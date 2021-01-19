To Put it Succinctly about Services: Everything Drops, incl. Jobs, but Prices & Wages Rise

The service sector, including finance & insurance, in the New York Fed’s district, reports rising prices and wages, despite further deterioration in business. Weirdest economy ever.
This is another moment in the Weirdest Economy Ever, driven by stimulus, forbearance, bailouts, record money printing, record government-deficit spending, exuberant financial markets, and record low costs of funding: For companies in the service sector, the service economy still sucks but now more so than in prior months, and these companies are still shedding employees but now faster than in prior months, and yet wages and prices are rising.
“Activity in the region’s service sector declined at an accelerated pace,” said the New York Fed this morning in its January 2021 survey of service sector companies in its district. The headline Current Business Activity index dropped five points to -31.8, the worst assessment of the service sector since June, which has now been on the decline for the 11th month in a row; and the decline has steepened over the past three months. Values above the blue line (zero) indicate improvement, values below the blue line indicate deterioration in this diffusion index (historic data via YCharts, current data via NY Fed):
Only 18.6% of the service sector executives in the survey reported that conditions improved during the month, and 50.5% reported that conditions worsened. The remainder reported “about normal” conditions (18.6% minus 50.5% = index value of -31.8).
The New York Fed’s district includes New York State, Northern New Jersey, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. This is where the finance & insurance sector is concentrated, among many other services. Services in general account for nearly 70% of the overall US economy.
The New York Fed sends the survey on the first business day of every months to the same pool of 150 top executives of services companies in its district, who respond based on their own company’s data. The names of the companies and executives are not released.
The business climate index has been abysmal since March. It’s based on the question, “How would you rate the current business climate for this time of year?” The index had dropped to -93 and -94 in April and May, the worst in the data going back to 2004, with nearly all executives reporting at the time that the business climate had worsened.
After getting less bad, so to speak, from July through December, but remaining at abysmal levels, the business climate in January worsened again, with the index dropping to -63.3. Of the executives, 12.2% said the business climate was better than normal, and 75.6% said it was worse than normal (historic data via YCharts, current data via NY Fed) :
Job cutting continues at these companies in the service sector. The index for the number of employees fell to -17.6, indicating a decline at the fastest clip since July, with only 11.8% of the companies reporting that the number of employees increased in the month, and with 29.4% reporting that the number of employees fell. This was the second month in a row that the decline in employment has steepened compared to the prior month (historic data via YCharts, current data via NY Fed):
Capital spending continued to fall, but at a slower pace. With the index at -14.2 in January, 14.7% of the executives reported that they increased capital spending, and 28.9% reported that they cut capital spending.
But wages are rising, despite declining employment. The index for wages rose to +19.9, the fastest increase since March: 26.2% of the companies reported rising wages and 6.3% reported declining wages; the remainder reported no change. It was only during April, May, and June that companies reported overall declining wages:
And input prices rose. The index for prices paid in the service sector in the New York District never actually declined during the Pandemic, though price increases came to a near-halt in April. Since then, price increases have picked up momentum. In January, the index rose to 38.9, indicating the fastest price increases since February 2020, with 42.5% of the companies saying they paid higher prices than the month before, and just 3.6% saying they paid lower prices:
And selling prices rose 8 points to 7.4, “the first sign of any significant selling price increases since the pandemic began,” the New York Fed said triumphantly, because inflation is what the Fed wants more than anything:
So the weirdest economy ever. The massive service sector in the overall US economy is of course what hasn’t fully recovered yet. The stimulus money sent to consumers drove spending on goods to historic highs, many of which are imported, with spending on durable goods spiking from record to record. But consumer spending on services continues to lag, and in November dropped again, and was down nearly 5% from a year earlier:
One possible explanation is less folks doing more work as people are layoff or furlough. So you do 50% more work and get paid 15% more, yeah me. Also the demand side remains strong with low interest rate, stimulus, bailout, etc. So prices go up!
I talked with a Director of Finance for Marriott Hotels (Bay Area). He said he had to layoff an assistant and other workers. The criteria is can you work multiple jobs? Can you multitasks more responsibilities? If yes, you get to keep your job. BTW, his wife complained to my wife that he worked till 8pm now everyday. He even worked weekend sometimes.
As a small business owner, this is typical.
Busy times or recession times, you crank the hours.
Bad times you cut the drama and/or lazy & keep the do it all,
get er done people.
