Best Buy Shares Plunge on Margin Pressures, “Organized Retail Crime”: A Look at Organized Retail Crime in the US and How Ecommerce Turned it into a Big Business

Stolen goods get sold to law-abiding Americans by third-party vendors on big ecommerce sites that profit from it. Legislation to control it struggles.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s a big profitable business across the US because the cost of the merchandise is zero: Organize a bunch of people via the social media, raid a store and and run out, arms-full of merchandise, and then sell this stuff into specialized distribution channels from where it gets sold by third-party vendors on some of the best-known ecommerce platforms in the US, such as eBay and Amazon and many others.
Shares of Best Buy [BBY] plunged 12.4% today after the company’s earnings call, during which it discussed a laundry list of headwinds and pressures on its gross profit margins, which, for US sales, fell 60 basis points to 23.4%, “primarily driven,” as CFO Matt Bilunas put it, by product damages and returns compared to last year, lower margins of services, and the infamous “inventory shrink.”
Inventory shrinkage or inventory shrink are the retail industry’s long-established terms for the phenomenon of inventory vanishing from the company due to vendor fraud, employee theft, and retail theft, including organized retail crime.
The total amount of shrink across the US from vendor fraud, employee theft, and retail theft in 2020 was roughly $62 billion, about the same as in 2019 despite many stores being closed for part of 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s “2021 Retail Security Survey: The state of national retail security and organized retail crime.”
Average shrink from vendor fraud, employee theft, and retail theft amounted to 1.6% of sales in 2020 (at retail prices), according to the NRF’s survey.
It has been going on for a long time, and many retailers have reported the shrink in their financial statements for a long time as one of the costs and margin pressues. But the connection with ecommerce has given it a new business model.
“We are definitely seeing more and more, particularly organized retail crime and incidence of shrink in our locations,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry during the conference call (transcript via Seeking Alpha). “And I think you’ve heard other retailers talk about it, and we certainly have seen it as well.”
In the prepared remarks, Barry said that Best Buy will launch a “new capability,” namely using the QR codes for products that are locked up. “Instead of waiting for an associate to unlock the product, the customer can scan the QR code and then proceed to check out to pay and pick up the product,” she said.
“We are doing a number of things to protect our people and our customers. As we talked about in the prepared remarks, we are finding ways where we can lock up product but still make that a good customer experience. In some instances, we’re hiring security. We’re working with our vendors on creative ways we can stage the product. We’re working with trade organizations,” she said.
But all this costs money and if the hoops are high enough for customers to jump through, it costs revenues.
“You can see that pressure in our financials,” she said. “And more importantly, frankly, you can see that pressure our associates. This is traumatizing for our associates and is unacceptable. We are doing everything we can to try to create as safe as possible environments.”
Organized retail crime has been around for about as long as retail itself. But the perpetrators had trouble selling large quantities of merchandise. Selling detergent and consumer electronics and handbags on the sidewalk was hard work and cumbersome.
But now there’s the internet with perfectly legal and huge retail platforms such as Amazon and eBay and many others, where perfectly law-abiding retail customers, who have no idea where the products came from, end up buying this contraband from third-party vendors, thus enabling the sophisticated fencing operations that make organized retail theft possible.
Retailers, including in recent years ecommerce retailers, have long been sitting ducks for criminals, in part because retailers want to create a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience. And they’ve been getting hit by theft from all sides – and organized retail crime is just one of them:
- Ecommerce crime
- Organized retail crime
- Cyber-related incidents
- Internal theft (by employees)
- Return fraud (online and brick & mortar)
- Gift card fraud
The costs of these crimes have always been part of the costs of doing business for retailers. And they have rolled those costs into retail prices. Customers are paying for these crimes.
Measures to prevent retail theft can be costly, and risky. If the prevention methods become inconvenient for customers – such as locking up merchandise or making customers jump through hoops for returns – they will hit revenues because Americans don’t like to jump through hoops to buy stuff or return stuff.
In 2012 already, the connection between legal ecommerce platforms and organized retail crime was pointed out by the Congressional Research Service, in a report for Members of Congress:
“Organized groups of professional shoplifters, or ‘boosters,’ steal or fraudulently obtain merchandise that is then sold, or ‘fenced,’ to individuals and retailers through a variety of venues. In an increasingly globalized society, more and more transactions take place online rather than face-to-face. As such, in addition to relying on physical resale markets, organized retail thieves have turned to online marketplaces as means to fence their ill-gotten goods.”
