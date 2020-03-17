After Blowing $4.5 Trillion on Share Buybacks, Airlines, Boeing, Many Other Culprits Want Taxpayer & Fed Bailouts of their Shareholders

Chapter 11 bankruptcy that wipes out shareholders is the correct solution for collapsing share-buyback queens. US airlines already know this from experience. It works.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
The Trump administration is putting together a rumored $850-billion stimulus package that will include taxpayer funded bailouts of Corporate America, according to leaks cited widely by the media. Trump in the press conference today singled out $50 billion in bailout funds for US airlines alone. A bailout of this type is designed to bail out shareholders and unsecured creditors. That’s all it is. The alternative would be a US chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure which would allow the company to operate, while it is being handed to the creditors, with shareholders getting wiped out.
So get this: The big four US airlines – Delta, United, American, and Southwest – whose stocks are now getting crushed because they may run out of cash in a few months, and who would be the primary recipients of that $50 billion bailout, well, they wasted, blew, and incinerated willfully and recklessly together $43.7 billion in cash on share buybacks since 2012 for the sole purpose of enriching the very shareholders that will now be bailed out by the taxpayer (buyback data via YCHARTS):
Share buybacks were considered a form of market manipulation and were illegal under SEC rules until 1982, when the SEC issued Rule 10b-18 which provided corporations a “safe harbor” to buy back their own shares under certain conditions. Once corporations figured out that no one cared about those conditions, and that no one was auditing anything, share buybacks exploded. And they’ve have been hyped endlessly by Wall Street.
The S&P 500 companies, including those that are now asking for huge bailouts from taxpayers and from the Fed, have blown, wasted and incinerated together $4.5 trillion with a T in cash to buy back their own shares just since 2012:
And those $4.5 trillion in cash that was wasted, blown, and incinerated on share buybacks since 2012 for the sole purpose of enriching shareholders are now sorely missing from corporate balance sheets, where these share buybacks were often funded with debt.
And the record amount of corporate debt – “record” by any measure – that has piled up since 2012 has become the Fed’s number one concern as trigger of the next financial crisis. So here we are.
In 2018, even the SEC got briefly nervous about the ravenous share buybacks and what they did to corporate financial and operational health. “On too many occasions, companies doing buybacks have failed to make the long-term investments in innovation or their workforce that our economy so badly needs,” SEC Commissioner Jackson pointed out. And he fretted whether the existing rules “can protect investors, workers, and communities from the torrent of corporate trading dominating today’s markets.”
Obviously, they couldn’t, as we now see.
Enriching shareholders is the number one goal no matter what the risks. These shareholders are also the very corporate executives and board members that make the buyback decisions. And when it hits the fan, there is always the taxpayer or the Fed to bail out those shareholders, the thinking goes. But this type of thinking is heinous.
Boeing is also on the bailout docket. It alone wasted, blew, and incinerated $43 billion in cash since 2012 to manipulate up its own shares until its liquidity crisis forced it to stop the practice last year, and its shares have since collapsed.
If Boeing’s current liquidity crisis causes the company to run out of funds to pay its creditors, it needs to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Under the supervision of the Court, the company would be restructured, with creditors getting the company, and with shareholders getting wiped out.
Boeing would continue to operate throughout, and afterwards emerge as a stronger company with less debt, and hopefully an entirely new executive suite and board that are hostile to share buybacks and won’t give in to the heinous clamoring by Wall Street for them.
No one could foresee the arrival of the coronavirus and what it would do to US industry. I get that. But there is always some crisis in the future, and companies need to prepare for them to have the resources to deal with them.
A company that systematically and recklessly hollows out its balance sheet by converting cash and capital into share buybacks, often with borrowed money, to “distribute value to shareholders” or “unlock shareholder value” or whatever Wall Street BS is being hyped, has set itself up for failure at the next crisis. And that’s fine. But shareholders should pay for it since they benefited from those share buybacks – and not taxpayers or workers with dollar-paychecks. Shareholders should know that they won’t be bailed out by the government or the Fed, but zeroed out in bankruptcy court.
