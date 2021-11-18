Stock Market Leverage Spikes, Margin Debt Up 42% YoY. Fed Warns about High Leverage Ratio of “Younger Retail Investors”

“Potentially Destabilizing Outcome could emerge if elevated risk appetite among retail investors retreats rapidly.” But what the heck.
Only part of the leverage in the stock market is tracked and disclosed on a monthly basis. Much of the leverage happens in the shadows, including Securities Based Lending (SBA) that banks may or may not disclose on a quarterly or annual basis; leverage at the institutional level such as with hedge funds, an $8.5 trillion industry; and leverage associated with options and other equities-based derivatives.
It’s only when something blows up that we can see tidbits of this leverage emerge in all its splendor, such as when Archegos imploded earlier this year.
The only leverage data we do get on a monthly basis is margin debt at brokers, reported by FINRA. And we got another doozie: Stock market margin debt spiked by $33 billion in October from September to another all-time high of $936 billion, up by $277 billion, or by 42%, from a year ago, and up by 67% from October 2019
The increase in margin debt has become a huge outlier, compared to prior years, with margin debt ballooning by 42% year-over-year and by 66% in two years, summarized by this chart of year-over-year changes, with the period since March 2020 in red:
This type of stock market leverage doesn’t predict when the market will crater. What it does predict is that when this market is going down hard enough, it will trigger massive bouts of forced selling as margin calls are going out, and leveraged investors have to sell stocks to pay down their margin debt, which then pushes down prices further, which then triggers more forced selling, and more fears of forced selling, as portfolios are being liquidated, thereby accelerating the swoon.
This is why leverage is a risk to financial stability. And why the Fed keeps talking about leverage in its Financial Stability Reports.
But apparently no one at the top of the Fed – least of all Powell and the other members of the FOMC – ever reads these Financial Stability Reports because the FOMC, out of the other side of its mouth keeps encouraging ever more leverage with its interest rate repression and money printing.
Margin debt is the big accelerator on the way up, as borrowed money enters the market and creates new buying pressure.
And margin debt is the big accelerator on the way down, as this borrowed money gets drawn out of the market and vanishes by paying off debts, thereby creating selling pressure.
High levels of stock market leverage are one of the preconditions for a massive sell-off. It’s hard to have a massive sell-off without a lot of leverage.
In its Financial Stability Report, released this month, the Fed is particularly warning about high leverage among young stock market investors.
“The median leverage ratios of younger retail investors are more than double those of all investors, leaving these investors potentially more vulnerable to large swings in stock prices, as they have a larger debt service burden,” the Fed said in the report.
“Moreover, this vulnerability is amplified, as investors are now increasingly using options, which can often boost leverage and amplify losses,” it said.
High leverage is a sign of high and growing “risk appetite,” as the Fed calls it. And concerning the risk appetite of these investors, and their reliance on the social media, the report warns:
“A potentially destabilizing outcome could emerge if elevated risk appetite among retail investors retreats rapidly to more moderate levels,” the Fed said.
But what the heck.
Out of the other side of its mouth the Fed is still repressing short-term interest rates to near zero, and it’s still engaging in large-scale money printing to repress long-term interest rates and heat up further that risk appetite that it warns could retreat, and when it retreats, could produce “a potentially destabilizing outcome.” So…
Here’s the long-term view of margin debt. Given that the purchasing power of the dollar has dropped over the period, it’s not the long-term increases in absolute dollar amounts that matter, but the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs, and the magnificent increase underway now:
So whats the problem……….signed……… J Powell
Looks like we need more stimulus………L Brainard.
We must step in and support the markets that are at levels they never should have been….
We are smarter than the free market………just ask us.
Powell to have his
“What have I done” moment ala Alec Guiness in “Bridge Over the River Kwai”
https://www.slantmagazine.com/images/made/assets/house/film_bridgeontheriverkwai_780_440_90_s_c1.jpg
“The median leverage ratios of younger retail investors are more than double those of all investors…”
Remember those stories from the late ’20s, right before the market crashed, about shoeshine boys giving investment advice? Everyone was playing the market.
Sounds like Robinhood.
It’ll be the “middle investors” who lose the most money when it goes pair shaped, regardless of their collective age. People who have wealth and retirement tied up in the market, but don’t have many valuable tangible assets beyond their home/homes. Rich people will just lean back in their deck chairs, sipping bubbly on the Nourmahal while society acts surprised.
When this mania finally ends, a lot of very wealthy people are going to be almost or even totally wiped out.
If this seems so hard to believe, look at what these people (including the billionaires) actually own and it’s current “value”. Often, much or most of it is a bag of hot air.