The 2012 report cited figures from 2010, of total shrink of $35 billion that year, with:
- $8.5 billion from vendor fraud, error, and unknown sources
- $15.9 billion from employee theft
- $10.9 billion from retail theft, including “organized retail crime.”
That was over 10 years ago. Inflation and the ease of selling this stuff on the internet have ballooned the total shrink to $62 billion in 2020.
State legislatures around the US and members of the US Congress have proposed various laws that would require online retailers, such as Amazon, to obtain proof from vendors that they purchased the merchandise legally.
The most recent effort in Congress “to combat the online sale of stolen, counterfeit, and dangerous consumer products” was proposed in October by Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL). The Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers Act “directs online platforms that allow for third-party sellers of consumer products to verify the identity of high-volume third-party sellers, which will prevent organized retail crime,” according to the press release.
“The bill will also ensure that consumers can verify basic identification and contact information for high-volume third-party sellers of consumer products on online marketplaces,” it said.
“It will protect consumers and legitimate businesses, increase trust in the marketplace, and discourage criminals and fraudsters,” it said.
The big retail platforms that massively profit from stolen goods being sold by third-party vendors to unsuspecting Americans are not happy about this type of legislation, and efforts over the years to disincentivize organized retail crime by gutting its ecommerce-based business model have gone nowhere.
Reminds me of back in the 90’s when stealing of aftermarket car stereos out of cars was a huge thing. I was told by an insider that this car stereo theft wave was driven by crooked car stereo stores because it was one product that most people never saw in its original box. They would choose from a retail display and then make an appointment for installation. This gave the store owner time to place an “order” with theft rings and get the hot stereo in time to install it in the unsuspecting customers car. Mostly came to an end when auto companies started building in good stereos that were fully integrated in to the dash and other electronics so the aftermarket died.
I smell a huge call for “law and order” politicians with VERY negative consequences ONLY for those at the bottom of the wealth ladder….we have been down this shitty road before.
ANYTHING but a return to FDR/IKE tax schedules and programs….just the way the HAVES and their public/private money extraction CORPORATIONS like it.
It’s overwhelmingly low to middle class neighborhoods being “protested” in and suffering the damages.
There has been a large growing momentum to end the war on drugs.
Overall, I would say the situation should be improved, I’ve never heard of a police state with a “liberal” drug policy; this is distinct from one that let’s dealers run wild (Mexico and Brazil). Maybe they existed, would have to hear of examples.
Encouraging the end of the war on drugs is most important thing people seem to agree on.
A lot like Best Buy and Adobe stole my upgrade from Macromedia for Photoshop right out from under my right hand pocket. Cry in your own beer.
In New York City, in the 70s and 80s, theft of car casette radios was promoted by auto repair shops buying the stolen cassette radios from the skels who stole them. I remember two news stories then about police who went into repair shops and found auto cassette radios piled high and left to collect dust, dozens of them. The repair shops made hundreds of dollar fixing up the dashboard damage done by the thieves who ripped out the radios. In the 80s, a Blaupunkt Denver auto cassette radio could cost $400, so there could also money to be made recycling the better radios, if you had the right installation parts. And if the thieves had not broken the cassette players as they ripped them out. So, the skels get $10 or $20 for a radio they stole, some then buying narcotics. A cheap price to pay to get customers into your repair shop.
Back in the day, a friend of mine parked on the street to watch a game at the Hartford Civic Center. When she returned to her car, a Jetta, it was heavily damaged. The thieves walk on the hood and jump on the windshield to smash it in. Then they jump on the dashboard until it separates from the car body. The Blaupunkt radio is easily removed from the back of the dashboard. That’s a serious repair bill.
Please spare a thought for the employees.
It must be mortifying if you are explicitly told that you have to stand there and watch what you work for be p*ssed all over by pondlife.
If any Best buy employees read this, well the best to you.
I’m not sure why you said what you said, but the employees are specifically mentioned in the article. Employees are called “associates.” Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, quoted in the article above:
“And more importantly, frankly, you can see that pressure our associates. This is traumatizing for our associates and is unacceptable. We are doing everything we can to try to create as safe as possible environments.”
i think his point is that the employees are told they can’t use force, mainly because of silly liability rules.
employees or other customers should always be able to use force to apprehend shoplifters, as long as their suspicions are reasonable. and no one, including their employers, should have any liability, unless the act was objectively unreasonable.