Wall Street & Corp. won this time around. Taxes and regulations will
be increasing for main street. For the survivors, should have a deeper
labor pool to select from.
For you youngsters, everyone is screaming doom & gloom, and the
death of America. Yet I and the other grey hairs & baldies see a sea of
opportunities. RISK. A generation has been taught to avoid.
I’m working more and getting paid for it
also been able to hire decent workers – which I pay more for but in end they do better work in shorter time
A generation has been taught to avoid risk? How do you figure? Young people today think stonks only go up!
Speaking on behalf of myself and another half dozen financially responsible friends you might call “young people”… we hate investing in this stock market right now. But where the heck else are we supposed to park that 10-15% of gross income for retirement?
CDs pay 0.8%.
Savings account even less.
Fast track to heart attack or stroke working weekends. Dont sweat the small stuff. If everyone downed tools, change would happen overnight. To try to keep up with thieves is to run with the wolves from willoughby chase. Take a stand. Do nothing. Say nothing. Wait.
This is very much part of the equation qt:
Back in mid 1980s era , before any kind of computer other than System 36 or whatever it was ( IBM ”mainframe”) I was working for a medium size general contractor as estimator in an office with 4 other full time estimators, and very clearly ”all hands on deck” on bid days, when all office personnel were fully engaged, from owners/bosses right down to all the support people and all the field folks who could make it, about 25 total.
By mid to late ”oughts” it was me alone and two or three others for support running faxes, etc. doing about 5 times the dollar volume of the 80s, so clearly way beyond inflation. (Though, to be sure, bosses/owners would come in late to review and give last minute margin instructions as always.)
With bonuses, also was paid approximately 5 times more in the oughts.
And knew many others approximately that same delta over that 20 years of increased outputs possible with computer advances.
Very likely to continue with topcats (new one on me from another commenter on here) able to name their compensation based on their very clear worth no matter where they are working from/at.
Another possible factor in paradox of higher wages facing off against job losses is the evolving WFA (Work from Anywhere) situation.
I heard that one survey estimated that out of US work force roughly 30% of jobs lend themselves to WFA, while the other 70% of job holders must show up at work place (e.g. nurses, police, retail workers, pilots, construction and maintenance workers, etc).
Of that 30% WFA contingent, I think top management may be busy trimming chunks of middle management, since they have less to manage these days vs. conventional office environment.
So WFA will exact its pound of flesh on its workers in one way or another, it seems.
Its called maximizing efficiency. You lay off say 25% of your workforce (since you now realize you can actually operate with less staff and many can work from home or remotely), reduce office footprint and save another 30% in rental expenses, office printing/telephony/utilities/administrative/office coffee costs etc.; then you increase the remaining staff salaries by 7%.
You still have a good chunk of savings that can go into Director’s share allocations or share buybacks for the company.
Yay! everyone’s happy – the Board, shareholders, employees ( except those that got fired).
Eventually the remaining “grateful” employees will also realize they got the short end of the stick since they now have to work 28 hrs more per week, including weekends. lol.
Less people, less overhead, more money for the the remaining few?
Wages are rising because there are labor shortages in healthcare, skilled construction trades, truckers, etc. My brother was a teacher. He told me every year the county hires new teachers. He complained the school bus drivers got paid more than teachers. I did not fact check it. Perhaps they were paid by the hour and got fewer hours. This is a low tax state. Class room sizes are larger. The quality of education is poorer.
My friend in CA retired last year at the age of 65 as a high school teacher with pension salary of $110K/year and with all other benefits.
I think its a good deal.
I think this kind of teachers pension only happens in California.
Perfect example of why California is the most expensive and highest taxed state. The payers are leaving the statement in the tens of thousands and the takers are staying. Our whole valley in Nevada is filled with people who have fled California. They are very welcome but hopefully they do not bring their politics with them.
Chicago metro teachers not far behind.
@Mike
You have it upside down. The takers are the ones leaving, finally. They created the crazy inflation so that teachers, nurses and public workers, just to name a few, can no longer make ends meet with their normal wage. Higher taxes are the inevitable consequence.
The takers came to dig for gold, poisoned the well in the process and then complain the water is polluted, so they leave.
“…rising prices and wages, despite further deterioration in business” is the classic definition of stagflation.
I agree with David – the economy is in a stressed state, due to COVID and the policy responses to it. Many businesses are in the toilet but many others are maxed out and short on capable workers.
