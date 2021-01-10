After 17 Years of Falling Ticket Sales, Movie Theaters Got Annihilated in 2020

Americans are watching more movies than ever, but they’re watching at home. The studios are on board in a big way.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Movie theaters have for years been dogged by a structural shift in how Americans increasingly watch movies: at home on a big screen. The whole family can watch for a song, and popcorn is cheap. Box office sales peaked in 2002 at 1.58 billion tickets. By 2019, sales had dropped 22% to 1.23 billion tickets, despite 17 years of population growth. On a per-capita basis, ticket sales plunged by 31%. This was part of the long-running brick-and-mortar meltdown that also sank department stores. Then came the pandemic.
Amid theater closures across the US during parts of the year, and insurmountable reluctance by many potential moviegoers to go to the theaters that were open, box-office ticket sales in 2020 collapsed by 82% to just 224 million tickets, according to movie data provider The Numbers. It may well have been the worst year since the era of talkies began:
Through 2019, the way movie theaters tried to deal with this structural decline in moviegoers was by raising ticket prices, offering big comfortable chairs to justify those ticket prices, installing bars with overpriced beer and food, and cranking up prices for popcorn and sodas. Fewer people paying a lot more money was the trick to maintain revenue growth.
And because going to the movies got so expensive and because much cheaper options have increasingly been available on the big screen at home, the number of tickets sold continued to drop. Go figure.
The average ticket price has increased by 100% since 1997 to $9.16 in 2019 and 2020, according to The Numbers. Over the same period, the inflation index CPI has increased 64%. In many markets, tickets are cheaper. In others, tickets are much higher. In San Francisco, when theaters were still open, a ticket at a multiplex without specials would set you back about $15. The chart shows the average ticket price, based on total box office revenues divided by total tickets sold:
The surge in ticket prices successfully outpaced the decline in the number of tickets sold through 2018. And box office revenues rose through 2018, reaching a record of $11.9 billion. However, in 2019, revenues fell. And in 2020 revenues collapsed by 82% to $2.05 billion:
The 10 top grossing movies in 2020, all of them, were released before the Pandemic, either in December 2019 or in early 2020. Everything that was released after mid-March completely fizzled in movie theaters – and people were watching them at home as streaming exploded (data via The Numbers):
|Movie
|Release Date
|Distributor
|Gross, 2020, million $
|1
|Bad Boys For Life
|17-Jan-2020
|Sony Pictures
|204
|2
|1917
|25-Dec-2019
|Universal
|158
|3
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|14-Feb-2020
|Paramount
|146
|4
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|13-Dec-2019
|Sony Pictures
|125
|5
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skwalker
|20-Dec-2019
|Walt Disney
|124
|6
|Birds of Prey
|7-Feb-2020
|Warner Bros.
|84
|7
|Dolittle
|17-Jan-2020
|Universal
|77
|8
|The Invisible Man
|28-Feb-2020
|Universal
|65
|9
|The Call of the Wild
|21-Feb-2020
|20th Century
|62
|10
|Onward
|6-Mar-2020
|Walt Disney
|62
Cinema chains and independent theaters are teetering near the brink. The stimulus bill that was passed in December has some money for small cinema operators. AMC, the largest movie theater chain, is currently trying to raise new funds by selling shares at $2.50 a share to stave off a bankruptcy filing.
But Americans are watching movies more than ever. They’re just watching them at home. That trends started years ago. And it exploded during the Pandemic.
Studios are now shifting new releases to their streaming services, bypassing theaters altogether, or they’re releasing movies simultaneously in theaters and on their streaming services, which is what Warner Brothers, owned by AT&T, did with “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was released over Christmas in theaters and on AT&T’s HBO.
Disney announced in October that its “creative engines will focus on developing and producing original content for the Company’s streaming services,” after having already released “Mulan” directly on its one-year old and booming subscription service Disney+ where the entire family could watch it for $29.99. On December 25, Disney released its Pixar animated movie, “Soul,” on Disney+ instead of in theaters.
Going forward, at some point the Pandemic will fade, as pandemics do. But who will be returning to the movie theaters to watch something they could watch at home for less, when movies are released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming services?
