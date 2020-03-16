Lockdown in San Francisco, Silicon Valley & the East Bay: We’re to “Shelter in Place.” What it Means Now & Long Term

The eeriness of the whole situation may leave permanent marks on consumers and business-decision makers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
OK, this is it. The big moment. We the 6.7 million people in six San Francisco Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place,” with “the only exception being for essential needs,” starting Tuesday just after midnight through April 7, “or until it is extended,” the directive by the San Francisco Office of the Mayor said. The counties are San Francisco, Santa Clara (southern part of Silicon Valley), San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Marin (north of the Golden Gate Bridge), Contra Costa and Alameda (both East Bay).
All travel from place A to B is prohibited “except to perform Essential Activities, operate Essential Businesses, or to maintain Essential Government Functions.” Among the prohibited forms of travel are walking, biking, driving, or using public transit.
All businesses have to shut down – except a very very long list of “Essential Businesses” which are allowed to remain open.
I get that the directive – we’ll look at it in a moment – is not an effort to shut down the economy, far from it, but an effort at thinning out the crowds so that there are fewer people on the street and in offices and shops that come into contact with each other, and that these people are further away from each other. This will slow the transmission rate. That’s the goal, so that not everyone shows up at the hospital at the same time.
What has happened before the lockdown is eerie enough.
And it impacts your mood and your thinking. For two weeks now, traffic has thinned out, most of the tourists are gone, and the whole City of San Francisco has quieted down. Tonight, as I’m writing this, it feels like the first few nights after 9-11 when we were living in Manhattan. Everything has changed. The quiet is eerie and disconcerting.
The only exception to the quiet were the grocery stores, where a tsunami of shoppers has emptied out the shelves.
The first time you walk into an American grocery store, normally loaded up with merchandise, and you see empty shelves, something happens to your mind – and one of the things that happens is that you too become a panic-buyer once you see something that you can actually buy.
Empty shelves in a grocery store leave a lasting impact. People won’t forget that for a long time. There is a traumatizing aspect to it. We’re used to excess supply and gluts – and the resulting discounts and sales and 50% off signs – and not scarcity. And when this switches from glut to scarcity, it hits you between the eyes.
But grocery stores will remain open, and businesses in the supply chain will continue to operate, and transportation enterprises too – they’re all exempted as are many others. So there won’t be shortages once people stop panic-buying, and the supply chains can catch up.
So now we will get the lockdown as of midnight. “This measure is necessary to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community,” the directive said.
“Essential Businesses” are excluded.
They include: Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, restaurant kitchens but only for takeout and delivery, pharmacies, gas stations, vehicle parts and service operations, healthcare operations, work on essential infrastructure, housing construction, transportation (that’s the Uber driver), utilities, banks, garbage collection, hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, educational institutions but only for “distance learning,” laundromats, dry cleaners, delivery businesses, childcare facilities that allow “Essential Employees” to go to work, and businesses that perform work that allows “Essential Businesses” to operate, such as payroll services or security services.
“Essential Activities” are excluded.
OK, we can go out to walk our dog or to take a walk or jog for exercise, but if we do, we have to maintain at least six feet of “social distancing” to anyone else. We can also go out and buy groceries, if anything is on the shelf, and supplies. And we can go to the doctor or an ATM, and care for a family member living in another household; and we can care for “elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.”
People who work for an Essential Business or Essential Government Function can go to work. And since there are a lot of essential businesses – including all the grocery stores and supply chain and transportation businesses – and essential government functions, there will still be plenty of people going to work. But there will be a lot fewer of them.
“Essential Government Functions” are excluded.
These government functions that are to remain open include “all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public.” That includes mass transit, police, fire, and healthcare services.
What about the homeless?
The many homeless people in the Bay Area are not required to “shelter in place,” which is more or less obvious since they don’t really have a place to shelter in. But they are “encouraged to seek shelter.” So bunk beds three feet from each other? Maybe it’s healthier to sleep out on the street in your own corner or in your car.
No public or private gatherings.
“All public and private gatherings of any number of people” outside the home are prohibited, with some exceptions, such as the essential businesses and government functions. That’s the end of baby showers, birthday parties, weddings, sports events, political rallies and fund-raisers during election season, business meetings, and conferences – but most of this stuff had already been cancelled before the lockdown.
What does it mean?
We went jogging tonight along the shore, through Fort Mason, along the Marina Green, and out to Crissy Fields. It seems everyone had the same idea, which is to get out of the house and enjoy the setting sun and the Bay. I don’t think I have ever seen this many people out on a weekday. It was not always easy to maintain at least six feet “social distancing.” But everyone seemed glum. The exuberance was gone.
My wife, who works for a refrigerated-food company, which is in the supply chain business and therefore an Essential Business, will continue to go to the office. The commute has been a breeze for a couple of weeks already, getting easier by the day, but now she’ll have the normally congested streets and highways essentially to herself. Many people are in the same boat. The supply chains are being maintained – unlike in parts of China, where they collapsed.
My WOLF STREET media mogul empire is not on the list of “Essential Businesses.” But it doesn’t need to shut down. Its vast headquarters campus is located in what used to be the master bedroom of our home, and it will continue to operate as before, while I’m sheltering in place.
Many people who used to work in an office now work from home. This includes many tech workers. They have already been working from home for days. Teleconferencing is now a big thing. Skype works too. Even the phone does. Other people have always worked from home. So lots of people keep working.
But people working for retailers or restaurants, cafes, or bars, or yoga studios or beauty salons or myriad other businesses, they’re not working. Many of them at the lower levels are out of a job. Others are out of commissions or tips. Musicians are out of gigs. While taxi and rideshare drivers can work, there isn’t a lot of business.
If this were just a short disruption of several days, it might be manageable for many people. But April 7 is three weeks away, and that’s a long time, and it could be extended. For many people, this will turn into a financial fiasco. Landlords and mortgage lenders are going to have to be flexible for their own sake. Now is not the time to try to find a new tenant or run a foreclosure auction – because there is no housing market at the moment, period. It’s shut down.
