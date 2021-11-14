Inflation Becomes a Political Bitch for Democrats as People’s Mood Sours amid Biggest Fed-Fueled Boom for the Wealthy

Time to nominate some hawks to the Fed’s Board of Governors.
Amid the biggest and fastest boom in asset prices ever, thanks to the Fed’s radical money-printing and interest-rate repression, Americans’ mood about the economy has soured dramatically as their pocketbooks are getting hit by inflation.
This is now being documented in numerous ways, including by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey, which dropped to its lowest level in a decade, primarily due to inflation worries.
The surge in inflation is eating up wage gains, and some things have become horrendously more expensive in no time, such as some food items, new and used vehicles, and housing – those prices have risen far faster than the overall inflation indices.
Political polls too have been showing the souring mood and the inflation worries that led to the dissatisfaction with the economy. An ABC poll, released this weekend, was another whack-down for the government and for Democrats – driven by inflation worries.
OK, relying on polls conducted by landlines of 1001 Americans, including 882 registered voters, as this poll was, can lead to iffy predictions. But this has now been consistent in polling all around: People are frustrated with the economy, because they worry about how everything is getting much more expensive, and they’re blaming the government and politicians because that’s what they’re being asked about, and they’re not blaming the Fed, because the polls never ask about the Fed, and because many people don’t even understand what the Fed does and how it does it.
Of the respondents, 62% said that the Democrats were out of touch with the concerns of most Americans – and this is where inflation comes in. But Americans didn’t rate Republicans much better, with 58% considering them out of touch.
The economy was among the key factors – the Fed engineered economy with huge asset-price inflation and now massive consumer price inflation that is driving up costs for regular Americans: 70% said the economy is in bad shape, up from 58% in the spring.
About half blamed Biden directly for inflation. And his approval rating of handling the economy plunged to 39%. And 55% disapproved of how he handled the economy.
Biden doesn’t get to control prices. But he gets to nominate Fed governors. He gets to replace Fed Chair Powell and Fed Vice Chair Clarida early next year. If both step down entirely, he gets to fill four of the seven slots on the Fed’s Bord of Governors, and he can install four inflation hawks and make a political deal with them to break the back of this inflation – more on that in a moment.
For people who make a living with their labor, rather than sitting on a pile of inflating assets, well, they now see the purchasing power of their labor get eaten up by soaring rents, soaring home prices, soaring food prices, soaring new and used-vehicle prices, soaring gasoline prices, soaring costs of health care….
The pay increase they got as a promotion for their hard work and productivity just made up for inflation. The 20% pay increase they got when they switched to a better job a few months ago is now getting eaten up by soaring costs.
The broad Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) jumped by 6.2% year-over-year. And the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, the CPI-W spiked by 6.9%, the highest since June 1982:
The year 1982 was the Volcker era at the Fed. Nominated by President Carter in July 1979, about 17 months before the end of Carter’s Presidency, Volcker was then used by President Reagan to tame the inflation monster for 40 years.
The Fed started raising its policy rate, the federal funds rate, in 1977 from below 5% to over 10% in mid-1979. When Volcker started running the Fed, he raised rates further, triggering the first recession, which caused him to cut rates again. And that still didn’t vanquish the inflation monster, so he raised rates again to a peak of 20% in June 1981, which triggered the second recession, which did the job of breaking the back of the inflation monster.
Inflation headed down over the decades, triggering the biggest bond market rally and all kinds of other good things, and the Fed earned credibility that it can vanquish inflation, which itself helped keep inflation in check.
Now the Fed has unleashed that monster again. And it has destroyed its credibility that it can vanquish inflation because it doesn’t even want to vanquish inflation.
There is no easy way out; that moment has passed.
The Fed doesn’t need to raise short-term rates to 20%, as in the early 1980s. That would be nonsense. It has a huge balance sheet, as a result of this outrageous money printing, that it can unload instead.
The Fed could raise short-term policy rates to a modest 4% over the next 12 months, which would still be stimulative since that rate is below the rate of inflation, producing still negative “real” short-term rates.
And it could unload the $5 trillion in assets that it bought since September 2019 and bring its assets back down to the still huge level of September 2019 ($3.8 trillion). It could do so over the next 24 months, roughly equal to the average pace of QE since September 2019, only in reverse, thereby unloading about $210 billion every month. This would liberate long-term rates and allow them to float higher.
But instead, the Fed spent months denying the existence of inflation, defying what Americans saw every day in front of them, and then it spent months brushing off the issue by calling it “temporary.” And the government, idiotically, fell in line with that strategy.
The Fed is still repressing short-term interest rates to near-0% and it’s still printing money hand-over-fist to repress long-term interest rates. This week, it will start printing at a slightly slower rate of $105 billion a month instead of printing $120 billion a month, and it said it would stop printing altogether by June next year, I mean, wow.