The eventual costs of enriching shareholders recklessly in a way that used to be illegal must not be inflicted on taxpayers via a government bailout; or on everyone earning income in dollars via bailout from the Fed.
The solution has already been finely tuned in the US. Delta, United, and American have all already gone through chapter 11 bankruptcies. They work. The airlines continued to operate in a manner where passengers couldn’t tell the difference. Shareholders got wiped out. The airlines were essentially turned over to creditors, which then issued new shares to new shareholders, and the old shares became worthless. The new airlines emerged as stronger companies – until they started blowing it with their share buybacks.
Companies like Boeing, GE, any of the airlines, or any company that blew this now sorely needed cash on share buybacks must put the ultimate cost of those share buybacks on shareholders and unsecured creditors. Any bailouts, whether from the Fed or the government, should only be offered as Debtor in Possession (DIP) loans during a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing where shareholders get wiped out. In other words, companies that buy back their owns shares must be permanently disqualified for bailouts; though they may qualify for a DIP loans in bankruptcy court if shareholders get wiped out. Because those proposed taxpayer and Fed bailouts of these share-buyback queens are just heinous.
The eeriness of the whole situation may leave permanent marks on consumers and business-decision makers. Read… Lockdown in San Francisco, Silicon Valley & the East Bay: We’re to “Shelter in Place.” What it Means Now & Long Term
Saw this with Chris Martenson (who has done a phenomenal job covering covid-19)
Every share bought by the companies needs to be sold, before any consideration. Then only low cost loans should be given with strict guidelines on pay and compensation. These buybacks should be made illegal once again.
Here’s a radical thought. The airlines and Boeing should only be given interest free loans from the government that must be paid in their entirety before allowing any recipient to perform a future share buyback!
You’re nailing it on the head Wolf and one couldn’t agree more. Those people are utterly shameless.
That’s why they are being rescued for their genes.
And the shift to 401k retirement plans from pension plans insured that the little folks wouldn’t complain or even notice what was taking place…because it benefited them as well. But eventually those retirement funds end up in some CEO’s bank account while the US ends up in chapter 11.
Nearly every single pension plan, including public ones “backed” by the local taxpayers, are going bankrupt.
Better to have the assets in your name and under your control. Even if not as generous as the “promise” of the pension.
SNAFU all right. FUBAR too.
'That will no be bailed out' (end of second para) should be 'now be bailed out'
Meaning is clear of course but I suspect yr piece will be widely circulated.
Need to put a lawsuit onto the New York Stock Exchange for allowing such blatant thievery of tax payers.
Enforcement of fraud and GAAP laws.
Mark to market.
Reinstate Glass-Steagall.
5AM SWAT raids and banker perp walks.
Clawbacks and audits.
…. Many Other Culprits Want Taxpayer & Fed Bailouts of their Shareholders???
No. They want the money for February bonuses. Remember the banks in 08? They had to distribute bonuses to the criminals that caused the problem in order to keep the talent.
Let them file and send the thieves where they exist to jail. Who’s going to bail me out? No one did in 08 and no one is going to do it now. I have my own economy to consider which as far as I’m concerned is more important than corporations that have not been nearly as prudent as I’ve been in saving for events like this.
Yes I’m bitter. Give me one reason not to be after all this trickledown economic BS.
Trump Campaign for 2020: Bail out America Again!
“So get this: The big four US airlines – Delta, United, American, and Southwest – whose stocks are now getting crushed because they may run out of cash in a few months, ”
Southwest has billions in cash and very little debt.
Yeah, it has $4 billion cash and it has $4 billion in short-term and long-term debt; plus it has $6.8 billion in “Misc current liabilities (beyond payroll and not payables); and it has $1.6 billion in “other liabilities.” So that amounts to quite a few obligations.
All of the four airlines can blow through a couple of billion without toppling. And they’re in the process of doing that, and after a few months of this, that cash is gone.
Southwest has about $20 billion a quarter in expenses. A big part is fuel, and that’s going the drop, and some other expenses are going to drop too. But not nearly fast enough to deal with the collapse in revenues. And that’s why they’re asking for a $50 billion bailout.
