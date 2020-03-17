Welcome to Dystopia: My Life Under Lockdown in Spain

Most importantly, we have our health (touch wood) and each other.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
The whole of Spain, like the whole of Italy, and the whole of France, is closed for business (and just about everything else) as the government tries to bring Covid-19 under some semblance of control and keep the virus from overwhelming the healthcare system. The number of cases of the virus in Spain has reached 11,000, having shot up by over 2,000 in the past 24-hour phase (though these figures reportedly have a three or four-day lag). There has been a total of 491 fatalities.
We are now on day 3 of the lockdown and for the next eleven days (and probably some time after that), almost every type of commercial and public venue, including bars and restaurants, schools and universities, has been forced to shut and millions of people — myself and my family included — are being forced to live in curfew-like conditions that were barely imaginable just a month ago.
Freedom of movement has been put on hold, as have a host of other basic so-called “freedoms”, such as the freedom to gather. Unless you’re a police officer or municipal worker, you can only be outside if you are on your own. And even if you’re on your own, if you are found on the street without good reason, you can be fined. If you are a repeat offender, you could even face a jail sentence. In the eyes of the law, there are only nine justifiable reasons for venturing out:
- To travel to or from work, assuming, of course, that your workplace is still open. Most of the businesses that are still open are those that do not have to deal with the public. Factories and offices are still allowed to stay open as long as they have certain health and safety regulations in place.
- To take out the rubbish.
- To buy food and other essential goods from the local supermarket or grocery store. Tobacconists, newspaper kiosks and electronic stores are also allowed to open.
- To buy medical supplies from the local pharmacy.
- To go to the local health center or hospital, but only in the case of emergency or serious chronic conditions.
- To visit relatives in need.
- To take the dog out for a walk.
- To go to the bank. Most bank branches are still open though a lot of back-office staff are now working from home.
- To get your hair cut.
No, seriously. Among the reasons accepted for being on the streets of Spain without receiving a three- or four-figure fine from one of the many patrolling police officers is going to a hairdresser. Apparently, this is to “help” people with mobility disabilities and the elderly.
As for the hairdressers themselves, most are understandably petrified of catching the virus from one of their customers and would much prefer to be at home with their families. Industry groups have even lobbied the government to reverse the ruling.
Most salaries workers are already safely ensconced at home where they’re supposed to be working remotely, though how many of them actually have meaningful work to do, apart from just answering the occasional email, is anyone’s guess. After all, many of the companies they work for have completely stopped producing products or providing services for at least the next two weeks and quite possibly longer.
For the time being, these workers will continually to receive their monthly salary, but that may not last long. The government has already made it easier for businesses to temporarily lay off workers, who are then able to claim unemployment benefits. This is preferable to losing their jobs for good.
For many companies, especially the small ones that form the backbone of the economy, accounting for around 70% of all jobs and over 50% of GDP, a whole month (or more) of closure, with revenues running dry, unpaid invoices piling up and costs continuing to rise, could be fatal. Such is the case for the small handmade jewelry store my wife, a jewelry designer, works for in the Born neighborhood of Barcelona.
For most self-employed and gig economy workers, the pain has been more or less instantaneous. As a freelance writer, translator and teacher, I speak from direct experience. Even before this crisis hit, things were not easy. One of my biggest clients of the last ten years — a prominent Spanish business school, for whose research magazine I ghostwrite and translate articles — suddenly stopped sending me work three months ago, due to internal issues. This has had a major impact on my earnings and cash flow.
I have tried to make up for that by finding new customers for the English finance courses I run but right now, with the virus spreading, markets collapsing, economies plunging into recession and my target market, management funds, struggling with redemptions, no one — and I mean no one — is interested in spending more money on training for employees whose future at the company is no longer certain.
One of my long-term customers, a Barcelona-based asset management fund, has already suspended classes until further notice. Others are, for now, prepared to continue doing the classes remotely. As for the business school, I received news on Thursday that it had cancelled all programs and events for the next two months and that all employees are to work from home til further notice. For at least the next two months there would be no further commissions of any work for freelancers like me.
