Thank You for Your Donations!! WOLF STREET Mug Shortage Update (I’m Out). And Reminder, if You Missed it: Please Donate

Dear Readers, thank you so much for your generous donations. Your support is crucial in helping WOLF STREET grow and build community without paywall and ad-blocker blockers.

On November 16, at 11 p.m. Pacific Time, one of the most momentous events in history occurred: I sent out the last WOLF STREET beer mug.

I send the mugs as thank-you gifts to readers who donate $100 or more, and who specifically say via email that they want a mug (many don’t). I re-ordered the mugs on May 31. Turns out, there is a glass shortage that has morphed into a blank beer-mug shortage that has morphed into the WOLF STREET beer mug shortage. Here is the story of the tangled-up supply chain of the mug.

On November 17, I heard from my distributor, Design a Shirt in Arizona. More complications in the supply chain tangle. One of the issues is that Libbey, a large US glass tableware manufacturer, filed for bankruptcy in 2020, and as part of its emergence from bankruptcy, transferred manufacturing operations from the US to Mexico and China. Since glass products are fragile and heavy, they’re expensive to ship, especially now with container rates out the wazoo, and some of Libbey’s US demand has shifted to Arc in the US, which manufactures the blank WOLF STREET mugs, and which is now hopelessly backlogged.

Arc and Libbey have stopped producing that specific mug months ago. Neither released production dates for the mug, said Sarah at Design a Shirt in an email yesterday, citing an email from the glass printer PyroGraphics in Iowa, which prints the three-color WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line,” on the blank mugs. And “no one knows,” she said, quoting Pyro.

Sarah quoted from Pyro’s email: “Sorry I wish I had better news! All of the glass decorators like us are in this same mess. Glass is very hard to come by. I do have pint glasses though….”

You get the drift.

So if you requested a mug after the out-of-mug date, your name now graces the mug list, and as soon as, if, when, and God willing, the mugs get in, I will send them out.

And if you haven’t had a chance to donate yet...

If you were busy last Sunday and Monday when I laid out the issues of paywall, ad-blocker blockers, independence, and control, and if you missed the whole spectacle of the donation reminder, let me remind you now: Please donate.

Your support for the site is crucial. Donations are very special. They tell me that what I’m doing matters. I appreciate each donation immensely.

There are three ways to donate: Zelle; Credit Card via PayPal, and check via USPS mail.

Zelle. If you are set up with Zelle, please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com to get my Zelle contact info. Credit or debit card via PayPal. The donate button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page where you can use your debit or credit card. You do not need a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up a PayPal account, just back out. On that initial page, first enter the amount you wish to donate then click the white “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:

Mail a check to (much appreciated):

Wolf Street Corp

1288 Columbus Ave. #196

San Francisco, CA 94133

Thank-you gift: that elusive WOLF STREET mug if you donate $100 or more.

If, when, but… I would love to send you one of these funny 15-oz mugs to thank you for your very generous donation of $100 or more if your address is in the US, and if you would like a mug (many people don’t).

If you would like a mug, please email me and include your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship the mugs outside the US) and your phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it). Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com

I will put your name on the mug list. As soon as, if, when, and God willing, the mug shipment arrives, I will send you a mug. A lot of patience might be required. My apologies for the WOLF STREET beer mug shortage.

Thank you, Dear Readers, for coming to WOLF STREET, and thank you for your support!!

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:

A variety of resin-based finishes

Deep grooves for a high-end natural look

Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot

Resists streaking and staining

To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938

