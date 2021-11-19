CVS to Close 900 Stores, Convert Others from Retail to Services, as Ecommerce Competitors Gobble up Pharmacy Revenues

Brick & Mortar Meltdown Continues.
CVS – after a series of acquisitions, the largest pharmacy chain in the US – said that it would close 900 stores over the next three years, and convert many of the remaining stores to selling healthcare services instead of the stuff they now sell, as the profitable prescription drug business is wandering off to competitors on the internet.
CVS is thereby following in the footsteps of Walgreens, which already closed nearly 600 stores in the US over the past two years and bought its way into healthcare services by acquiring a controlling stake in VillageMD for $5.2 billion.
Walgreens closed the stores in order to cut costs to put a stop to the plunge in its earnings. The 600 stores it closed include a few of its 60-plus stores in San Francisco (there’s one every few blocks) where the shift to online pharmacy sales by the dominant healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente has clobbered Walgreens, which ridiculously blamed shoplifting for closing those stores in San Francisco, thereby creating perfect clickbait for the brain-dead global media that without further research or thought regurgitated this nonsense, and thereby covered up the real reasons for Walgreen’s store closures in San Francisco.
Refreshingly, CVS chose not to go that route to explain its store closures – but stuck to reality: As part of its “strategic review of its retail business,” it has evaluated “changes in population, consumer buying patterns, and future health needs,” it said in its press release. It therefore has decided to shift to sales of services and away from sales of goods.
It’s going to be much less of a retailer and much more of a service provider. Let the internet take care of retail.
CVS said it would:
- Reduce the store density and close 900 stores at a rate of 300 stores per year over the next three years.
- Convert some of the remaining stores “to offering primary care services,” thereby switching those stores from retailers that sell goods to healthcare service providers.
- Convert some of the remaining stores to “enhanced versions of HealthHUB locations” that offer health-related services, such as treating common illnesses and chronic conditions, along with telehealth visits, and sell some products such as supplements.
- Keep some “traditional CVS Pharmacy stores” that sell prescription drugs in addition to healthcare services, and the stuff you find on the shelves and racks in a CVS store.
The store closures will cost around $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion in impairment charges in Q4, CVS said. And while it was at it, it lowered its EPS for the full year of 2021 by about 11%.
Like Walgreens, CVS is getting hit hard by the shift of the profitable prescription drug business to the Internet and the telephone. This is being done directly by various big healthcare providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, by Amazon, by Costco, and by everyone and their dog, by CVS and Walgreens too.
Prescription drugs are light-weight and high-value, and transportation costs don’t matter that much, and the pharmacy operations are already local, and their inventory is already local, and they might as well sell them online and deliver them the next day, and not have to worry about retail operations.
CVS didn’t say how many of its 10,000 or so stores would remain classic CVS retail stores with prescription drug counters, and how many stores would be shifted to service providers.
The writing has been on the wall for years: Shifting the pharmacy business to the internet is the biggest no-brainer in the history of mankind, and once customers figure out how easy it is to order this stuff online or by phone, in coordination with their healthcare provider, instead of standing in line at the pharmacy, there’s no going back.
And so the brick-and-mortar meltdown continues. Store closures are on the table again at Macy’s, starting in January, and at many other retailers, despite the most extravagant and historic spike in retail sales to stimulus-pumped consumers, as money-printing hits home.
They can easily make up those losses on the next half-dozen booster shots before this forever-pundemic is over.
I wanna know how much money PCR and Antigen test manufacturers are making.
Example. Oregon Kaiser member. In Florida for extended time period. Oregon kaiser pharmacy apparently cannot ship out of state. Needed a reorder. Solution Kaiser has “mid atlantic” pharmacy to apparently solve these kind of issues. Ordered via telephone and two days later arrives by mail. Easy as pie. Even next day service if needed.
CVS owns insurance company Aetna right?
Also CVS is planning to start hiring doctors.
Maybe CVS will become some kind of disruptive health care provider. The USA needs something.
Archaic, split brained and lobbyist sponsored regulations are some of the reasons healthcare is so broken and expensive (think yellow cabs).
We need a marketplace with very low friction (think Uber).
What if I sign a paper saying I waive the right to sue for malpractice and take up the responsibility of maintaining medical records on my own?
Of course this is scratching on the surface of just one dimension of this massive problem.
May be Wolf will make a post about healthcare and we all can brainstorm.
“We need a marketplace with very low friction (think Uber).”
Look up the ‘direct primary care’ for healthcare. I pay my dictor $60 a month (was $50 til I turned 60 years old) for unlimited access to his care as my GP. He does not accept insurance.