But it has been an awesome period for the wealthy and the super-wealthy.
The Fed’s policies have created the best boom ever for the biggest asset holders, and thereby have created the biggest wealth disparity ever in the shortest amount of time, between the top 1% of households and the bottom 50% of households on the wealth scale, and even between the 1% and the bottom 99%, according to the Fed’s own data on household wealth, in line with its official dogma of the Wealth Effect.
The bottom 50% (green) hold nearly no assets because they don’t make enough money to put anything aside, and they got nothing from the asset price inflation. But they get to eat the higher housing costs. Even the top 10% to 50% (purple) have little compared to the 1% (red). And the truly rich (the 0.01%) and the billionaire class are totally off the chart:
Biden doesn’t get to set prices. But he gets to nominate Fed governors.
The current Fed is run by Republicans. The sole Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors, Lael Brainard, hasn’t been much better; while she frequently voted against loosening up banking regulations (kudos), she never voted against the monetary policy decisions that led to unleashing the biggest wealth disparity ever and the worst inflation in 40 years.
There are seven positions on the Board of Governors. When Trump left office, six were filled and one was vacant. And by early next year, four might be vacant:
- Powell’s term as Fed Chair expires in February. He, the engineer of all this, needs to be replaced, which may cause him to step down entirely, creating the second opening.
- Randal Quarles announced that he would step down, creating the third opening.
- Richard Clarida’s term as Vice Chair expires in January, and he needs to be replaced, which may cause him to step down entirely, creating a fourth opening.
And those four openings on the seven-member Board should be filled by hawks focused on making a political deal with the government to vanquish the inflation monster and to end the use of monetary policy — money printing and interest rate repression — to create ever bigger wealth inequality through asset-price inflation.
If one could render a WS “in general position ” one position could be to point to the failure of Congress and its sole creation The Fed. The electorate’s responsibility has not been ignored . The keen eye must stay focused on the powerful. This has been the result not from an opinion but an ongoing stream of facts , with data and humanizing antidotal observations to bolster the rendering. I appreciate the hell out of this. I also appreciate the Kitty Lopez art on the Heck Mug every time I load it. I have a Black and Tan loaded in it as I speak. Cheers.
Lets say interest rates do not rise until after the mid term elections. How bad of a crash are we looking at.
For most people the crash is already happening. Standards of living are in decline for most people since wages aren’t keeping up with inflation.
As for the financial assets that are only relevant to the top 10%: why not a Double crash like 2007-2009? Remember the market peaked in October 2007, and got serious about crashing in the fall of 2008 before the election, but didn’t take the final plunge until spring 2009.
Wolf,
Have you ever attended a “Fed Listens” event, during which FOMC officials supposedly listen to everyday Americans’ concerns – ranging from “small business owners, union members, and retirees” (according to their website) – regarding monetary policy?
In previous press conferences, Powell said panel participants were grateful & supportive of their focus on maximizing employment, even at the expense of higher inflation. Assuming he’s not lying, maybe our viewpoint is not adequately represented, and we need to show up at these events & make our voices heard? Or maybe it doesn’t matter at all, as Powell takes orders from Wall Street?
I have seen some reporting on those events where people aired their grievances about price increase, but those grievances didn’t seem to make it into the Fed’s own reporting of the events. Those grievances were reported before the current bout of inflation. People were complaining about the inflation back then that the Fed said wasn’t big enough.
There’s a number of moving parts to this, sources report Raise rates and dial back GDP we get the famous double dip recession, but that would close the wealth disparity gap. Powell is aligned with his boss, so as for (wage) inflation, let her rip. (Prices should take care of themselves) Fed should set a benchmark for raising rates, keyed to inflation, (modified Taylor rule). When El Arian said recently, the Fed’s mistake was not showing humility at the beginning of the process, that is what he probably meant.
Does anyone, including Wolf, really understand the consequences of off loading $5T in assets on the FEDs balance sheet. I certainly don’t. But why stop at $5T? Why not take it down to somewhere under $2.5?
So, I’m sure someone could explain what the different bond yields are of these treasuries owned by the FED. But, let’s look at what’s been purchased in the last two years. Most of this would be at very low rates. So if the FED waits at least two years, like it did from 2015-2017, after if finished QE, we’re talking summer 2024.
How high will yields on treasuries be? If they’re higher than what the FED is trying to sell, who’s going to buy these treasuries?
It seems like a reasonable question, doesn’t it?
The other possibility is that those attending want conflicting outcomes, primarily because they don’t understand monetary policy and economics, but maybe also because they want and believe in something for nothing.
