Fed’s Assets from Crisis to Crisis to Raging Inflation: Balance Sheet Update

Assets at $8.6 trillion. QE faces Tapering. Already gone: Swaps, repos, corporate bonds, bond ETFs, corporate paper, money market bailouts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed continues to add Treasury securities and Mortgage-Backed Securities to its holdings for the time being, despite raging inflation, but said it will reduce these purchases in increments, likely starting in November and end adding to its holdings by mid-2022. It has already largely unwound its crisis specials, ranging from repos and liquidity swaps to that alphabet soup of programs, such as its holdings of corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and commercial paper, which it sold in recent months into one of the hottest bond markets ever.
In total, the assets on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet through Wednesday October 27, released today, ticked down from the record last week, to $8.56 trillion, having ballooned by $4.2 trillion since March 11, 2020, when this whole money-printing insanity started.
It has been a mind-boggling amount of QE designed to repress long-term Treasury yields, mortgage rates, and long-term interest rates of any kind, and to inflate asset prices, and to thereby create the biggest wealth disparity ever via the Fed’s Wealth Effect doctrine. As a result, nearly all corporate bond and loan yields, except for the highest-risk junk-rated instruments, are below the rate of inflation, which has taken off early this year at a blistering pace and by various measures has hit multi-decade highs.
Treasury securities hit $5.5 trillion.
Since the beginning of March 2020, the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities have ballooned by $3.0 trillion, to $5.5 trillion.
This includes $436 billion of TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, face value and inflation protection). By dominating the TIPS market, and thereby manipulating TIPS prices and yields, the Fed has assured that market-based inflation indicators, such as the 10-year Breakeven Inflation Rate, reflect only the Fed’s purchases and expected future purchases, and not any expectations about inflation.
Inflation expectation indicators that are based on the bond market have become so manipulated by the Fed’s bond and TIPS purchases that they’re useless.
MBS zigzag to $2.53 trillion.
The Fed’s holdings of mortgage-backed securities reached $2.53 trillion, up by $1.16 trillion since March 2020.
Holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when the underlying mortgages are paid off (after the home is sold or the mortgage is refinanced) or are paid down with regular mortgage principal payments. The Fed buys large amounts of MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market – around $100 billion a month – to replace the pass-through principal payments and then to increase its balance by about $40 billion a month.
But these pass-through principal payments are unpredictable, depending largely on refis and mortgage payoffs from home sales. Trades in the TBA market take months to settle, and don’t match the timing of the pass-through principal payments. This creates the zig-zags in the chart:
Repurchase Agreements (Repos) at zero:
The Fed is still offering repos but has raised the rates to where there are better deals out there, and no one has been taking up the Fed’s offers since July last year, when the balance fell to zero.
With these repos, an asset for the Fed, it hands out cash in return for securities, a quick way to send lots of liquidity to the markets.
Repos are the opposite of the currently hot overnight Reverse Repos (RRP), a liability on the balance sheet, with which the Fed drains cash from the market, currently amounting to $1.38 trillion. Under pressure from excess liquidity that QE has created, the Fed is using RRPs to keep short-term yields above 0%.
Repos are in-and-out transactions. On their maturity date – the next business day for overnight repos – the agreement unwinds, the Fed gets its cash back, and the counterparty gets its security back.
Central-bank liquidity-swaps at near zero.
The Fed has been offering dollars to 14 other central banks via “central bank liquidity swaps,” in exchange for their currency, to provide cheap dollars to those economies for their dollar-funding requirements. The Fed did this during the Financial Crisis in 2008-2010, during the Euro Debt Crisis in 2011-2013, and during the pandemic.
Almost all of those swaps have matured and were unwound, with the Fed getting its dollars back, and the other central banks getting the local currency back. Only minuscule amounts of swaps ($323 million) remain outstanding:
SPVs continue to decline. Only biggie left: PPP loans.
Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are legal entities (LLCs) that the Fed set up during the crisis to buy assets that it was not allowed to buy otherwise. Equity funding was provided by the Treasury Department, which would take the first loss on those assets. The Fed lends to the SPVs, and shows these loans and the equity funding from the Treasury Dept. in these SPV accounts.