The business school is extremely well connected, well informed and well funded. The fact that it felt it necessary to cancel virtually all of its money-generating activities for the next two months suggests that this lock down is likely to extend well beyond the initial two-week period established by Spain’s government. But how many businesses can survive that long?
To give SME’s a little extra breathing room, Spain’s government, like Italy’s before it, has launched tax-relief measures that will allow businesses with sales below €6 million to delay paying up to €30,000 worth of taxes by up to six months. The government is also considering exempting the self-employed from paying the monthly social security contributions (minimum amount: €290) for the duration of the crisis.
As in Italy, debt repayments may also end up being postponed for businesses, but only if the state serves as ultimate guarantor for those debts, said the Bank of Spain. Otherwise, banks will not lend money or extend maturities to any companies (apart from the biggest debtors, of course). If that happens, the central bank warned, a credit crunch or crisis could ensue as delinquencies skyrocket and financial stability crumbles.
In other words, the banks are unable or unwilling (or both) to lend a helping hand in this crisis unless the government underwrites the debt, as it has been underwriting so much banking debt since the last crisis. The problem is that the government itself is not exactly rolling in money. Its public debt to GDP ratio, while not nearly as bad as Italy’s (135%), is still high, at 95.5%.
But that hasn’t stopped it from unveiling plans to mobilize a whopping €200 billion — the equivalent of around 20% of GDP — to address the virus crisis.
If the plan is signed off by the European Commission, much of that money will be used to save perfectly viable companies from a wholly unavoidable external crisis. But no doubt some of it will also be used to bail out hordes of heavily indebted zombie companies that should have hit the wall yonks ago, and would have done if it weren’t for the ECB’s monetary largesse.
Pressure is also mounting on the government to suspend mortgage payments, rents and utility bills for the next month, as has already happened in France. To prevent the virus crisis from “triggering a new housing crisis”, the government needs to implement broad social and economic measures, said a joint statement by the country’s two largest tenants unions, whose membership has soared in recent days
Even before this crisis hit, many tenants in cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga were already struggling to pay their astronomical rents. Even if landlords demand full payment this month, in many cases they won’t get it. Then, what will they do? Throw out the tenants, knowing full well that the same thing is happening in buildings across the city? Who will they rent out the newly vacated apartments to? Tourists? Ha!
Finally, this crisis can also hit in another more subtle way, as my Mexican mother-in-law has learned. And that is through currency depreciation. A month and a half ago, she sold her apartment in Mexico City with a view to using the money to live in a rented apartment in Barcelona, where her only daughter lives. But since she had no bank account in Spain she could not transfer the funds (in pesos) straight away and had to wait until she got here. By the time she arrived the already weak peso had lost roughly 20% of its value against the euro.
Now, my mother-in-law is on lock down in her daughter and son-in-law's apartment. In euro-terms, she's 20% poorer than she was a month ago. For the moment, the three of us are living in relative harmony. We do not want for anything, apart from job security and the occasional evening stroll together. We have enough food (having stocked up in the preceding weeks), some toilet paper (but not too much), lots of books to read (and reread), films to watch (and re-watch), card games to learn, friends to speak to, the Mediterranean sun shining on the balcony and through the windows, and even the sound of birdsong, a weird but welcome element of our new reality. Most importantly, we have our health (touch wood) and each other.
De-Valuation of Currency – Get Ready – Grab Your ankles….3…2….1
What????
You need velocity for currency to get devaluated. Renters like myself have been killing velocity for a while now. And we aren’t going to stop killing velocity once we finally buy a home which price isn’t artificially inflated (say a REO).
This report is wonderful IMO, if for no other reason than to confirm that the oligarchy in Spain is continuing to do their best there overtly, as opposed to the oligarchy in USA that continues to do their best to screw we the people, and maintain their hegemony, covertly, to contain and demean the working folks of Spain and USA as they have done so far so successfully in the last few decades in both areas
Right now the best thing our oligarch owners should do IMO is to ”forgive” all housing payments, for the duration of this crisis, if for no other reason than to confirm they are ”on board and trying to help.” After that, the 1$K gift is a good start, but only that…
As others on this site, if not on this thread have said,,, time and enough to at least try to get back to basics, without any of the esoterica of recent times in the so called, “Financial Economy.”