They want the “stimulus” that comes from loose monetary but not the current inflation that comes with it.
most people just blame the current administration I used to ask my students if they knew about the federal reserve. Just blank stares. I told them that the federal reserve will be responsible for lowering their standard of living. These kids are now adults. I wonder if they’ve figured it out yet!
Breamrod, in the group of a dozen or so retired friends I meet and have coffee with each morning, when I asked them as a group who can tell me what the FED is and what it’s role is, no one provided a coherent answer. Some folks had an idea, but clearly no one knew anything in detail. All inflation, etc, etc, blame went to the President and his cronies.
This retired group includes previous:
VP if HR at Anadarko Petroleum
VP operations at BJ Services
West point grad who retired as Full Colonel
Mailman
Concrete contractor
Civil Engineer
Mechanical engineer
Business owner – fast food outlets
Insurance salesman (2)
RE broker (still working PT)
IT professional
Most of these guys are over 60. Crazy, isn’t it?
I believe Biden has no awareness of the Fed and how it operates….
his TRILLIONS are the problem…but he doesnt craft that stuff….
the under currents are where the power is….almost always.
Excellent observation, but i am not surprised, most people don’t know what fed is doing in detail and how monstrous this institution is.
No they haven’t. Go to the land of middle class white college kids (reddit) and mention the fed reserve. You get downvoted (basically censored) and people argue about how stupid you are and it’s all trumps fault/Biden’s fault etc. Nevermind the fact Powell was trumps boy who gave Trump a winning chance by pouring free money into the economy when it was about to crater from the pandemic.
When you mention the federal reserve, people’s eyes glaze over or they think you’re some conspiracy theorist loon. This is for all age groups in America. Good luck changing it. It is the donkeys vs the elephants. Go team!
Either way, there is absolutely no way in hell that any kind of hawkish sentiment will be seen at the fed. It would slow down Stonks and assets before the election. I have little faith the Dems will be able to keep any kind of political majority to begin with but a raise in monetary rates and a sharper taper will ship them off the island. Not gonna happen.
I honestly don’t see a scenario where the fed becomes hawkish until a major recession. And even at that, what’s to stop them pouring free money into the system again? Capitalism by it’s very nature is a boom and bust cycle like any kind of biology. It swells to the point of being unable to support itself and contracts. Then it swells again. They’re trying to have their cake and it eat too. I doubt it will work out for the little people. But they’ll always be rich so it doesn’t matter for them.
“Nevermind the fact Powell was trumps boy who gave Trump a winning chance by pouring free money into the economy”
Did you forget the 8 years of free money creation from 2009-2016?
And the rate hikes and reverse QE 2017-2019?
Capitalism doesn’t have central planners like the Fed – that’s crony capitalism and corporatism.
We’re talking about going forward. It is gonna be Powell or Brainard at the end of the day. Neither one seem likely to raise rates or weather a downturn. How does a rate hike when everything is going good or old QE from the GFC play into account here?
Things go bad, fed/.gov try and stop normal market corrections. Things go good, maybe they raise rates slightly. We’re headed and already in massive inflation and everyone is too timid to actually try and stop it because of the political fallout.
This is a political problem that isn’t limited to either side. What is your point? Or are you just trying to paint this all as democrats bad or Republicans bad? They’re both scum.
FOMC members aren’t robots existing in a vacuum. They aren’t immune to political pressure, negative press, and especially their peer social groups.
They also aren’t all powerful. Look at the stock markets in Japan and Euro zone. The Japanese Nikkei Dow is about 25% lower versus 1989 – in nominal terms – even after the even more insane QE under Abenomics.
Euro zone stock markets are mostly flat or barely higher versus 2007 or even 1999. ECB QE is at least as large if not larger than the FRB.
My point is that it’s not a mechanical outcome where QE automatically creates this fake wealth effect.
When collective psychology turns against FRB monetary policy whatever it is at the time, it will fail or be viewed as a failure, no matter what they do.
That will get them to change, whatever they are doing.
Well you’re forgetting the reason why were still weathering the storm so well is because we are the world reserve currency.
The mindset of Americans doesn’t sour towards the central bank anyways. It is blamed mostly on the president. Maybe Congress gets some poked and prods as well.
Nobody ever stops to say, “god life is so tough on minimum wage working at home Depot with no benefits and cut part time hours. It must be the corporations!”
No, they say it’s the damned president and the political party they’re affiliated with or whatever. It partly is because all that the US political system serves is the oligarchy but Democrats and Republicans are one in the same. It’s all a circus, they’re all in it to get rich and do the bidding of big business. The Fed just lies in plain sight running one of the major cogs of the machine.
Give Americans 1200 bucks Scot free and give trillions to big business and they look the other way while they get beaten by inflation. Everyone is the blame in the system.
