Finally: SEC Frets about Share Buybacks, “Torrent of Corporate Trading Dominating the Market” and “Short-Term Financial Engineering”

“Right after the company tells the market the stock is cheap, executives overwhelmingly decide to sell.”
A study by the SEC of 385 recent share-buyback announcements — this is when companies announce how much money they will spend in the future on buying back their own shares, but before they actually begin buying them — found:
- Share-buyback announcements led to “abnormal returns” in the share price over the next 30 days.
- Executives used this share price surge to cash out.
“In fact, twice as many companies have insiders selling in the eight days after a buyback announcement as sell on an ordinary day. So right after the company tells the market that the stock is cheap, executives overwhelmingly decide to sell,” explained SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr. – appointed by President Trump and sworn in earlier this year – in a speech today. He went on:
And, in the process, executives take a lot of cash off the table. On average, in the days before a buyback announcement, executives trade in relatively small amounts—less than $100,000 worth. But during the eight days following a buyback announcement, executives on average sell more than $500,000 worth of stock each day—a fivefold increase. Thus, executives personally capture the benefit of the short-term stock-price pop created by the buyback announcement:
“This trading is not necessarily illegal,” he added. “But it is troubling, because it is yet another piece of evidence that executives are spending more time on short-term stock trading than long-term value creation.”
The surge in buybacks is largely due to the new corporate tax law. In the first quarter, companies actually repurchased an all-time-record $178 billion of their own shares. In terms of announcements of future share buybacks, May set an all-time record of $174 billion – in just one month! So this business is heating up.
SEC Commissioner Jackson pointed at the dark underbelly of these buybacks:
On too many occasions, companies doing buybacks have failed to make the long-term investments in innovation or their workforce that our economy so badly needs.
And, because we at the SEC have not reviewed our rules governing stock buybacks in over a decade, I worry whether these rules can protect investors, workers, and communities from the torrent of corporate trading dominating today’s markets.
He added:
Executives often claim that a buyback is the right long-term strategy for the company, and they’re not always wrong. But if that’s the case, they should want to hold the stock over the long run, not cash it out once a buyback is announced. If corporate managers believe that buybacks are best for the company, its workers, and its community, they should put their money where their mouth is.
He called on his colleagues at the SEC “to update our rules to limit executives from using stock buybacks to cash out from America’s companies.”
In 1982, when corporate share buybacks became legal – until then, they were considered a form of stock manipulation – the SEC adopted some rules, including a safe harbor provision from securities-fraud liability if the pricing and timing of share buybacks meet certain conditions.
“After experience proved that buybacks could be used to take advantage of less-informed investors, the SEC updated its rules in 2003, though researchers noted that several gaps remained,” Jackson added. “In the meantime, the use of stock-based pay at American public companies has exploded.”
[T]he theory behind paying executives in stock is to give them incentives to create long-term, sustainable value. Because executives who receive shares rather than cash demand higher levels of pay, the use of stock-based compensation has led to eye-opening pay packages for top executives.
He reminded us that “in the years leading up to the financial crisis, top executives at Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers personally cashed out $2.4 billion in stock before the firms collapsed.”
Tying executive pay to the growth of the company, he said, “only works when executives are required to hold the stock over the long term.”
Part of the problem is that the SEC has not yet turned the provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act that were “designed to give investors more information about whether and how managers cash out” into actual rules. Thus investors are still kept “in the dark about executives’ incentives.”
“But it’s not just that the regulations haven’t been finalized. It’s that the problem itself keeps getting worse,” he said. The new tax law “has unleashed an unprecedented wave of buybacks, and I worry that lax SEC rules and corporate oversight are giving executives yet another chance to cash out at investor expense.”
[B]uybacks give executives an opportunity to take significant cash off the table, breaking the pay-performance link. SEC rules do nothing to discourage executives from using buybacks in this way. It’s time for that to change.
He proposed, among other suggestions, that “SEC rules should encourage executives to keep their skin in the game for the long term. That’s why our rules should be updated, at a minimum, to deny the safe harbor to companies that choose to allow executives to cash out during a buyback.”
And he added:
The increasingly rapid cycling of capital at American public companies has had real costs for American workers and families. We need our corporations to create the kind of long-term, sustainable value that leads to the stable jobs American families count on to build their futures. Corporate boards and executives should be working on those investments, not cashing in on short-term financial engineering.
Investors deserve to know when corporate insiders who are claiming to be creating value with a buyback are, in fact, cashing in.
But this surge in share buybacks, and the corporate dominance in the stock market via those share buybacks, may have a limited life. Read… Huge New Prop under the Stock Market is a One-Time Affair
“Short-Term Financial Engineering” by my observation, is the cornerstone of a “vibrant” service economy.