Then there is the psychological aspect of it. People are resilient, and tough, and they’ll get through this somehow, and business owners and managers are resourceful and will try to survive this. But the psychological impact will likely be permanent. For many consumers and business-decision makers, this will draw a line through their lives, with a “before” on one side, and the “after” on the other side. And these consumers and business-decision makers – and the companies they lead or own – will not be the same afterwards, which may impact all kinds of things in unforeseen ways.
S&P 500 Plunged Most Since 1987, Gave Up in 18 Days the 42% Gains of Past 3 Years. Boeing Shares Collapsed
It is not the drop that worries me! It is the sudden stop that worries me!
Really difficult times also present many possibilities for personal and social growth! The C19 Pandemic and the many economic difficulties which we may also soon face CAN spur the development of new and yes,improved ways of perceiving and constructing a better place for all of us.
I could not figure out how the current administration could navigate coming into power at year 8 of economic expansion with there never being one 12 years long. They surprised me by running a trillion dollar deficit at the tail end of an economic expansion which used to be a no no.
In my mind it’s going to mean a huge blow out in deficit to 2 or 3 trillion as I guess you really do need to spend in recession and tax revenues will dry up. We probably will come out of it with real per capita income way down. The 2020’s was going to be the decade we could no longer can kick because of demographics and it probably just punched us in the face.
Did the trillion dollar deficits (not adjusted for inflation) of a decade ago suprise you too?
Or was not a no-no?
2012 – $1.1 trillion budget deficit
2011 – $1.3 trillion budget deficit
2010 – $1.3 trillion budget deficit
2009 – $1.4 trillion budget deficit
As Hemingway wrote “how did you go broke, gradually and then suddenly” ( para phrased ).
Only thing that looks back to normal in China is the pollution:
Or, the American people and Corporate America especially, will quickly forget this ever happened, like the Dot-com crash, 9-11, and the GFC of 2008-2009
How else do you explain the Everything Bubble that people were starting to think would last forever?
The Spanish flu almost disappeared from American history. There were so many other Important Events that happened afterwards – the Great Depression, WWII, the rise of America to become the #1 superpower in the world, which washed that all away
It is easy to forget something if there are no consequences.
“Too big to fail” and “too big to jail” became part of the American lexicon.
Everyone, from banks to car manufacturers to homeowners, now expect a bailout for any downward turn in a market. QE is just a thing that no one cares about. Banks routinely commit fraud and they have priced the fines into their business models (as jail is not even considered anymore as a punishment).
My grandmother lived through the great depression. She never trusted banks again. When she died we found the equivalent of $70,000 in a piece of furniture.
There were no bailouts in those days.
Sometimes a crisis makes us face that our perception of how we thought things worked was wrong.
I thought that bond vigilantes were always going to keep government spending under control and the Fed would not monetize the debt. No longer good assumptions.
People used to think that private savings were the key to prosperity and that led to society enhancing capital investment. Now personal consumption is key to economy and Fed can conjure up a trillion in savings on demand.
Used to be understood that central planning led to economic failure, now treasury secretary and Fed chief run the show.
When the casino’s start getting bailed out (probably a Trump priority for his interests), you know where you stand with the leadership in this country.
Very few people believe anything like the 30s depression could even happen again. Yes, back then, many people hid their money, much of it gold, from the government and locals.
I hear ya re your grandma 2b:
my cousin saw his mom, age mid 90s, walking up the hill to his house with a grocery sack in her arms one day in the 1970s, of course stopped and picked her up, and then asked what was in the bag; $600K in cash and negotiable securities that she wanted to make sure he got before she died.
And to save the fare, about $5, she would not take a cab.
After the great depression, a whole generation were forced to suddenly become extremely frugal. It took a generation or two before Madison Avenue convinced people to “live large” on the credit card again. Wolf is right. If this lasts more than a few months, and/or takes out a huge chunk of (over-leveraged) corporate America, you are going to see a generation all of a sudden scared to spend. They will rightly say that no-one saw this coming and that they weren’t warned, so what is waiting around the next corner? An income hit of several months is just not something many businesses can take. There will be massive ripple effects that will not be possible to forget for quite a long time.
This shelter in place thing should be done in all metros especially on both coasts. In Boston I have noticed less cars and smoother traffic since Friday even before the city & state announced major restrictions on schools & restaurants & gathering.
Ghassan – shelter in place will come to all cities that get hit with enough cases locally. Westchester (done), Bay Area (done) and King County WA are just a few days ahead of the rest of the country.
Or what will happen for “violations” of the “essential needs?”
Arrest? Under what law? To be put into a jail in close quarters with others? Doesn’t that defeat the entire purpose?
You have mentioned the homeless won’t be touched? And Biden’s “undocumented aliens” will be off limits.
There is no way even a mini demonstration of BLM or LGBT folks will be touched.
So, it is a feel good exercise. With another power grab far beyond any authorization of the elected office.
The mayor of Champaign, Illinois has declared a town emergency over the Wuhan coronavirus that includes a ban on the sale of firearms and ammunition.
Never let a crisis go to waste.
“We the 6.7 million people in six San Francisco Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place,” with “the only exception being for essential needs…”
Seems your brain has gotten starved of oxygen. Go take a brisk walk. This is serious, if you haven’t figured this out yet.
This is becoming terrifying, as I believe scary is now in the rearview mirror. Our very complex global society is at risk of crumbling and the impact this will have on the lower economic classes is incalculable (economically and psychologically).
We live in a time of extreme political discord and polarization, distrust in media, distrust in government, distrust in our society and this was ALL BEFORE the virus upheaval.
We are living in a historical moment right now, I hope we measure up
>>This is becoming terrifying…<<
"Terrifying" means different things to different people based on one's life perspective.
I fear my fellow man more than I do a virus. IMHO, the destruction of the middle class and resultant fragmentation into a mostly upper and lower class, can set the stage for violence during current events.
We shall see what the fat lady says after she is fired from her singing job.
But for me now, I think you crudely insulted a reader who brought up some serious issues that should be reasonably addressed rather than snidely derided.
The reader insulted the intelligence of other readers; he shouldn’t be too surprised to get a mild and entirely reasonable rejoinder in response.