You can end up with dead people in the store. As a retail employee, you do NOT want to risk your life. Period. That’s not your job. You’re not paid to risk your life. Your safety comes first. Companies are fully aware of this.
100% Wolf, and I really despise these Tough Guy prescriptions that fail to take into considerations what *could* happen.
i didn’t say it should be their job. but i have friends who when working security would love nothing more than to have been able to kick the crap out of lowlives.
Shoplifters can be detained and restrained in most places. It’s a matter of will and risk/reward evaluation. It’s just not worth it for a $15/hr employee to mix it up with a thief. I wouldn’t. As an owner I would, but not as an employee.
I have watched countless shoplifters walk out of Safeway with the taser equipped security guy in a black flack jacket just saying things like, “Hey, You, Stop.” Then shrugging and going back inside, not even trying to take a picture of them or anything.
If you’re the owner of a corner store working with razor thin margins, where the business is your livelihood, yeah, maybe you can justify stopping a shoplifter on his tracks. But companies like Best Buy? There’s no reason to do so — it’s not worth it, catching one wouldn’t make a difference; on the contrary, it would make a scene on the floor and even scare customers away, or worse. Leave the average-guy-turned-hero scenarios to movies.
For electronics, it’s possible to make them unusable without a code obtained by purchasing it.
IPhones, Ipads, and newer macs for instance, have the ability to be locked if they are stolen.
It’s possible to make TV’s, and other electronics have a one time activation code on the receipt. They also if you connect to internet, know they were purchased and unlock automatically. For TV’s this should be once ever, and they can only ever be locked again by store, in event of returns. If you lose code and TV doesn’t connect to internet, you simply enter the serial number on a website and it immediately gives code, because it knows it was purchased, only serial number is needed.
Within about 10 years, I expect electronics spending to peak and decline quite a lot anyways (prices will drop too).
For more everyday overpriced things like cosmetics, we would ideally have more competitive and better priced high quality items arrive with simple, easy to knock off packaging, that way if you buy from third-party Amazon sellers, it will be impossible to tell if they are knockoffs and over time, people will stop buying from the third party sellers.
The store scanners can tell real ones by barcode. Making the packaging very easy to knock off could cut down on alot of theft and encourage real competition. Right now, alot of people buy everyday things by how good the packaging is. Places like Walgreens will have to find new suppliers who are on board with this. Getting people past packaging as a major factor in purchasing decisions, would be a major step towards a better more competitive economy.
@ TomRob.
It’s possible to make all hard drives and digital storage media traceable with a unique identifier on the device like an IMEI #.
Why should anyone feel the need for storing the traces of their lives and expect those thoughts would be treated anonymously?
If you are not thinking bad thoughts in the first place you should not care if all your thoughts are recorded and categorized by AI in your car or if some app screenshots your face taking a dump.
In terms of my post at the beginning of this comment section I mean.
Please see response lower down.
I was meaning something slightly different.
Managing to insert comments in the wrong order.
“Associates” is just another one of those lies used by corporations to make their wage slaves feel they are not wage slaves. Would not an “associate” get some of the profits? Never work for a sleazy company that calls you an “associate”. You are a wage slave. Those who work for me are wage slaves.
I saw a sales associate video on commissions, from a very high end store, say her commission on a $1K handbag was $1, yes, one dollar.
She should be grateful.
“May I have another, Sir”.
Not true can always find something different u must pay well to be so arogant
I’m associated with space cowboy Jeff Bezos’ toy spaceship. He thanked me personally for it on the internet.
Title inflation. If you don’t want to pay a good living wage, well you can always give your employees inflated titles.
You left off one key piece of information:
“the company is seeing organized theft increase across the country, ****but particularly in San Francisco.****”
TRUTHSERUM,
Liar, liar your pants are on fire, hahahaha. Sheesh. Here is the entire transcript of the earnings call. Not a word about San Francisco where Best Buy as 1 single store, out of nearly 1,000 stores in the US. They could steal the entire store, everything in it, and it would only be 1/1,000th of total inventory. Good lordy, what brain-dead nonsense.