Lower the rent?
It’s a business calculation. 80% of something is better than 0% of nothing.
Unless, of course, there is free government bailout cheap/easy money to be had…
“Even if landlords demand full payment this month, in many cases they won’t get it. Then, what will they do?”
Australia is in chaos .. unfortunately .. all due to media hype & scaremongering.
Food supply .. the day to day shopping is totally out of control .. even today the main supermarkets have not managed to install a system of normal shopping only .. panic buying is the norm .. with main stream media beating up the frenzied fears of pending doom.
It looks like Prime Minister Scott Morrison does not have the leadership skills to maintain order & sanity in our beloved nation when push comes to shove.
He will be Liberal Party Prime Minister No3: .. after Tony Abbott & Malcolm Turnbull to be asked to stand down & not a moment too soon for my liking.
The elderly & disabled have been allocated 1 hour shopping from 7.00AM – 8.00AM every morning .. only that it is dark & freezing cold in Victoria at that time & of course many persons with disabilities cannot go shopping in the first place .. I am almost blind & suffer a serious heart condition & am house bound .. online shopping kept me in provisions & now that service does not exist ..
WHY NOT ??
The supplies are trucked in every day as usual ..
Shopping hours have been cut by 4 hours so that the stores can restock the shelves .. why ?? .. they have from 12.00Am to 6.00AM to restock the shelves.
Isn’t it now the case .. as a result of mismanagement .. that Australia’s supermarkets & stores are now in financial danger of bankruptcy as a result ??
Our nation is falling to pieces .. due to a total lack of leadership across the board.
Way to go Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Total BS post.
Australia is doing fine compared to other countries.
Melbourne was 19C (68 F) this morning with some sun and clouds.
Supermarkets are pulling in huge amounts of money from the panic buying which has been caused by the idiot ‘herd’ mentality.
Metcash which runs the IGA brand of supermarkets was the biggest gainer on the ASX yesterday up by 26%. Woolworths was up by 9%. Bankrupt? They are rolling in the money.
The elderly were allocated an extra hour of shopping ahead of others and can go shopping at any time of the day as usual.
The ONLY problem in Australia is that idiots are throwing out common sense such as that dummy in Tasmania that tested positive for the virus and then went shopping on the way home.
\\\
In times of old, people believed that wood could harbor spirits, as it was once a living being. Hence by knocking, one would scare them, they would flee and not be able to do harm. We do it too. Be healthy and stay safe.
\\\
The deathwatch beetle knocks from inside the wood.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/deathwatch_beetle
Actually, the real reason is because most sailors didn’t know how to swim, so being near any piece of wood that was not bolted to the ship would most likely save their life in case the ship sunk. In fact the “Knock wood” thing was made popular by sailors that were really into those kinds of
superstitions. But most of those believed by sailors had at least some grounding in reality.
I hope they don’t think they are going to keep me locked up? Europeans are rather compliant. I am not sure all the communities here in America are complying. From what I have scene on the news, people are enjoying their St. Paddy’s day festivities. I don’t drink, but I am glad they are out enjoying themselves. We are going to be just fine and I know for a fact that I will not get the corona virus and I will be just fine! I am not buying into their fear porn.
Lockdowns are happening, and many Americans are hiding in their closets in fear of the boogey man corona virus.
Stephen and Keith, what ignorant comments you two make! I hope you are lucky enough to stay as healthy as you think you will.
Wow – you guys are just amazing.
I hope no one takes you guys seriously.
Whistling past the graveyard mate.
You may not get sick, but when this collapses you will starve.
No, I don’t think they are going to do that in USA.
As an old timer who listened very carefully in my youth to the old guys in my ”hood” some of whom vets of the war between the states, but mostly vets of both the World Wars, 1 and 2, and Korea;,,,
in USA, so far, it has been and I hope will be the efforts of all of We the People in each and every case of We being challenged, and that again IMHO, is exactly what has made USA, according to some, ”The Shining Light” of the current world.
Another old Vet here agrees wholeheartedly.