On the demand side, same thing – there are some products & services you can’t buy at all right now, others are a lot harder to get, and the available cash is funneled into the remaining items. Those are supply-constrained, so prices rise. And prices for the other stuff don’t count since no one’s buying them.
CPI-U with its fixed basket can’t grasp this dynamic, so the Fed is out to lunch as usual. And next they’ll tell us that “home improvement” is the hedonic substitute for that “vacation in Hawaii” that’s off the market right now, and inflation is down since stay-home DIY remodeling is cheaper than Waikiki living…
Of course wages are rising. The worker is asking why someone who doesn’t makes more in handouts when he’s busting his ass on a regular basis. And then there’s inflation, which gets a supercharge from “free” money with no accountability.
Is nobody looking at what’s going to happen 10-15 years from now when this debt is going to come home to roost and the workforce will have grown used to 20% unemployment?
I see the USA looking like a lot of Europe. The rural areas are going to be begging people to live there because the tax base has gone away and they can’t afford basic services and the cities are going to suck if you’re not able to afford a higher cost of living.
In regard to the weirdest WTF economy ever, consumer spending concerns are not only justified looking back, but going forward. I do see optimism here and there with rosy outlooks, but in all seriousness, it seems like we still have a dark time ahead.
I do watch virus news and the latest variant, which is just starting to spread in America, is going to be super challenging. In theory, this pandemic may play out like The Spanish Flu, with year two being far more deadly than year one. It’s also hopeful that this virus will mutate itself to a point where it’s just like a common cold — but, before that happens, it may have the ability to mutate in a very dangerous way, being able to outrun any vaccine available.
Here’s the latest dope, and it isn’t at all related to a booming economy this summer.
==> Recurrent emergence and transmission of a SARS-CoV-2 Spike deletion H69/V70
10.1101/2020.12.14.422555
Permissive mutations such as ΔH69/V70 have the potential to enhance the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to generate new variants, including vaccine escape variants, that would have otherwise significantly reduced viral infectivity.
Over the millions of replication rounds per day in a SARS-CoV-2 infection even modest reductions in antibody susceptibility could be significant. Therefore, ΔH69/V70 may be a ‘permissive’ mutation that enhances infection28, with the potential to enhance the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to tolerate mutations, which could include immune/ vaccine escape variants that would have otherwise significantly reduced viral fitness. We show here experimentally that the ΔH69/V70 deletion is indeed able to rescue an infectivity defect induced by N501Y.
Jury is out on whether the two major SARS-Cov-2 variants circulating are worrisome to human immune system defenses.
Viruses are constantly mutating, whether flu or any other.
As long as spike protein mutations are limited in number people that have already been infected or vaccinated should have enough various antibodies on board that would recognize other bits and pieces of the virus and inactivate it effectively.
Our cellular immune response like T-Cells can also take out pathogenic viruses that escape antibody defenses. These long-lived memory cells are our best bet for lasting immunity.
Good comments Martha and Heinz,
I was watching an interview with Dr Osterholm the other day and he used a baseball game as metaphor. “We are in the bottom of the 4th or top of the 5th”. He also said that by the middle of February there will be 500K dead in US. The Spanish Flu, which you referenced in your comment, saw 675K US citizens die. Unless people start wearing masks and stay home there could well be 800K + dead before the vaccines begin to take hold. If they don’t work, better pray for benign mutations.
What has struck me is how many great musicians and songwriters have died this year from Covid.
This economy will never fully recover until the virus is done with us.
But here is a good news story. I have this ’81 VW Westfalia that I keep in very good shape. I try to do much of the work myself, but there are some mysteries that are above my abilities. Plus, I do not own a hoist. This year I said “eff it”, I’m getting a bunch of stuff replaced and I’m not lying on the cold concrete with my torn up shoulder anymore. I made up a list of repairs and preventative maintenance issues and took the Westie to a specialist I know 1.5 hours away. Yesterday. I could hardly get into the parking lot. The lot was lined with Westfalias. 10 months ago he thought he might not survive. Yesterday he said, “It’s a nice problem to have”. His crew is going flat out!!
I think what it is with ‘us customers’ is optimism. In my case I told my wife that getting reading for our little road trips and visits is just something positive in this terrible year. I figure another 8 months for us in BC.
– “But wages are rising, despite declining employment”
Let me guess.
