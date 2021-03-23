WeWork at it Again: Loses $3.2 Billion, Plans to Go Public via SPAC

To be honest, the WTF SPAC bubble wouldn’t be complete without a WeWork listing that lets SoftBank get out.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
WeWork is at it again – or rather SoftBank, its primary investor and bail-outer. WeWork disclosed in documents shown to prospective investors that it had lost $3.2 billion in 2020, on top of the $3.5 billion it had lost in 2019, for a two-year loss of $6.7 billion, and this isn’t a net loss under GAAP, but based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The actual net loss under GAAP would be much higher.
The $3.2 billion loss in 2020 also excludes WeWork’s China business whose majority stake it had sold in September 2020.
The occupancy rate at its offices across the globe had plunged to 47% at the end of 2020, down from 72% during the Good Times at the beginning of 2020. And this happened despite WeWork’s walking out on landlords and abandoning office leases around the world, including in San Francisco and New York City.
To survive, WeWork cut its capital expenditures from $2.2 billion in 2019 to just $49 million in 2020, according to the documents, which the Financial Times has reviewed.
With this illustrious performance under its belt, WeWork is trying to raise $1 billion in new funding and engineer a public listing through a merger with a SPAC at a valuation including debt of $9 billion.
That $9 billion is still a huge amount of money for a company that loses huge amounts of money, but a big step down from its $47 billion “valuation” obtained in a round of funding from SoftBank in January 2019.
In the summer of that year, the super-ballyhooed IPO of WeWork collapsed into chaos, followed by massive rounds of layoffs and cost cuts, and SoftBank stepped in with a big package of rescue funding to keep the outfit out of bankruptcy.
A bankruptcy filing is the avenue competitor Knotel has chosen in February this year to deal with its fate. It didn’t have the endless billions to burn through that WeWork got.
And a bankruptcy filing is also what RGN-Group Holdings chose last year. The US subsidiary of IWG (“International Workplace Group,” previously known as Regus), the global coworking giant that predated WeWork by many years, operates the brands Regus, Spaces, HQ, and Signature by Regus.
And now WeWork needs new investors, namely retail investors, whose cash it can burn through. And this time it’s talking with a star-spangled SPAC, namely BowX Acquisition Corp, according to sources familiar with the matter and to the documents, cited by the Financial Times.
BowX raised $420 million in August 2020, and according to SPACInsider has $483 million in trust. A self-respecting SPAC must have a celebrity involved, and this one lists basketball star Shaquille O’Neal as an adviser. The SEC already warned retail investors about these star-spangled SPACs.
The SPAC, with its $483 million in trust, doesn’t have enough money to fund the $1 billion that WeWork is trying to raise, and so both parties are trying to rope in institutional investors to cough up the remainder.
There is no guarantee that a deal will be worked out, the people told the FT, and they said that WeWork has been in discussions with other parties as well.
WeWork’s business is to sign long-term office leases, redecorate the office spaces and make them cool, and then rent them out in smaller portions, or even just by the desk, by the month. In other words, it takes long-term big office leases and converts them into small portions short-term.
This business model is fraught with risk, and so WeWork set up separate legal entities (in the US, LLCs) for each lease; so if it abandons that lease, the damage will be limited to the separate legal entity, which makes abandoning the lease a relative breeze.
In 2020, it has already walked away from a number of these office leases, including in the San Francisco Bay area and in Manhattan, where it is the largest office tenant.
But WeWork isn’t pitching itself to investors with this humdrum high-risk high-loss business model. Instead, it pitches itself as a tech company – as it says in the documents seen by the FT, a “worldwide property technology platform” and an “asset light platform for managing and orchestrating flexible space.”
And it’s sticking to its old ways of handing out propaganda about its future miracle performance, despite its actual and dismal past performance.
In the documents, WeWork projects that its occupancy rate will miraculously double to 90% by the end of 2022, way above where it had been during the Good Times, and revenues would miraculously more than double by 2024 to $7 billion, and that instead of its $3.2 billion loss in 2020 and its $3.5 billion loss in 2019, it will miraculously generate $485 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in 2021. Miracles galore.
