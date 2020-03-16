S&P 500 Plunged Most Since 1987, Gave Up in 18 Days the 42% Gains of Past 3 Years. Boeing Shares Collapsed

It’s not the drop that worries me, it’s the historic neck-breaking volatility.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
It started out ugly Sunday night and ended uglier today. Sunday evening, stock futures plunged 5%, hit limit down, and trading was halted. Futures remained pinned at limit down without further trading. When stocks started trading in the morning during regular hours, the S&P 500 Index opened at 2,490, down -8.1%. This was below the limit down rule during regular hours where trading should stop for 15 minutes if the index drops 7%. But it had blown through this limit-down from the first moment.
Trading was halted at the point. When trading resumed 15 minutes later, the S&P 500 index instantly fell to 2,412 (-11%) before it started moving higher. But the partial recovery, if you can call it that, only lasted about one-and-a-half hours, before stocks gave up their ghost, and the S&P 500 index broke through the 2,400 level, closing the day at 2,386 after a nasty drop-off at the end of the day. The index ended the day down 12%, the biggest ugliest one-day drop since Black Monday in October 1987:
The S&P 500 index has now plunged 29% in the 18 trading days since the peak in February 19 and is below where it had first been on March 1, 2017 – which was over three years ago. In other words, the S&P 500 unwound three years’ worth of gains in 18 trading days.
Another way of looking at this: Over the three years from March 1, 2017, through the peak on February 19, 2020 (3,386), the S&P 500 had gained a blistering 42%, all of which are now gone.
It’s not the drop that worries me, it’s the historic nerve-rattling Volatility.
What’s so concerning is not the 29% drop of the S&P 500; drops of this kind are sort of routine and part of larger crashes that recur every decade or so since the 1980s. The last two times, it led to sell-offs of over 50%. So that’s to be expected.
What’s concerning me – and what makes this such a dreadful harbinger – is the record-breaking, neck-breaking, nerve-rattling, immensely messy and chaotic volatility, the huge down-days followed periodically by a huge up-day, and the numbers are just gigantic and historic and mind-boggling, and they’re getting bigger.
Every one of the past six trading days was a move up or down between around 5% and 12%, including two moves over 9% followed by a 12% move back-to-back. This has never happened before:
Volatility is typical of crashes. During the Financial Crisis crash, the S&P 500 jumped by the double digits a couple of days as well. But these moves weren’t back-to-back like this. During the financial crisis, there was no single period of four days in a row of 2% or higher moves. Now we had six days of around 5% to 12% moves.
This worst drop since 1987 Black Monday occurred after the Fed’s emergency teleconference meeting on Sunday afternoon, when it decided to roll out another shock-and-awe program, after the shock-and-awe program it rolled out last Thursday. It cut rates to near 0% and threw $700 billion in QE on top of it, along with a series of other measures, along with over $1 trillion a week in repo cash.
This shows how record-scared the Fed is that its Everything Bubble that it so assiduously inflated over the past decade is coming unglued in just a matter of days.
Here is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaction, upon seeing the 12% plunge in the stock market today, as envisioned by cartoonist Marco Ricolli, exclusively for WOLF STREET, because, folks, you gotta keep your sense of humor in these trying and crazy times:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average got beaten down even worse today, plunging by nearly 3,000 points, and losing 12.9%, to end the day at 20,188, down by 32% from its all-time high. I’ve started to dig through my junk drawers to locate my DOW 20,000 hat.
Dow component Boeing is in collapse mode. It is responsible for driving the DOW down faster than the broader S&P 500 Index. Boeing shares [BA] plunged 23.8% today, and are apparently willfully ignoring the dictum beautifully imprinted on our WOLF STREET beer mugs that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line,” having plunged 63% over the past 18 trading days, and are back where they’d been in November 2013:
But don’t cry for Boeing shareholders: Boeing blew, wasted, and incinerated $43 billion on buying back its own shares to “unlock shareholder value” and “return value to shareholders,” or whatever Wall Street BS-nomenclature might have been used, starting in 2013, which is when the above chart begins. So you can see the effect of share buybacks, and what happened afterwards. And now, in its effort to survive this crisis, Boeing could use every penny of that $43 billion wasted on share buybacks. But it’s gone.