Lower activity = workforce layoffs.
Start with who? With low wage segment of workers, presumably the least valuable for companies (yet I have a firm suspicion that the best value for wage is specifically in this segment of work).
The bottom segment being laid off, the remaining segments show increased median and average wage.
And to secure some core skills, some workers may have +10% increase in wage for +30% in work volume.
Similar play with prices.
Engin-ear,
They’re not talking about total payroll paid, divided by the number of people — which is what your measure does. They talking about specific wages, the wage scale, the raises they give, how much they have to pay to attract talent, the increase in their entry-level wage, etc.
I always have a kind of cynical whisper in the back of my ears when I read these reports. Not about the graphs, as they are data based. But when I read, “Managers report that”….. I am suspicious.
Many years ago I was hired by a company that said they were tired of turnover. They somehow heard from a friend of a friend I was near the end of a contract, contacted me and said, “Money is no object, when can you get here and can you fly a Dornier”? I worked there 2 months before I quit having found something better. Apparently money was an issue, after all. They probably still think they paid well and it was a good place to work.
Show me the pay stubs. :-) Hmmm wasn’t that line in a movie somewhere?
And if wages truly rise, then so will interest rates to take it all away….just to save the economy, after all.
The gig companies probably gained a ton of new workers.
All aboard the inflation train. Choo! Choo!
8% inflation by the end of 2021?
Not according to the Fed. They can’t see it no matter how many PhDs they have on staff.
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.
— Upton Sinclair.
Officials responsible for briefing Ms. Yellen said she is prepared to say, “The value of the U.S. dollar and other currencies should be determined by markets. Markets adjust to reflect variations in economic performance and generally facilitate adjustments in the global economy.”
“The United States doesn’t seek a weaker currency to gain competitive advantage,” she is prepared to say, according to the officials. “We should oppose attempts by other countries to do so.”
We should be fine!!!
QE, low interest rates, etc had no effect on the dollar. No sir, no madam. “It’s the market!!!” “Even if we increase interest rate to 5%, the dollar will still drop!!!”
Yeah, the Fed and the Federal Government have a vested interest in not reporting real world inflation: annual COLA adjustments for this grey-haired sea of retirees out there (including ME) and the necessity to not spook the herd into buying early to avoid price increases later. Moving demand to the present and starving the future.
NOT TO MENTION WHAT THE INFLATION INGREDIENT DOES TO BOND & NOTE YIELDS, I.E., GENERALLY PUSHING THEM UPWARD.
In post-WWI Weimar Germany, the beleaguered citizens would spend every Reichsmark they got in the morning before the sun set in the evening, buying stuff that would go up in value the next day. American freezers and pantries are bulging currently, mainly because of supply chain disruptions in early 2020, BUT THE PRICE INCREASES ON THESE SAME FOOD STUFFS IS CHUGGING DOWN THE PIPELINE TO A CHECK-OUT AISLE NEAR YOU AND ME.
Watch the grocery aisle prices with a keen eye. Food inflation is an historic indicator that the Inflation Camel has his nose under the tent. The U.S. Camel is half-way INTO THE TENT.
Yep, Noticed the grocery stores are resorting to all kinds of tricks to disguise the price increases. Even though I buy the same 15 items every time they constantly change the look and the packaging. Makes it hard to tract the real price changes. Constantly changing , weight and amount of items supplies especially in the non-food items. Marmalaide imported from France just jumped by 45% for the same quantity. Use to be able to get 2 for $5, now $5.89 for one.
I’ve been talking about food inflation for the last 5 years. My food bill doubled in those 5 years. Is it news now because of all the unemployment and homelessness, because I can’t believe nobody noticed until now.
I do not think there is inflation besides the effect from shorting the Dollar to all time records to keep stock bubble inflated by speculators, remember the Dollar is down 15% or so & inflation runs at a fraction of that, as the Dollar bounces back from a short squeeze the CPI will go negative, even if there was inflation & I know people do see it & feel it at this moment, it’s not the inflation that will last, wheat, corn, nickel, copper, oil are all speculative bubble, then ad the Dollar, so sure people see price rises, this will not last in this deflationary environment, speculation is the highest in history. The inflation that is worrying is that that last, that has real lasting power, from higher wages, when people are broke & prices in a bubble then it’s transitory.