Agreed MiTurn. I’ve been using DPC for three years now and would never go back.
1) Inflation and WFH deflated commercial RE.
2) The senate infra, JP & Nancy stimmie will further induce inflation.
3) Inflation reduce labor cost for the non-unionized labor force, for the most.
4) Inflation and buyback increased real value of stock and residential prices.
5) CVS reduce their commercial real estate profile, but increased their digital space.
6) Pharmacist, doctors and online pickers will make good money, in real terms, but the rest will depend on gov support.
7) More central banks and foreign entities invested in AAPL, AMZN & CVS than US citizens. The gains, the unrealized wealth, belong to them !!
8) Crypto/USD, Austria closure and European delta support the dollar.
9) DX weekly backbone : 95.775 on Jan 19 2015 high // 93.385 Feb 5
2015 low. DX breached the BB @96.63.
10) Higher DX is bad for AAPL, AMZN & CVS…
11) In 2023/4 Case Shiller index might indicate negative rates and revert to the mean.
The HealthHUB actually sounds a lot like what pharmacies used to do. Pharmacists were the only ‘doctor’ for many people.
The formula for retailers seems to be to over expand the geographic foot print to show “growth” no matter how little sense it makes economically. Then at some point, take a non-cash restructuring charge which is excluded from adjusted GAAP earnings and hope nobody notices that they screwed up since modern finance ignores the balance sheet most of the time.
When I went in for the annual review of insurance programs, my independent agent found another provider. By getting prescriptions by mail, I can save about $1500 a year.
Now that it looks like they will be getting rid of that crooked Post Master appointed by that former guy, hopefully the USPS will improve it’s service .
OK so I won’t believe my lying eyes. Organized crime units plundering of Walgreens had no impact. None. Right. Got it. Just a figment of my conservative imagination.
There is a Wiki article “Organized Retail Theft” with links at the bottom leading to in-depth FBI reports.Losses due to theft and looting are staggering.
Walgreens and CVS try to re-invent themselves.As every other business they are out there to make profits.
If they choose to hire me as a consultant (will never happen,though) I can take their CEOs on a guided tour:Chicago,South Side,Detroit,Gratiot Ave,Baltimore,MD…
Business facility no larger than 10’x10′,scared clerk cowering behind the counter protected by 2″ thick bulletproof glass (with 5-6 bullets embedded therein)…
Thats the future of Walgreens/CVS !!!
Interesting bit on CBC site where undercovers went to pharmacies to ask about homeopathic ‘remedies’. In a number of them the pharmacist said they were either good or ok for symptoms. As the piece explains they are neither and are just flavored water. A lot of the shoppers had them confused with herbal remedies which good or bad usually have at least an active ingredient. The ingredient in aspirin was discovered being used as herbal pain killer.
Homeopathy is based on a 17 th century idea that the LESS of a ingredient, the more potent. It is ‘complete scientific nonsense’ and it is amazing that a licensed medical business with a trained health care pro is involved. However the ‘remedies’ will be easy and cheap to prepare, i.e., bottle, and they are profitable.
I read that article as well, Nick. It is almost akin to drug stores selling smokes, which they certainly used to do. An additional problem are consumers self diagnosing with Dr Google, then self medicating with this crap. I have a friend who does this and takes a variety of compounds and supplements. Funny thing is, his health never seems to improve. Oh well, better than dosing up at the feed store.
I always did think it was weird when big chain drug stores started selling tuna, cookies, and whatever else they could dream up. That is when you knew they had a desperate business plan.
The active ingredient in aspirin was discovered in willow tree bark, which was being used as a herbal pain killer…
As for Homeopathy, well, never underestimate the power of suggestion.
Unless they work for a formulary pharmacy, it sounds like the pharmacist’s degree has a target on it’s back.
I would imagine that there are few people that actually read the documents included in the packaging with their online pharmacy order. In the “olden days”, the pharmacist was key to making sure that a patient didn’t mix incompatible drugs. With people going to multiple pharmacies – brick and mortar as well as mail order – with different prescribers, it’s not beyond the imagination that someone could inadvertently poison themselves.
I’d bet that there’s more than one person on this site that has taken tylenol for a hangover……
Two quick thoughts on this.
My health insurance pushed us to using mail order pharmacies years ago. In our case it’s Express Scripts which offers a 90 day supply. They offer 5 day delivery for free and next day if you want to pay for it. The insurer will only pay for a 21 day supply if we go to a drug store like CVS.
As far as getting into the health care out patient business that might be tougher than they think. Here in north Texas there’s places like Care Now “Doc in the Box” everywhere already. Good luck on that front.