Oh gee. Perverse incentives create moral hazard? Who would have thought?
I’m glad the SEC commissioned a study — after 35 years — to figure this out. Those guys are Johnny-on-the-spot! (sarcasm alert)
Trouble is, it’s too late to fix it and the SEC knows it. The markets have been divorced from fundamentals since 1987. To keep it going requires bilking successive generations of new marks.
Does anyone honestly believe we’ll see meaningful enforcement of truly competitive arms-length transactions anytime soon? That might pull us back to average PE ratios of 14:1. Nobody wants that. They especially don’t want it if they were required to pull all their costs back onto their published GAAP compliant balance sheets.
MF, you hit the nail square on the head. We all know none of this will change because, as you said, “nobody wants that” (and by nobody you must, of course, mean the wealthy and well connected of society).
I grew tired of bureaucratic, government, double speak long ago and now I’m just numb to it.
We are told the central bank has to take an active role in manipulating assets (stocks, bonds, RE), then we are told assets are not manipulated. We are told we need to save more, then we are told we need to spend more. Young people are told to take on student loans, then they are told they were irresponsible to do so. We are told inflation is too low but we should be invested in the stock market to avoid being wiped out by inflation.
I stay fully invested in stocks because everyone, who can control the price trend, has a vested interest in moving prices higher. Based on valuations stocks should correct one day, but based on who controls the price action and the falling value of currency I just don’t think stocks can fall.
Sure CEO’s, and other corporate officers, are cashing out but their boards keep issuing them new stock options to inflate and central banks keep providing companies cheap cash to buy back stock. Nothing changes. I will say it’s nice to, finally, be on the side of gaining as stocks continue the relentless climb to the heavens.
Listening to the SEC fret about corporate financial engineering is like listening to a prison warden complain about prisoners not returning after he grants them leave. The SEC and congress are at the root of the problem, it’s astonishing to hear them complain about the problems they cause – kind of like Bernie Sanders and Trump complaining about the deficit, it’s just laughable.
This scenario was predicted by Trim Tabs. There was one variation in the corporate tax cut that was specifically stipulated and stated that IF a corporation chose to invest in U.S. commercial real estate the tax on corporate profits would be 8%. Corporations like Amazon and Apple have since been shopping for locations to build new offices and warehouses in the U.S. The 21% tax reduction had no target or stipulations so, what did they do? Since they had no profitable long term plans for the company, they enriched themselves. The top individual tax rate is currently 37% the capital gains tax is 28% so, they augmented their income with stock options taxed at the lower rate and they also did not have to pay payroll taxes on the capital gains. When you see a corporation do this they have lost their long term vision and need to revisit their mission statement.
Sadie, that is not how incentive stock options work. When you exercise and sell the same day, the gain is taxed as short-term capital gain or regular income. If you exercise and hold for one year and then sell, it would be taxed as long-term but your are subject to AMT at the time you exercise which treats the options as regular income. That is you have to come up with hundreds of thousands of $s to pay AMT before you actually sell you stock.
And the changes keep filtering down.
Only a couple of years ago, this would be considered as the optimal means for globalists to accumulate wealth via low to, someday, negative interest rates. Remember, low rates and asset inflation to a globalist replaces income from normalized rates and earned capital for everyone else. The people with connections replace the people who managed to save from earnings. They almost had it. Missed by an inch. Must suck to be a globalist today.
Yet the SEC mimics the famous scene from Casablanca. Better late than never.
Except this is not a better late, this is just hot air.
I mean, it’s almost like executives are force fed their stock options.
True, as long as they have access to OPM, the executive stock buyback crowd are just like the Chinese mandarins who stole enough to become so wealthy that overseas real estate bubbles that will ultimately explode are considered minor overhead expense. They are our version of them, without the need for laundering beyond following the legal and historical route to do it, using the corporation as the tool.
Let the corporations and their executives decide what’s best for them. There is nothing fair or unfair about this. How ever, it is totally another matter if the TAX payers will pay to bail them out when they sink. It is totally another matter if the FED suppresses rates and prints to shower these guys money.
And the FED worries about corporations?!
I was gonna say the same thing regarding Casablanca. The SEC must be shocked, shocked! to see gambling, I mean short term wealth extraction, going on here.
guess i’m a globalist.
i do some work, too.
More crocodile tears! At the very least, stock buybacks using borrowed money should again be illegal, or taxed so heavily as to be unprofitable.
“[T]he theory behind paying executives in stock is to give them incentives to create long-term, sustainable value.”