So if the Fed increases interest rate to 5%, the dollar won’t rally and inflation won’t drop? How quickly people forget the 1980s.
Are wages rising (Av Wage), I think it’s a myth, if you strip out all the low paid workers due to massive job losses, restaurants, leisure, hotels etc, you end up with av wages rising, it’s just a distortion of the figures, when high paid employees retain their jobs at a far higher rate as is now the av wage will rise. I do not believe for one second wages are rising, no employee would raise wages in this environment, employees have to many workers to choose from to raise wages, simple maths, if you strip out all the low wages & retain high earners the figure rises. So looking at all the data you present it fits perfect when you consider wages are not rising and massive earning destruction is taking place, then consider the distortions of stimulus checks, supplements to unemployment, not paying rents, mortgages, loans, it’s not so weird then, it will however end up in disaster very soon, you can only pretend & manipulate for a shot time before reality comes back with a BANG.
Jack,
The services sector has some of the highest-paid employees. These are big companies, such as banks, insurers, healthcare providers, information services companies, tech companies, etc.
Don’t confuse “service sector” with “bar tenders.”
By way of background, and not related to this discussion here, the chart below shows personal income from wages, across the US all sectors, including the sectors that got totally crushed, such as airlines, restaurants, etc. This is in trillion dollars annual rate, not in hourly wages:
That’s a great graph, how do you square this then, wouldn’t stimulus like unemployment effect it? It seems to have bounced back to it’s previous high, wasn’t the stimulus of $600 a week on top of unemployment a massive boost to artificially blow this up?? This seems and impossibility without stimulus.
The first chart below shows wages plus stimulus and unemployment. The whole analysis is here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/12/23/the-state-of-the-american-consumer-second-wave-hits-spending/
Here are stimulus and unemployment only, without wages:
And here are wages (blue) and stimulus and unemployment (red) separated out:
So this bounced from $8.6 trillion to $9.6 trillion straight back, stimulus checks, $600 a week & PPP to pay for wages, they pumped it up easy in excess of 1 trillion, to me this is just manipulation that can’t last, it’s not organic & it’s all debt, the accumulation of debt kills the economy even more as the gov sucks up the dollars. That’s the problem see wolf, this sit down do the maths and manipulate, how much do we have to pump in & how to make the numbers look back to normal, I realise some jobs pay well, what I was saying is the av wage rising isn’t proof of a bounce back, you graph however explains what you were referring to and rightly income have returned to normal levels, even if it is a scam by politicians.
So what is you verdict then Wolf, cuz I don’t believe I word they say, I really do not, one explanation might be the CEO doubling their wages, or the 0.01% raking in massive income gains, bonuses, I’m sure it can be explained, it doesn’t replace though the income that is spread out & spent in the economy, this whole house of cards will collapse soon, thanks for the graphs, fantastic.
Oh I forgot to add, I read an article stating massive 401k withdraws, cares act allowed this without penalty, that’s income, anyway thanks, I do believe one time factors are massively distorting statistics, intentionally I might add.
Jack,
FYI, withdrawal of any kind from a 401k is NOT income. You’re taking money out of one account that you own and putting it into another account that you own. And then you might spend this money, but that’s like spending money you have in a savings account.
jack:
As Wolf has introduced to us with this article,,,
“Succinctly” put and after watching these kinds of press releases by the Fed and all the Federal agencies, I TOTALLY agree:
Not one general concept is at all believable these days, and very likely not one of the individual data points in any of the press releases from these folks is either.
Liars from start to finish, and even though I do not believe that most of the individuals involved (in these guv mint and other agencies) really intend to do the harm they do to We the Peedons,,, that is exactly what they do every day with their lies, damn lies, and statistics.
How to get out of that mode is and will be the challenge for the next couple of decades, while these folks and their clear enablers continue to screw us working folks, no matter how much savings, paid off housing, etc., we might have accumulated up to now.
I just hope and pray this situation will NOT come to the usual final conclusion as has been demonstrated SO many times over the last couple of thousand years before the masses take to the streets and clear out all the demons sucking the blood out of the working folks.
Wolf,
401K withdrawals are income, but they are not wages. You still pay taxes on it as regular income.
I just don’t see how this makes sense. If unemployment is still double what it was, how could total wages be fully recovered? Even if those 3.5% who are still unemployed above whom were unemployed in February were making minimum wage, the numbers still don’t work…
The numbers work if the already employed are getting raises and bonuses. You are seeing the rich getting richer.