Canadian – you insulted my intelligence. So here’s your response.
Facts please. Got any?
People are afraid of the unknown, Wolf.
The Y2K bug was bogus.
AIDS never lived up to the hype.
Our current problems started earlier,
with the riots in Hong Kong and Chile;
the virus is a symptom, not the cause.
Willy-Nilly borrowing,
like there’s no tomorrow,
relieves the pain.
Heroin and religion also work,
when the pain is too great.
Last time it was this bad,
World War II woke us from the slumber.
“AIDS never lived up to the hype.”
Uh, what?
“VeryAmused” replied ( to me ):
> > AIDS never lived up to the hype.
>
> Uh, what ?
HIV never lived up to the hype.
Magic Johnson being a case in point.
HIV was a scary when it was unknown;
much less so now.
You mean once a ton of people died and we spent decades/billions finding an expensive treatment that is not a cure?
What is your definition of living up to the hype? Was it supposed to start a zombie apocalypse?
FFS
“ The Y2K bug was bogus.”
Wrong again. It was a huge issue. It just didn’t affect you because programmers worked for years correcting the issue prior to Y2K.
Jeff,
You were clearly not in the SF area when the AIDS epidemic flared into its maximum.
Seemed to me that, like me, everyone I knew had either family or friend or both die.
It was very challenging time, even for those of us in long term monogamy of any variety.
So far, in spite of a clearly known mild version, this one seems equally deadly for the one currently known mutation, with very likely more mutations to follow. And the main difference this time is the ability of this virus to be transmitted without the carrier having any symptoms at all long term, including none observable by simple tests.
Review the Wuhan citizen videos and watch what happened to violators of curfew: they were tackled, shackled and their *** was thrown into a police van (at gunpoint) and carted off to “quarantine hospital”.
You think it won’t happen here?
I have sent Jeff Bezos some advice on how to recoup part of the losses he incurred due to his recent divorce and the ongoing market crash.
The first is to promote ‘La Peste’ by Albert Camus like there’s no tomorrow. A masterpiece by one of the greatest writers who has ever lived, and a very contemporary book to boot.
The second is to finance an English translation of Simon Leys’ masterpiece ‘Les habits neufs du Président Mao’, so that Westerneres will finally stop blindly believing every single piece of propaganda originating from China.
The first is to promote ‘La Peste’ by Albert Camus like there’s no tomorrow.
One must also learn its lessons. And that takes unlearning other lessons.
Sartre’s Huis Close works on many levels, including the present situation. Hell is other people, because they refuse to do the opposite. The door is unlocked, but none leave. There is No Exit when one traps oneself. Collectively and individually, we make our own hells. It doesn’t have to be this way, but it almost alway is. Where I live we have chosen otherwise.
So then I said to Woody Allen, “Well, Camus can do, but Sartre is smartre.”
“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” “Problems of War and Strategy” by M Zedong
Alberta,
Nope. Don’t mix up some stuff you saw on the internet about Wuhan with reality on the ground in the SF Bay Area. Here, violating a public health order such as this is at most a misdemeanor, similar to a traffic violation that results in property damage or injury.
Voluntary compliance is the rule. People have to get through this together. And from what I see, compliance is very high. Very little traffic and almost no one on the sidewalk. That’s the purpose. And it’s working.
I’m writing this during morning rush-hour here, and I’m right next to a normally very busy four-lane street (turns into five-lanes during evening rush hour). It now has only a few vehicles with long periods of quiet in between. It’s ghostly.
Wolf, You might want to read the ACA parts that reference the ”martial law” aspect that was being made available to health folks for the first time, and let us know your opinion.
I may be wrong, but only because I read almost all of it in one of the early drafts, so the martial law part may have been deleted in later versions as part of the final agreement/settlement.
Having been recipient of brutality in Berzerkeley after RR ”enabled” LE excess to make his points/chops early on as guv, I am quite well aware of such tendencies, though the 4 cops that beat me up, all high on ”whites”, were fired soon after.
Certainly there has been a lot more testing of LE candidates since then, and I don’t get the same vibe at all from the younger LE folks these days, but definitely still a thing for most minority folks, so still out there.
2banana,
Biden’s undocumented aliens. That’s so precious.
I’m gay, married a young handsome Brasilian undocumented alien half my age, who got into this country by paying an American girl $10,000 to do a fake marriage so he could get a green card and become a U.S. citizen. He was working 70/hr a week at Donkin Donuts when I met him. I made him cut his hours back and go to school, he took some meaningless medical coding courses that got him into the door, and is now a manager at Boston Children Hospital where they are paying for management training courses they want him to take so they can promote him.
You gotta admire that kind if drive.
Marriage lasted 5 years…more than I expected due to age difference but it was worth every bit of it.
The democratic mayor of New Orleans is also proposing a ban on firearms. I, being a deplorable, never realized mayors could cancel our constitutional rights.
As I have said on many occasions, we are a lot closer to 1932 than to 2032.
You have learned the wrong lessons, and refuse to unlearn them. Can’t help you there. Huis Clos.
Worry about yourself.
Pot calling the kettle black? I agree with Petunia. Born in 1932, I lived what she believes.
Suit yourselves.
We are at no risk from cov-19, joblessness, homelessness, loneliness, powerlessness, starvation, depreciation, inflation, ignorance, misinformation, disinformation, neglect, or most of the thousand natural shocks that flesh is heir to, and have an infinite supply of TP besides because nobody here has any use for the dusty plastic-wrapped stack of them in one of the warehouses.
We’re taking a couple of dogs and horses out to look for truffles. May you find your way as pleasant.
Videos on internet of folks in full containment clothing, including proper respirators 3 on 1 ”beating down” unclothed and unmasked individual allegedly breaking quarantine…
ACA gave health authorities ability to declare martial law, with all the sub menus that implies, including, likely, suspension of habeas corpus as has been done before in USA and many places.
Exactly how they are going to be able to differentiate with all the many exceptions Wolf notes above, is TBD, but, having been through ”martial law” a couple of times so far, I really urge folks to ”err on the side of caution,” especially for the first few days and weeks; times in the past, this kind of event has given those among LE with closet brutality desires somewhat freer license.