My advice? Reject consumerism as much as you reasonably can, get the best benefits from a job, do no good or bad for your neighbor, keep as much money as you can hidden where it can’t be taken. If the game is rigged, best to not play it.
I’ll do just as fine living in a trailer and driving a 40 year old clunker as I would a 100k dollar pickup and having a 3 story brick mcmansion. Way better off having that difference in an IRA and 401k etc.
Explain to them what a TRILLION is…
explain to them how there is now 30 on their backs
explain how the wealth of their future has been pulled forward by nefarious actions of a cabal that is running the Fed.
And ask the question of everyone..
“When did it become NOT incumbent of each generation to pay their bills?
I say it was about 2001……
A trillion is a stack on brand new $100 bills approximately 600 miles high.
You tube has many videos on how much a trillion is for visualization purposes. Basically the dollar, and your standard of living, unless you are already homeless, is F*!
The Dems want to put the full SALT deduction (up to 80K) back into the tax code. This will be a big windfall to the wealthiest of the taxpayers especially in Blue states and do nothing to help the middle class or the working stiffs in flyover country. It will also create another inflationary spike in home prices making them even more un-affordable. Has Wolf mentioned this in his posts or did I miss something? Very few people know about this.
Very important point. Gotta grease the campaign-donation wheels before the 2022 contribution season starts up in earnest!
I don’t disagree with you but am left wondering what happened in 2001 that triggered this issue. I assume it was 9/11?
I recall all too well the first home I purchased in 1980 with a VA 30-year fixed rate mortgage. I thought I got a GREAT deal…paying 13%. Subsequently we’ve had two generations that have ZERO CLUE how ugly inflation can get…and FAST. For everybody’s sake I sincerely hope we get an ULTRA-HAWKISH Fed to help stem this…and NOW!! It’s rapidly getting out of control. The empirical evidence I see daily is stunning…prices rising like a rocket. And the White House, and the many Marxist-Communists in congress have NO CLUE how to abate it. America had better wake up!
Big,
You bet. I just sent this article to my son. Luckily he is locked in at I think 2.4%…..but he will soon understand why Dad is a no debt preacher.
The worry for isn’t whether or not B is a one term wonder, it is who will get in next? It’s pretty scary.
My older sister still thinks the economy is great and so is the current Govt. She lives in WA. No clue….none.
Thanks Wolf for such an informative and insightful take on things.
This is what I meant…just read it on Axios, but stopped at the teaser to keep my keyboard clean.
Economic pessimism is on the rise — despite the fact that the actual economy is doing exceptionally well.
Why it matters: The big question facing the White House between now and next year’s elections is whether it will be able to use America’s real-world economic health to boost President Biden’s economic approval ratings.
The people who say “actual economy doing well” aren’t living the life of the majority of workers.
For most people, inflation is eating up all the wage increases, so people are having to do without.
When standards of living are in decline, that’s just an irritation to those with strong incomes, but it’s a mortal threat to the vast majority.
Meanwhile the government isn’t doing much of anything intelligible (other than enriching the already-wealthy). But it sure knows how to mess up people’s lives.
The idiots are the citizens putting up with this and not seeing it for what it actually is…
“Time to nominate some hawks to the Fed’s Board of Governors.”
Perhaps reconsider Judy Shelton?
Why isn’t it time to consider just shutting down the Fed?
Harris sank Shelton’s nomination.
The vote was 48-48, which Mike Pence could have broken in her favor. Then Harris hurried back to the Senate in between campaign events to vote against Shelton, making it 48-49.
Keep dreaming Wolf.
Fed is already saying that raising rates can’t fix supply chains and transitory means not “short lived” according to Canadian central banker.
Given the clusterfuck we find ourselves in thanks to those geniuses, I expect the farce to continue.
Next coming in a store near you will be price controls.
You can’t taper a Ponzi scheme, this sucker is going up.
1) The CPI – W might cont to rise, but at lower and lower highs.
2) The gov hugged the radicals so oil can rise.
3) JP keep printing, guaranteeing NDX bull run.
4) NDX either a new backbone or possibly, – after a setup and a trigger – a deep dive under Sept high, for a sling shot Xmas rally.
5) Targets : 17,000 – 18,400.
6) Thereafter the deep freeze. 2022 Plunge #1, 2023 plunge #2.
7) What will the plungers do to the CPI- W and USD in 2024 ?
The thing is everyone is anticipating a year-end rally, followed by a some kind of correction in Q1 2022.
Often, markets behave contrary to what people expect.
Hell would freeze over before Biden nominated hawks to the Board of Governors.
1) Before the November 2nd elections & the October CPI report, Biden and his inner circle didn’t even see inflation as a serious concern. His Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, retweeted that inflation was “a high class problem,” sparking outrage.