Does anyone have any insight as to how low this can go as we work through the imminent recession? Are we looking at GFC lows?
About 1500 on the S&P 500 is the worst case. Have your dry powder ready for this one.
When I sold my 401k and taxable portfolio down to 5% equities (over the loud screaming of my financial advisor) last year at Dow 26000, I joked that I would get back in the market at 16000. Now, I am wondering if that would still be overvalued. And might be just a few days away!
Me thinks you lack imagination.
The worst case S&P 500 scenario is we test the dot.com or GFC lows.
If this virus does not stop as it warms up, watch out.
Advisor? You mean financialatute.
Gee..wonder why he was screaming? HAHAHAHA
Baypoor,
Yep, still overvalued. But, The market maybe would go higher than that for some amount of time “who knows”, very risky though. Overall, for decades companies have been promising their workers nice retirements, that both the company and workers barely funded “and the companies managing those pensions take enormous fees from”, but magically the stock market grew for decades faster than the actual economy to fund those pensions, even through massive outsourcing and gutting of companies. I really don’t even understand the argument that the stock market could be worth anything close to what it currently is. I think it should be valued at 1/5 to 1/3 of its current value “A very rough guess”. Of course the more well-off managed to buy most of the shares and to enrich themselves at the expense of the country they pushed for massive financial non-sense.
Ideally, the way stocks should be valued is based off of the predicted future profits of a company. Any profits that don’t get reinvested or saved are given to shareholders through dividends. Seems obvious I know. Depending on how long you are willing to wait to recoup your investment, would determine how much you would be willing to buy a particular stock.
If the established company Tinysoft has a stock whose individual share would yield $30 over the next 30 years “predicted” and I think that, I should recoup my investment within 30 years $30 is the most i should pay for that stock. Of course, it’s more complicated than that because some people might expect the company to do better than that or be willing to wait longer to recoup their investment and so the stock price could be higher than $30 for 1 share. And of course the risk and fees associated with buying stocks has to be counted in. As well as the fact the stock will hold future value after recouping it’s price.
This is my theory of how investing in a stock market should work “something like this”, instead we have things like index funds. Index funds “just buy a little of everything without thinking, because the stock market can only go up right?”
The actual value as everyone knows is based of how much it’s buying and selling for.
But Baypoor, i’m not a financial advisor, you gotta guess what to do for yourself. Just remember most stock markets are casino with very loose rules right now.
P.S. I wrote this in 10 minutes a new record for me to write something this long.
I think we are looking at 1930’s lows.
The more i think about this crash the more I realize this is a big reset and in the true sense of the word. Do we need all this office space if we learn to work from home. Do we need all these retail and restaurants and gyms. Do we need all these airlines if we learn to only fly for truly essential travel. Do we need these hotels and convention centers and casinos. Do we need Boeing with all the extra planes we will have idle. Heck do we even need all these stocks and complex financial system. This is going to be a big reset for society and I would be careful of timing the bottom because the bottom may be zero. Not everyone will be able to get a bailout.
I know we will need some of these companies but even if I’m only 30% right it will be a huge reset for the economy.
Look at some of big stocks. They are only back to where they were a year ago e.g amzn, msft.
Actually there is no lower limit. 0 is a possibility when both parties are completely committed to printing every inch of value out of the USD and half the population is clamoring for even more socialist poverty than we already have. But I would guess SP500 at 1000 will be the most realistic low forecast.
And this excitement and concern over the stock market is ridiculous. It’s the bond/rate bubble ya’ll need to be watching. Hasn’t popped yet. Wake me up when 3 month libor is at 10%. And that could just be the start.
deanSavers,
SP 500 PE ratio still at 18…when long term historical average is 15 (more or less peaked during this bubble at 25).
So far, it is just the air being let out of the ZIRP wealth effect bubble – no C19 earnings hits have shown up yet, when they do, the mkt will initially fall somewhat further…but then PEs will likely get weird and soar…probably because corp book/asset value will act as something of a floor…almost no matter how bad earnings get.