Please STAY HOME folks, to the greatest extent possible.
Thank you.
I remember an account of the Spanish (actually Kansas) Flu in S.F. where the Policia would, could & did shoot your ass dead if they caught you without a mask and you refused to put one on in public.
The Spanish Flu kept mutating till, at the end, it became hemorrhagic and could take out a healthy person in less than 12 hours. When Folks see a disease like that, it can make Folks violent. Already, look how some people are treating people that look Asian.
This too shall pass and people would forget as life would become normal un next few months
Assuming the virus goes away in a few months I completely agree but can you imagine if this becomes a yearly thing and mutates like the flu. Then all bets are off until vaccines are created. If that takes years businesses may see working remote as standard but other than that I see everything going back to normal. People will want to travel and have the same experiences they had before. Working from home would help people move out of high price areas into lower cost places which would be great for everyone.
Goldman Sachs is saying expect this to last 18 months.
Trump a few days ago said over by August, but Trump say’s a lot of things. We know that his job is to comfort orphans and small animals.
IMHO GS is telling the truth to its paying customers.
18 months means if you didn’t already do a bill-gates and go to Lanai ( your private island ), then you ought find a private-plane quick. Somewhere far away from the mass of men, and some place that you well stocked for the pandemic that we were told about years ago.
Things to Come,
NO ONE, not even GS, has ANY idea how long this will last. If the virus becomes a permanent feature, there will be vaccines. They’ll be ready next year. And the population will build up immunity. So the lockdowns won’t last very long. The purpose of a lockdwon is to slow the spread so that not everyone goes to the hospital at the same time.
Sorry. Too late for things going back to normal.
We are in a new paradigm.
The virus is secondary. Its what the shock to the economy of the everyday person is whats going to count.
As pointed out. The everyday normalcy biased person who has seen the empty shelves in the supermarkets is going to think twice about the future.
Professor Pangloss, Voltaire’s “Candide”.
The feelings invoked by empty store shelves is only new to the protected classes.
There’s a whole underclass that shops at dollar stores because that’s what they have at any given moment: $1.
They regularly experience the stark terror of food panic induced by staring down empty cabinets with dinner time looming. And, no, the well-stocked Whole Foods across town does not bring comforting thoughts.
The Complex Post Traumatic Disorder that results from chronic food panic will still be a foreign concept to people who live in the protected sectors of society.
If you’ve been “college poor” or have always known Mom & Dad could bail you out in a pinch, then you have not experienced these feelings until the past few days.
Spot on.
If we’re gonna go full ZH, I gotta cut in.
If you never been hungry – Shut up.
In vain, because you’ve neglected French existentialists and never learned semaphore or Morse code.
WTF?
Im in Santa Cruz county, Wolf. Can confirm the same. My girlfriend works in Santa Clara and is an executive for the hotel industry…4 major hotels completely closed. I can’t imagine what Las Vegas is going through right now.
“I can’t imagine what Las Vegas is going through right now.”
Yeah those caring millionaires and the great service they provide to society……
You mean the service of entertaining?
I think that is a large service to society.
Without entertainment what do you have?
What does them working hard to be millionaires have to do with anything?
You mean the service of entertaining?
If you need wealthy, powerful, and ruthless overlords to entertain you, you have bigger problems than a mere plague.
“… ruthless overlords…”
Uh, what?
Man, what made you become the incredibly jaded person you are?
You are one minute from sending manifestos to government entities.
Man, what made you become the incredibly jaded person you are?
Many years of careful observation and a healthy disrespect for authoritarianism. The old books speak to me. Spooky, huh?
Yes, you are spooky.
I have a friend in Las Vegas. She owned her own house outright.
After 2008 her neighborhood was full of houses boarded up by the banks. You could have bought one for a few thousand bucks.
She couldn’t sell her house at all to move out. In reality worthless.
The main reason I don’t just write a check to pay off my mortgage. Home is the least liquid asset.
Our phone is still ringing but no where near what it should be for this time of the year. I’m a remodel contractor in San Diego. I suspect that by tax day work will be virtually extinct here, unless we go the route of the Bay Area and shut things down earlier, which I suspect will happen.
I too live in the SF Bay Area & I heard about this today as my wife & I & our 5 yo granddaughter were coming home from Reno after visting our son, daughter-in-law & grandkids over the weekend.
Over the weekend I expressed to them that I was really worried about their job security, everyone staying safe & what is going to happen to their house in 6 months as the inevitable bottom drops out of the real estate markets. The sad thing is, I suspect many young adults like them are in the same boat in not understanding how dire a situation we are all in. Staying alive long enough to have a future for them and staying alive to enjoy what you’ve worked your entire life to enjoy for us older so-called seniors. My wife & I are 61 & as far as we’re concerned, society can stick that “senior” moniker.
Right Now it’s all about the New World Order to gain ultimate control over the population. 1st they steal your wealth (Stimulus) , then they ensnarl everyone in catastrophic levels of fear (Pandemic), then they steal your freedom (National Emergency). through the greatest wealth The U.S. Government is the most diabolical, corrupt entity on earth. How fast did it take them to implement these draconian measures today after news of the virus first hit the U.S.? One day Trump’s talking about the virus only being a flu. The next week he’s talking about mandatory stimulus measures & interest rate cuts. On Sunday an Emergency Rate cut down to 0. Now today, the day after, our freedom is virtually taken away for 3 weeks & that could be extended. We’re not too far away from mandatory FEMA camps, much like the internment camps Japanese Americans enjoyed during WWII.
The sun is setting on the Ponzi. It’s already blown up & no amount of stimulus is going to delay the inevitable like it has the last 10 years. Welcome to the Great Reset.
Agree. Look for the dog that didn’t bark. Look past the slick magician misdirection.
If you were faced with citizen death and unemployment (which everyone says is just around the corner) , would the first thing be to give the banks trillions to backup their derivative bets and require small businesses to cover the worker costs?
No, I believe you would allocate your resources differently.
They have not, and actions do not match words. Consider clearly.
