San Francisco Techsodus & Unwind of Office Hogging Sink Office Market. Sublease Explodes, Leasing Freezes up, Rents Drop

From fake “office shortage” to historic glut in no time.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Oracle, after announcing in December that it would move its Corporate Headquarters from Redwood City in Silicon Valley to its campus in Austin, Texas, and after putting its 17-story office tower in San Jose up for sale, thereby becoming part of the California Techsodus, has now put four of the five floors it leases in San Francisco on the sublease market. The listing was first reported by the San Francisco Business Times. Oracle’s lease on these four floors — 85,622 square feet in total — in the 21-story tower at 475 Sansome Street in the Financial District runs through June 30, 2023. More office space that needs to find occupants was thereby dumped on the already record high San Francisco sublease market.
Vacant sublease space explodes.
At the end of the fourth quarter, sublease office space jumped to 7.23 million square feet (msf), according to Cushman and Wakefield – an all-time record high, exceeding by a huge margin the peak during the Financial Crisis and the Dotcom Bust. Sublease space accounted for 52% of the total vacant office space.
Vacant space put on the market directly by landlords rose to 6.72 msf in the fourth quarter, exceeding the peak during the Financial Crisis, but still below the peak during the Dotcom Bust.
Total vacant office space, sublease and direct lease combined, blew by the prior records set during the Financial Crisis and the Dotcom Bust to reach 13.9 msf (chart via Cushman & Wakefield):
From fake “office shortage” to historic office glut in no time.
A good part of this office space now on the sublease market has been leased by companies that never needed this space and were just warehousing it on the assumption that they might grow into it in future years, and they hogged this space to make sure they had enough space in future years amid what was considered an “office shortage” at the time, and by hogging office space they didn’t need and that remained vacant, they contributed to, or even created, this “office shortage” and some of the highest office rents in the US. That kind of hype-and-false-narrative-based shortage can turn into a glut in no time.
Other companies that put office space on the sublease market did use their office space but now no longer need it, for whatever reason, whether they moved their operations, trimmed their operations, or sent people to work from anywhere.
Sublease space is pernicious for the office market – and good for those looking for deals – because companies that are leasing it from landlords have been paying for the lease, and will continue to pay for the lease, and by subleasing it at any amount, they can improve their bottom line. They don’t have to have a particular minimum to make their equation work. And they will cut deals to get some other company to agree to sublease that space from them.
Office leasing activity freezes up.
The office leasing activity has been put on ice in this environment, where so many companies are trying to shed office space, amid tepid interest, in a City on lockdown, with the Financial District having become a ghost town (my haunting photos of the Financial District taken during “rush hour”).
Leasing activity in Q4, in terms of new office leases signed (not including lease renewals), plunged by 85% from Q4 2019, to 295,000 sf in the fourth quarter, the lowest on record going back to the early 1990s, after having already plunged to 424,000 sf in Q3 and to 425,000 sf in Q2.
By comparison, during the Dotcom Bust, which had ravaged San Francisco, new leasing activity bottomed out at 933,000 sf in Q2 2001 (chart via Cushman & Wakefield).
For the whole year 2020, only 2.2 msf were leased, the lowest on record in the data going back to the early 1990s.
But leasing activity has been declining since mid-2019, with Q4 2019, hitting a multi-year low already. So this was something that had been brewing for a while, and the Pandemic put it into hyperdrive.
And office rents are dropping.
“Asking rents continue to adjust; sublease rents dragging down the average,” said the report, with the overall asking rent falling 8.8% year-over-year (from $82.39 per square foot per year in Q4 2019) to $75.11 in Q4 2020.
This puts Oracle’s sublease in a new light. The four floors that Oracle has put on the sublease market in San Francisco, which are in a Class A building, are priced at $60 per sf, according to sources of the Business Times; compared to the average asking rent at Class A buildings in the North Financial District, where Oracle’s office space is located, of $81.10 (according to Cushman & Wakefield data). Oracle’s asking rent would be 26% below the already dropping Q4 asking rent.
And depending on what Oracle’s own rent on that space is — it has occupied this space since 2007 — if it succeeds in subleasing that space at $60 per sf, it might actually make a little money. But it would put downward pressure on the overall office market because it would mark the rent at which there’s demand for this type of office.
This is what happens when 7.2 msf of sublease space in what is a relatively small office market – compared to Manhattan or Houston – are trying to attract interested parties. And going forward? Cushman & Wakefield sees this scenario: “Asking rents are expected to ease further during 2021 in response to the elevated vacancy, weaker demand, and the pressure brought on by sublease space ‘priced to move.’”
This is the key.
And no amount of stimulus, vaccines and/or bailouts is going to change it.