To be honest, the WTF SPAC bubble wouldn’t be complete without a WeWork listing that would let SoftBank get out. Through March 23, 288 SPACs have gone public and raised $94 billion with their IPOs, according to SPACInsider – $10 billion more than the total amount raised in 2020, which itself had been six times as large as the prior record in 2019:
WeWork + SPAC. Hilarious. All that WeWork stuff from 2 years ago is ancient history, nobody remembers or cares anymore.
Maybe the federal reserve should buy WeWork. The next stimulus could just be a letter saying “a subscription to WeWork has been purchased in your name.” Think of how great the occupancy rates would be on paper. Now that would be an efficient way to recycle money between the fed and government.
WeWork sells overpriced pizza by the slice, but people are cooking at home.
So far my only pension will be coming from the U.S. military… but if my pension plan were one of the “institutional investors” to buy into this nonsense I would be… Angry
You can be assured that your pension plan will go into this isht. Pension plans are obliged to invest into something, the plans managers don’t care much what the investment is as long as they get their fees, and the plan owners only find out a dead dud in their hands after all the parasites have had their bite.
I moved all my pension plans into a sipp ( I am in U.K.), and have avoided massive amounts in fees alone in the last 20 years. And my investment is faring well, and is definitely not with weworks and ubers and guggadongs of this world.
When your local teachers’ union pension comes up short (because of invts in things like WeWork and political bribes) your property taxes will be hiked to make up the shortfall.
Can we get in some block chain and non-fungible tokens into this thing?
“worldwide property technology platform”
This just show how the world regards the Americans as suckers, they will buy anything as long as you tell em they will make a profit, even the US regulators allow this nonsense for a cut.
Who the heck wants to work at a company that is losing billions of dollars a year and does office space in a wfh environment? Insane in the membrane. People will buy this SPAC listing though momentum trade is king.
Largely techies that value money above all else. Some of these software ‘engineers’ at WeWork are pulling in 400k/year just in salary.
SPACs blend in too easily with the timeless dream of con-artists … making lots of money off of other people who have too much money.
Be a shame if the synergy trade blows up. You have acres of empty office buildings to repurpose. Watching dotcoms with no earnings crash wasn’t so bad. Making the assumption that if WeWorks breaks the cost and availability of office space will rise. It all plays into the new inflation outlook. It’s transient until it isn’t.
SPACs are a testimony as to the fecklessness of the SEC.
I have been watching “billions” on Amazon prime. The difference between the insider trading of AXE trading and SPACs is that the SEC condemns the insider trading of AXE while permitting and encouraging it in the real world of SPACs
Broken, obsolete business model.
Just let suckers swallow it through a SPAC.
“This business model is fraught with risk, and so WeWork set up separate legal entities (in the US, LLCs) for each lease; so if it abandons that lease, the damage will be limited to the separate legal entity, which makes abandoning the lease a relative breeze.”
As someone who negotiates this type of document all of the time, I’m quite frankly floored that the building owners were willing to accept this structure without a parent guarantee.
Much as I dislkike the management, I would think with commercial real estate being given away, Wework should be able to negotiate some favorable deals for its properties.
Bodes well for the future stock price.
WeWork disclosed in documents shown to prospective investors that it had lost $3.2 billion in 2020, on top of the $3.5 billion it had lost in 2019, for a two-year loss of $6.7 billion,
That is some prospectus. Shut up and take my money!
I’m probably the only one commenting who has ever spent any time in a coworking space. Nearly four years, to be exact.
Any-hoo, if I could climb up on the highest mountaintop, I would urge everyone reading this NOT to invest a single penny in anything having to do with coworking? Why not? Two words:
1. Turnover
2. Vacancies
Let me explain. The first word, turnover, is something that coworking spaces have a lot of. It’s just part of the business.
The second word, vacancies, relates to what happens if the business does not stay on top of the turnover. The coworking space I was in took its eye off the ball, and uh-oh. Empty desks and offices as far as the eye could see.
During my final year in this space, I saw the vacancy rate go up, up, and UP. Believe me, it did not help the management sell the place when prospective tenants came in to take a look around. They saw the emptiness and went elsewhere.
So, people. Save your money. Invest it in anything but coworking!