2) The ascendant progressive wing of the party would never allow it. They made an unholy alliance with Wall Street to support endless ZIRP & QE, because they need central banks to monetize their extravagant spending.
3) Democrats have doubled down on their messaging that supply chain disruptions are the root cause of this inflation, and not their overstimulation of the economy. To change course here would be admitting they screwed up.
Jackson Y,
One of problems with your theory is that those folks are now seeing in front of them that they might not get reelected if this inflation thingy doesn’t get addressed promptly.
But the government can continue to borrow just fine, but it would have to be at higher interest rates. And that’s not a problem for the US government.
Another thing regarding the Progressive wing of the Democratic Party is their embrace of Modern Monetary Theory, where, as I understand it, taxation, not interest rates, are the best tool to control inflation. This also aligns with their desire to not reduce or slow down spending, but increase it.
The USA is one giant ponzi scheme, (along with many other countries), in which the FED has to print, it cannot stop, it is print or crash, and it will crash eventually in any case,though when is anyone’s guess, when the gold standard, imperfect as it was, was dropped, everyone on the planet became part of the ponzi scheme, that means you!, there was no longer any restraint to the creation of money, at least as long as we accept little squares of fiat paper or electronic digits as money, (maybe sea shells would have been better),the effects you see as regards the bottom 50% are simply the Cantillion effect, the FED and other CB are like children exploring, they are getting bolder and bolder the further they move away from any restraint, (gold standard), and the further in time from 1971.
The FED is comprised of people, just like you and I, and they have all the failings of people, just like you and I, ask yourself this, if you had the power to create money out of thin air at what point would you stop?, would you care about the consequences to to others?, people you didn’t know and never will, be honest, think about it, and now you know why we are all where we are.
ah… no… the federal reserve is a regional system serving as a banker’s bank … these are not people “just like you and I”
USA has a systemically-biased banking system. Decades went into its making.
[38 percent of the 8,039 commercial banks in the United States are members]
With a constitution that is constantly interpreted as fully supportive of guns for all, a party system that does not foster more than two, and a federal reserve cum central bank of commercial and national bank shareholders, the entire polity is very much one of ‘follow the money’ and solidly entrenched interests. It barely matters which party is in power. Everyone still has guns. The bankers still own the money mechanisms.
I don’t know what is bleaker, this system or the polluted planet.
Look on the bright side, people used to freak out about the ozone hole and that moved in the right direction. Ditto smog in some Cali regions. Please have a look at Bjorn Lomborg if you haven’t, he might cheer you up.
And by the way, even my uber-liberal semi-woke (only semi-woke, tax-brackets will do that to you) Googler friends are thinking of getting guns in preparation for civil unrest. Get ’em while they’re still legal.
You can always buy guns along the side of a road in West Virginia in a roadside flea market. No paperwork needed.
But isn’t the entire consumer economy, not just in the US but globally, completely dependent on low interest rates? So much so that raising interest rates would crush the economy (and not just the stock market)? Am I missing something here?
thethirdgate,
What you’re missing is that the consumer economy was just fine and healthier at higher interest rates. Higher rates mean higher income for bond holders ($50 trillion) and for savers ($11 trillion), that they would pay taxes on, and part of that income would get recycled in the economy. Higher interest rates can do a lot of good.
I think I’ve read a few comments over the years about the “Savers” getting punished on your site…
I would be one of them.
We’re still trying to guess when it will end.
Gosh, if they want to pay me 3 or even 4 percent on my savings (hey, it’s my fantasy!). I would be more than happy to do my patriotic duty and velocitize it back into the economy.
The fed’s job is to to serve those they’re charged with protecting – the wealthy and powerful who buy and own politicians and lawmakers.
There is nothing new or party-related about this. It is how our system works. It’s called capitalism.
Unfortunately, Fed hawks are extinct. Last one of the species was Paul Adolph Volker 1927-2019).
How do you guys think this all plays out? Headline 1-year CPI readings are likely to approach or exceed 7% before the next chance (spring 2022) when readings can start coming down due to base effects.
Scenario 1: Federal funds futures are pricing in multiple rate increases in 2022. If Powell & Co., oblige, they’ll have to announce taper acceleration ($15 to $20B/month?) at the December or January meetings, then start preparing the markets for a rate increase shortly after.
Scenario 2: Powell & Co largely stay the course, sticking with $15B/month, and buying time till July 2022, no matter how high inflation gets.
Scenario 3: Powell goes full-blown Arthur Burns to please Wall Street, keep asset prices elevated & preserve his own $50M+ fortune, including moving the goalposts (eg PCE target from 2% to 3%?) and outright refusing to raise rates because “rate hikes won’t resolve supply chain bottlenecks.”