I’m sure the elite would love to freeze mortgages to keep the housing bubble inflated where it’s at. Let’s keep a whole generation priced out of homes shall we?
What????? Number II
> Let’s keep a whole generation priced out of homes shall we?
Exactly. Until I don’t get an almost free REO to live in and stop wasting $ on rent, I’m not spending a cent on the US economy aside from food.
‘Officer, you find me, a Poet, here in the street because I wished to look at the stars, and dream of being far, far -very very far – away…..’
Sorry to hear about your difficulties, esteemed Don Q as was.
Lock-down is one thing, but with the mother-in-law…..
About a month ago, I warned my cousin that he might like to get stocked up with supplies for the family swimming pool business in Catalonia, as there might be supply-chain problems.
They still have business, but already supplies are interrupted, so they pretty much have to shut up shop and probably won’t be building any pools this summer.
At a higher level, all that emergency finding is going to end up in some interesting pockets.
Best of luck to you!
Xabier (formerly known as ‘Albizu’).
Thanks Xabier (FKA Albizu). It’s great to hear from you.
Tbh, my mother-in-law is not your typical mother-in-law. Despite her age (which I am forbidden to divulge, on pain of death), she’s modern, open-minded, free-spirited, pretty easy going (most of the time) and keeps to herself (again, most of the time). No doubt, there’s going to be a few dramas along the way but most of them will be between the two ladies. I’ll be trying to keep the peace.
Keep safe!
Nick
That is how it worked out for me too when my mother-in-law had a two year stay. My mother-in-law got along swell with me but her daughter was another story.
Close, but still not enough IMHO:::
IF Spain, et al, really and truly want to ”stop this virus in its tracks” WE the People will have to do a ”total” lock down for at least two wks, indicating this virus has the, up to now ((( 37days ))) so far unique ability to transmit from carrier humans for up to many many more days than any previous virus, including common flu and cold, without those carriers showing any symptoms to any tests, so far. Repeat, ANY,,,
I, as one of the elders, who has been gainfully employed as an analyst for the last several decades,, , though not yet ”elderly ” as per my 94 this year dad in law, a hero of WW2 AND Korea, who rely on what today is called, ”herd immunity” because I have none, would really be willing to help analyse and make suggestions, and do so here volunteer to do so, from home for now,,, if any such challenges come in front of me, as I can only suggest to this wonderful site, full of obviously well informed and well connected people.
Wolf, IMHO, especially because of your clear skills as moderator, this is the time to do your best to set up and moderate a site devoted to doing our best as a species to: 1. Expand the consciousness of all sentient species, but, in this case, clearly trying our best to help expand that consciousness of all humans first, but only because we appear to be doing the most long term damage.
2. After that, continuing your very open forum, continue to ask all your very wonderful commenters here, including, esp today, Unamuser, so far the ultimate contraian, etc… to do their best to continue to do their best, in comments, as well as at some point in time not yet clear, manually and now digitally increasing the ”eyes on” analyses that will lead us as a species forward.
And, at this point, having spent the last two or three decades doing my best after thorough teaching from local Great Spirit representatives in SF and SC area, I can only hope and pray that our species can overcome all of the divisive strategies and do what needs to be done to help Gaia thrive and prosper before she does us under and tries again with some other species.
If you are with me in my hopes, please pass this along to all the very good folks on this site; otherwise, as always when i am catching up with my wine futures, delete, and become one more puppet of the oligarchy..
WARNING: not DELEting may make you subject to same as RossPerot!
Long time reader of Wolfstreet here, but this is my first reply ever. So there’s a first for everything :-). I live in Belgium and a lockdown just like in Spain was just announced, like one hour ago. It will start tomorrow at noon and last till the 5th of April.
Kurt,
Good luck to you all. We used to live in Brussels (Ixelles, facing the ponds). Loved it. This type of lockdown is now spreading around the world. I just hope it doesn’t last too long.
This is just martial law/police state through the back door. Spain´s tourist industry this year is absolutely finished. The effects of this could be absolutely terrifying. It feels like Spain is boardering on economic collapse, in the name of a few OAP´s that are dying in OAP holmes.