I would suggest you loosen the tinfoil hat, take some deep breaths and fix yourself a strong drink.
No one is coming to put you in to camps and there are numerous entities on earth than are more diabolical/corrupt than the U.S. government.
But I do agree that the economic scheme is blowing up and there is little they can do to stop it for a good while.
Damn you’re good at non-sequesters.
Pray tell how if economics and finance “blow up” and money dies, and no one has money, we all don’t end up in bread lines or camps.
I’ll answer: Govt reinvents money, not as gold, not as debt, but as dependency.
Geez Wolf, throw me a bone and let me error correct.
joe,
Carry your typos with pride. We all insert them here for the amusement of our readers :-]
The economy has “blown up” tons of times through history and hey, look, people still have money and the world is still spinning.
Just like life in general, there are winners and losers from health to wealth.
Learn the game and try not to be a loser.
I am not sure you know what a “non sequitur” means.
Actually you are correct and things have blown up lots of times and things could be worse, but so what.
And you avoid the argument as I see no defense of the current financial plan nor alternate plan.
Nor rebuttal of the non sequitur that drastic times will not cause drastic solutions.
More misdirection with no specifics. Typical of liberals.
So what do you propose?
I am confused on what problem you think needs a solution.
Are you asking how we solve the human condition and the institutions it spawns?
There is no “solution” but a constant dialect between civilized men and understanding the game that comes out of such discussions.
The world is the way the world is because of all of us.
I am a realist, you should strive to become one as well.
Or, you could run for office and try to change the ills you see in the world.
Or, you could rail at the world on message boards and see how that works out for you.
“Typical of liberals.”
And right THERE you have confirmed yourself a moron, Joe. Would have been the same had you said “Typical of conservatives”.
Yeah I know you’re going to delete this insult post wolf and that’s fine. I just had to say it. Joe’s mindset needs to go away.
Not Amused,
I would suggest you pull your head out long enough to ‘Wake Up” and Smell The Coffee. This crisis is like no other brother. Based on the multitude of sarcastic, insightful comments you make, it looks like you’re the one who needs a strong drink – & a lesson in humility.
Double D, you forgot to mention the systematic genocide of 62.5 million Native Americans.
“The supply chains are being maintained – unlike in China, where they collapsed.” This is not accurate Wolf. You could say that in Wuhan the supply chains might have collapsed as it was the epicentre of a new global pandemic. Outside of there, there was barely a blip in the food supply chain. Some fruit & veg disappeared from shelves for a few days and there weren’t as many disinfectants as normal. There is an abundance of both now. If you are referring to the manufacturing supply chain, that appears to have collapsed throughout the globe. I’m not trying to complain but I’m sometimes fascinated on the western viewpoints toward some distant locations. It’s caused by the MSM. I’m closer to the ‘action’ if you will and can definitely verify that life continues quite fine.
Anecdotally, from non-Chinese friends who’ve returned to work in Shanghai, life *appears* to be ever so gradually returning to normal. Commerce remains muted and schools remain in online learning mode. A cross-border Chinese e-commerce chat group I’m in is discussing shipping options as if operations were normal, though there’s also talk about how to get paid by your employer for time lost during the lockdowns.
But yes, just an anecdote or two for now…
@TonTon – I concur based on personal information from people living in China but outside of Wuhan/Hubei.
Except for problems implementing the cordon sanitaire around Wuhan (~1% of Chinese population), China protected essential functions pretty much the way Bay Area intends to.
Welcome to Zombie America. This is the end of all institutions that came before. The economy was already on life support. Obama kept it going by doubling the national debt in his eight years, and Trump is going faster. It couldn’t go on forever. Now it will end.
The Government is a zombie. It can’t collect taxes on a dead economy, and no one will buy its zombie bonds. Soon no one will want its zombie money and its employees will quit. Transactions will be barter. Then banks will issue funny money backed by cigarettes and pot.
“But the psychological impact will likely be permanent. For many consumers and business-decision makers, this will draw a line through their lives, with a “before” on one side, and the “after” on the other side. And these consumers and business-decision makers – and the companies they lead or own – will not be the same afterwards, which may impact all kinds of things in unforeseen ways.”
Seeing the empty store shelves, the lines at Costco just to get in and the lines halfway through the store waiting to pay is an abstraction until you witness this. Seeing the feeble bewildered elderly person looking for whatever they can find on those picked over grocery store shelves …. being told you no longer have the freedom to move around as you please, something we took for granted as a fundamental liberty in this country … Wolf is right this will have a lasting on our lives.
The hoarders really annoy me. I have hoarded nothing and have no intention of hoarding anything. But I am legitimately out of a few things and try going to the grocery store for my normal weekly supply and everything is gone. If there still isn’t anything on the shelves in a week I’m going to be in a tough spot.
I found that fresh fruits and vegetables are in ready supply still, so I probably can just eat healthier and be fine, except that it’s not so good to have to go to the store twice a week instead of once so meh.
“I’m going to be in a tough spot.”
When the supply chain for fresh fruit & veggies breaks down, you certainly will be.
Respectfully suggest you make peace with a hoarder.
(don’t look at me..)
Don’t feed the grasshopper.
That’s the issue.
Fresh Fruits and veggies.
Millennial’s don’t eat such poison. Only eat maccas
More for us Boomers
Gold is just..gold,
The supply chain of fruit and veggies are not going to “break down” because farmers are working, and truck drivers are working, and the entire supply chain is working, and grocery stores are open. Quit posting this fear-mongering BS here.
The hoarders really annoy me.
I hoard, therefore I am.
We hoarded for a rainy day. It’s pouring outside, with mixed snow and sleet, so we’re going to stay indoors today and take turns reading aloud from forgotten French existentialists, secure in the knowledge that while much of our hoard has a shelf life none of it will depreciate through inflation.
When did you Yanks get addicted to toilet paper? The kids are very curious about that.
Ha! You must be from a bidet country. Actually that works better than TP.
It really boils down to a question of trust. Do you trust others to supply your needs?
Clearly you understand inflation, but trust?
