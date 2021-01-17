When the Market Defies All Logic, it’s Time to Take a Deep Breath: My Observations as Real Estate Broker

The new Real Estate Bubble has arrived.
By Melissa Terzis, Realtor, Washington, DC, for WOLF STREET:
My phone doesn’t stop ringing. I’m a Washington DC Realtor staring down a spring market with a couple dozen buyer clients on my roster. It’s not a secret that the pandemic shifted real estate in ways almost no one imagined. Initially, when world shut down in March, I was still working. I had just a few clients but they had seriously high intent. The sellers also had high intent, because no one wanted people in their house just for fun. The market was pretty efficient. The tire kickers saw themselves out the side door and everyone who was left wanted to make a deal.
Things have changed. Several times things have changed, but it only intensified with each chapter. Every time we think we reached a new low, the desirable housing inventory drops lower and more buyers appear. Everyone is back out there again, with masks, gloves and 2.75% interest rates. The Real Estate Bubble 2020 arrived!
Buyers have forgotten what they used to want, what they used to require before they would buy – walkability, proximity to restaurants and public transportation. No more “I’d just die if I moved to the suburbs.” Now everyone is moving out of the city, in some 2020 version of white-flight. Where no one wanted a pool a year ago, now everyone wants one.
Equally as mind-blowing is the fact that some of the ugliest houses that had no showings and no offers just a year ago, are flying off the market. Agents are reporting that some such homes have had over 130 showings and 25 offers – within a matter of 3-4 days.
How did the wish list of the past decade experience such whiplash?
I’m always so surprised how much people live in “today.” Today there is a pandemic. Today we don’t want to live in a city. Today there are sub 3% interest rates. Therefore, today, I must buy a home.
What happens tomorrow though? I have several friends who have already had their two doses of the vaccine. It’s coming for all of us.
When I ask people why they are moving out of the city, the expectation of working at home indefinitely tops the list. I’m willing to believe some employers will embrace the ways of work from home as a viable alternative. Arguments can easily be made that working from home increases productivity by eliminating the opportunity for water-cooler chatter, as well as reducing rental costs for office space.
But not all workplaces lend themselves well to working from home. Not all employees will want to do this forever. Some people actually enjoy the human interaction. After several years of this, we may begin to see yet another lifestyle shift, where we learn just how much people require that human connection. We may also see employers adjust salaries of employees who formerly lived close to work and have relocated to a more remote area with a lower cost of living.
What about the cities from which people fled? Living in New York City has long been considered a huge accomplishment thanks to Frank Sinatra. “If you can make it here you can make it anywhere.” What about Los Angeles? People aspired to move to these cities for decades and then abandoned them in a flash.
Last year, the DC Real Estate Market saw a steady increase in demand for houses. The initial months were slow as mostly everybody bowed out of the market as mentioned. By early summer, what we lost in a spring real estate market had finally arrived. What would have occurred in March and April just shifted to May and June. As everyone realized this wasn’t just a few weeks that the world would be offline, they started making plans for new living environments.
Many employers at the front end of the pandemic were telling employees that working from home would continue for the foreseeable future and this made people comfortable enough to pull the trigger on selling their city house and moving to a country house.
There was no August slowdown like in years past. The pace continued unabated through fall and when I thought we would get a break, that there would be peace on Christmas Day, I was also wrong. I received 11 showing inquiries to see homes on Christmas. Then I knew we were in trouble. This unrelenting demand will see its day.
When the market begins to defy all logic, it’s time to take a deep breath. Things only change when there is some sort of panic.
We’re in January. Month 11 of the Pandemic. As houses hit the market in neighborhoods no one glanced twice at last year, the buyers are out in full force. Two dozen offers on a 1970’s center-hall colonial with no discernible upgrades in a neighborhood where houses like this historically sat for 2-4 months before selling? I don’t believe it.
I could be convinced this is legit if houses that were highly valued during normal times became even more highly valued. That’s not happening. Some of the highly desired neighborhoods are just cruising along, business as usual. It’s houses that no one wanted a year ago escalating $100,000 or 20% over list price that scare me.
I worked for a National Builder until 2007. I lived 101 version of this class. We all failed. The 201 version has more twists and turns. No mortgage fraud but a pandemic. The same handwriting is on the wall because it’s still the same teacher.
