
Downsizing since 2008 and not by choice.
Check Wayfair for a mattress for under $500.
About 40-42% of US workers earn less than $15/hr (two sources). Biden wants to raise the minimum wage. Will this result in layoffs or inflation?
For the past month a 2 liter Coke at Walmart was $1.25 and before that it was $1.74 for the entire year of 2020. Tonight it was $1.86. They did this same thing last Christmas…. lower the price for Christmas and then raise it for the following year.
I don’t blame Walmart (or Coca-Cola) for trying to squeeze out some extra profits. But it is flavored water. Not a lot of high inflation inputs.
I too started using a store brand last year. It took a couple of stores before I found a flavor that I like. But it is $1.59 for a THREE-Litre bottle of Diet Soda. Looks like that is going to be my substitution for 2021.
Unhealthy food is so inexpensive.
Sears had a bargain basement mattress for sale at $199. I was getting ready to buy it but the salesman told me the mattress was a piece of s$it.
We bought a great king size foam mattress online a couple of years ago for $900. It was from a manufacturer called Brooklyn Bedding. Best mattress we have ever had. Delivery was in a few days and it came in a box that contained it (compressed). Put the box on the frame and opened it and in a few hours it was totally uncompressed. There’s a website called Mattress Underground that has all the skinny on what’s good, what’s not, etc in a user forum.
Petunia,
Re: mattresses – A few years ago, we bought a queen mattress from Ikea for a guest room. $500 for their top of the line. Turns out it is one very comfortable mattress and I have been sleeping on it for many months. Might not last as long as that $3k mattress, but surprisingly good quality. Worth a try!
Furniture at great prices: ReStore near you.
One way to relieve “inflation” is to renegotiate the trade war so that we can save face.
Companies will need to commit to drop their prices if tariffs are removed. I am skeptical they will do so though.
“Under one draft of the plan being discussed, the IRS would be tasked with depositing checks worth $300 every month per child younger than 6, as well as $250 every month per child aged 6 to 17. That would amount to $3,600 over the course of the year for young children, as well as $3,000 a year for older children, the officials said.”
Moar free money. Parents will no doubt put the money into the kids’ Robinhood retirement account.
“what they are having to pay their suppliers, and what they can get away with charging their own customers, which may be consumers, governments, or other companies.”
A lot of this increase isn’t inflation, but consolidation. Private Equity vultures have been really good at identifying “bottlenecks” in commerce and buying out competitors, so that they charge wtf they want.
We really need to make antitrust enforcement great again!
Me thinks gold, silver and even bitcoin might do well in the next few years.
This is why any prepared person, who can afford it, will have bought what they need for a long uncertain future by now, or at least get out and do it as soon as possible.
Say you are going to use 100 of something in the next couple of years and you buy them today, then the price doubles in a year, you just made 100%, tax free, on your money. Plus they may not be available. Then what? I bet the guy with a dozen bindles of toilet paper in his garage had the last laugh last February. Still only one per customer at Costco.
Remember, the little things shampoo, razor blades, laundry detergent, PPE that add up.
My wife and I make our own laundry soap – 5-gallon batches. Very easy and cheap to do. Brand ‘P’ – works great!
Not one mention of tax inflation my property taxes have increased from3000$ to 4650$ in 5 years worse services also inflation only works if you buy stuff I only buy on sale debt free life is Good
Yep. Real estate taxes (assessments) are where the local spendthrifts will feast.
That’s why I love the idea of a small house.
Shifts the property tax burden to those who went for bigger homes.
Is the Fed buying any long term bonds (over ten years)? I think Wolf had a chart a while back.
Swamp Creature,
I think I had a chart on average maturities on the Fed’s balance sheet, but I cannot now find the historic data. But you can look it up on the Fed’s balance sheet, section 2, “Maturity Distribution”
As of the balance sheet on Wednesday, it held $1.069 trillion in Treasuries with maturities over 10 years.
On the balance sheet a year ago, before the mess started, it held $640 billion in 10-year+ maturities.
The Fed has said that it is buying Treasuries roughly in the maturity proportion of the overall market, and that seems to be about right. It added $429 billion of Treasuries with maturities over 10 years. Over the same period, it added $2.4 trillion in total Treasuries. So the added 10+ year maturities amount to 18% of the total it added.
I’d like to know who the idiots are that are buying 30 year Treasury Bonds or holding onto them. Not only are you getting below the inflation rate of return, you will lose your shirt if interest rates normalize, and the bond vigalantees return. You could lose 30% or more.
Its a lose, lose, lose, investment.
S-CREATURE
Agreed. My guess is that only multi-millionaires who can live on 1% of $10MIL ($100K/Yr) buy these things. Da restofus gotta take flyers in the stock market and ride the Fed wave.
People are holding with the hope that interest rate would go down and their bonds would appreciate..
Either the rates have to go down or dollar has to go down..
This market can’t bear high rates..
Guys, clue me in please. Everyone’s watching the bouncing ball, but what happens to inflation when our buddy Biden drops all the tariffs on Chinese goods? Is that what the Fed is anticipating? Govt stimmy versus then lower prices, we may simply rebound back to where we are now. What am I missing?
Why would they drop the tariffs? They have said no such thing. They adopted the China-hawk stance from the Trump administration. They understand that China is a problem. Trump was the first President ever to have the guts to spell that out, and Biden is the second President on that track.
Because it’s not working? We seem to be importing MORE now than before.
How are people supposed to spend their stimulus? Paying rent? That too seems optional.
Properties under $3M in decent SoCal beach cities are red red hot. They have never ever sold faster. Buyers are desperate and even trash listing on busy streets are fought over. Incredible. Sure smells like inflation to me. But, as any physics major knows, the price action sure resembles an unstable system, so I am worried about what happens next year and the year after. I wish the price increases were slow and steady.
A small – although essential – piece in the consumer basket: meat price increase started way before 2020, as swine flu (african swine fever to be precise – ironically the pig version of COVID-19) hit many classic pork producer countries while the Chinese middle class increasingly turned to import meat. While the raw material price somewhat gravitated back since the height of the outbreak, slaughterhouses turned out to be coronavirus-hotspots which kept food prices elevated – at least in Eurasian countries.
Once demand goes down… in a few days, supply will increase and prices will go down. People are building all sorts of stuff to sell quickly and make a fast buck to skim the cream before “poof” it goes down down down down. Of course supply would be thin; like tables in a bustling casino… there aren’t many chairs left.
This while the 5 year real Treasury yield is negative (-1.72)%,while the 10 year is (-.99)%
Who the heck is tying up money for 5 or 10 years for a negative real yield.
Comment on the BBC of the increased cost of a container from China…one small company now has to pay £10,000 up from £1600…..
The Fed might get their wish and maybe more.
They really think that the economy is some fine tuned machine that they fully understand and can control by lowering or increasing rates.
There is zero evidence that the Fed is able to keep inflation under control once it starts in the current environment. 2% inflation will very soon become 4, 8 and 12% and more as investors try to front run them. They are clueless.
Am I missing something? Is this not Econ 101?