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4471522-best-buy-co-inc-bby-ceo-corie-barry-on-q3-2021-results-earnings-call-transcript
Wolf,
You must know about Louie Vuitton and Nordstrom in your area being ransacked. It also happened in LA this past weekend. It’s one ugly Xmas shopping season.
As I pointed out, it happens everywhere. Total shrink accounts for 1.6% of retail sales across the US. It just doesn’t make headlines when it happens in Tulsa. And it has been going on for many years, but now they’ve figured out how to use the social media to get organized more efficiently, and people take videos of it and post them online, and if it happens in the right city, it goes viral.
This is a large national problem. And the legislation I mentioned above is trying to gut the financial incentives for doing this. If they cannot sell this stuff in large quantities and easily, they cannot make money stealing it. And then it stops. This is money-driven, and you need to cut the money flow.
It has happened several times here around Chicago. They even have these thieves on camera. If they get caught there is likely just a slap on the wrist especially in Cook County, unfortunately, I live in CC.
“It just doesn’t make headlines when it happens in Tulsa”
Yeah, and when it happens in Walnut Creek, somehow the headline still reads “San Francisco”!
I agree with Wolf, that this is a crime driven by the easy fencing opportunities of e-commerce. But still, I would like to see one of these flash mob theft rings try this on the Cabelas in Dillon Montana (Dillon is too small for a Cabelas but it sounds cool ). I doubt they would make it out of Beaverhead County.
Or Wisdom, Montana.
“Dyin’ ain’t much of a livin’, boy.” — Josey Wales
And whatever nutjob that guns down several people for stealing a handful of sporting goods will spend the rest of their life in prison just so they could say they saved a few grand for major corporation that would denounce them the second they heard about what they did and would eagerly steal the same amount or more from them if given the chance.
Shrink of inventory has been around for ages. Adapt or die. It’s the free market after all. Amazon and online stores are beating brick and mortar for a million reasons. Suddenly the brick and mortars find a convenient way of blaming everyone but their failing business and inability to stay competitive. Cry me a river. More engineered divide and conquer nonsense from the ruling class to pit poor people against marginally poorer people.
If only the Federal government had some sort of agency or bureau which was empowered to investigate organized interstate fraud…
they’re too busy investigating “hate crimes.”
Goodness Jake, that is a good point.
You mean crimes where lives are lost instead of those where some stuff are “lost”? What a shame. Our Stuff Matters!
Oil company gasoline price jacking is next on the list for crime investigation.
Your prayers are answered before you had time to finish them 😁
“Homeland Security Joins Retailers in Concern over Organized Retail Crime”
“Loss Prevention Magazine” -November 19, 2021
DHS guys with lantern jaws in hats & 3 piece suits,driving black Ford Model A V8,blasting away Pretty Boy Floyd and Baby Face Nelson emerging with loot from LV store…
HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN,BOSS (Great Depression Song #1)
If the penalty for retail theft was death, you would hardly see it anymore. This is a case of lax laws enabling theft. I’m not advocating the death penalty for theft, but the situation now is pathetic. We need more teeth in the criminal justice system.
Except studies have proven time and time again that exceptionally harsh punishments don’t deter crime to a reasonably sufficient level as compared to the risks involved. Also, time spent in prison is correlated to higher chances of repeat offending and further advanced criminal behavior.
If someone faces 20 years for stealing a few grand of crap at a store, they’ll be statistically less likely to be averse to committing bigger crimes to try and get away.
If someone steals a car and the punishment is a mandatory 15-30 years, it’s not that much further of a stretch to just shoot the witness since murder is 25-life and have a higher chance of getting away.
And then once they’re in prison for 10 years for shoplifting, they’ll have no opportunities when they are “rehabilitated” and have a decade of criminal experience and exposure. The whole tough on crime nonsense is just a way for the private for profit prison system to get gov money and cheap slave labor.
make murder a mandatory death penalty with no years of appeals and watch that calculus change
“ If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him.”
— Cardinal Richelieu
Yeah then it still ends up being anytime someone is attempted to be arrested for murder or has committed murder they get in a life or death shootout with cops.
What your saying still doesn’t change anything. It only makes it worse.