Surely, there will be some people who love going to the movies, people who want to make an event out of it. They might sandwich it between dinner and drinks, or vice versa, like people going to plays, musicals, the opera, concerts, comedy shows, etc. But the numbers are just not the same. Movies are for the masses. They’re for everyone. Big multiplexes are everywhere to serve the masses.
The long-term downtrend of ticket sales was dismal enough before the Pandemic. Now the Pandemic has shown consumers and studios alike that debuting a movie on their streaming services works.
The hope is that pent-up demand will emerge after the Pandemic and that there will be a burst of moviegoers who want to get out of the house and gorge on a bucket of overpriced popcorn with fake butter and be surrounded by hundreds of people, all watching the same thing with rapt attention. It’s an American ritual. And the hope is that this ritual doesn’t fall by the wayside. Everyone is counting on this pent-up demand.
But then there are the long-term trends that the Pandemic accelerated. Streaming isn’t going to just disappear. And since the big studios have their own streaming services, the profit motive comes into play from that side of the equation – they no longer need theaters as much.
Hollywood really benefited from The Great Inflation. It’s good to be the Boss.
Hollywood is not the boss. The boss is Silicon valley, and Silicon valley is annihilating the hollywood…
I wonder what impact on social life this will have. Imagine being an 18 year old nowadays, what do you do for fun, no school, no meeting with friends, no dating, no drinks, pretty depressing.
What 18 year olds (at least the boys) do for fun now is play online videogames together. They have voice chat together while they’re playing and it’s a combination of team strategy, smack talking, and normal teenage behavior (for better or worse). But yes, on the dating side it has to be rough.
I see no shortage of kids meeting and playing at local parks or cycling, mostly mask free. I only wish the kids were all at home. Many studies indicate kids are spreaders of Covid.
The kids could care less because most know they wont develop symptoms.
I don’t know which is worse the kids or the adult joggers who run (mask free) into groups of people.
Asymptomatic spread is already disproven. You are an anti science conspiracy theorist
Chim,
Not. From two days ago:
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/people-with-no-symptoms-spread-nearly-60-of-covid-cases-cdc-study-finds/2275909/
There’s only one good thing about COVID and any viruses that follow. It’s a good incentive for older folks to stay in shape, eat right, exercise daily, etc., if possible, and it will lead to better health overall for some people. If you let yourself go to heck, you are asking for trouble.
More to your point, I don’t think we can rely on other people to distance 100% of the time, especially kids and younger generations. It’s unrealistic.
The 20 somethings are watching all versions of Star Trek, Dr. Who, and the Marx Brothers movies.
Can confirm. I even had a early start on Star Trek.
My 14 yr. old grandson has what his mom calls his “pod”. Its a tight little group of half a dozen boys who get together at each others houses. Grandparents are strictly forbidden as are all outsiders and it allows them to control best they can. These are all kids who have parents who are doctors, lawyers, one CEO etc. and they are being careful and smart about it. So far so good.
Nine of the ten films on that list would not interest me in the least. As to that one, I picked up a perfectly good used copy on DVD for the price of one of those shares of AMC. If it’s a winner I add it to the library which takes up less space than I would need for all that cash people send away for streaming. If it sucks, at least I’ve got a new coaster, frisbee, or ornament for a Christmas tree (hang ’em along with those shiny dead charge cards of the past). Why? Back in the ’90’s when those ticket prices began to jump, one adult and child ended up at about $30 to sit through two hours of schlock flash that was less enjoyable than Jason and the Argonauts in the early ’60’s. Just more re-hashing of what stuff they did before with even worse acting, lousier dialogue, horrible sound engineering where music is used to drown out speech. Basically little more than lighting tricks they learned starting around 1968. Like the Lectroid leader said, “Big deal.”.
I went to the last showing at my local movie theater in March. They were giving away all of the concession food and, after the movie, I saw the manager walking out of the theater, and her career, with a bag of hot dogs. It was a very sad sight.
That is sad.
However, the product has not been worth the price for a long time. Plus, discretionary income decline has forced people to choose.