Ideal housing for the unhoused. Apply rent and eviction controls to these buildings, do some modifications for pets and a security kiosk and all is well.
Since the geniuses running San Francisco city hall have made the city The premier choice for the nation’s, strike that, the Western Hemisphere’s homeless people, with a myriad of cash and other tangible benefits, plus police permissiveness, translators, free this and that, and for the non-profits that serve them, then it only seems logical that these structures be used for shelter since the city can no longer extort the 1.5% payroll tax from the employers that once filled them. Restaurants? Some can be outfitted as feeding stations, which avoids having to install kitchens in the ex office buildings. Win win!
– “And office rents are dropping.”
That’s a good.news – the spirit of market is alive.
I would guess that the demise of CA and her cities is overstated. CA has had boom and busts before, and while freedom Texas or bustling KC might be beckoning for some, even many, I would imagine there will be some longing for much of what CA was before the tech boom/booms.
I live in an area of which the major employer was a pulp mill and forestry. For many years the nearby small city sported the distinction of having the highest per capita wages of anywhere in Canada due to its unionised forest industry. People made big bucks. Then one day a company named Catalyst Paper announced the Elk Falls pulp mill lost the lottery, and would close. Everyone thought the city would not survive and/or would certainly go into a big decline. Nothing happened. Housing prices dropped for a year or two, some support industries consolidated and pulled up stakes, but since then the city has grown at least 25% and is more prosperous than ever.
The old adage of, “They don’t make anymore waterfront” is pretty applicable to the entire west coast. There will be some retrenchment, but the ‘end’ will not be any time soon, imho. People say Austin is pretty nice, but the comments other Texans make about it sounds like they are talking about Sweden or Denmark, maybe the Kremlin. Where would you like to live, near the sea or where AC is necessary for survival?
Paulo….I am a 28 year resident of Texas (almost a native…LOL). Take my word for it….Austin is not really like the rest of Texas. It’s more like some liberal town in California.
Wait until all of the current illegal aliens get amnesty and citizenship. Texas and Florida will flip blue permanently by 2024 or 2028 at the latest.
You have to remember that Texas was once part of Mexico. It’s called reversion to the mean. Once that happens, that sure will fix what’s currently going on in Austin. I’m leaning Spanish as fast as I can.
Latinos are being priced out of south FL. One of the Spanish channels in Miami, now owned by some hedge fund, just downsized massively. The hedge funders from NY and CT are the ones displacing the middle/working class.
It’s the miserable humidity as you go further East that’s bad. Warm weather in Texas and on Eastward is nothing like southern California warm and on up to Canada. I feel sorry for Californians if they haven’t experienced the Southern humidity before moving to Texas or the east coast.
The mystery at the moment is how far this all will drop and what will happen to the San Francisco economy? I guess we all need to buy a crystal ball….that is, as long as they’ve dropped in price as well…
The way of the world is reversal. Fate or Karma often acts to level the playing field when things get out of whack. The NYC and SF metro areas had grown to fat, soaking up all the easy money created since 2000. Now comes a whack aside the head to redistribute some morsels out among the fly-over burgs.
Should give we work a call.
Don’t you just love the word “ease”… as per Cushman & Wakefield, “asking rents are expected to ease further in 2021…”
It’s right up there with “pullback” and “retrace.” All those comforting terms that remind the listener that the trend is definitely still up.
Karen,
Yes, I thought “ease” was very elegant. That’s why I used the quote. I should start using “ease” too, instead of “plunge.” So maybe a year from now, I might write “…eased by 26% in 2021” 🤣
Something less elegant than “ease” and not as sharp as “plunge”….maybe use “slide”, “slipped”, “slid”, etc. LOL
Perhaps need to revisit “…things never go to hell in a straight line…”
Maybe something along the line of: “…when going to hell, things ease on down in a non-linear manner…’.
(All things considered, the original Wolfism is much better).
Karen’s point about “ease’ is fascinating because “Lease” minus “L” is ease.
There’s got to be some cute or ironic wisdom there but I’m not creative enough to figure out what it is.
“and by hogging office space they didn’t need and that remained vacant, they contributed to, or even created, this “office shortage”
Financialization (by which I mean corp invt speculation vs. true corp demand) of the real asset markets is greatly abetted by ZIRP.
Discounted cash flow calculations (altered dramatically by interest rate changes) can be reset a helluva lot faster than any real asset investment project can be implemented.
So *existing* asset (home, office bldg, etc.) values are going to move faster, more dramatically, and with a hell of a lot less actual work than any “new asset creation” (and associated new employment) that the Fed actually wants.
And since that ZIRP driven demand is not organic (ie there is no true corp need for it at the moment) it is subject to rapid evaporation…creating a yo-yo’ing volatility in prices.
This is the point you were making.