Corporate America has also collectively gutted it’s balance sheet through stock buyback since 2008. Balance sheets are leveraged to the gills.
Many companies look “cash rich” but it depends upon what they own, as they don’t actually have cash, but someone else’s debt. Possibly including the garbage debt of other weak debtors.
A quick internet search states 724 US billionaires. Back in 1983 or 1984 in the first Forbes 400 issue I bought, it was around or even less.
This number didn’t remotely increase because the country is actually so much wealthier and it didn’t happen because inflation mostly caused it either.
It’s because assets which were worth a relative pittance are now so ridiculously inflated.
In a prior post, I mentioned that Fortune magazine estimates the value of the NY Knicks basketball team at about $5B. Much of this “value” is “status value” (as it always has been) but it’s also the result of a concurrent bubble in media rights fees, advertising rates, and ticket prices. Only a portion of it can reasonably be attributed to new revenue streams such as digital and foreign markets.
By comparison, using 1937 TNEC data, Ferdinand Lundberg estimated the Rockefeller family’s industrial holdings at about $5B somewhere around 1960.
The Rockefeller family was actually super rich, owning substantial stakes in important global strategic companies valued at modest prices.
To give you an idea of the hyperinflation in pro sports. the LA Rams sold for $19 million in 1972.
In my last post, forgot to add around 10 billionaires in 1983 or 1984.
The billionaires are steadily selling off their stock. Gates has been getting rid of M$ stock since forever and rebuying farmland and camera image footage since his departure days at the company he founded. The problem is you can’t sell a lot without it affecting the stock price. That’s the sticking point.
The CCP’s Evergrande reportedly must pay billions by March or April 2022, which total more than their founder is worth. If there is not a formal default by them before then, they are teaching us in their current sales of $10 billion worth of assets for $1.6 billion, how to make a lot of money into a much smaller of money, while not enjoying the process, due to their desperation. LOL
If the world’s stock markets have not crashed by then, I suspect the complete sinking of such a big whale, combined with all the ongoing, other, lesser, CCP, real estate developers’ insolvencies, steel company insolvencies, chipmaker insolvencies, and other insolvencies in China will crash the stock markets by then or even earlier. I predict that a lot of US entities will ultimately have to reveal that they had massive exposures to China’s financial disasters– as those US companies announce their bankruptcies.
The US and other investors’ massive use of leverage will make them desperately vulnerable to market downturns due to the upcoming margin calls that will be made once their underlying securities (the stocks bought on margin) tank in value.
We are living in “interesting times.” God clearly has a great sense of humor.
This early AM Cramer on CNBC said to take profits in Rivian and likened it to the dot.com era. Then a while later I went back to copy it for WS and it was GONE.
Scapegoats are already named. They are young, inexperienced, greedy reddit apes who wanted to game the system but got trapped instead. Obviously, the continuous money printing is not wrong. The big fish can swim and grow more. There is no problem. If there is a crash (if it happens with the money printer going brrr…), then tax payers must rescue the big fish like JPM, GS and pensions. Why pension programs? Because only the young inexperienced will be wrong. Pension programs and retirement accounts cannot be wrong. I understand the “margin” and “leveraged” positions of these reddit apes but on the other hand, what is the morality of taxpayer funded relief to the big fish. Now, I understand why President Truman wanted a one handed economist.
“Scapegoats are already named.” A huge amount of scapegoats UNAMED are people in retirement index funds, that have been gleefully riding the ‘wave’, with seemingly mass ignorance to any ill consequences.
Pensions will be protected becausethe majority of them are paid to government workers. Cynical? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean I’m wrong.
Parts of Pension Plans (Defined) usually have some form of protection. Investments of index funds through IRA,401k, TSP, etc are not. I agree, Pension Plans (Protected Benefits) are becoming harder to come by, but they are not necessarily government workers.
Given today’s absurd valuations, most pension funds and retirement accounts will be devastated by a real bear market, one that lasts any duration.
Those who thought they could “ride it out” will either sell out of fear or necessity. In 2008, the stock market tanked, people lost their jobs, the real estate market busted, and then they lost their house to foreclosure.
Given the actually precarious state of the economy, financial systems, and most individual’s financial circumstances, it won’t take much to wreak havoc on the majority of Americans.
No, there is nothing the FRB or US government can do to perpetually prevent falling living standards.
The average American is destined to become poorer or a lot poorer in the future.
Wolf, what do you think of Calpers announcing they are investing in alternative assets and taking on leverage?
It seems they feel they have no choice but to move further out on the risk curve in order to meet their obligations in this climate.