Don’t fight the FED. I keep repeating that slowly to myself. They are going to force and give forgivable loans to everybody who puts out their hand. No loan left behind. Mind you they are in the guise of SBA loans but they forgivable or insanely low interest rates guaranteed by the GOV’T if you don’t meet the qualifications to have it written off. This is how the money printers work
Nathan, but Debt Forgiveness, in whatever form it takes, makes the American Borrower a Banana Republic credit risk. Lending to Americans via purchases of U.S. Treasuries by foreign nationals will decrease demand for Dollars to do so as they increasingly pass on Stinky U.S. Obligations, and U.S. rates will have upward pressure the Omnipotent Fed (??) will not be able to suppress as 2021 progresses. Credit risk is the governor that the Fed fails to fully appreciate in its one-size-fits-all approach to Monetary Policy.
These conceited fools running things have all drunk the Kool-Aid about MMT and believe they truly have (for the first time in human history) found the elusive secret to prosperity by simply conjuring ‘money’ out of thin air.
When dust settles on this sordid affair, an impoverished nation will wonder where that free lunch went.
“and these companies are still shedding employees but now faster than in prior months, and yet wages and prices are rising.”
New York City is now at a $15 minimum wage as far as I know. Upstate New York at $12.50.
It could be that companies are shedding workers to pay the remaining workers higher wages. Although it might not be so simple a dynamic. It’s possible they are shedding workers to meet declining demand AND they need to raise wages to meet the expected wage increases required by the state.
Also could be that companies are firing older workers who have a higher chance of contracting COVID, and paying their younger workers more.
https://www.news10.com/news/upstate-minimum-wage-to-hit-12-50-an-hour-on-december-31/
From Portland to Rochester…..
newschoolbeer.com/home/2021/1/portland-brewing-permanently-closed-reactions
Was having unemployment premiums scheduled to level up 10x the final straw? Doesn’t really matter anymore?
We can understand this by going back to the Robinson Crusoe analogy. When the ship crashes on the huge uninhabited island the first trades which appear are the primary creators of economic value. Farmers, toolmakers, fishermen, hunters, hut builders etc. Then eventually, as a surplus is created, along come the insurance providers, the bankers (to store coconuts for a fee ) etc. But once times get harder ( drought, pandemic etc) the surplus declines and the service providers must be winnowed out. The stronger ones cast the weaker ones in to the sea so they can keep their positions storing coconuts or selling insurance, and maybe even skim off a bit more of the surplus for themselves if they cast a couple more of the weak providers in to the sea. Eventually the farmers and tool makers realize they can store their own coconuts so they cast the rest of the service industry folks in to the sea.
Saying wages are going up beggars belief!
Those who still have jobs were told no annual increases in 2020 so they are working at 2019 wages.
Something smells, and it isn’t higher wages!
So far the Fed isn’t desperate enough yet to let “nominal” US interest rates fall to zero or go negative. But they are certainly getting more desperate!
I suspect the Fed doesn’t want to flip the contango commodity markets into backwardation, amoung other issues!
The problem is the US dollar being the world’s reserve currency and commodities being priced internationally in US dollars.
If US interest rates were to go “nominally” negative, like Europe and Japan, commodity traders would start dumping US dollars to buy commodities! They would also dump US bonds too!
That doesn’t mean the Fed and the US gov don’t want negative interest rates, to debase debt! They certainly do! They can not be open about it, so have choosen to be sneaky instead! That is where we are presently, with about negative 1% real interest rates!
They are skating as close to the edge as they dare, for the time being!
However, they are not satisfied with the current rate of debt debasement! The negative compounding is simply too slow! That is why they want higher inflation!
They want real interest rates to become more negative! This will greatly increase the negative compounding that they need to debase the debt!
Remember the rule of 72!
The Feds are hoping to get away with keeping their nominal interest rates between 0.15% to 0.25%, while hoping nobody notices that real interest rates are going more negative!
The Feds are planning on skating even closer to the edge than they already are now! They are desperately trying to push the edge out even further!
Someday, the ice will crack!
It’s gonna be interesting.
US Govt wants more money for all the programs and would need to sell treasury bonds. But who is going to buy the bonds at such low yield. No one but FED. If FED buys then DLR would go down as it has gone down 15-17% in last 9 month or so.
If FED debase the currency, then i think all things would become more expensive