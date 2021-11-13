Car & Truck Insanity, Hamster Wheel of Work & Inflation, Do Price Controls Work? And Wading into Commercial Real Estate

And much more. Wolf Richter on This Week in Money, recorded Nov 10.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
As a well known expert in writing comments I will give my two cents,
1. May be a “liquidity trap”. People understand the inflation will increase the prices sooner. So, I will buy today. Do not hang on to cash. Buy car, home and assets.
2. Gas prices will soon hit $6 a gallon (outside cali) before the food inflation eats people. Probably, loans will be given to pump gasoline. That will hurt more than car prices.
3. I am seeing so many articles related to how inflation is “good”. Only good i see is finally after omission, denials and wrong calculations, inflation is admitted as the truth.Inflation cannot be contained this time. So, the only way is to ride the modern monetary theory and print more and more. There is no way out.
4. Regarding Canada, If a man is fool enough to buy car for >100,000 then he deserve to pay the luxury tax. There is a reason money is called “loonie” there.
5. Lot of local counties and cities placed hold on the rent increases for a while may be Summer 2022. The increase may be 1 or 2% not more.
6. If you do-not get a 6% pay raise, your pay is cut this year.
9. Given cheaper rent, I will stay in the office building converted.I do not need any atmosphere. Its Ok.
9. we reserve the constitutional right to post unrelated comment without reading the article (or hearing podcast).
If gas prices hit $6 a gallon nation wide, then it’s all over. All over for those that rely on the government/media to lead them by the nose on a daily basis.
As opposed to an “unwell known expert”? 🤔 Or did you mean “well-known expert”? 😹😹
Wolf has persistently opined that inflation is not transitory, but persistent and now approaching 10 %. He was right. There is no way out except to raise interest rates. This will reverse the asset bubble.
It is astounding to me that market participants apparently believe the Fed that this inflation will reverse on its own. This bubble is bigger than 1929 or 2000. There has never been a bubble with inflation until now.
How long until the Fed is forced to raise interest rates? Wolf has pointed out the huge wholesale inflation that is going to hit like a tsunami.
The bottom is going to fall out. Everyone is going to head for the exit at once. You will be very happy you followed the wisdom on Wolfstreet.
The inflation rate is actually 20% or more….
And, it is going up even more and faster….
I am seeing all forms of business using the inflation/supply hype to justify all manner of price increase and fake shortage and size reduction inflation….
The inflation statistics in the media are not real time at all
what if i hang on to cash and buy stocks at a much lower price, looking farther out? is that a stupid approach?
Wolf is telling us that the asset bubble will have to reverse. That means cars, houses, stocks, bonds, etc. will all be selling at much lower prices in the “not too distant” future. Because this bubble is so huge you must be careful about trying to catch a falling knife. It is better to wait until the knife hits the ground and vibrates. History has shown that extremes in overvaluations overshoot the mean and drop to levels well below what you might think as fair value. I would recommend looking beyond just stocks and consider residential real estate or other assets close to you that you can monitor. Here, at the top of the bubble Zillow is trying to reverse house purchases around $400,000 (at a loss). At the upcoming bottom, houses may be going for a small fraction of that number.
If it is foolish to hold cash now (perhaps of the fear of losing to 10% inflation), remember that the winner in an asset crash is the human that loses the least.
I don’t see what one would traditionally refer to as inflation or pay raises. The old economy cannot collapse because it done died and was buried while everyone was tricked into staring at light emitting screens. To keep up this new economy, we now have forced cross-subsidy carried out by destruction of all the “earned savings”. The method of conducting the transfers will be all the little subscriptions and fees that are progressively being jammed down your throat whether you like it or not. And the major culprit being the entire b.s. tech industry which has brought this on with their hand in every corner…oh, don’t worry about the cost of all this crap ’cause it’s all gonna pay for itself with your new ability to buy tiny pieces of scams and place bets on which fools get taken. And we’ll build all the warehousing needed for it by digging a deeper black hole entirely financed with low cost loans since we don’t need to pay you to borrow against your savings. Our bankers are under no obligation to pay depositors in the new system. With the last two presidential elections largely decided by how angry people on the edges have been, it should serve as a real warning of what may come when the defrauded decide they’ve seen enough.
Dedicated to Michael Engel:
I.
Jerome Powell had often attested
That Inflation at last had been bested.
But his Loose Money Vices
Inflated Home Prices,
Which a Few enjoyed more than the Rest did.
II.
Said Fed Chairman: “It’s not of my station,
To answer for Asset Inflation.
Though I may let Rates double,
To burst the next Bubble,
The True Cause was Lax Regulation.”
III.
The Smith’s of 212 Willow Lane
Thought their Mortgage a terrible Strain.
They defaulted and then
Moved next door to 210
Where they rent, and are solvent again.
Entertaining, but truthfully:
They jingled and bolted,
It was declared “they’ve revolted,
So they must live under tarps in the rain!”
How to respond to a crisis (loosely quoted from 80’s British comedy):
Stage # 1 – Say nothing bad is going to happen.
Stage # 2 – Say maybe something will happen, but we should do nothing about it.
Stage # 3 – Say maybe we should do something about it, but there is nothing we can do.
Stage # 4 – Say maybe there was something that we could have done, but it’s too late now.