A recession that isn’t allowed to fully correct itself….
If i had a say i would vote for moving the target inflation to 3%, mostly “staying the course” on QE thru June while simultaneously using creative means to reduce liquidity.
Let mortgage/long term rates go back up to 4%, but keep them from going above 5% right away.
Going to 4% would still be plenty shocking-
If i had a say i would vote for moving the target inflation to 3%, mostly “staying the course” on QE thru June while simultaneously using creative means to reduce liquidity.
Let mortgage/long term rates go back up to 4%, but keep them from going above 5% right away.
Prices are behaving strangely indeed. 250 feet of Romex is now $144 at HD up from $42 last year. But I locked in 3 newer phones at $40 less per month with ATT. Same plan as before and includes the cost of the phones. I get that inflation is insidious. But I feel the commodity bump will abate at least a little. Remember 2009 when commodities started to boom ? Some of that is happening again. So maybe that Romex will go down to $75. I hope so otherwise the wiring will have to wait.
TKita,
I don’t think the iPhone models got any cheaper.
What we’re seeing now is that one commodity item goes down (such as lumber) and one or two others go up. Whack-a-mole. And now rents are shooting higher and house prices have shot higher… and all this can settle down with higher interest rates, but they won’t if the Fed keeps printing money and repressing interest rates.
Oh, and I forgot the corporate sector. I remember a piece in the FT some months ago in which the consequences of rising yields for the junk bond market were called “cataclysmic”.
“cataclysmic” for whom? Junk bond investors that bought during the junk-bond bubble and stock holders of those companies.
Those issues need to be resolved in bankruptcy court. That’s what it is for. It’s called debt restructuring. Some investors will lose their shirts, fine. They got paid to take those risks. The company emerges from bankruptcy with much less debt, and can operate and expand with much more energy.
They didn’t seem to mind the “cataclysmic” effect of Powell dropping interest rates 150 basis points in one swoop on savers, pension funds, and others although current bond holders of the time were no doubt dancing all over their capital gains from it.
1) House hold wealth, the top 1% : 2020 one dot down, a round trip to 2018 low. That’s all.
2007/ 2009 : 7 dots, deeper decline.
2) Trump & JP saved NDX & RE. Otherwise, RE & NDX might have kissed the 2007 high.
3) The plunge didn’t happened in 2020, because of the flush flood of stimmie and ppp loans to the lower & mid class.
4) Few millennial between 23 – 38 belong to the top 1%. Many minorities, males & females, with fantastic skills, surfing on NDX & Crypto, thanks to JP.
5) instead of shooting bad guys online, they shoot Target Bar.
Could someone explain how it is that Fed asset purchases and setting interest rates are two separate issues?
I would imagine that adding/removing Treasuries or MBS would change the amount of cash in the banking system and thus impact the inter-bank lending rate (“Federal Funds Effective Rate”). However, many articles and also comments in this thread treat tapering and interest rates as somehow managed separately – along the lines of “the Fed will taper and then eventually raise interest rates”.
You need to read about your Federal Reserve system to understand that these are two separate tools in the kit.
Don’t be lazy, now. Go read. Learn. Be prepared for what is coming.
The Fed sets it short-term policy rates, which impact short-term market rates, but they may not have much influence on long-term rates. The Fed manipulates long-term rates by buy buying those bonds, which creates demand for those bonds and pushes up prices (which means yields go down). A big part of that manipulation is through jawboning, or “forward guidance,” as the Fed calls it.
Do you really think Biden will elect Hawk’s to the Federal Reserve?
Quarles was a hawk and he is gone.
Lael Brainard is the leading candidate for the head of the Fed and she is going to pump money like noone’s business. She is one of those crazy, stupid gals (like AOC and her bunch) who think the government is our sugar daddy. Brainard has spent recent years cozying up to the Progressive wing of the party that is truly delusional about government spending.
Quarles was no hawk. He voted for every rate cut since assuming office in 2018, and he voted for every QE decision.
Agreed, Quarles was no hawk, but compaired with Brainard, who if appointed will be like putting Count Dracula in charge of your blood bank, he is less bad. Name one conservative that our dear leader appointed so far in his administration. I’ve got the answer. Zeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeero.
I wonder if there might be a very easy answer to why the Fed does pump out “money” and thus inflating equities:
Retirement funds.
What would they look like if the value of equities weren’t pumped up the way that has been done for years now ?
And what would a modest hike in rates cause for these very same funds ?
Retirement funds will suffer a hit when the Fed quits propping up the markets, but then they will be able to buy stocks for less money. Imagine how much worse that hit might be if the Fed continues propping up the markets for another 10 to 20 years.