What I have also noticed (in Canada) is the death of bars. When I was a kid I made a wage of (in draft beer) about 25 beers an hour. I was an apprentice. Now, they make about 4/hr. Smokes were 40 cents per pack at KMart. $4 per carton vrs $100. Okay, taxation and cancer concerns killed that as well, but in my rural logging valley we have ONE watering hole. It is closed by 8:00pm on a Friday night, and that was pre pandemic. Drunk driving home? $1500 fine and 6 months suspension plus increased insurance costs. My home town had at least 10 of what we called, beer parlours. Now, there are none beyond a few trendy pubs and the town is 10X as large. Oh, a local Hells Angel owns a new peeler bar for the young set. (Closed, of course in the pandemic).
People just stay home and/or hang with friends.
You want to ever own a home as a wage earner? That means few meals out and limited drinking, period. Movies are somewhere below that pecking order.
However, the product has not been worth the price for a long time. Plus, discretionary income decline has forced people to choose.
This will be the story of our lives going forward. It will be coming for autos as Wolf has amply documented.
Disney still hasn’t shared how well Mulan has done in its experiment in real dollar terms. They must be hiding the secrets of its success, don’t want anyone else to rake in billions using the same method… 🤪
The “same method” is to copy s movie you own that was popular in the past century.
Mulan overall works because is the type on movie that does work as live Action..The Lion king on CGI was so badly done is clear they did not even do test audiences.
What’s next? Live action Pinocchio?
A possible use of these dead movie theaters is for homeless shelters. Cities can buy them up (or just take them over) and use them with some minor modifications. Plus, potentially free popcorn and movies! Free parking too!
And you can roll downhill in your sleeping bag if you get turned crosswise.
All the old cheap movie theaters in Time Square were basically homeless shelters, until they closed them.
Turn it back to the 70s…..they were peep shows. Although I don’t think you could even get anyone to go to them agan!
Turn it back to the 50s–I know–they were all third and fourth run family movies. “Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein, and even some Marx Brothers. The porno started in the early to mid 60s.
And peepshows when I was there in 1981.
Or maybe prisons. For profit or course. I believe the incoming team have experience with that. And finding ways to herd the homeless into prisons will create a vast super cheap labor pool. Maybe Facebook & Amazon can into that to help support the new team.
Anthony A.,
I seriously doubt that would work well.
Movie theaters are typically located in B grade commercial land (sometimes A grade) and their buildings cannot really be converted into anything else. Considering the value of commercial land is about to plummet, the most logical thing to do is to simply let them default on their existing debts without much consequence. A city won’t likely gain anything by repossessing entertainment places like movie theaters (and converting or destroying them) and would be best off wiping their debts and seeing if they can make themselves substainable, while giving them subsidies might not be worthwhile (depends on type of entertainment place), tax breaks might be ideal and would give the city more attractions.
New movie theatres can be scaled very easily to be bigger or smaller and now that they have mostly converted to digital projecters, can have individual auditoriums play different movies at different times of the day. So i do expect the vast majority of cities to have movie theaters going forward, new movie theatres will likely be smaller though. Actual ticket sales will depend on the quality of movies being produced, consumers disposable income, and just how lazy Americans are in the near future.
Repurpose the theaters into KTV Asian-style party houses. Booze, loud music, weed, sex, etc.
They could get the crowds going again. Just need some imagination.
It’s just like the pro sports stadiums, see those empty bleachers? They priced me out long ago. Fortunately, the owners of teams are still getting the TV revenues, and the taxpayers, small businesses, and cities who paid for the stadiums are getting the shaft.
Yup…!!! It’s like $300 for a decent hockey seat. Last year my son won free tickets for the best seats in the house, Oilers and Canucks. Plus, free hotel room. I think my free ticket still cost me about $600 by the time I added up expenses.
Movie theaters, malls, brick+mortar retail and entertainment establishments, resort, hotels, indoor dining, office towers, taxis, trains, planes, cruises, buses, and more– all candidates for chopping block thanks to pandemic responses.
It looks like authorities are expecting their pandemic to last for quite awhile, so I expect carnage to continue indefinitely.
Gone along with newspaper vending machines, phone booths, chrome bumpers, cigarette machines, record players, eight track tapes and CB radios.
The Hollywood slide started at the same time as the NFL slide, and it will probably slide further down in the next 4 years. Most of the American movies are unwatchable. It is not the current crisis keeping people away.