Cas127,
S&P 500 AVERAGE P/Es at 15…but what is the LOW P/E in a bear market? (sorry for the caps)
Typical P/Es at the bottom of a bear market… 7. (seven)
Ben Graham had some pretty good advice for the average guy just run a 50% stock and 50% investment grade bond portfolio. If you want to try to time never go more than 75% in either asset as timing is very hard. Nothing wrong with going in 75% stocks at 1500 or 1800 if you aren’t too old but might not be the bottom
Ben Graham was very wise.
What happens to the guy who holds bonds and doesn’t get any of his money into the stock market after a 30% dip? Well, he faces the prospect of missing a big rally and is stuck with 0% return for the next 10 years as the market runs away from him.
You have to always hold some stocks, like Graham says.
This week, they could surprise the market with a coordinated stimulus effort, which in times of QE, would be pure money printing. Check out the return on stocks in Wiemar Republic, when they printed money.
If they do it in coordinated fashion, they don’t have to worry about currency rate fluctuation. In short, they’ll all do it, because its the only tool they have, and they’ll do it big. They’ll announce it after market hours and surprise everybody.
Here is another theory out of finance. The value of the sp500 is only the dividends. You can’t sell shares or it diminishes dividend growth. Then use the dividend discount model.
Dividend on sp500 is $58. Nominal GDP growth is 4%, so that is the long term dividend growth rate. What is your required return? With zero interest rate world 6% is a pretty good number to use. Plug in the 3 variables into online calculator you get 1150. You want to make 10% on your money it’s got to fall way below that.
Will you allow a trade in credit on the mug if you do a edit on “nothing goes to heck in a straight line?
Small caps are down to 2016 low (2% dividend now, unless they start cutting).
Nasdaq has another 30% to shed just to catch up (no dividends in FANG).
Or small caps have to rally like 50%.
Made 10 times my money. A year salary in few weeks. Did lots of selling today. Keeping jan ’21, jun ’21, jan ’22 puts in popular “tech” stocks.
I am happy for you Andy. Do you also post when you lose money on a bad bet?
By the way if I knew more about exotic (to me) trading mechanisms I might have joined you. I also believed things were going down but all I did was the easy thing available to me, which was to get out of stocks before it all went down.
Perhaps I should learn about puts and things like that and incorporate them into my investing strategy.
I posted all my thinking here, concentration, acceleration, waiting for euphoria, even the day I bought most of these puts. Euphoria was confirmed when tesla went to 1K.
I bet you think I did not see this coming. I did not see how fast it would go, thus really long term options, otherwise I’d have 20 bagger with closer puts.
Watch and learn.
By the way andy the reason I asked was not to be rude. I genuinely would like to know if I’m only ever reading the upside on people’s investment strategies because if I am (and I am pretty sure that’s all I get to read) then I’m not going to be making very informed decisions if I let them sway me …
To test your theory try counting comments from people who lost money this year.
andy and Zantetsu,
While my short positions were in the red, I was being hounded and ridiculed here :-]
And there have been plenty of folks here who talked about how much they lost on a particular bet.
You must control risk if you want to be confident you are going to end up with financial assets. If you take too much risk you can go from rich to broke in a very short period of time.
How much of that Boeing $43 billion was borrowed?
I believe all of it.. Friends working at the Boeing plant in Everett, WA are figuring on being laid off. No date given but some bad news memos were passed around work.
Will Dennis Muilenburg give up his $60,000,000 bonus as a good will gesture?
Time for the DOJ for pursuit of criminal charges on the Max.
The layoffs at Insitu, Boeing’s subsidiary in White Salmon, WA, that makes the ScanEagle drone which identifies targets for the predator drones, began three or so months ago.
In my mind, volatility is purely a function of leverage, which explains the VIX.
That question matters when you discuss debt levels of a healthy company. But now we’re talking about a company with a liquidity crisis, and possibly a solvency crisis, and at this point in time whether all of it was borrowed or only some of it was borrowed is irrelevant. What matters now is that Boeing doesn’t have the $43 billion.
Boeing could have designed 2 brand new planes from the ground up, from scratch for 43 billion dollars.
2 epic planes! maybe even 3!
instead they shit the bed by putting eps before customer life and limb and patched together a shitty plane with vaporware;
took out 43 Billion in loans just to buy back its own stock;
yes, jobs will be lost;
but those who are angry about that, should burn down the Boeing C suite and not look for a bailout.
no fcuking(sic) way.