– Put all the executives that approved those buybacks in prison for a number of years, throw a class action law suite against them and make them re-pay their ill-gotten gains in wealth.
Totally agree. Thx for writing this!
Problem is after candidate Trump called it a “big fat ugly bubble” President trump actively pumped the bubble and reckless behavior behind it. Now he’s leading the heist. On tv today I heard him say he plans to bailout Boeing (the company that not only jacked its balance sheet, but also its aircraft). Truth is the republicans are the bigger socialists, except they only believe in socialism for wall street and mega businesses; not Joe Sixpack. This is going to be the biggest transfer of of wealth to the rich in history!!!!
Where are we going to get the money for the bailouts? The Fed? Really?
Who will invest at near zero?
By statute, the US Treasury issues Federal Reserve Notes to the Federal Reserve Agent from the district making the request. In exchange, suitable collateral is offered from the Federal Reserve Agent, which had been Treasury debt in the past, but likely will expand to other securities.
These Federal Reserve Notes are ultimately used to buy US Treasury debt, regardless through what middleman they pass. Later, this same debt may be used as collateral to obtain more Federal Reserve Notes. Regardless of how perverse or silly this may seem, it is the foundation of our current monetary system.
That is how Federal Reserve Notes come into existence, and there is effectively no limit to them.
Reference 12 USC 411 and 412.
What do we have, 1.8T of currency in circulation. They already tried to do more than that for March in QE and repo without the other four-letter programs.
You are exactly right Mr. Richter. Corporations should be using capital wisely and investing for the future to improve their products and services. Capitalism was created to reward the businesses that could deliver the best products or services at the best competitive price to the consumer. The current business practices of over leveraged corporations only prove that they have NO real vision for their own future. If they have no vision for their own products and services then they deserve to be liquidated.
– I fear that both Democrats & Republicans will support this policy. Something similar happened in 2018 when the Trump administration doled out the taxcuts. Even the Democrats liked the taxcuts.
– But the real loser is and will be Joe Sixpack.
– I had a friend who thought that the US had become a banana-republic. For a while I thought he was nuts but when I read this kind of infuriating stuff then I more and more realize that he was right.
They better not get a dime of my taxpayer money.
Billionaires get tax cuts in good times then bailouts of the back of the middle class in bad times. In 2008 the bankers all got taxpayer bailouts to keep their inflated paychecks while the middle class got evicted. If those cronies in Washington do it again I’ll blow my top!
Enhance your calm, and save your anger. You’re going to need it. The crisis has yet to be exploited politically. Massive corporate bailouts and preliminary assaults on major social programs are just part of the program. The winners and losers have been selected. The courts are already stacked. You know what’s coming. You’ve been watching it happen in real time.
I announce the prologue, and retire; after me better players will come.
Post lux tenebras.
Leveraging of corporate balance sheets is merely part of the most extreme global financial bubble in our lives, perhaps even modern financial history, which has been forming for four decades facilitated by central bank accomodation. The current collapse was inevitable. COVID-19 was likely only a partial trigger the primary trigger being normalization attempts by the Fed. Stabilization of the pandemic will not lead to stabilization of financial market collapse.
With governments already wildly balance sheet insolvent and central banks up against the zero bound on rates we should anticipate four decades of monetary distortion now being wrung from the system through unprecedented debasement of currencies leading to severe price inflation as confidence in global fiat currencies inevitably collapses.
Tangible assets offer refuge, particularly liquid tangibles…namely precious metals.
The government has a model of how to handle this crisis … same as 2009 with AIG and GM … taxpayers fund these companies and become creditors/owners until the money is paid back or the government decides to sell their interest. Since the days of AIG, clawbacks are standard in executive contracts and these should be executed as a requirement for any government funding deal.
And thus the entire economy was backdoor bot by the Federal government. NO, NO, NO to bailouts of private companies. No to interest rate suppression, no to QE, no to Federal Reserve Bank existence. Don’t like the poison? HAVE SOME MORE POISON. This is insane.