DanHeld,
By destroying yield, the Fed is pushing pension funds to take huge risks. Income from their entire bond portfolio has collapsed, thanks to the Fed’s interest rate repression. But pension payments are rising thanks to the Fed’s inflation mania.
So yes, they’re reacting to the Fed’s shenanigans. They have other choices, but they want to maintain their projected returns, and they cannot get there with the fixed income portfolio not producing much income.
It’s a terrible situation – not just for savers that are getting pushed into cryptos or whatever in the hopes of making some money, but for pension funds, insurance companies, etc. The Fed has already and repeatedly pointed out the high leverage at insurance companies as one of the vulnerabilities of the financial system. But insurance companies are just reacting to the Fed’s yield repression.
With public pension funds, such as CalPERS, if they cannot earn enough return on their assets, taxpayers can be on the hook to cover the results of the Fed’s wealth transfer operations.
What the Fed has been doing is atrocious on so many levels – including for pension funds. But of course, the folks a CalPERS or any other pension fund or life insurance company or wherever are not allowed to ever criticize the Fed. That’s an instant career-ender.
Calpers could have cut benefits to conform with their returns. They already payout the most ridiculous benefits on the planet.
If I was Wall Street and I knew a crash was coming, wouldn’t it be prudent to blame it on cryptos and the like instead of the usual suspects?
That’s the set up i’m seeing…
When people get hurt in one trade, they tend to be forced to get out of the good trades
The “smart” people are all long CRYPTOS which, when at the cocktail parties in the Hamptons, can not explain how they work
What of Cryptos if interest rates rise to meet inflation.?? What then of Cryptos? Being hurt in one place makes you want to avoid being hurt in another. This could flip the stock market……could, maybe.
Cryptos and Robinhood are the baseball cards and swap meets of yesteryear. Your Hampton’s investors are in a reality based video game they don’t understand. These millennials don’t even care if they make money, they are simply leveling up in a game. The crypto is the token for the micro transactions they use to stay in the game.
Your Hampton’s investors are going to be surprised when the players get bored and move on to other pursuits. And they won’t even care about the chips they may hold.
They will blame it on people who bought houses they couldn’t afford and poor people.
The last chart is downright scary. This is not going to end well.
It’s not inflation adjusted, so maybe slightly less scary. But, it also does not cover shadow banking, so maybe more scary.
The book will be written…
Low interest rates are initially stimulating, but protracted, they are damaging as they encourage yield chasing and misallocation of resources.
Former Fed Gov Fisher admitted, unwittingly, that the Fed INTENTIONALLY FORCED investors to take more risk as they dropped the rates in the long end.
See “The Power of the Federal Reserve” PBS special.
When was it the job of the Fed to FORCE investors to take on more risk?
I could make the argument that since household wealth has quadrupled since 2000, today’s margin debt of $900 billion is roughly equivalent to $225 billion in 2000. By this logic, we need to exceed $1.2 trillion in margin debt to surpass the dot com mania.
Similarly, if we think of assets like stocks and real estate as currency alternatives, then everyone is just looking for something to hold besides national currencies. Therefore, all conventional valuation metrics become less important and stock market capitalization needs to be measured in relation to the sum of money supply and zero interest yielding government bonds. By this metric, too, the US stock market can still grow another 30 or 40% before reaching 2000 dot com mania extremes. Of course, by that time, the money supply and government debts will have increased as well, so we might not be in dot com bubble territory until the S&P 500 reaches 6000.
Considering how cheap housing is relative to the stock market, we may need to see home values double or triple before we can talk about a housing bubble.
It would really be insane for the market to advance another 30% from these levels without a correction.. I think there was still a lot of growth potential in 2000 where now I don’t know where the growth is gonna come from outside of government stimulus.
And why shouldn’t the young people go for broke? They are staring at a future devoid of hope. Going for broke is the most rational decision under those conditions.
JeffD,
Interesting perspective…you might be right.
All of my kids are now in their 30s and all assume that they will have zero pensions or SS when they get to be my age. They’re investing in hard assets and staying out of debt.
They’re not resentful, just pragmatic.
Any decent economist will tell you that incentives matter. The USA created a system with all the wrong incentives.
It’s the same psychology that shows you why poor people buy lottery tickets. If you buy a ticket and you lose, you’re still broke. If you win, you’ve won more money than you could ever reasonably hope to earn in your lifetime.
Most people who win the lottery end up broke again. It’s not easy to be a successful lottery winner. (I’m not joking – psychologically most people are not prepared to handle being suddenly wealthy, make poor choices or get scammed and lose it. Child actors have similar problems. Lottery payouts > 1x annual minimum wage should be forbidden.)