We haven’t seen much news regarding how all of this is going to spill over to city and state pension funds. OUCH.
here come higher property taxes and/or reductions in services.
That’s what I want to know. My state pension fund is underfunded, like all of them, and if this keeps up they will run out of money in short order.
Guys, what would happen if this cofid19 dies down with warm weather ?
Or what would happen if covid19 does not die down but the condition become worse for next few months..
I totally understand that the valuation of market was at bleeding edge before covid19 hit.
Even, if the valuation was not at bleeding edge, the hit from covid19 would have been pretty bad.
Also, wondering if there would be any impact on real estate as it has increased quite a lot in comparison with otherwages.
Mt friend with multple properties says covid19 won’t make any dent to real estate in California.
I think otherwise. but who knows.
I really really hope your friend is wrong on real estate, but who knows, maybe that’s the last “safe heaven” from a matter of perspective or at least for now. Also real estate prices move way slower than stock so perhaps that much needed 30-50% haircut in areas like LA, SF, SD, NY..etc are yet to come. Another question would also be, what will the Chinese and foreign owners do with all their parked real estate properties, if they all start selling, this can trigger something. If you ask Lawrence Yun though, he will probably tell you the market will have minor correction and demand will still be strong…
I think at this point the market is damaged beyond anything a mild case of the virus would fix. This market was priced to perfection. It is all about the debt. Now income streams have been trashed. The defaults are still on the horizon. No amount of wishing is going to fix this mess.
The settlement on the ETFs have to be a huge problem right now along with any margin left.. Next will be the junk and almost junk that sure won’t be let out at a couple of percent interest. Then of course will be the downgrades and then the defaults. But those probably won’t happen for a few months.
I suspect that the real estate market is going to go on hold.
People will not be able to sell now because no one is even allowed to go visit open houses and stuff. Buying will be supressed.
If people get laid off and can’t pay their mortgage, the response is going to be a demand for mortgage deferment and/or reduction, which I think the government is strongly going to encourage and/or enforce by decree.
So I think that basically the whole housing market is just going to mostly go into statis for a while.
I went on Zillow today and saw an almost livable 1500sq ft house in Palo alto for under 2.5 million, so there is definitely been downward movement.
It’s very simple problem to solve. Stock prices dictate housing prices in the Bay Area.
No one will buy these houses If they don’t have the stock valuations they needed to put a $600k down payment.
This is what my friend is saying: Prices would stagnant but won’t go down as real estate is special.
Especially because, how are you going to sell your house without the ability to easily move somewhere else? Who would sell their house now expecting to live in a hotel for a few months while preparing their new house or whatever? Who is going to want to go through the hassle of moving now with all of the problems associated with free movement?
I tell you now: real estate is going into lock down. Nothing is going to move. Real estate brokers are going to have a tough time with no sales happening.
Real estate was also special in 2005.
Nonsense. Here in the Bay Area so many dual income families are mortgaged to the hilt. One loses a job, still have equity in the house but cannot pay mortgage….
My guess ( I’m a Real Estate Broker in Sonoma County) is a 50% drop in transactions and a 25% drop in the Median price by the end of June 2021.
I’ve been pretty lucky in my guesses over the years, but take it for what it is, a guess.
As a commercial real estate appraiser my guess is prices will drop by 40-50%. Our values are already down 10% just from 3 weeks of coronavirus. Wait until the data actually starts coming out. This is more brutal than any prior downturn.
Boeing downgraded to what, BBB?
Baa1.
Powell and the FOMC will buy all the corporate bonds teetering on the Powell proverbial BBB cliff.
At least that what the bulls hope for, despite Powell saying last night that there weren’t interested in buying anything other than Treasury and Agencies, and that they also aren’t legally authorized to do so…
Suppose you are a pension fund manager and you have to pay retirees. If you sell your high coupon yielding bonds to the Fed’s QE program, where would you get any yield in the future when yields are almost zero today.
Those who sell are usually forced to liquidate.
Wonder why we haven’t heard pushbacks to the Fed QE and lowered Fed funds from funds.
I was asking myself that same question yesterday when the FED made the announcement!