When too big to fail, does fail…
The individual company that should be thriving is now brought down by being bought by incompetent companies looking for only bonuses and profits.
Yes, orderly bankruptcy is a key (necessary?) component to modern free markets.
After all the bailouts (called liquidity injections, QE, TARP, etc.), for every entity from the biggest mega-cap firms to the most humble consumer/household thinks it’s the right way to plan. (happening since the ’80’s in various forms).
It’s the cause of the distress: no capitalization/cash= bailouts needed.
I saw the former FEMA director pleading that people should have a 6 months emergency fund and insurance. I would say the same goes for businesses.
Thanks Wolf.
So… how to fix it?
1. Ban share-buybacks.
2. Set maximum-dividend thresholds.
3. Set minimum-savings thresholds.
For example, max 10% dividend, and min 30% of annual revenue stored as cash.
R2D2- no bans, maximums, or minimums required-IF bankruptcy is enforced.
People respond to incentives. (Note- see how the FDIC handles bad medium sized banks. They bankrupt them, back the depositors, keep the bank in business, sell to another bank, and kick out the management.)
If you ban things and set minimum, max, etc., they’ll find a way around it.
Bankrupt them.
Capitalism without bankruptcy is like Christianity without hell.
Failure is a virtue.
Pain has been outlawed.
Let’s not offend anyone,
Boeing executives probably feel they deserve
their 43 billion $ participation trophies.
Only a war could wake us from our slumber.
Well it seems pretty obvious, who the Trump administration cares most about. I wonder how long this bailout will last these companies, until they need more money? Maybe not even to the end of the year, I bet these same companies will be asking for more bailout money by the end of next year.
Maybe this a dumb question, but can the companies reissue the stock after a buyback to generate liquidity? Or do they always cancel the shares when they buyback and cannot reissue?
Sure, all companies can issue stock to raise capital. But this dilutes existing shareholders and when when the stock is already crashing and the airline is trying to raise money by issuing shares, the stock will likely plunge further.
If AAL for example wants to raise $2 billion, when its market cap is now $6 billion, it would dilute existing share holders by one-third. So share would plunge by a bunch.
Tesla is one of the exceptions — its shareholders generally don’t mind too much. But they got screwed at the last share sales, when Tesla raised over $2 billion this year at a price of $767. Now Tesla is at $430. Those people that bought those new shares are down 44%.
But if the government does bail out Delta, Warren Buffet wouldn’t look like an investment genius. He needs to suck on the government teat just like Elon.
Sorry I meant doesn’t bailout not does bailout
when there is no down-side to corporate greed and stupidity what do you expect the sociopaths to do? leave a dime on the table? no way. that would be for fools like, er, you and i.
over the past 20+ years, greed fueled by debt has been the ultimate get rich quick scheme. from corporations to mortgages, the more you borrow the richer you get. and the sky is the limit.
i can only pray that reality and sound economics will eventually triumph over stupidity and greed–backed by the corrupt politicians and fed.
so as you might guess i am delighted that the virus has changed the equation somewhat. . .a good kick to nuts isn’t always a bad thing.
Is it true that the main sellers of these shares subject to the borrowed money buybacks were the corporate executives who were paid partly with complimentary and/or cheap shares?
Corporate buybacks have been the ONLY NET buyers of stocks for years.
Would stock prices have gone to the irrational levels seen last month without buybacks. Obviously NOT
But buybacks are hardly the only evil in the economy.
Corporations have shipped millions of jobs overseas to squeeze more profit . This would not have happened without the overt approval of Congress and previous Presidents?
Why does the IRS allow companies to use non gaap accounting when it benefits them.
And finally the ultimate incarnate of evil. The FED .Flooding markets with money at rates below the rate of inflation. Below inflation interest rates penalize savers and encourage speculative activities. I can go on on but the underlying basis of my complaints is that the government and the FED is the cause of all evil and will destroy the country within 25 years
I’m pretty sure AA stockholders were not wiped out.
While the stock did get down to $.22/share, each share was swapped out for .744 shares in AAL.