Which is bad enough in the financial mkts but ruinous in the real asset mkts (with much longer lead times and much higher frictional costs when changing production levels).
You would have thought that after decades of ZIRP bubble wreckage strewn across the landscape, both corporations and the Fed would have become more circumspect.
Looks like a trend towards downsizing and making square feet to net profit ratio more efficient (with virtual work from home in jammies).
Actually, if one steps back for perspective, the consolidation of tech and everything resulted in these mega firms “hogging” space everywhere and using bloated scale to dominate the economy. Now that these poor giants realize they don’t need all that space, their in-your-face presence will be offset by a super invisible virtual presence, where the topcat employees can work from anywhere.
This will obviously place great pressure on commercial RE from top to bottom — and connects to stuff like shopping mall retail spaces and a very de-centralized economy — which probably fits in well down the road — with a post pandemic recovery, where people will adapt to a strange new world.
As a side note, it’s interesting that there’s talk of a $15 min wage, because, if lower end jobs sort of consolidate to become more efficient, there is an implication that service people, like cooks and delivery people will be decentralized, versus consolidated in urbanized dense locations.
The Neo-Darwinism economy will become far more efficient from top to bottom as everyone adapts to the next stages of social change. These tech leases are obviously dinosaurs in a tar pit.
If taxes on these CR properties don’t decline quickly, I would assume many of the property owners could go bankrupt. I would assume when the property is sold at a loss, the property taxes on th CR will be reassessed down. Or maybe not at all, I don’t know.
It would seem the drop in rents will eventually push down local government revenue.
Can’t they just put the homeless in the abandoned offices, give them a desk and phone, and give them the ABC pep talk?
ABC. ‘A’, always. ‘B’, be. ‘C’, closing. ALWAYS BE CLOSING. Always be closing.
Not to go unnoticed, the Houston, Texas office vacancy rates are following the same pattern as SF. Headline in Colliers International reads:
“Houston’s office market posts negative absorption in Q3 2020, pushing the year-to-date total to over -2.8M SF” (vacant). That number is growing as the report states:
“Office Development Pipeline:
3.9 million SF of new office space is under construction, and approximately 67% is pre-leased. 2.2 million SF is spec development, of which 34% is pre-leased.” I really wonder how this will actually work out when the time comes to take occupancy?
So new stuff (3.9 mm/Sq/Ft) is coming on the market and only partially pre-leased.
Commercial rents are between $30 – $40/sq. ft. based on location, etc. These vacancies are a result of the 14 or so oil companies that went BK in 2019-2020 and scores of others that cut back employees.
I have a daughter-in-law in my extended family that was an oil & Gas accountant for a BK firm who was let go last February. She still has not found work.
Even if the Covid19 pandemic gets resolved, the energy price dilemma will still impact this area of Texas
Wasted resources, Wasted assets, Wasted Tech bloat!
I have no sympathy for these idiot firms. May they rot in Hell!
It’s early, but some good deals are clearly coming in SF for both high end condo’s and Commercial properties.
As always, buy the location first, it’s always about the dirt.
I believe thiss is a worldwide problem look at China still building everything is in excess cars tv computers efficiency has created a never enough economy of junk not needed at an older age we begin to figure it out less is more
According to the latest UHaul stats Tennessee is the number one destination for people on the move. Texas and Florida next. California 50th. I’ll still be here when they come back.
There are a couple other fragile eco-systems: John Wanamaker (late 19th century) once said he knew half of his advertising was wasted, he just didn’t know which half.
Looking at the non-e-commerce web (ie: sites NOT selling stuff), a few run on contributions, subscriptions and limited advertising (eg: the marvelously curated Wolf Street), the vast majority of the rest runs on a model whose owners need revenue and pretend to believe their site’s visitors find being force-feed oceans of poorly produced advertising crap to be “meaningful”, even “useful”.
It’s easy to see this isn’t anywhere near true (ref % using ad blockers). Nobody ever goes to a random website (eg: albeit the marvelously produced Wolf Street) to look at car ads.
One day there will be a reckoning that charging to force-feed surfers with overwhelming numbers of inane, poorly produced, advertising trivia is vastly overpriced (GASP! HOLY BUSINESS PLAN, BATMAN!); Apple’s intent to give its customers significantly enhanced control over data will be an interesting point discontinuity in web advertising.
I want free website access, but I use an ad blocker. The sheer volume and disruption of a non-blocked site is stunning. I wouldn’t not mind a few ads, but I don’t want Google surreptitiously tracking & selling my data, including reading my emails (explaining why I use DuckDuckGo).
Wolf, any chance you can extend those graphs back to 1999 or 2000 so we can visually compare the current situation to the Dotcom boom/bust and the financial crisis?