“Hoarder” is the derogatory MSM term for a prepper. Those people bought waaay before this particular S HTF.
The “panic buyers”, to which you refer, are those who’ve been captivated by big sport, “celeb” lives and other mindless junk and suddenly torn out of their normalcy bias to realise the fact that the circuses which consumed their lives were a perfect distraction and the world in which they live suddenly has pressing matters to which they weren’t “warned about”.
I like your combination of cynicism and biting sharp wit. Honestly.
I mentioned this in another post, yesterday. You will be forever changed.
I’ll give you two simple examples that aren’t about my parents lives in the Great Depression or my struggles as a 20 something laid off with a mortgage and family.
I was talking about this stuff with my wife, yesterday. Years ago I worked in the north flying bush planes. In those days dollars, I made a fortune compared to ‘down south’, although I was away for 3 months at a time….(when I was laid off with the family at home etc.) Anyway, the company brought in a trailer for me and it was up to me to renovate it when I had time…as I saw fit. They would supply everything. For a couple of months the only shower I had was the lake, and it was freaking cold. Jump in naked then out, lather up, then quick rinse off. I washed clothes at the same time in a bucket, then rinsed them in the lake. Had a clothes line outside (24 hour daylight). I did this when the bugs wern’t too bad. To this day, and this is 35 years later, I never cease to marvel at the joy and comfort of a simple hot shower and running hot water. It gives me great delight every day when I shower. And not having to use an outhouse in a bug land, with a glance at the hundreds of mossies circling around down below before a morning _______? Let me tell you, you don’t linger…plus I had to run back and forth to escape the bugs. I laugh when I see today’s RE shows on tv. How assinine the buyers ‘needs’ and wants.
My mother was an army nurse in WW2. For the 70 + years after the war she never had a shower, only a bath. Why? For two years she had cold showers in a tent, standing on a pallet. God, how she reveled in her baths. She escaped the Depression by joining the Canadian army and becoming a wartime nurse.
You will forever remember the empty streets. I also predict you will forever worry about germs and human contact and change personal behaviours and hygiene. I believe people will never take a job for granted and will modify their expectations. And depending on how this turns out? We may all be a lot poorer for the rest of our lives. The country, USA most likely, may end up being full on authoritarian. Someone may wish to call out the army or cancel an election. There could be unrest. Never, say never.
Funny the comparison. Except for the fact I will delay seeing my grown kids for awhile, our own daily lives remain unchanged. My wife and I live in the country, by a river. We grow much of our food, 99.9% cook our own meals, and don’t really go anywhere beyond a daily walk when I’m not too busy building something. I was sad to hear our rural library closed down today, and we don’t do E readers so I’ll go back through our bookshelves for evening books. We do have the internet and sirius radio, so life is good, but pretty much the same; other than the worry and concern. :-)
I will be thinking about, and imagining all of you going forward.
Forgot to add, my Ham radio set up. I’ve been too busy finishing a new greenhouse build these days to listen much, but HF radio is a wonderful community. Even the 2M band has a few daily nets. I would expect it is very very busy these days. Tomorrow I’ll go check out some west coast nets. Two weeks ago the right winger types were talking about the ‘hoax’ with their friends. I expect that has changed by now, even for the idiots.
Paulo, thank you for your post. I really enjoy and find useful personal anecdotes of ”older” people and even more so stories of their parents/grandparents – this way we can see into the past 100yrs or more. We have not escaped history just cashed in the future to pretend we have.
144Mhz is pretty iffy for distance. Hope you have 20 and 40 meter too. At least to listen internationally.
Forgot to add, my Ham radio set up.
We’ll be in touch, ionosphere willing. Call letters can also be spoofed, so you have to be careful.
My kids thought we were crazy when we bought 3 acres in a small community in Western KY in 2008. Not so crazy now. I envision a life down the road where we’ll need to live similar to how you do. Resourceful & dependent on survival skills.
Guys, things will get better, it won’t be today or tomorrow or even weeks from now, but it will get better.
Well at least ur gov is more open and resourceful… here in indo, i believe things are a lot worse than those has been reported by the media… actually… indo’s largest newspaper report that hospital cannot handle the flood of patient already… and we are only at the beginning of this pandemic
INDONESIA!!! – saya benci “Indo”
Kuring Ajar.
Indonesian government is keeping a lid on the situation.
They are trying to prevent panic and discriminatory riots.
We don’t want a repeat of 1998.
First LA City (that excludes small cities like Beverly Hills, West Hollywood Culver City and Santa Monica) closed all restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters and health clubs at midnight last night. Some were still open in non-LA cities today, but virtually empty. This afternoon LA County followed suit, so that takes care of all the small cities. Passed by Trader Joe’s on La Brea today, which had a big line out into the parking lot, most people in masks.
So this is interesting. Web.archive.org. Type Wolfstreet.com. It shows registered in 2004, thought about in 2006/7, tinkered with during the crash. Once wolf of wallstreet film released 2013, traffic builds. You can view each year by month to see which days were busiest. There is a story there . . .
Ha, thanks for the ancient history. I acquired the domain wolfstreet.com in June 2014, and paid for it with fiat via our fractional reserve banking system and an escrow arrangement (because no one trusts anyone on the internet). Over July 4, 2014, I switched from testosteronepit.com (my old site) to my new site, wolfstreet.com
200 nurses in NY and Connecticut are suspended from duty waiting for coronavirus test kits.
Johns Hopkins U. is working on a protocol to use blood plasma from people who recovered from the virus to infuse sick patients. This method was used to reduce the recovery time of coronavirus patients in China.
According to a report from China 5% of people who get the virus become critically ill and in need of intensive care.
If 40% of people in the US don’t have $400 to cover an emergency then what happens after they are out of work for a month or get sick?
Without money from the sky there will be riots. Otherwise shelter in place means starve in place.
‘What it means’ is…this is the big one, the game is over, finally.
The puppet masters have pulled the plug on the debt bubble at the very apex, using a totally ‘unexpected’ black swan event (who manufactured it, who released it?)
Chaos will now ensue, more freedoms willingly-in most cases- curtailed or given up completely and we peasants will descend into even more slavery though it will be given a more acceptable name.