Covid will solve the pension manager problem.
truth is even 737 maxs flying into the ground couldn’t stop the BS surge from $130 to $440 a share. “that” was insanity. . .now we get (maybe) honest price discovery thanks to a pandemic that brings us all back to earth.
we don’t live in a perfect world. i think the world (and especially) wall street forgot that point.
. . .and don’t get me started on the stupidity of the fed, who pretty much created the debt quagmire we are in up to our ears.
Perhaps the reason for the break neck volatility is the proliferation of algorithmic computer trading over the past 10 years or so. Also, the increased amount of liquidity applied by the Fed. Wicked combination. Things are different now on how fast things move, but the end will be the same.
An brief update for Gandalf, who find “gold bugs” to be so irritating:
From their recent peak until now, the DOW and S&P are down ~30%, while gold has lost only ~7%, in spite of forced selling due to margin calls. And if history is any guide, that spread is likely to widen considerably before the dust settles.
I am not comparing them as investments, but rather underscoring yet another example of gold serving as insurance during times of economic crises.
It may well go down further as widespread liquidations continue, as it did in 2008 before shooting up in value, but relative to fiat currencies, and especially given how they are now being degraded it can be expected to again perform very well, as it has for thousands of years.
I’m still earning about 1.5% on my 6 month Treasuries until end of June.
Still way ahead of you.
You know what’s nuts? My money market is paying 2.2% through June. I am sure they are now beating themselves over the head and not think that it’s possible for FED to bend over and drop rate that fast..
I’m glad that you’re doing well, Gandalf, and am not trying to convert you. Nor is it a competition, so I hope that you, and everyone else who contributes to the site does well.
PS., in the early 80s when gold was sky high, inflation was sky high, and 30-year Treasuries were in the 10-15% range, some people did buy those 30-year Treasuries despite the gold bugs. I remember talking to one of those people. a fellow physician, in the 1990s, when inflation had come down, gold had crashed to $300 an ounce, and this guy had hundreds of thousands invested in those 30- year Treasuries earning what? 15% interest? I forget. Wow, what we would do for those yields today.
Nobody back in the 70s or 80s ever thought interest rates would drop.
Nobody today thinks interest rates will ever go back up.
The only advantage of being old is having seen more than a few cycles of this stuff happen. Heck, Im older than Wolf. So yeah, there’s lots more to this story than “gold is good for a thousand years”
If you follow what’s going on with future gold prospecting, it’s not that different from oil. When the price goes up, more expensive extraction technologies get deployed to extract this stuff. This market force puts a cap on gold prices as a commodity. And it is a commodity because worldwide NOBODY is on a gold standard anymore.
Gold mines now go TWO MILES underground, and they use poisonous cyanide to squeeze minute quantities out of literally TONS of this very poor quality rock (I hesitate to even call it “ore”) to get just a few ounces of gold per tons of rock
It is the gold mining equivalent of shale fracking, in other words.
Except that gold is NOT really a limited natural resource like oil. There’s an unimaginably large amount of gold sunk into the Earth’s core, and it constantly gets brought up in small amounts in volcanic eruptions to the surface.
So where are there as yet unexplored deposits of gold? How about 70% of the Earth’s surface? The ocean floor, with volcanic vents, has long been known to contain rich deposits of all sorts of minerals, including gold.
Yes, it’s an ecological disaster to do ocean mining, no, there are few rules and regulations, so guess who is plowing into this ocean mining after companies from western countries have floundered around for decades?
China! And I think they will succeed.
Gold is very necessary for plating contacts on all the electronics they build and they love shiny gold jewelry like everybody else. But they don’t like expensive shiny gold jewelry, so my guess is they won’t care if their ocean mining wrecks the ocean floor and plunges the price of gold somewhere down to the price of aluminum foil.
I posted this before, but did you know the Washington Monument was capped with a block of solid ALUMINUM in 1880 because at the time aluminum was more precious and expensive than gold? And today we use aluminum to wrap baked potatoes
You can also extract gold from seawater. It is a cheap process outside of the energy you need so ecomicaly viable with free electricity.
Yes, silver fell to $12 today but online bullion dealers will not sell in-stock 1oz for under $20. There is a total disconnect between the Comex futures and physical precious metals.
I just looked and the only leafs available on Apmex are $23. Financial silver hit an 11 handle today.