On December 31, 2020, five of the SPVs expired, including the SPV with which the Fed bought corporate bonds and bond ETFs, a creature called CCF. Over the past few months, the Fed sold all of its corporate bonds and bond ETFs into the hottest corporate bond market ever, and they’re gone.
Total amounts of the SPVs combined dropped to $79 billion, from a peak of $208 billion in July 2020. Of that $79 billion, PPP loans that the Fed bought from the banks account for $50 billion. The remainder are the Main Street Lending Program ($13 billion), Municipal Liquidity Facility ($10 billion), and TALF ($4 billion):
So, all those crisis specials have either already been unwound completely or are being unwound. What’s left are Treasury securities and MBS, the two biggies. And the Fed will likely reduce purchases starting in November.
And there’ll be collywobbles all round as the alcoholic markets perceive a drop in in available liquoridity.
Symptoms of mighty withdrawal.
Looking at the Fed balance sheet since 2008 makes you think system is busted and rates might stay near zero. I don’t think it’s going to take my h to bust inflation. Fed could go full stop on purchases tomorrow and it would stop excessive spending in a month. USA is consuming too much.
Rates can stay near zero as long as the currency doesn’t take a big dive and jeopardize reserve status. Then if high inflation is acceptable, the FRB and government will have to choose.
No guarantee coordinated QE won’t fail spectacularly either where the USD or another will bust and trigger a major crisis.
Ultimately, it’s psychological, not central bank omnipotence or wizardry. There isn’t anything actually new about QE. It’s only “printing”, not magic.
Well, the Fed has to come to the conclusion at some point that what they’re doing simply is not working.
it’s working for them. it’s just not working for america.
TT,
Couldn’t you have just said upset stomach?
Noooo… you have to go all Brit slang on me…
You made me look that one up :)
As good as bits and bobs…
Cheers !
The only thing keeping America from falling into a dystopian hell is it’s Reserve Currency status. But it will end badly. As wage and input prices ripple through a structurally broke American system the trade deficit will continue to climb and the US$ continue to decline!
Expect the trillions in $$$printing to continue until the country dissolves into a complete police state!
Why would police go to work if the thing they are paid with has no spending power?
Police states always ensure the police and military are well compensated even though the majority are living in a dystopian society! When the police state can’t compensate their armed tools adequately the state then spins out of gvt. control!
Bretton Woods was just another of the many international agreements America broke. It is well known that America is not “Agreement Capable” and many countries refuse to sign any agreements with America. The breaking of the Bretton Woods agreement is driving hundreds of millions deeper into poverty. Strange the Democratic progressives aren’t upset by this fact but want to further the poor’s pain by printing trillions more of fake fiat US$$.
Interesting and valid points you are making.
It’s because of this Yankee attitude of the big ones that the smaller honest entrepreneurs miss out on business with foreigners.
For a long time a large part of the world relied on the US for inventions, state of the art goods and protection and accepted that Yankee attitude as part of the deal. But as the US fails to deliver on those more and more over time, the former trade partners are seeking their needs in other countries and no longer have to deal with the ‘being superior’ attitude.
Don’t take me wrong. I have had conversations with and have bought nice car and musical equipment from honest hard working Americans and never regretted it. But sadly you people got stuck with a majority of the wrong representatives. Maybe there is no real choice. I live in The Netherlands and it’s no different over here. There is lot to choose from the pool of carrier politicians, but in the end it’s all the same incompetence.
Great post…
Put your money where your mouth is and leave NATO ( oh yeah, how much does your country spend?)
Defend yourself with your 30k army… wouldn’t last 30 mins…
First bullet you would be “ please America can you print some money to defend us so we don’t have to learn Russian”…
Be careful what you ask for…
Jeez…
You might want to go back and have another conversation with your car…
Not to mention the appellate committee at WTO
The 100s of millions of poor who are being driven deeper into poverty are non-Americans. With the US$ fueling rampant inflation in commodities around the globe the poor nations are suffering the most. American politicians and the “exceptional nation” of Americans don’t give a chit that their monetary policies are starving people around the globe but I just made the comment to expose the social-fraud of the Demo-progressives!
