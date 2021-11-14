Why WOLF STREET Won’t Hide Behind Paywall and Ad-Blocker Blockers: Dear Readers, Please Donate

It’s a rough business, but I love being in it, and your donations make it work.

WOLF STREET is likely my last gig. I’m having a total blast poking through things, and I’ll keep doing it until my brain freezes over. There is no exit strategy. I love not having to answer to anyone except to my readers. I love not being able to get fired or aged out by anyone except my readers. And I cannot imagine ever doing anything else.

But the free-content model of the internet is in trouble. Part of the problem is advertising. Layers of ad-tech companies have wedged themselves between the advertiser and the publisher and suck out much of the money out that the advertiser pays. The publisher ends up holding the bag.

These middlemen are dominated by a few giants. Google dominates the behind-the-scenes infrastructure that online advertisers, ad exchanges, ad agencies, and other ad-tech companies end up using to process ads and place ads on various websites. Even if a publisher tries to get around Google, they cannot.

This is shaking up the industry. You have seen the trend: Website after website is setting up a paywall for some or all of their content. And it makes financial sense.

But I will keep WOLF STREET free and without paywall. I want everyone to be able to read everything at any time. I love it that way.

You also have seen the trend that websites don’t function when you try to use an ad-blocker. These ad-blocker blockers make sense because without ads, a free website doesn’t earn revenues.

But I will continue to allow readers to use ad blockers because I totally get why people use them. The ad industry brought that onto itself.

Direct sponsorships are crucial, and I treasure them.

I occasionally can make a deal with a direct advertiser. You have seen the ads for metal roof shingles at the bottom of each post. They’re manufactured by Classic Metal Roofing. I know the owner, Todd Miller, who has been subscribing to the WOLF STREET Email Updates for a long time, and who has commented periodically.

I also at the moment advertise a book by Aaron Kirkman, “1913: From General to Specific Welfare.” Aaron is also a reader and commenter. If you’re reading this on a PC or laptop, the ad is in the right sidebar somewhere near here ==>

Direct sponsorships are wonderful in many ways – including on a personal level. And they cut out Google entirely. If you have a product or service you would like to advertise across the US and Canada to the financially astute WOLF STREET crowd, please contact me.

Donations are crucial; WOLF STREET needs your support. Please donate.

Dear reader, your support for WOLF STREET has been crucial, and I’m immensely grateful. Many thousands of you have donated over the past few years. Many of you have donated multiple times. Donations have become a large part of what makes this site work. And I thank you!!!

Donations are special. They show me that what I’m doing matters. And I immensely appreciate each donation.

This donate button takes you directly to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page where you can use your debit or credit card. You do not need a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up a PayPal account, something went awry; if that happens, just back out.

Tip: On that initial PayPal page, enter the amount you wish to donate before clicking the white “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:

You can also mail a check to (very much appreciated):

Wolf Street Corp

1288 Columbus Ave. #196

San Francisco, CA 94133

Thank-you gesture: an infamous WOLF STREET glass-mug if you donate $100 or more.

As you know, the WOLF STREET glass mugs got hit by the glass shortage when I reordered them at the end of May. The 15-oz blank glass mug is not being produced at the moment. They said early next year maybe. I figured I would run out in November. That’s going to be true.

But I still have some in stock at my media mogul empire headquarters. They sport a wrap-around design by San Francisco artist Kitten Lopez: a hilarious wolf (of course) on one side, howling, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” on the other side:

If you donate a very generous $100 or more and would like a mug, please email me because many people do not want a mug, or another mug, and I already sent mugs to people who didn’t want one.

In your email, please include:

Your name

Your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship outside the US)

(I cannot ship outside the US) Your phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it).

Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com

If you would like a mug and I run out, I will put your name on a list, and as soon as the mug shipment arrives, I will send one to you. Some patience might be required. My apologies for the WOLF STREET beer mug shortage.

Thank you, Dear Readers, for coming to WOLF STREET, and thank you for your support!!

Wolf

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:

A variety of resin-based finishes

Deep grooves for a high-end natural look

Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot

Resists streaking and staining

To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938