What should you do if you want to buy but you want to be smart? Here are my suggestions:
One, look critically at the house you want to buy. Don’t just go back 90 days like an appraiser would – go back two years. See what the neighborhood homes have been selling for. Is the underlying value there or is this just an inflationary pandemic bubble?
Two, save money and don’t buy at the lowest interest rates. Does it mean you wait until they get back to 6%? No. You only need ¼ point increase and suddenly, a bunch of people exit the market. Sellers get less traffic, less offers and everyone’s expectations realign.
Three, go where people aren’t. In most markets, I tell clients the best way to protect yourself is to go for a house that’s been overlooked by others, maybe sitting on the market a few weeks/months and needs some work. You can make a good deal on homes like these. Right now, the DC Real Estate Market is delivering amazing value on condos. Very desirable condos are sitting on the market right now.
I’m not saying not to buy. But be smart about it. Stay away from bidding high on houses that suddenly fell into favor. Buy something that has been in consistently high demand in the past. Look back years and decades to get a gauge on the demand – not just months or weeks. And look ahead years as well, because living for today and making panic-induced investment decisions based on what’s happening today is something you will have to live with for a while. By Melissa Terzis, Washington, DC, for WOLF STREET.
From my observation people are like cattle just follow the herd just another cycle in real estate bubble watch out when eviction moratoriums expire sad day black rock will be waiting patiently
The real question is – If this is really a housing bubble II and say it burst 2/4 years down the road and at the same time the economy goes down and unemployment rate increases, will people be able to afford houses that they have bought?
But will demand bailouts and declare they are victims in a few years…especially after a drop in the market.
Are you sure? All indications are, they can afford them. Could be missing something, but am not seeing any indication of lack of affordability or defaults. I suspect a very large amount of home demand is being fueled by cash buying, not loans.
Maybe the real hidden disaster is the prospect of homelessness when the govt ends it’s making landlords house folks for free, even as those landlords have to pay taxes on their property that the govt confiscated.
On the other hand, maybe that will never end.
timbers, not a chance, in my opinion. Cash buyers are not the ones driving this, not with 30 year fixeds at 2.75%.
Ron, It’ll be more than BlackRock. Try Blackstone, Bain, Cerberus, GS, MS, BAC, vulture capitalists, etc.
And Joey Biden, the Congress & the courts will let them do it.
Great advice, Melissa.
“Equally as mind-blowing is the fact that some of the ugliest houses that had no showings and no offers just a year ago, are flying off the market.” …….Very much seeing this in my community. Less desirable homes on busy roads made difficult to get/out of ones driveway, homes lacking curb appeal or downright ugly, are going under agreement like the Peacock homes were 8 months ago. Way fewer peacocks on the market. Listings in my community were about 200 at any given time now at as bout 75. The Zillow decided my home went up just 3% last 30 days down from original 4.4%, they always change the figures but lately changes are mostly going up at faster and faster rates.
Zillow tends to be less reliable than Redfin. But both will jump based on the day. I’ve screenshot their values for an upcoming listing I have because I want to see how the listing price will affect the estimate. But even the CEO of Zillow sold his house at a much lower price from his Zestimate several years ago.
Also saw your comment above – there is indeed a lot of cash in the market, but with rates this low and prices going up 10% a year, it’s like a -7% interest rate to finance. That’s enticing for people. And yet, so very problematic.
If one thought it is 2007 again and could sell to take their chips off the table and buy back in 3 to 4 years, renting or doubling up with someone in the interim, fine.
But if the dollar gets blown up that won’t work. Better to have physical something – and have it go down than paper or digital cash if we go Weimar. Caveat is don’t buy in high property tax locales with big unfunded government pension liabilities, like Chicago metro.
Am I missing something here?
I’m in a situation where I re-located out of the Chicagoland area for contract work several hours south of Chicagoland. Still have the house in Northern IL (basically 60+ miles directly west of downtown (Loop).
Tiny house (little over 1100 sq. ft. living area). But it’s got “Location, location, Location” going for it, as well as the the old “$100k house in the $300k neighborhood”.
This location (now) has multiple high speed internet access (3 different vendors). And major shopping/services (Costco; Meijers & Jewel; commuter rail; Lowes; Regional medical center; etc.)are less than 10 minutes away.