The problem is that the NFL slide is cooked into the demographic changes in the US. Soccer is the rising star. Whites are dying out and the black population is growing but not as fast as the soccer playing Latino population. If you don’t grow up with the sport you don’t tend to watch it as much. Not even considering the head injury issue.
It would be interesting to see how the big five or six “studios” (really more film packagers/TV network/film library/amusement park owners) are doing specifically.
The physical film theater complex companies are getting slaughtered for obvious reasons.
But my casual impression is that those five or six oligopoly “studios”…who have more of a chokehold over content…are doing passably un awful.
Obviously, their diversification helps (not the amusement parks though…) but it is interesting that their revenue, profit, and stock prices haven’t taken more of a hit (considering that film exhibition and amusement parks have been holed below the water line for a year).
And, going forward, online film distribution might really hurt the “studios” traditional stranglehold over film “distribution” into theaters (previously greatly aided by their TV network promotion dominance…which is also being eroded by online).
I wonder if some accounting f-pokery isn’t (temporarily) helping the “studios” to keep their financials more intact than the economics really are.
Hard to tell.
Put some beautiful people on the screen and we watch. They don’t even have to be beautiful, Ernest Borgnine got a lot of work.
I think Hollywood is just fine going directly into your home.
Borgnine was superb playing Shack against Lee Marvin’s A-1 in Emperor of the North Pole. Not sure I can imagine anyone in today’s group of actors that could pull off that convincing of a portrayal as these two were capable of. And it really ain’t Hollywood anymore. More like a bad run of Sesame Street outakes.
But now “Hollywood” is open to a *lot* more potential competition.
Previously, the major studios had big walls to competition,
1) 80% of bcast/cable TV networks are owned by the “movie” studios…so they were able to do ntl advertising for their theater films much, much more cheaply (remnant ad space if nothing else) than some poor shlub of an indie film producer would get charged…and…
2) If that weren’t enough, the major studios were generating a large consistent pipeline of heavily promoted films (see 1) so that the Cineplex chains knew they had to have much, much deeper relationships with the majors than some one-off indie producer hawking his poorly promoted film.
In other words, it wasn’t just that the majors could spend $200 mil on a tentpole film (with “$100” mil in affiliate network advertising) it was being able to supply a large continuous pipeline of such films.
Most people don’t realize that *thousands* of indie films (more than a few pretty good, if sans $150 mil in CGI) have been produced each yr…for about 25 yrs (when vid tech made film production *much* cheaper).
The majors only released about 150 films per yr…but those got 90%+ of the box office revenue (due to huge pdtn budgets and control of the advertising and “distribution” chokepoints).
In theory at least, moves to online could even the playing field…since advertising is much, much cheaper ($1 cpms vs $10) and outside the ctrl of the studios…and it is a *lot* cheaper to set up a streaming outlet than a national theater chain.
So, maybe those 4000 or so films that make the indie festival circuit each yr, might be able to take a chunk out of “Hollywood” once people get in the habit of not defaulting to studio controlled product.
Netflix could have led this charge but for more or less survival reasons (vs the studios) it went the route of massively debt financed, in house directed production. The Netflix product is extremely meh, but it has kept their subscription numbers up despite Hollywood pulling a lot of product from Netflix (and onto their own streamers).
So, the indies are still without a large financial champion.
But the tech is moving the industry to lower required financials.
Most people will watch indie films, it’s just that not that many are good enough to justify seeing at a theatre, a more significant amount are good enough to justify watching on a service like Netflix.
Over time, film production should get cheaper and easier and indies should be better able to compete.
Well I think Wolf’s point with this article is that people are still watching movies, just not in theaters.
Without theaters, traditional studios have less power compared to Netflix and I think that has to be a worrisome trend for them.
Right now, the big film production companies try to put out the image that having their own streaming services like Disney+ will more than make up for a substantial loss of theatre money. That doesn’t seem likely for most of them. There definitely will be winners and losers. Right now, some kids YouTube channels are exceeding Disney cartoons viewership by alot.
Going forward small indie studios might actually rise up and start taking chunks out of the bigger players with kids shows and animation definitely being first. Things like Deepfake software will greatly reduce the price and difficulty of animation production. Deep fake audio allows a computer to very easily mimic or create new voices that sound very authentic, allowing studios anywhere in the world to localize their animations without voice actors. Deep fake software can even help localize scripts and help with the video aspects. Very great cheap, possibility free, deep fake audio is only a couple years away.