Here in Portland we have had a large influx of millennials over the past 6 or 7 years. Most of them did not move here for high paid jobs in the tech sector (like the bay area) but because it was the cool place to be. As a result most of them work in service industry jobs or things like graphic design, or digital marketing. They live stuffed in to the overpriced new apartment complexes that line the “happening ” streets. Many of them pay in excess of 50% of their pay in rent and have little or no savings. With the service and gig economy now collapsing due to covid-19 a great portion of these new arrivals find themselves unemployed. Unless they receive nearly free rent for the next few months ( not likely) they will have no choice but to pack up their cars and head back to live with their parents in the states they came from. So I expect a large exodus from places like Portland back to the flyover states, except it will probably be in Subaru’s with luggage tied to the roof and not U-haul trucks as there will be no funds left for such luxuries.
It sounds like a copy of Denver people! Households in Colorado are in debt till their eyeballs, mostly due to mortgages due to completely overpriced homes that also tend to be old and need a ton of maintenance.
All the best to you and family Nick.
Funny how the sound of birds singing can mean so much given the circumstances, eh?
My moments of zen are when a bald eagle is soaring above me while bicycling along the river or lakes. Two were circling above the Minnesota River as I rode my new motorbike home from the dealership this afternoon.
Minnesota & the Twin Cities are closing down, but not going on lockdown … yet.
Be safe and be smart people.
Thanks, Dan. You too!
Ezy P!
Just wrote a long reply but page refreshed For some reason and I lost it!
Peace and love to you and the Mrs (and her mum!)
Stu x
Thanks, Stu. Love to you and yours, too.
Just goes to show what a “house of cards” the global economy really is…
1) That’s it : the depression must be here : 4% are bullish.
On March 2009, 3%.
2) SPX closed above the monthly cloud, but the month isn’t over yet.
3) If investors will start to believe that the peak is near, few weeks, or months from now, they will invest in the stock market to get everything on sale, with great dividends.
4) They will get out of gold and bonds and carefully will buy stocks.
5) That will be a major change of character.
6) Nobody know when rd #2 will start, if ever…
7) In 1776 Philadelphia was hit every summer months by yellow fever.
8) The rich got out of town.
9) The poor stayed and died.
10) When retail stores are closed, landlords should rollback rent.
Best of luck Nick, and to all who read this blog
On the bright side, hopefully it’s a good thing the DC bubble-ettes and bubble-dudes suddenly seem to get that fiscal stimulus is necessary on the economic front.
Personally, I make that $1,000 check $5,000 if that’s all they can think of, yet better would be a much better social safety net from top to bottom…which they are not capable of thinking of, unfortunately.
With the Fed pressing the gas peddle down as hard as it can on QE and such, It’s hard to see how assets can’t explode higher at some point.
Unless those tools in it’s toolbox just stop working.
Trying to get wiser on the virus and its lethality (=not mortality) only to find there is little or no reliable info available. Reason for my curiosity is the fact that over here in Holland as of today 43 people have died, registered infected.
Closer look teaches that all of them were either hart-, lung-, cancer-, diabetes patients prior to be infected and/or 80yrs+ .
What exactly do we now about the danger of Corona that justifies the present draconian measures?
I sympathize with your question if only because I work for a healthcare company and was trying to internet similar questions because it’s affecting my work and was wondering how long that might continue. The raw numbers on infected vs death are not unusually scary IMO but maybe containment has blunt that and also with our Third World US healthcare system unable to do much testing that too be make figured look better than they really are. Yet the economic response is clearly going to damage the economy. I need to look again tomorrow for more information.
@Nick, Are rents in Madrid really astronomical? I was under the impression that it was one of the few remaining affordable capitals in Europe, at least for buyers.
It used to be until the the start of the housing boom started that ended in 2008. After that there were a few years of stability and then an even great increase in rents than during that boom. Somewhere around 70-80% of Spaniards own their own home so the rental sector is relatively small. Rents are now astronomical in part due to airbnb, which has a disproportionately large influence because Spain has a very large tourism industry.
Nick,
Your attitude is inspiring. Thank you for sharing it and may your good fortune return. Best of luck from the Sayward Valley. Obviously, stay safe and in good health.
Paul S