Only these days, it’s $200k+ in a $600k++ neighborhood. I haven’t been living there for the last 2 years, so I’ve got some work to do there.
Not listed yet. But was up there 2 weeks ago moving stuff out. Literally had a realtor stop and do a cold call while we were there loading up the truck. The marketplace is absolutely crazy.
Now, I’m finding I can list “As Is” and according to everybody I talk to, it will be sold for serious money in under a week. It’s nuts.
I did find out one thing which was very interesting. A lot of interest is coming out of Chicago & near western burbs. There’s a lot of folks who have 4 concerns: 1) Safety (don’t feel safe any more in Chicago); 2) Taxes & government (self explanatory); 3) Internet access (see above); & 4) Schools.
IMO, it’s just a flat out crazy market out there. But it works for me.
I don’t think this is complicated. The Fed expanded the money supply by over 25% since March, and most of that money went to people holding stocks. Now, stocks may or may not crash, but it’s sensible to park some of that free money in something other than stock. Housing is one option — even it’s over-priced, it will always be worth something, which is better than can be said for, for example, Doordash stock.
Maybe so, however the property could be worth a lot more than the mortgage if the market goes down a lot….., and that can stay for a long time…and if the neighborhood deteriorates because of foreclosures, then you might not want to stay there yourself. Having to chase prices is always difficult because you can be forced to buy high; renting does not always work so well, because the landlord may want to sell at the end of the least. Prices can continue to go up, and if prices go down because interest rates go up a lot, then waiting doesn’t help since you are payments go up with increased interest rates (unless you are paying cash).
This is exactly right. In 2007, many people didn’t want to hold on to their houses. If they took new jobs and needed to move, didn’t want to be landlords, or as you said – the whole neighborhood turns into foreclosures, some people will always need to sell.
I recall entire neighborhoods that were closed down, squatters living in houses, people leaving overnight. It was insane. This time the stakes feel higher. Prices are so much higher in some areas since the last bubble.
I am not so sure that ‘prices being higher than last bubble’ has a true meaning. House aren’t the only thing for which this statement holds. M0 also is a lot higher since last crisis. If you measure prices in ounces of gold, something which resembles a stable monetary unit much better than 1 USD, prices do not look like in a bubble. They were in a bubble in the 60s and the early 2000s when you had to pay more than 500 ounces for the average house, but right now they look quite ok in relation to historic averages (~170 ounces).
I don’t know Melissa except that her words of caution seem wise. What I would question or even take issue with is her idea that increases interest rates will stop this bubble…..yes and no….small increases in interest rates could fuel the bubble as people worry about further interest rate increases and rush to buy; second a fix-er-upper…..good luck with that…at least where I live, because of the hot market, people are getting their properties ready for sale, and tradespeople are very busy….one contractor I know has a one year waiting list for renovations. My advice might be to try not to move if you can help it.
Interest rate increases are Illegal. Jerome has banned them as has Europe.
Denmark just launched a 0% 20 year mortgage.
This article is so damn to the point and 100% accurate. We are currently in the market to buy a house (1st-time buyer). We put offers on 3 houses in the last 15 days and we were over-bid on every house by several buyers by not just 15K or 20K but like $40k to $50K. Every house that we saw are getting sold easily for more than 40K/50K/60K above the asking price.
Second, to the author’s point – we literally have walked away from showings just by seeing the number of people waiting in line to “see” the house. People are just going nuts and running after a 2.5 or 2.75% interest rate and superficially inflating the value of houses and the neighborhood houses. On the other hand, the agents (sorry no offense!) have been pushing buyers to offer way over the asking price, just so we (the buyers) can make it in the top 2 or 5 on the list. And unfortunately, people are falling for it without considering whether it is really worth to pay that extra 50K/60K for the house.
Third, again as the author stated – houses that might have sat for weeks or months on the market in a “normal” environment are getting sold in days in the “as-is” condition by either potential buyer or companies that have enough cash sitting to repair and resell the house.
Lastly, partly the buyers are to be blamed for driving the house price to go higher when we know or should know the real house value based on historical prices and also other factors (neighborhood, schools, proximity to metro/major roads, etc.)