I’m seeing this in some of the young people around me. Some are questioning the practical value of a college education versus the student debt it comes with. Some have gone all in on crypto because they saw what the financial crisis did to their parents in 08 and they don’t trust the system of traditional investments.
Recently Goldman Sachs published a report noting the antiwork movement (which is comprised of people of all ages) which could threaten the long term labor force.
I’m always interested in what the young folk around me are saying, doing, thinking because I’ve learned that demographics are one of the biggest driving forces behind long term market patterns.
I feel like this will either end with an everything crash or hyperinflation, but how do we know which one is more likely to happen? I really do not like the thought of living through Weinmer, Zimbabwe, or Venezuela style inflation, and would vote for a crash if given the choice.
What you should be worried about are the political ramifications of a Wiemar because it’s coming to a town and city near you. National socialism is rising in Germany and going global.
For the people who have been around longer than me and have experienced more highs and lows. When stocks tank is there a scenario that has existed in the past where it did not take housing down with it? The consensus among Real Estate agents I have talked to lately is that this RE market has 3 to 5 more years to run.
Look up “Case Shiller Index” at Wiki.
Baseline is 1890 = 100
Then overlay it with a stock prices chart from the same period.
Fed has S&P-Case Shiller Index chart too but it is conveniently truncated at the left.And one gets the impression that house prices only soar (surge,skyrocket,whatever).
As long rates stay low, it’s safe to go!
In “modern times”, it’s only happened in the 1930’s and 2008.
“The consensus among Real Estate agents I have talked to lately is that this RE market has 3 to 5 more years to run.”
Red, that is the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long time. Systemic delusion!
Let’s see a couple of upticks in the 30yr…
Fannie and Freddie backing mortgages up to $1 Million…
I can hear the keys being thrown in the mail box as I type…..
Do they even sense that the real estate market is broken …. and the Fed did it?
The Fed buys MBSs, lending money to the mortgage industry, 3% below current inflation. NEVER EVER happened before….and who else would do such a thing….and why?
And people in their homes CAN sell their largest hard asset in an inflation…..nor can they find a place to live if they did.
should read CAN NOT sell their largest hard asset in an inflation
Red – all real estate is local. When the dot-com bubble crashed in 2000-2001, the national housing market was okay but the SF Bay Area market tanked. When the 1990 recession hit, and then the post-cold-war “peace dividend” (MIC downsizing) took place, the national housing market was okay but the LA area market was hit hard. In the mid-1980s the national housing market was okay but the “oil patch” state economies were all hammered by the oil bust, with house prices dropping calamitously as jobs disappeared and people fled the area.
It’s hard to say what will happen in the next crash, but it’s an Everything Bubble and everything is more tightly coupled than it used to be. I’d guess that most people saving up to buy a house are using the stock market to try to get enough for a downpayment. So if the stock market drops the down payments go away and the buyers at the bottom end are gone. If the stock market drops as interest rates also rise, it’s a double-whammy for housing. But if this happens in the context of strong wage growth (which in my mind is not necessarily inflation, but a reversion to the mean in terms of wages/GDP), that’s a different scenario than the market has seen since the 1970s. There might also be a strong preference shift from stocks/bonds to real assets which could favor housing.
“It’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future.” – Yogi Berra
If you come to a fork in the stock market, take it.
All real estate is local true. But this time real estate is high because of cheap money.
If the rates spike up all real restate.would be impacted.
The rate won’t hike only for certain locations.
In the 1960-70’s real estate was rising very slowly, it was never in decline in good areas, while the stock market was dead. In places where industry was disappearing, it was in a bad decline, coal, steel, rail, and auto regions.
“Staples Center is getting a new name for Christmas: Crypto.com Arena.
The downtown Los Angeles venue — home of the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks — will wear the new name for 20 years …” LA Times, 11/16
See, nothing’s going to happen to cryptos in the next 20 years – 20 YEARS! I can’t see what could possibly go wrong…
Are not cryptos plummeting right now according to Coindesk
20 – all of them,with only one exception ?
Or it is just a preparation for the next ruthless round of soaring ?
Well, the root word of crypto is ‘cry’.
Or crypt.
They gonna get me one way or another.And they did.
After BTC started fluctuating wildly I keep all my cryptos in form of USDC which is kept on par with USD.
Last year transaction fees were 35-38 cents.Yesterday they skyrocketed to $9.USDC is piggybacking on Ethereum and fees are the same.
F… them all
Brent, it’s always about the FEES!
@Anthony A.