Realist,
There are $10 trillion in savings at banks and credit unions and $50 trillion in bonds. Savers (many retirees) would benefit right away from higher interest rates, and bond holders would benefit when they buy new bonds.
The bottom 50% own nearly no stocks, and top 10% own most of the stocks. But you don’t need to worry about the top 10% in terms of the economy. Their spending is little impacted by their 401ks.
Higher interest rates have lots of winners — people that have gotten beaten have to death financially by the interest rate repression.
Excellent, and dead on.
This bad on so many fronts…
It is bad for society
It is bad that savers are punished in the United States of America…intentionally
But let’s look at Senator Sherrod Brown (D OH), for he is a perfect example of what is wrong with the system.
He is the head of the Senate Banking Committee which is allegedly the oversight connection between Congress and the Fed.
In this massive spending bill just shoved through the House, there is a provision for big chunks of money to move to the State of Ohio ..
“The final bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed with several key provisions Brown secured for Ohio communities. As the Chairman of a key committee on infrastructure legislation, Brown delivered big investments for Ohio. ….Brown’s Bridge Investment Act, which will provide $12.5 billion in funding to repair and replace nationally and regionally significant bridges, like the Brent Spence Bridge in Ohio—part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s historic investment. The package also provides Ohio $9.8 billion of formula funding to repair, replace, and upgrade roads and bridges throughout the state.”
And his committee oversees the Fed which is the well spring of the near free money to the federal government. Need I say more?
Historicus:
“It is bad that savers are punished in the United States of America…”
Hence, Bitcoin? I have noticed that in my local grocery stores the previous turn-your-coins-into-dollar machines have been replaced by turn-your-coins-into-Bitcoin machines. Seriously. Crazy sauce!
Noticed this myself. I usually spend the money right away on food in the store with the Coinstar machine.
Who knew that for the first time in history, the Fed would not fight inflation? Who got that guarantee and had the bravery to lock down long in stocks and real estate when history would suggest brisk and determined action to tamp down the inflation would cause prompt rate hikes?
The similarities with the inflation now and that of the 70’s can stop with one observation…
In the 70’s we had a Fed that FOUGHT inflation
Today, we have a Fed that PROMOTES inflation, and when running hot, does essentially NOTHING.
Who HIJACKED THE FED? For they do not answer to their mandates, but to a different drummer. And who might that be? Who is in the Fed’s “tent”?
Historicus, you need to reread your history. Get yourself a really good look – ideally with some graphs – at historical inflation, oil prices, food prices, and interest rates.
The Fed was late, late, late in seriously “fighting” inflation from its onset in the late 1960s until about 1977.
Lyndon Johnson literally bulllied Fed chairs into keeping policy easy. Nixon dumped the Gold Standard with Fed cheerleading. Arthur Burns delivered an extremely important speech to Paul Volcker – at a Central Bankers confab in totalitarian Yugoslavia of all places – explaining that to stop inflation was beyond the Fed and required a unified political will.
Right now the political willpower isn’t there.
I’d love to see Wolf’s Sunday Fantasy (4 new hawkish Feds) come true, but I just don’t see it happening.
If NDX plunge for a sling shot, it’s an opportunity to buy infra
stocks.
“they’re not blaming the Fed, because the polls never ask about the Fed, and because many people don’t even understand what the Fed does and how it does it…”
As usual, Wolf nails it.
Bingo!
Mi/Wolf-so true, as most polls questions are usually ‘pushed’, as in a ‘yes/no’ with no nuance or third/fourth/fifth…responses available. Confirmation bias is baked in.
i began to seriously worry about about the average citizen’s understanding of our system of government over twenty years ago. Discussions with muttering customers about civic issues across the retail counter revealed a couple of generalizations:
1) no knowledge/understanding/embrace of the separation of powers of coequal branches of government, or what their missions and responsibilities are.
2) pursuant to (1), a shocking number couldn’t name their Congressional (or state/county, for that matter) representatives, dismissing ‘offyear’ (non-presidential) elections as ‘unimportant’, leading to…
3) an impassioned statement that they ‘always voted in the presidential elections’, further discussion indicating to me that many have come, or always have, interpreted the U.S. presidency as one of a supreme elected king/queenship. (Sidebar-a recent phenomenon when contrasted with my family’s elders, who came of age and lived mostly before our current levels of mass communications/entertainment. i often wonder if the nearly four generations of preschoolers who may have been placed ‘safely’ in front of Disney or similar animated entertainments, the systems of government depicted usually that of royalty, hasn’t had some sort of effect on adult worldviews…).
Throw the Fed (among many other features/bugs of our current operating system) on top of the Jeffersonian paraphrase of ‘in a democracy the people get the government they deserve’, little wonder at why we are now contemplating a massive block of very hard cheese…
may we all find a better day.