I wish good luck to all the buyer who has paid are will be paying way over the asking price on the house and hope that house retains that value for a longer period when they decide to sell the house after 5/7/10 years.
Real Estate is local as they say. In boom times a high end house 3% down is the way to ride the bubble up if you dare. If stuff hits the fan a very modest paid off home in a tight knit community is a way to survive nearly any financial calamity.
Yeah, the problem with that is that there are so many new buyers moving in that I’m not sure anything is “tight knit” anymore.
The experience ZestStat noted is what I’m seeing around here too. Just goes to show that manic buying is just as much a thing for single-family houses as it is for Bitcoin, TSLA, and the like.
Thank you for reading & commenting.
I struggle with this issue with buyers. I am laying it all out now – telling them that to get the house they need to do the following…and that’s basically waiving all the contingencies. And if they aren’t comfortable with that, then we should look at houses that have been on the market. They say, “But that’s overpriced, the seller isn’t being reasonable.”
Well, today someone may offer less on a house and the seller says no. But in a week, they may panic and accept. It’s all about timing. I’m in the midst of a negotiation now where I said, “Just because your client wants $40,000 more, doesn’t mean he’s going to get it.” The agent said, “Well he had an offer higher than this and he said no, so I know he’s going to say no.”
Fine, I said. Just present it like we’re obligated to do and let’s see if today is the day he drank his Come-to-Jesus juice.
Trillions in stimulus is coming whether you like it or not.
The others such as the BoE, BOJ, ECB, PBoC, even the SNB will all have to follow suit, quietly or otherwise.
Despite whatever mess is now happening to the US of A, the market behavior is telling us the USD is, and will still be, accepted as the world’s reserve currency for the foreseeable future.
When the unit you are measuring everything against is debased; everything will go up in terms of the sticker price. Its like everyone used to be measuring their d**k lengths in inches (say average of 8 inches :)
And suddenly, the unit of measurement switches to cm, and everyone’s d**k lengths now “inflates” to a BIGGER number 20 ! lol.
I reckon almost all investible asset classes whether its real estate, bitcoin, equities or collectible art will naturally be pressured higher since they are all measured against this USD. Add in some FOMO & YOLO ingredients, plus folks “seeing” relentlessly rising prices and viola! …you get the famous Shakespearean witches’ brew of “Bubble Bubble, Toil & Trouble!”
How do you figure that the market is telling us that the USD will still be accepted as the reserve currency? From what I understand, most manic buying of real estate here is coming from Americans, unlike the periods in the past 10-15 years where much of the condos in places like Manhattan, San Francisco, and Miami were bought up by foreign investors.
The fact that the dollar has dropped 10% against the OTHER currencies which are being debased makes me think that the market is NOT accepting that the U.S. should still be the reserve currency.
I wouldn’t make too much of that 10% drop. The whole world is risk on, so the dollar just isn’t in demand compared to March.
US$ a 10% drop against OTHER currencies?
Does that include against the € ?
I must have missed something…..
Please elaborate, thank you
DXY is at about 90, it peaked at 102 in March. And sure, that includes the Euro.
Melissa, would like to add your point about the dogs selling like hotcakes took the words out of my mouth that I have been noticing the past month or two in my area.
The appraisers here are even missing the prices. If the appraisers can’t even get to the contract price, there is really something wrong.
Melissa- former appraiser here- when the appraisal misses, are prices being negotiated or does the buyer have to cough up more $$ at closing? Also if people are selling “city” homes to move further out, who’s buying them? Finally, do you see much cash out refi money as down payment on the new purchase, taking advantage of low interest rates all around?
Good review.
Following comments have some key points, as well.
In May-June 2007, the Yield Curve and Credit Spreads began to reverse, suggesting a contraction.
That would hit the whole boom.
On this mania, the Curve gave an “Alert” in early December, and in extending the trend is giving a “Warning”.
Spreads are still trending to La-La-Land.
I can’ t understand those that lack the patience or insight to not bid houses up $50,000. Do these people have no insight in the probable future of the economy. When I jump back in I plan to see the seller crying like baby at the deal they will be forced to make.
Yeah, my question is why were the houses listed so low if they are always bid up?
Good article and cautionary.