Hi Tinky, I think you are being disingenuous if you do not include the increases in value of stocks over longer timeframes.
If you are saying that gold “only” lost 7% relative to the market which makes gold a better store of value then … just put your money in cash, which has lost 0%. Of course, if and when there is massive inflation the equation may change considerably.
I do not know if massive inflation is on the horizon. I suspect it is though. People are making less stuff and performing fewer services and yet the government is increasing liquidity. Doesn’t that mean more dollars out there to compete in fewer transactions? Doesn’t that necessarily mean inflation?
Zantetsu –
You did not read my post carefully, as I am not talking about gold as an investment.
It is true that cherry-picking timelines can be misleading, however, gold has significantly outperformed the markets since around 2000, and that is a fairly long timeframe. Of course it is no coincidence that that is also when central banks began to go nuts.
As far as cash goes, as an alternative, it would again depend partly on what timeframe one uses. But it also depends heavily on which currency one is using. Gold remains at or around all-time highs in many currencies. And given how badly CB’s are going to further degrade their currencies in response to this crisis, I’m not sure that I would want to hold cash for very long!
Right now, and to use when the dust settles, cash should be fine. But I would also expect gold to “outperform” currencies during that period.
Good luck navigating the rough seas!
The mantra used to be “buy the dip” and now its “sell the bounce.”
Good analysis of Boeing Mr. Richter. Just remember that a significant amount of the $43 billion share buybacks were probably pocketed by Boeing executives exercising their stock options, in other words they were turning them into cash. They weren’t the typical buy and hold “the bag” investors.
Michael Brush wrote one of the early analyses maybe 15 years ago, and others have since, itemizing the long list of failures (for shareholders anyway). The buybacks to mop up options scam has been going on for a long time. One of the masters, a CEO, was pocketing 2 to 3 billion dollars a year on cheap options, the company borrowing money to pay for buybacks when the cash ran short, never paid a dividend, the stock started at 50 and ended at 10 after years of buybacks.
It’s just a way to loot the treasury without writing yourself a check.
Wall street always loved it possibly because they could cash in on the blip when it was announced, or possibly because you could show theoretically that it made sense even when it actually never did.
The most amusing one that I remember was/is a Canadian company that’s been doing them for years because the ‘shares are undervalued’. Once, many years ago they actually announced a bought deal for 50 million dollars; 2 weeks later they announced a buyback for … 50 million dollars worth of shares.
Share price at that time was about 30, before the recent crash they were about 15, today they’re about 8. Shares out 13 years ago were 24 million, shares out now, 42 million. Funny, if you’re into that type of humor.
I just saw that Las Vegas casinos are asking for a bailout! Not asking for loans. They are requesting CASH PAYMENTS from the federal government to keep them afloat. Probably the most ridiculous idea I’ve seen in a while. If some poor idiot goes to their establishment and loses everything does the Casino bail them out?!?
Do casinos give cash bailouts to the gambling folks they have helped bankrupt?
The Wall St. casinos always get bailed out, so they figured they could tag along this time.
Casino scene explaining derivatives in The Big Short movie was great.
See ya in single digits LVS just like 2009!
Yeah, Adelson went from having 22 Billion to 2 Billion, then all the way back to 30+ Billion. What a ride.
While not necessary to repeat, it certainly may rhyme.
Picked up my first car being 15-1/2y.o., (savings my own). Dad and I (first jet-liner trip for me) arrived to drive home to PDX my ‘new’ five year-old Impala SS convert. I recall during a BA retrenchment, an Interstate-5 billboard. Southcenter area, near Renton, the confluence of 405 and I-5…
‘Will the last person leaving Seattle, turn out the lights?’
Never underestimate the possibility of face ripping rallies during bear markets.
This might be (a part) of the financial instrument re-set that does not impact the real economy too badly- one can hope. I am thinking the real economy (in the US) will recovery relatively quickly after the spike in virus cases.
A lot of selling is supposedly from money managers who have to sell based on value measures (~forward looking). The leading indicators are (understandably) horrible. It’s funny how this doesn’t really match the supposed buy and hold/markets can’t be timed/markets are efficient hypotheses.
Luck to all.