And the virus will be to blame. And the Bankers & those who are their Masters will smile softly . Here is the truth.
At the end of the day…..If the chaos becomes too much, the bankerds and their masters better look out – the lamp poles might be decorated
Gold is just..gold,
There is actually no chaos here on the ground. Very quiet and orderly. People are trying to get through this together.
The chaos is in the financial markets.
If it actually does happen that “things change”…
What are they going to change to?
Do we double-down on the selfish, short-sighted, indulgent, frenetic, planet-wrecking, future-mortgaging trendline, or is it time to put the pants (back) on and start building something – e.g. an economy and a society – that will actually work?
The system is really creaking now. It might tumble down in parts and places. We’ve all known this was coming, and it might, sort of, actually be moving fast enough to see, to notice. Fast enough for us to believe it’s really happening.
That shock, after a few days of getting used to it, opens up some emotional space. We could make good use of this space. To wit:
“If you were to design an economy that would last for a 1000 years, what would it look like? What would a day in the life of that economy/society’s citizen entail?”
What would the ethics, values, and skills of a person in such an economy and society be?
Mr. Richter and several of the posters on this blog have already crafted lives which are entirely inner-directed, and very nearly insulated from the vagaries of the mass-hysteria which characterizes our recent economic behavior. These people have organized their lives on solid foundations.
What they do may not be replicable by / accessible to most of us. But their lifestyles offer clues and possibilities.
Abolish money, abolish capitalism, abolish the state… sorry i’m getting ahead of myself, i meant – start a nuclear war and end life on earth.
You can always read Kunstlers latest piece.
He thinks we are going back to horse and carts.
kunstler has been predicting that since y2k. he’s a great writer but i take him with more than a dash of salt.
If it actually does happen that “things change” . . . What are they going to change to?
I can’t wait until tomorrow, because I get better-looking every day.
We only keep a few horses, mostly as friends, and have no need to revert to a horse-drawn economy. Aristotle was right, they’re almost as salacious as people.
The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls. The horses never read them.
Wolf, a sincere thank you for doing what you do. You are one of the good guys. Best wishes.
It’s 2008 all over again. Stress in the Commercial Paper (different than toilet paper) is showing up again. Cry babies asking for Fed facility. 2 kinds this time. One for primary dealers and one for issuers. Here we go again. Alphabet soup dejavus.
The mayor of SF gave orders for 6 counties? Does the mayor have that extensive authority?
No, each county did its own communications, but this was a joint decision — which is necessary, given how interwoven the counties are with people living in one county and working in another — and I cited the Mayor of SF’s office because that’s where I live and that’s who I listened to at noon when it was announced.
Another $40 billion in QE coming up folks.
Schedule for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (all times ET)
10:15 – 10:30 am: Treasury Coupons 7 to 20 year sector, for around $3 billion
11:00 – 11:15 am: Treasury Coupons 4.5 to 7 year sector, for around $5 billion
11:45 am – 12:00 pm: Treasury Coupons 2.25 to 4.5 year sector, for around $10 billion
12:30 – 12:45 pm: Treasury Coupons 0 to 2.25 year sector, for around $15 billion
1:15 – 1:30 pm: TIPS 1 to 7.5 year sector, for around $3 billion
2:00 – 2:15 pm: Treasury Coupons 20 to 30 year sector, for around $4 billion
Santa Claus in March.
Buffet and Munger are smart. I heard him say that they don’t understand how things work in a zero interest rate environment, but they try to figure it out. He does know the basic system and he has said the following that helps us know how to think about things:
1. US debt will never be paid off. It’s just going to be rolled over.
2. Fixed income investments are always going to be paid back in depreciated dollars.
3. Stock market going be higher in 20 years and the dollars going to buy a whole lot less.
Did he also mention he’ll be dead?
That gave me a chuckle. Puts it all in perspective.
So many federal reserve notes are being created during this viral shutdown, with rates approaching negative nominal, that I might see how Butffet could not understand it. His livelihood depends on him not understanding it or at least saying so.
My theory is we are, for whatever reason, moving rapidly from a system of money being a supposed store of value to one where people pay banks to store their value.
ie Nirp, which means you pay to play in a monetary system where you don’t receive interest for the use of your funds but pay a fee for access to funding of your transactions and to store the credits given for your work..
Hey, that’s how we all are in the long run.
Wolf,
Since all of my posts go to your spam filter, there’s a chance you will read this. I read an email from a San Francisco physician who said that hospitals in the “South Bay” area of San Francisco are inundated with Covid-19 patients, Italian style. I don’t know much about San Francisco or if there even is a South Bay, but that sound ominous. Stay safe and keep up the good work.
Kent,
I’m not sure why your posts get flagged as possible spam. I have noticed that too. There is nothing on my side that should do that. This happened to other people too, including MC01 a while back. Be patient. I see all your posts when I deal with the comments. And then I release them.
There is a South Bay. It’s the southern area around and south of the Bay and includes Santa Clara county (including the city of San Jose).
Our healthcare provider (Kaiser) sent us instructions on how to deal with this. If we have symptoms, we need to call a special number for an over-the-phone discussion with medical staff, which could include a doctor. We may be asked to arrange for drive-through testing. The rule has always been: stay at home if you have symptoms. And seek medical help when the symptoms are starting to get serious.
The instructions for all other things that are not serious are: call and discuss it with a doctor (we’ve long had over-the-phone free doctor’s appointments). The instructions are clear: don’t go to a medical facility unless you really need to. They’re trying to clear the system for the flood of coronavirus patients they’re going to get, or already have. And they’re trying to keep their medical staff from getting infected and their facilities from getting contaminated.
Barry Goldwater time again …..
“More gold for the rich,
More water for the poor”
Choose wisely the billionaire you vote for.
One good lesson from this will be, save money for at least 3-6 months of life expenses. I am guilty of being caught off guard like multi-millions will be. Fortunately I am a little bit of a prepper with emergency food for my family, 3 meals a day for a month that can be stretched out longer.