The loser big names will definitely be taken down a peg in the near future, but, the winning positions might keep shifting.
I like watching a movie in a theater with reclining seats. At the same time though, a cinema is the perfect place to witness the result of declining social grace over the years. Talking loudly, making calls, coughing and spreading germs while sick, etc during a movie are some of the things you need to bear when going to the movies nowadays.
F that.
Monkey business……
+1000
Virtually all movies, tv shows++ released or streamed can be downloaded by those ‘savy’ with bit torrent or similar kind of technology. VPN services make them harder to detect.
This is going on over a decade or two. Whether this is morally wrong or right is a different question. This is also true to other contents published through digital media.
The streaming model drastically changes what movies it is profitable to make. The highest performing movie on Hulu this fall in terms of views and new subscribers vs cost was made for $2 million by three guys doing post production in an apartment in Williamsburg NY.
See my post above.
Btw, was your Hulu example an actual film (name)…I would like to look it up if so.
It is a feature length documentary about the rise and fall of the Brooklyn rapper and internet sensation “tekashi 69”. Most people on this blog would not like it, I am only aware because I know the editor.
Agitprop got expensive.
Not just movies. Concerts and sports too. New stadiums are so big you can’t see anything unless you pay a week’s salary. I haven’t been able to justify if for years.
Everything coming to your home is better. You can hit pause, re-run something you missed. Not to mention having your own food, drinks and “crowd” control.
Big lawsuit by Canada’s Cineplex that had agreed to be bought by UK Cineworld. Now of course the UK outfit doesn’t want to proceed. I think it is trying to say Cineplex had undisclosed issues because I guess the advent of C 19 is not an out. Not being a lawyer I still wonder if force majeure could be invoked for contracts impacted by C 19.
As customers declined they raised prices for tickets and concessions. This is the same foolish response we’ve seen from golf courses, bowling alleys and many other recreations available to the public. I have opted out of some activities simply because they are overpriced.
These “industries” will no doubt be decimated because the price of the real estate and property taxes makes it impossible to offer their facilities at an attractive price. Victims of stagflation and Fed puts.
Wife & I went out to see the Harry Potter pre-quel movies. It was great! Tickets were cheap, and in an entire theatre there were never more than 12 of us. Heck in the entire cineplex I’d bite there were never more than 40pp.
Movies were YUGE to me as a kid. As an ‘adult’ I still liked going to see selected films. “Ford v Ferrari” will never be as good at home as it was on the big screen.
But it’s a different world now. I’m many ways significantly improved, in others not so much.
I know one thing and that’s I’d never trade my childhood for that if my kids.
The last movie I went to was “1917”. Was probably the best movie I’ve ever seen. Wonderful story. Its the 100th anniversary + 2 of the end of WWI and the British Director did a bang up job. Most of the movies today are like cartoons and directed towards teenage audiances. Not even worth the time or the price of admission.
In February 2020, I went with some neighbors to see the movie “The Invisible Man.” They were going and I tagged along. The first time in years that I went to a movie theater. Forget the good reviews, this movie was cheaply made crap. There was stock footage of San Francisco but this basically demented movie was filmed in Australia. For $7 million, according to IMDb. Another example of “woke” cinema. The villain was a tech billionaire who couldn’t let go of his girlfriend. She never heard of getting an order of protection. In the theater lobby, there was a coming attraction poster for the James Bond movie “No Time To Die.” I asked the worker there and he said it was due in the theater soon. Not anymore, the small multiplex is shut down, its nice stadium theater seats taken out two weeks ago. Sic transit gloria mundi.
I gave this some thought back in November. The theaters were a lost cause then; I believe that most of them will never come back; the longer they are offline the more people get out of the habit of going.
Movies are a bit more interesting. Somewhere I saw a rule of thumb that a movie needed to gross 2X its costs in order to be considered profitable. Trying to get a 2X return on a subscription model is going to be very difficult indeed, and I would suspect fewer and fewer investors will be willing to gamble that kind of capital for an uncertain return.
what’s the adage…”not making things like they used to”?