Not just the private system. Pu lic DAs are well paid. We need a guaranteed annual income for minorities and the poor with all income taxed. If they are driving a Mercedes the gov needs to know how they paid for it like Singapore.
That’s right, we need to be nice to criminals. If we make them angry they might decide to hurt us. Don’t upset them, it will only make it worse for everyone.
The safest thing to do is leave them alone and let them go about their criminal business.
I know this article and your comment is about retail theft for resale, but I’m sure that in the US a lot of the more broadly categorised inventory shrinkage is people stealing food sadly enough.
The US has the problem that there isn’t a safety net when you hit the bottom because everybody would think thats the end of capitalism, but it isn’t of course.
Once up on a time in merry old England, the penalty for stealing a loaf of bread was the gallows. A lot of bread was still stolen. When people are hungry, the will fill their belly however they can. Nowadays, I doubt these thieves are hungry. It’s just a fairly easy way to make some extra cash or maybe even a living. It’s another field marker for our dystopian future.
yes, that’s what i alluded to up above. if a society has problems, it’s because it tolerates it. we had looting in the summer of 2020 because we tolerated it. we have inner city street crime because we tolerate it. notice how china and the soviet union had very little street crime.
Lots of countries have very little street crime, not just China and Russia. In China, punishment will be severe while in Russia, there’s not much to steal. In Saudi, they just cut your hands off.
Depth Charge,
On a property crime where people are trying to make money, the best way to stop it is to gut people’s ability to make money. If they cannot sell this stuff on the biggest ecommerce retailers via third party vendors because those retail platforms have to verify their third-party vendors, well then, it’s a lot harder to make money off of theft like this. It takes the incentive away. Right now, the incentives are huge, and there are no laws that force Amazon and others to verify who is selling what on their platforms.
Back in the day when I was running a big Ford dealership (1980s and 1990s), people stole our cars.
We had all kinds of systems in place to prevent it, but people would still do it. There were many brazen ways to steal cars from dealership back then, including using stolen documents to buy a car with, or just the old-fashion way of stealing cars.
They’re still stealing cars today from dealerships, but tech makes it much easier to track the vehicles.
Back then, those cars just disappeared over the state line or were exported, to never be seen again. It was a big business. And just about every dealer got hit sooner or later.
Jeff Bezos became a billionaire selling counterfeit goods from China. I know, I digress…
I suggest a couple of solutions. What has existed, as retail, in America for the last 100 years can not last.
1) Membership Store (and Malls). You pay a yearly membership fee. Like a Country Club or Golf Course Club. You have a back-ground check. You are photographed and fingerprinted. Since Cameras and the Software for Photo ID recognition is so cheap, you can be monitored constantly in the store or mall. The nicer the Mall, the higher the Members Only fees. Imagine how peaceful and pleasant this could be. Like the 1960’s experience. You “check in’ at the front and then enjoy the Mall experience.
2) Everything is put behind Plexiglas (Polycarbonate). Just like the late 1800’s early 1900’s Pre-Self Service retail, the clerk will go and get what you want. You stay at the counter. So, today, stores can have walls of Plexiglas (Polycarbonate, Lucite) where you stand behind and you can point to the clerk what you want.
3) Limit the number of customers in the store. I experienced this when I lived in South Africa. In addition, you were not allowed to carry ANY bags or large purses into the store. They had little lockers. This was a brilliant idea. So, today, stores can have walls of Plexiglas (Polycarbonate, Lucite) where you stand behind and you can point to the clerk what you want.
Lordy me, never spected no crime for crime sake. Why can’t we make people as poor as we used to do? Like the perfect, right level of poor, poor in the right way. Poor and malleable, compliant, manageable. We need more putty of the poor, poor putty, for the plutocrats to shape into little horses and goblins with their tiny little grubby hands and place in a window frame… to justify their radical activist charade.
E-commerce turned people into criminals? Remarkable claim.
Crush the Peasants!
Remarkable BS. No one claimed that. What I said was that Ecommerce allows those fencing rings to sell their products on huge and perfectly legal platforms to unsuspecting Americans.
Correct… theft has and always will be around…
One of the major differences is the ability of anomymous arms length transactions that occur… lots safer if you don’t know me and I don’t know you and the po-po don’t know either of us and the item in question is a thousand miles away for $10 in shipping…
I do check seller data when I buy and won’t usually buy from someone who doesn’t also have a physical store or business or no telephone contact…
Unless it’s a $3 flashlight, them meh, I do t care…
Pretty sure that home rolled fencing of stolen goods happens on the internet. Just get the extended warranty.