Yeah,they fooled me big time…
It was my firm conviction that crypto fees should be very low or non-existent…
Back in the good old days (2012-13) I stared in wild wonder at the 13 cents BTC transaction fee. WTF ??? And always chose the zero fee option.I am in no rush… I can wait 4 hours to be icluded in the BTC block…
So much for my firm convictions 😁
Crypt “ooooooh” no
Minute Maid Park in Houston was named Enron Field before the flame out. Stadium names are easily changed.
Mile High stadium in Denver is on its 4th name in 20 years, 2 of the 3 previous names went bankrupt (Invesco and Sports Authority)
There’s a lesson to be learned in there. Nah, ain’t gonna happen.
How about The FED Arena?
VIX has been rising since 2018. The put call ratio is also very low which is bearish, meaning more call buyers. The VIX can rise along with stocks and did so in the late 90’s but this current rise is quite a ways along. After 99′ the VIX went sideways during the stock market correction. VIX does have a tendency to trend and right now its trending higher. Something will happen.
Let’s see how AI and program algos get out of this one if it rolls over….
If you’re on the sidelines, in cash, and looking for an entry point to go long, wait for the day of weeping and gnashing of teeth, the day when the S&P pierces the 666 bottom and closes on the day’s low.
Now, on to the Accounting game that is pro salaries, and depreciated contracts, in conjunction with expensed salaries…
and to pro golf purses written off as Charity and Advertising…
I invest in the stock market, but I never go on margin.
Meanwhile, Weimar Boy Powell is STILL pumping $105 BILLION per month in QE. This guy is a deranged, dangerous financial terrorist who should be stopped at any and all cost.
Well, DC, the ball is in your court!
MT
Barking dogs don’t bite.
Have you been out yappin’, sniffin’ crotches again?
The onus is on CONgress, not me. The clock is ticking, and the longer they allow this the worse it will be. It’s an emergency that they’re willfully ignoring – or too stupid to recognize. Regardless, the fate of the entire country is at stake.
Love your service. Sent a check by mail.
Keep up the fine work!
Wouldn’t a sideways market be enough to crush a lot of the call buyers? May not even need a crash.
I have to say that this may not be as big a disaster as it looks… and it LOOKS bad!
But the younger people that I know who are “playing around” in the market (Crypto, Reddit, etc.) are just using Fun Money to do it with. They have been cooped up from the Pandemic and this is something they can do at home on their computers. I doubt they will be devastated if the market tanks.
BUT THE REST OF AMERICA will not be so lucky. As other WolfStreet commenters have pointed out, pension funds and 401Ks are relying on stock market gains to make up for lost bond yields. WHEN the stock market tanks the young people who are “playing around” right now are not coming back. So it is hard to see what moves the stock market higher after it tanks… because there won’t be any Millennial support for a decade or so.
Some of you with kids in their 20s and 30s might want to query them and see if what I am saying holds up. Fun Money or Rent Money?
An entire generation has been taught to BORROW and not SAVE…
Starting with college debt, and maybe ending with margin debt
The Fed has misdirected people, a cattle drive of sorts….and we know what happens at the end of a cattle drive…
the cowboys get drunk and the cattle slaughtered
The FED is political, the want to change Society and have done.
They have encouraged mass reckless speculation, migration, homelessness, massive wealth in-equality, social rioting, debt slavery….. whilst letting Wall Street gorge on money, bonuses, whilst stealing from the old and prudent in society. They should all be in jail.
Under its watch, the Fed has inflated the biggest asset price bubbles of all time. Housing is now unaffordable for a whole generation, investors are forced to take risks they done want to, pension funds have no hope of meeting their future required rate of return, wealth inequality has grown to unconscionable levels.
Yet the Fed identified China housing as a systemic risk to the US economy. One of the worst examples of deflecting blame and refusing to take any responsibility for their own problems in the history of financial markets.
During the hyperinflation of Wiemar Germany, and later Nazi Germany, shares still held their value better than the currency which became worthless.
In the case of the USA, do you think an deflationary depression is going to occur (like the “great depression”), or an inflationary collapse (like countless African and South American countries)?
I’m betting the USA is going to act “American” and go the way of hyperinflation and currency collapse.
A “potentially destabilizing outcome could emerge”???
No, the destabilization comes with altitude. A boulder balanced at the top of a mountain peak is already unstable. It doesn’t become unstable as a result of rolling downhill.
This whole “Build Back Broke People” plan this administration has undertaken is an epic failure. I feel so bad for young people in this country. Twice in the past week while traveling I have been at the fuel station and had a young man comment to me on the spiking prices. I can tell they’re really hurting. I consider all of the politicians and central bankers who have created this situation to be pure scvm of the earth, not even worthy of the spit in my mouth.