@Xpher2000: Yes. Not only individuals but corporations need rainy-day fund as opposed to “just in time” financing.
To those who don’t have a rainy day fund yet: cut every nonessential expense to zero, NOW. Now look at your “essential” expenses and figure out how to cut back on those too.
For instance, we only heat house to 65 daytime, 60 evenings. Saves $200/year. Ditto for AC, only on at 80. $300/year. Total $500/year. We are 15 years into that plan. The $7500 saved is a big chunk of rainy day fund. Less a couple hundred for hoodies so it doesn’t feel cold.
It all adds up, and if you get serious it can add up fast. Then in times like this, the panic hits everyone but you.
$45 billion in 14 day repo done. Next …
It will be a busy day.
We need a debt jubilee. It’s time people realize we are all connected. Maybe this virus will do that I hope.
breamrod,
You must remember: there are always TWO sides to debt: one entity’s debt is another entity’s asset. If you wipe out debt, you wipe out assets, and you wipe out our economy. Forget your pension fund, or retirement of any kind, forget receiving a paycheck or buying groceries or even having a job. This is a credit-based economy (credit=debt), like it or not. If you wipe out one side, you also wipe out the other side, and the whole thing goes back to neolithic times.
Wolf,
Thank you for giving all of us a place to express what we think about the financial issues of the time. This entire fiasco has a scripted feel to it I don’t trust. I’m going along with the narrative for now.
The divide you talk about happened to us in 2008, when we were unceremoniously pushed out of the middle class. We lost the home we lived in for 10 years, the home “we couldn’t afford.” Losing the house wasn’t as hard as dealing with all the criticism and total lack of understanding of those who manage to be luckier than us.
During this evolution of the GFC, my retort to the unlucky will be, you bought a house, portfolio, or pension you couldn’t afford.
I try to be very supportive of people grinding it out and trying to make it. I am retired and those days are behind me. To take a new job or to purchase a house is a risk and sometimes it doesn’t work out.
A good saying is to judge a decision by the quality of thought put into it and not by the outcome as outcomes are not totally within our control.
Petunia, I detect from your posts here that you’ve come through hard times psychologically strengthened. Many don’t have your intestinal fortitude. Congratulations.
Lack of understanding is something I get all too well.
When I literally lost ALL of my hard-won customers for several years after 2008 -some went bust, killed themselves, fell into despair, and others eventually came back – some people observed ‘maybe it was your fault’.
Yep, a global financial crisis suddenly sweeping away all my business was my fault, how silly of me not to see that…..
I feel deeply for those who have had the rug pulled from under their feet over the last week or so, many of whom will have been sensible and careful people, not consumerism-crazed property-flipping morons.
Wolf,
I have been a regular reader of yours almost from the time you started this blog- certainly sometime before Obama’s reelection. Just wanted to thank you for it before the world ends. :-)
Me too!
One time when Wolf was averaging less than twenty comments per article, he emailed me to see if I was OK after I hadn’t posted for several days.
One of the effects of this will be a race to the bottom in the gig economy as the layoffs begin. Contract rates ratchet downwards as more and more new “consultants” keep bidding lower to get work.
I’m sure you’re right. But if this pans out as I think it will, the whole “gig economy” concept will become loathed by the public. That means it’s not a business model I’d put much faith in.
LISA – You are correct. As a PT / FT Musician with all my gigs cancelled, I can’t even work for food, because there is no place where more than 2 can gather anymore. :-(
Maybe when we come out of this, the “Wolf Gang” can hire the BearDawg’s Band for the beginning of the Great Recovery celebration. :-)
Overnight repo: $142.65 billion.
The entire province of Ontario has done what the Bay area is doing as of 8:30 EDT (although we can still ride our bikes, assuming it isn’t snowing or worse (freezing rain)). I suspect the rest of Canada will be following suit shortly.
Hey Greg,
I was just reviewing Vancouver Island closures and it sure looks like it. All rec centres and halls are now shut down + libraries, etc. I don’t like Ford but I certainly admit I liked his last speech and what he is doing. He is showing leadership whether you agree with him or not. We have a great public health officer here in BC, and the provincial health minister is also on top of things. We have drive through testing now, but by referral from the 811 number or from a GP. Results in by next day for those tested.
my boss emailed me two letters from the dhs yesterday. one will get me through lockdown checkpoints and the other gives me priority in the advent of gas lines.
that shocked me more than the empty shelves at the store. do they really expect it to get that bad?
Feel free to elaborate on your comment if you have the capacity to do so.
This may be one of the most honest websites in the world.
While the sheep fight over toilet paper and hand sanitizer, the flock gets fleeced for trillions. Personally I’m angry at this blatant manipulation. No one I’ve queried , except for one, actually knows or has heard of anyone actually having this virus. People spread bad flu every year from which some sadly die. Why this, why now? Hmmm…I wonder. Screw the virus, I’m more worried about the small businesses shutting, possibly for good, and the damage to our social fabric. Where are the ropes and pitchforks?
You are correct. The current version of the “bill” will either require small businesses to fire workers or go out of business. Only a procedure that a stone dumb bureaucrat could love.
Once the evidence shows that the warm weather will tame this virus, we will see a violent V shaped recovery. This will be the shortest recession in history.
In light of ongoing events, having made the space to grow at least some of our food, however minimal that may be, means that perhaps our family will be better albe to withstand the privation to come. Getting some needed exercise working the soil, planting seeds/starts, composting that future chicken garden gold, tending the bees .. should I be lucky to obtain a bee package, or have a swarm or two find our empty hives to their liking, is important to my sanity in this time of stress. I can only hope that others will take heed, and do what they can in this regard. My wakeup started back in ’08 !
Damn Wolf. We need more comment levels. Get modern. You are half-way to being equal to ZH.
News reports this morning describe younger people’s widespread disregard for the CDC’s recommendations.
So, it’s likely that the goal of lengthening and flattening the infection graph will not be met. If so, The infections will peak dramatically in a short time.
There will not be enough ICU resources available to try and save all of us.
Best hope for us, IMO (as in so much of life): Self-reliance. Isolate yourself and stay that way, until the pandemic runs its course.