Booming here on Vancouver Island…booming construction and sales, both. But no one seems to be buying over asking. I don’t see it happening, anyway. Our rural place had a new tax assessment this year. The value went up 47% on one property, and 18% on two others we own. The property taxes are set to rise about 1.8%, so for that modest increase we are thankful. Mostly the new assessments are more reflective of the market.
There are virtually no building lots left around here as almost everything not already developed is either tied up in the ag land reserve, or is zoned forestry. Newcomers arrive, but many leave. Peace and quiet isn’t for everyone, and I mean that respectfully. Most folks live urban for a reason. There might be an exodus to the suburbs now, or even to the country, but it will change back over time, imho.
Thanks Melissa for the great report.
Crazy stuff. I bought our second home when prices went in the tank in 2010. Houses were flying off the shelf, so to say. Nothing but bank repos, foreclosures, etc. There were usually three or four (or more) bidders on a home. Just like now, but in reverse.
I suspect we will see that action again.
That was the best $120,000 I ever spent on that 2,000+ square foot brick 2 year old ranch in a great neighborhood in The Woodlands, Texas. Now it’s valued at $300K+. (this is not D.C. or Calif.)
Parallel universe in new car biz (Senor Wolf’s past life): when retail gas price went to $4 plus (last energy circus in ’08), sales of HD PU trucks/Tahoe’s/Escalade’s stopped overnight.
Econo/hybrids cars went for msrp plus $2-3k on a waiting list.
When fuel prices finally dropped 50%, the demand for econo boxes went flatline.
Then the demand for big pu’s/suv’s [particularly black Escalade’s] went nuclear.
The dealer (12 stores) had stockpiled multiples of
[previously forlorned] new large rigs. He knew his customers tastes & traits.
Long story condensed: after taking back the econo boxes [discounted] on trade in for the loaded [w/massive mark up] HD PU’s/upscale mommy missiles….a bigger & newer jet came on line.
Cue “same as it ever was”.
Btw The energy sector has been in the doghouse past decade, note the slowly rise cost$.
“History never repeats itself, but it often rhymes”. – Mark Twain
Stockman had interesting article stating if the new stimulus package is added to what has already been released in 2020 that it is several times more than economic loss from covid. Fits what I am seeing as well as economy is contorting. I know some economists are worried that the economy can not handle another $2 trillion dropped into it when so much of certain sectors are severely restricted.
What I don’t understand about the stimulus is why there isn’t a simple means test with funds slated for those that truly need the help?
In Canada people had to apply for emergency benefits due to Covid, and if you did not qualify and/or meet criteria you WILL be paying it back.
“Verifying your eligibility (CRA = Canada Revenue Agency…think IRS)
The CRA will be verifying that you are eligible to receive the benefit. You may receive a notice from the CRA asking you to contact the CRA to validate your application. This is needed to verify your information and process your application.
In cases where claimants have received a payment and are later found to be ineligible, they will be contacted to make arrangements to repay any applicable amounts. Canadians can also report suspected CERB misuse through the CRA’s Leads program.
As part of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the CRA will also be comparing employers’ payroll records with information provided by CERB claimants to ensure that individuals who have returned to work and who have therefore become ineligible for the CERB repay those amounts.
Yeah, and Sparkle Socks told everyone not to worry about paying it back!
It seems that Congress/the Fed are trying to overdo it; that is, throw much more firepower at the problem than you’d think you would need.
I liken it to waking up to a noise downstairs and coming down the stairs and spraying the whole house with rifle fire. Sure, you might hit the squirrel that got in and tripped your motion sensors, but you’ll also turn the whole house into Swiss cheese.
The fact that so many left-wing economists are sounding the warning bells about the next round of “stimulus” as Biden is about to take office, should say something.
> Some people actually enjoy the human interaction.
Because you can’t have human interaction on your own terms working from home without a pandemic outside of the context of work… news to me… lol
My guess is that we are in the early stages of hyperinflation.
Looking more and more like Germany in 1922-3.
The money printing presses are rolling.
This article is very DC centric but anecdotal I’m guessing nationally. The HQ2 pump, up and to the right.
The election is over. They are going to let some steam out and allow for some correction. No or little stimulus, end of forbearance, and no student loan forgiveness.
In 2-4 years expect free stuff. This year expect some price discovery.