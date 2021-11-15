How Can an 11-Year Old Company Lose $844 Million on $661 Million in Revenues? WeWork Shows How, Having Lost $13.3 Billion on $10.6 Billion in Revenues in Less Than 4 years

It just doesn’t let up with this outfit.

Now that WeWork is publicly traded after its merger in October with the SPAC, BowX Acquisition Corp., the earnings emerge, and they’re as grisly as before.

At this rate of cash burn, it’s going to run out of cash soon unless it gets a whole lot more cash by selling a whole lot more shares to investors eager to watch the amusing spectacle of their cash getting burned, or watching the even more amusing spectacle of other people’s cash getting burned.

WeWork, in its first earnings report as publicly traded company, said today that revenues fell 18% year-over-year to $661 million, from the already beaten down levels of Q3 last year. Which generated a net loss of $844 million.

How can a mature 11-year-old company lose $844 million on $661 million in revenues? Don’t they have any adults over there?

WeWork would just be better off shutting down and giving away free money. Its investors don’t seem to mind. After 11 years of burning umpteen billion dollars in cash, it still doesn’t have any idea how to get to a functional business model that doesn’t just burn cash.

For the first three quarters of 2021, the company had a net loss of $3.8 billion on $1.85 billion in revenues. Let that sink in for a moment.

Over the nearly four years since 2018, per its S-1 filing, the company had $10.5 billion in revenues and $13.6 billion in losses. This idea that there is a business model somewhere hidden in there when net losses consistently exceed revenues after 11 years in business is just stunning:

WeWork Revenues Net Loss Billion $ 2018 1.82 1.93 2019 3.46 3.77 2020 3.42 3.83 Q1-Q3 2021 1.85 3.83 Total 10.55 13.36

WeWork is buying its revenues.

Expenses also fell year-over-year, but there were still a huge gigantic bunch of them.

Note that in the table below, even the “Location operating expenses” in Q3 ($752 million), first line item, already outran revenues ($661 million). These expenses do not include depreciation and amortization, or selling, general and administrative expenses, or interest expenses, or any of the other expenses. They’re essentially the expenses needed to run its office locations on a day-to-day basis, and they exceed the revenues from those locations. In other words, the company is buying its revenues.

To get $661 million in revenues in Q3, WeWork spent $1.5 billion in expenses, which is truly a sight to behold:

WeWork 2021 Expenses 2021 Q3 2021 YTD Million $ Location operating expenses 752 2,351 Pre-opening location expenses 40 117 Selling, general and administrative expenses 234 733 Restructuring and other related costs 16 482 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles & other assets 88 629 Depreciation and amortization 171 535 Net interest expense 111 86 Foreign currency loss 103 112 Other -7 -13 Total pre-tax expenses 1,508 5,034

WeWork said that at the end of Q3, it had an occupancy rate of 56% — meaning that 44% of its office spaces were vacant. 44%!

Upon the news, shares of WeWork [WE] rose 3.4% today to $9.51, as enough stock jockeys thought it would be fun to watch this cash burn, but shares remained below the SPAC price of $10 a share, and were down about 36% from the SPAC’s shares in April when the merger with WeWork was announced, and down about 30% from the October spike when the merger took place.

WeWork now has a market capitalization (shares outstanding times share price) of $6.4 billion, which is still inexplicably immense, given that the company has no functional business model, has spent 11 years burning huge amounts of cash, and continues to burn huge amounts of cash, and has operating expenses that outrun its revenues even today, after 11 years of being in business.

But this market cap is way down from WeWork’s peak “valuation,” obtained behind closed doors via SoftBank’s well-oiled startup investments shenanigans, of $47-billion in 2019 before it all blew up.