Wondering what the career life expectancy is of those gangsters who participate in flash mob heists.
“ Today” is how many of them see it…
Look no further than JP Morgan Chase’s smash and grab heists. JP Morgan Chase has admitted to 5 separate felony counts. And for that the CEO gets a $50 million dollar bonus and gets to continue to lead the firm for a significant number of years. That’s a nice career life expectancy.
Yes, that’s one of the REAL problems when it comes to property crimes in the US. The really big crimes perpetrated by the rich just lead to more wealth for the perpetrators.
otishertz, Huh?
Aww, Man!
A simple way to stop this would be to pass a law making the CEO’s of all the e commerce sites personally criminally and civilly liable for any stolen merchandise trafficked on their site. What is fair for the one man pawnshop is fair for Amazon.
Jeff Bezos would never let a law like that passed.
How about this, enforce the IRS regulations that make any transaction in barter above $100 in value reportable to the IRS?
There are estimates of the value of monetizing an individual’s data. It’s often above $100. The Transfer of those rights to “FaceGoogTwitshame” is a barter transaction. Thus taxable.
Wall Street can pillage a retail outfit much more effectively with a leveraged buyout.
Why should taxpayers provide security to those businesses.
Let them hire their own security or sell online, get rid of the stores.
One possible reason for government to
participate in civil mainstreet security would be that businesses pass the expense onto customers anyway.
I’m doubtful that the libertarian ideal of everyone protecting themselves would work well. You’d have mobster protection rackets running the show.
The local Walmart store in my small Boston North Shore enclave recently installed a locked cabinet to secure high value smoking cessation products (e.g. nicotine gum, patches, lozenges, etc.).
Kind of surprised it’s only happening now since this kind of stuff has been behind the checkout counter at CVS and Walgreens for literally decades.
About 20 years ago I worked for a large discount retailer and theft was a big issue. One day I saw a guy load up his shopping cart with a big George Foreman grill and casually skipped the checkout line, and rolled right out the door with it. At that point, the gravity of it began to sink in.
Could this be a candidate for blockchain?
blockchain is used in supply chain.
once stolen, the product (identified by its blockchain credentials) is marked as stolen
before a product is displayed on ecommerce sites its blockchain credentials are checked and if stolen it is not displayed.
I was meaning less traumatising, more infuriating. With every stolen item goes another reason for the company to keep a particular store open in a particular area.
If the store closes, the employees could rightly surmise that they had spent weeks and months watching the reason they lost their jobs walk in and out with nothing they could do about it. Mortifying.
Now, that does not mean they should intervene personally. They could, literally get shot.
But they could be rightfully angry with their elected representatives etc, for representing the thieves with more care and attention than them.
In terms of my post at the beginning of this comment section I mean.
It is not a good trend. More theft of physical shops only encourages more locked cabinets and more ecommerce for the affluent who can’t be bothered to wait. As more places close, there will be more degenerates looking for a quick buck. Once the quick pickings go dry, homes and personal property will be next.
Legislation and jurisprudence will not solve this systemic issue.
If Eric Holder was still the AG he would tell us that just like the money laundering banks Amazon and E-bay are too big to prosecute. The pawn shop on the corner however had better have the life history of everything in the shop or some puffed up DA on the local MSM affiliate will point his finger and tell you we are a nation of laws while he puts them out of business. Law is for sale in America.
In California the pawn brokers have already bought legislative protection, so now, even if the rightful owner can document ownership and can show the goods were stolen, the broker will still be awarded his cost of goods before they can take possession.
Consider that honest small business start-ups fail at RATE BETWEEN 80-90%, but theft is prosecuted at a rate of 20-30%. Crime is the profitable business of choice. However, the recent developments of large numbers of looters attacking at once, and the sophisticated fencing that can move the product throughout the nation, and then make use of the widespread availability of the internet to liquidate the loot, all this has changed the game from shoplifting to organized crime. Now we need to see these events prosecuted as organized crime, including those who are fencing and the Tech companies who are profiting. Can’t you just salivate at the prospect of Zuck being prosecuted under RICO?! Or maybe Jeff Bezos?