With 3k pts down today, it’s probably almost certain 1k pts up minimum tomorrow…these swings are getting nuttier each day, at some point it will diminish and then turn into bloodletting, double and triple digits down multiple days.
Creating products to get in the market as etf’s is robbery and I feel like I got robbed, but really I didn’t. The shorts are winning but boy were the losing. Holden.
It’s funny how this doesn’t really match the supposed buy and hold/markets can’t be timed/markets are efficient hypotheses.
Those are jokes, but not the funny kind.
I have a question about Boeing. Obviously the company destroyed itself by moving from aeronautic engineering to financial engineering. It’s a rotten shell of its former glory. However, I also think Boeing is likely to be first at the trough of government bailout money in the name of “national security.”
So, my question: how does one buy Boeing stock strategically? Or is my premise misguided? Thanks for your thoughts!
You want to invest in an incredibly complex commercial flying machine, controlled by software written by $9HR programmers in India? While those programmers are still involved and the people who hired them are still running the company, I would stay away.
The first chart looks like an op amp with positive feedback blowing up.
Take a look here:
https://www.dtcc.com/charts/dtcc-gcf-repo-index
Why is the Treasury Repo rate HIGHER than 33 basis points than the MBS Repo rate for the FICC GCF on 3/16?
I’ve never seen a gap (spread) like this before?
As the Banners said in Wall Street 2008, “Jump!! You
Fu-kers Jump!!
https://youtu.be/uX8Nj8ABEI8
I think you nailed it Wolf.
Scary scenario:
As you might have heard, Puerto Rico is now on lockdown. Government offices and private businesses are closed, and no one is allowed to leave their homes except to buy food, attend medical appointments, etc.
I think a lot of people are still in a deep fog right now. Reality still hasn’t quite hit.
I imagine a lot of folks still think that the government is going to sound the ‘all clear’ in a couple of days… that the virus has been eradicated and life will quickly go back to normal.
Realistically that’s probably not going to happen.
The only way to really contain this is extreme social distancing– to eliminate any non-critical interactions with other people.
But that’s obviously going to have a catastrophic economic impact.
A friend of mine just sent me an email this morning saying that he was going to have to lay off all 45 of his employees this morning.
I can’t even begin to guess how many millions of people will lose their jobs, and how many companies will go bankrupt, because of this virus.
Frankly I expect entire nations to go broke over the next few months.
I am not surprised by the volatility. For years trading operations have been co-locating near exchanges or having fiber links to gain several hundred milliseconds of advantage over the competition. Since, in that several hundred milliseconds, the price of a share may move by several cents, the shares have to be traded by the millions to turn a profit. Computers do the work, along with algorithms that link to newsfeeds, Facebook, or whatever, looking for keywords that may move the market faster than any human can put down their coffee and reach for the mouse. The algos also have circuit breakers of their own that will dump entire portfolios, and go short, if certain parameters are met. If there were no limiting circuit breakers in the markets, and the humans were removed, we should be able to see several boom, bust, then boom cycles per week, instead of years. We might even refer to this compression of the cycle as “volatility”, since we have never seen anything like it before…..
Wolf: Regarding the new volatility, do computers controlled by algos employ limits when doing a trade? If so, what do they do when their limit is pierced before the order is executed? switch to a market order? recalculate the limit? Replace the original stock with another stock that looks like a good substitute to the computer?
With half (?) or more of all trades executed by computer these days, could this be an important driver of the new volatility? Or better, how can it not be? And perhaps this was also part of the problem in yesterday’s world when the volatility was on the way up to the point where reason was replaced by blind FOMO?
Also your recent short sale episode looks nice on paper. But you seem to realize how lucky you were not to “get your face ripped off.”
(charming phrase.) That should protect you from yourself for a while at least.
Every high frequency algo deployed in the markets is different. The most common strategy is to cancel the order if it cannot be executed at or below the limit. They will try to find the best price at several exchanges and then move on to the next thing in the queue.
Futures up 4%, halted.
What?
How is that even possible when signs indicate..bad things. My first-ever sale went through today instead of Friday’s closing (rookie), decreasing my account 7% from what I intended. Was glad to have what I wanted out, but…
I am so annoyed at all players involved in this (even myself) !!!
/rant