AAL is currently at $15.58. If you bought at $0.22 you are still doing great!!!
Suzie Alcatrez- true that in this case the shareholders ended up with only about a 90% loss.
The stock currently is showing essentially the same price it had ~15+ years ago. Yes, if you picked the bottom and timed the prices, you did well. However the stockholders got hit very hard during the bankruptcy.
Yeah, they got something that turned out to be a relatively sweet deal. Delta’s old shares got cancelled and holders got nothing, which is the typical procedure.
The bailout is underway regardless of what you and I think. The richer a company or a person is the bigger their share of the bailout will be.
Here’s an idea. Have the IRS conduct an audit of the federal tax returns of all fortune 500 executives who reported AGIs in excess of $1,000,000 during any of the last three years. Then impose a retroactive 10% surtax on all gross capital gains derived from sales of shares of the individual’s employer during those years. Wall Street lawyers and friends on K Street will probably find a way out for these worthies but at least it will deliver a message about the risks of profiting from a form of dishonest self dealing that was illegal in the past and should be again. After all, its just one more form of strip and burn which is now common practice on Wall Street.
Workers of the world unite
BA directors became stock operators without the experience to quit the trade. They ran the scam until it failed.
Canada’s huge gold company “Barrick Gold” played some sort of derivative game in gold.
Made huge and then when the trade went the other way the board could not close the game.
Until they lost–big time.
Both companies were good in their basic businesses.
So the Fed is getting deeper into the Trash for Cash trap. I believe this time they won’t be able to get out any alphabet soup program they start. The borrower is likely to stay insolvent.
Mr. Wolf,
A great and vital article. However please spell check/review this document for minor corrections(e.g. end of 2nd paragraph). I’d like to share a link to this document with everyone I know, and such tiny details may tarnish your otherwise sterling reputation among those will read your material for the first time.
This is a political hot potato, one that should righteously expose the insanity /corruption on Wall St. when it comes to privatized profits and socialized losses.
All federal bailouts must be conditional.
Restrictions on share buy backs.
Restrictions on officer compensations
Restrictions on partners pulling money out (bonuses, etc ala Goldman Sachs)
This was missing in 2008….and far be it from the likes of those who now occupy the high positions in Washington to impose such on their former friends, partners, and coworkers.
The Fed actions these past few days points out the irresponsible stimulations they have been involved in for the past 8 years.
Pedal to the metal……QEs, massive REPO accommodations, cutting rates below inflation to prompt, push the markets higher.
What they now are engaged in is more in line with their intended purpose, but it punctuates the reckless unnecessary actions they have needlessly been engaged in for the past 8 years.
Central Bankers act as if Royalty, dictating and plotting, unelected and impervious to the ill effects of the policies they shove on us…..for they have inflation protected pensions awaiting them….but what of us?
1) Warren 100B buyback : B buy A for family and friends.
2) Tesla is cigar butt.
3) On the way up another billion/ day have a diminishing value for a man like Warren.
4) On the way down, especially after such a sudden plunge, addition increment a billion loss/day is very scary and painful. Why do people age 90 have to suffer volatile changes like that.
5) AAPL is down from 327 to 238, or 27%.
6) BAC is down from 35 to 20, or 43%.
7) WFC is down from 54 to 26, or 52%.
8) If the DOW will look like Tesla, Warren will not waste gun powder to buy at low values. At 90 he will not take a risk of becoming a cigar butt.
Here is the thing, would anyone consider shorting these guys at the moment? I doubt it.
These bozos are going to come to Congress and their favorite senators and all say the same thing. If we go under, this is how much jobs we’ll lose, and how much of the suppliers get hurt.
In Boeing’s case, if it goes through bankruptcy, it’ll be death for so many of their suppliers. Now, it wouldn’t be bad to claw back all of the money from HS, JM, DM, and the board, and then send them to the poorhouse as a lesson to other guys who would be so fiscally imprudent…. but then you may as well talk about desecrating the grave of Jack Welch.
But it’s going to be obvious that these companies are going to get bailed out. But enough about responsibility and all that, let’s buy some put options. :)