Of course, no one would dream of faulting tax cut driven deficits for inflation!
Taper : $1T instead of $1.2T in ten month is good enough.
Before someone says
“We just can’t raise rates”
May I ask,
How can the Cause (low interest rates) of massive debt creation ALSO be the SOLUTION?
The low rates subsidize debt creation, and to continue that subsidization is nuts. Rates must be raised, and for those who missed the last 50 years of Fed reaction to inflation, the Fed had fed funds equal to or IN EXCESS of inflation.,,,until 2009
Realize that we’re being Sold To.
Who benefits from Low Interest Rates, and inflation, and why? That’s how you know why that’s being Sold to you.
The Sale is not about logic; the true logic which cannot be spoken is “sell the people on low rates and let the inflation run as long as possible, so we can benefit from them”.
All other information is being twisted to make the Sale.
For some making the Sale, the “benefit” is merely the avoidance of the painful and politically fraught rebalancing that will take place when the bubble finally pops and the losses get assigned. It matters a great deal who’s in the Seats of Power when the losses get assigned…
The Dem’s should have seen this coming and not tried so hard, and pulled out all the stops to win the presidential election. This period of time with Covid winding down and the hangover from its effects hitting hard the party in power was bound to get tarred and feathered. If Trump was still in office and the republicans were in power their party would probably have been cast in to the wilderness and set adrift on an ice floe. But now with Joe and his crew getting the blame for inflation as well as the supply chain collapse, it is probably likely that the Dems will be the ones joining the Whig party in the dustbin of history.
FED is a cornered rat, that has no good way out
The public now has a less favorable view of the administration.
Concurrently, I am very confident they are still in favor of the programs in the infrastructure bill and the one with all the pork and welfare spending mischaracterized as “investment”.
Typo: 20% pay increase from switching jobs?
The billionaires are happy.
At a party last night one of the younger ones crowed how his house had doubled in price since last year.
My guess continues to be that hyperinflation is in the cards yet to be dealt.
B
I’m one of the few lucky souls who is not affected by this runaway inflation. Other than medical expenses I’m no seeing any significant rise in the price of necessities that I buy so far. I’m on a buyer’s strike. I refuse to purchase anything unless I absolutely need it. Buy most of my clothes at Thrift stores. They have plenty of them around here. Haven’t been to a mall in the last 4 years. Another example food inflation has not hit fresh produce and seafood. I’m boycotting red meat, frozen food and junk food. Own two old cars, use only one for personal use. Gas could go to $6 or $7 a gallon and it wouldn’t affect my standard of living. I could care less. Most of my car expenses are business deductions.
went to a coin show today. The dealers I know are telling me that gold and silver bullion is flying off the shelves. Premiums are higher than I’ve ever seen. This is either a top or the lid is about to blow.
It’s the start. Expect AU to at least double in 2022 and AG to break triple digits. It’s almost a foregone conclusion.
Here is a chart of the MACHINERY of the Fed that made all this disparity occur..
https://journal.firsttuesday.us/wp-content/uploads/Inflation-Fed-funds-rate.png
Great post Wolf. I had not considered even a single little bit the impact of inflation on the appointment of Hawks or Doves to the Fed… and I certainly didn’t know that Biden could replace the majority of the Fed Board of Governors next year.
FED (the bankers) primarily benefit the ultra-rich. Everyone else gets crushed by inflation and loss of purchasing power. Why the people of the USA have allowed a criminal banking cartel to manage it’s monetary policy since 1913 has always been a mystery to me. The FED has failed miserably with their dual mandate with one bubble after another, but done exceptionally well with their unwritten mandate to transfer wealth from the low and middle class to the 1%. End the FED. It’s time.
If Ohio is 3.5% of national population, it should get 3.5% of $1T infrastructure money, which is $35B. So, $23B for road work does not seem disproportional.
The post above, was for a post from historicus above, it got changed to a general post, don’t know why.
Typo?
“And his approval rating of handling the economy plunged to 39%. And 55% disapproved of how he handled the economy.”
Bet there’s a “country” in there somewhere.
Time to direct all – and I mean ALL! – of the FED principals into stocks .. of the immobile wooden kind, complete with complimentary side-by-side offal/rubbish dumpsters .. for the plebes ‘tossing’ pleasure.
The Ecclesians deserve no better. Let them try to inflate their stinking, putrid, society-destroying monetary policy comeuppance.
UMich must have called SocalJim and his friends ;)
Tiff Macklem at the Bank of Canada reiterated that he sees no inflation while Adam Vaughan was laughing on TV that Canadian real estate is ideal for foreign investment, but bad for locals.
Since then, the Bank of Canada is tapering and buying mortgage bonds.