“ The 100s of millions of poor who are being driven deeper into poverty are non-Americans”
Being driven by non-Americans…
And, yeah, I don’t care…
Most were starving before and will be starving again… they are always starving…
If you feel that strongly, do something about it and let me know… I’ll send some nasty fiat your way…
BTW, the only thing you have exposed is your lack of capability of well thought out and pertinent thought…
+1000
Central bank swop slow down is telling. What time is it Mr Wolf? Shame you cant get a cheap plumber anymore to fix that broken tap of money flow. Creative accounting options will dry up soon. Emperor has no clothes. Time for a new horse?
Astrologers unsurprisingly predicting stock market noise 5 to 12 Nov. Lets see who has a game appetite and who makes the world a better place with their purse?
The only thing astrologers do is expose people like you to the rest of us…
Funny, I saw a different article than most responders here. I saw the Fed (as in ’08) faced a genuine big sudden crisis, and did big things that avoided the system otherwise spinning out of control at a bigger level. And then it unwound many of them. It bought a bunch of corporate bonds which was weird, but sold them back. Yes, there is plenty reason to be concerned, some of the big trend lines are scary, but I do see a coherent strategy, aims and time frame. We have situations in this democracy, deep problems that are messy. Other countries are not immune, and I think we are doing pretty well, in a messy situation, and being the world’s bellwether still, shouldering more than other countries. We are a wealthy economy, still. Lots of problems have origins in the social conditions, the governance structure of the USA, and the trends in wealth distribution. Many causes are external to the Fed. The too-easy call is to lump it all on the Fed. The incessant doom p*rn on some site comments can be amazing. It is hard to demonstrate the alternatives we would have without this, but try mass riots all across USA cities that didn’t happen in 2021.
i see comments like this all the time, and what you fail to realize is that the fed didn’t fix anything. it just transferred pain to other people and prolonged the inevitable. i don’t see why avoiding mass riots in 2021 is such a good thing if even worse riots occur in 2026.
As I stated before current QE equates to about a minus 2% Fed funds rate resulting in a lot of bad stuff. Who knows exactly how much of taper they can get done before economy locks up?
One thing has proven to be true, it’s very easy for Congress to vote yes on spending and know on tax increases leaving Fed to fill the gap with Zirp.
Good article! Bringing us up to date on the current positions of the Fed.
Where is the outrage on the Fed not lifting a finger to raise rates to halt this crippling inflation?
The Fed does have alleged oversight, and the best I can tell it is Sherrod Brown on the Senate Banking and Finance Committee. Right? Crickets.
And Legarde not lifting a finger with inflation over 4% there.
Who decided back in 2009, it seems, that the Fed would no longer fight inflation, but in fact promote inflation and let it run? What a policy change…..what a deviation from the mandates/agreements/instructions under which they are allowed to exist and operate!!!
We are about to see the damage and the self generation and geometric progression of inflation, IMO. Every union in the country is poised to go on strike, which will lead to more price increases passed along, then more inflation, them more strikes.
“Stable prices” is the only SANE posture of the Fed, and it has departed that posture…….gone rogue and off the rails. Who allows, who benefits, and who pays? I’ve got an idea….
Bank robbery leaps to mind.
What if the Fed and Treasury are doing all the things they can to keep the economy from collapsing? That is how I see it. I don’t like it, but the alternative is really, really bad.
Fear of falling as you climb farther up the tree and out on the branch?
Too high is …..”too high’
The Fed has FORCED misallocation of resources….
The drug user analogy is perfect…
We cant raise rates because we have too much debt….they say.
So, I guess we keep in place the fake low rates that subsidize more of the debt creation and more of the problem?
Its like the crack user saying…’all my teeth are gone, so why stop now?”
see my above comment. also, historicus is right. you don’t fix a problem by bailing everyone out. then the moral hazard just continues.
Pretty good scam. Export good paying jobs to beef up company profit margins. (Yes, all equity holders are silently complicit.), thereby increasing the speed of the educational hamster wheel, whilst siphoning more and more potential future earnings from the now disenfranchised Labor seeking an alternative path to gaining the American dream. Prop up asseet values through manipultation. Bring in unskilled, easily abused, illegal labor. Co-opt reporting via corporate buyouts of the once occassionally credible media. Placate the sheeple with opioids, weed, streaming dreck, and distract with purposefully inflammatory and divide-and-conquer sociopolitical crack. Crush the peasants, good sport, wot!