Pay me in stock and my incentive is to do everything I can to maximize the price of the stock. I’ll do buy-backs, cut R&D, offshore manufacturing to low-cost labor countries, bust labor unions and their pensions, buy up my competitors and jack up prices. Whatever it takes to maximize short-term profits. Then I’ll cash out and walk away. Hopefully, that’s the definition of “long-term, sustainable value”.
Unfortunately, that’s not a principal-agent problem but a pure principal problem: shareholders themselves are incentivized to behave that way and therefore compensate executives accordingly.
We need to come up with some sort of executive compensation scheme where at least part of their renumeration involves some mechanism whereby they are paid a portion of company earnings over the long term and over time (even after they leave the company for a certain amount of time) – without the ability to “sell” that claim at some highly inflated NPV to someone else. If execs knew ahead of time that a significant part of their their compensation would be in some kind of future stream of dividends or whatnot they might be more interested in making sure the company is profitable in the long term, not just in this very instant.
They have plenty of incentives. They can get millions in severance packages alone. So if they screw up, they don’t care. I wouldn’t care either if my pink slip was 7 figures and not 7 fingers.
Plenty of incentives, yes – but they are all immediate pay type incentives.
Put restricted stock in escrow only to be released to the executive four years from the date it is awarded.
I see plenty of guys in the Lowes parking lot looking for work and I’m pretty sure almost all of them would be qualified to take over the duties of the average CEO for much lower pay.
Kenneth Lay and Jeffrey Skilling, of disgraced Enron infamy, used as their defense the fact that they were mere figure heads in suits and had no dealings in the day to day operations of the company. The typical day laborer is just as qualified to get a nice haircut and suit and work as a figure head but for much less money (and zero stock options).
Who honestly believes any of the these guys actually adds as much value as 500 to 1000 employees? The job of the typical CEO is to get the job, after that he just sits back and enjoys his yacht (and his mistresses).
Wake me up when all this BULL SHIT is over
Well said.
I should work on being as succinct.
There are a couple of things I would add:
1) Interest is deductible on the corporate side; dividends are taxed at both the corporate and individual level. Disallowing the deductibility of bond interest used for share repurchases would make them less attractive.
2) Some companies may be spending cash and loading down with debt to make themselves less vulnerable to a hostile takeover.
The elections of Reagan and Thatcher ushered in a new era of casino capitalism in the early 1980s. The 1% has made out like bandits, quite literally.
Would it be possible to make money in this market with a “remora” strategy–follow the sharks–buy stocks of companies that are likely to do buybacks and then imitate the sharks, er, executives, and sell during the runup to the buyback? Of course, in any sort of downturn, the strategy would fail immediately. This is strictly a theoretical question. I have vastly insufficient funds to pursue it, and anyway, the downside looks scary and precipitous.
When researching stocks, I typically check on the trends of insider buying and selling of their stock. Over the past 3 to 4 years, it is hard to find any companies with insiders using their own cash to accumulate stock. In the case of tech companies, it seems most managers are backing up the truck and cashing out well before reporting any profits.
The tax benefit from the Republican bill is a one-shot deal. There were buybacks worth $174 billion in May — about three times prior monthly levels — because of the tax bill. The shame — one among many — is that the money was not used to build more competitive facilities, to materially raise wages, or to retire debt.
The SEC FINALLY sees an issue with Stock buy backs.
WARNING
This means there is a VERY BIG problem, coming in to land.
Yes it really is that simple.
Reported today in the Minneapolis StarTribune business section:
Polaris Industries Inc., Scott W. Wine CEO
Exercised Options of 245,000 shares at $10.03-$65.67
Sold 245,000 shares on June 5 at $118.36-$119.05
Directly holds 332,154 shares
On May 30, Polaris paid $805 million in cash to buy Boat Holdings LLC of Elkhart, Indiana.
Not a bad week’s work for the CEO of a Minnesota snowmobile company; buy a boat maker for nearly a billion bucks, and put an extra fifteen to twenty-five million bucks in your bank account.
Wine’s remarks on the acquisition: “Boat Holdings is renowned for innovation and quality and we are excited to have them become part of our portfolio of industry leading power-sports vehicles. This transaction epitomizes our disciplined growth strategy of entering attractive markets where we can establish and extend our leadership position. In addition to marketshare leadership.”
I give Polaris credit though as they bought another manufacturing company instead of buying back their own shares.
“Innovation” like this is what arguably makes Murica great!!!!
Murica is the bestest when it comes to 3rd world condition engineering. And here’s the playbook:
1. Test various banana republic recipes on other countries through the IMF.
2. Bring them home.
That’s why Ethan Hunt will always be employed!!!
Cut the crap.
CEO’s and their partners in crime ( read : the brownnosers and/or insiders ) are enriching themselves every day. Been there, seen it all.
I did NOT participate in all this – I am an honest person who feels rewards should be given to people who really created added value for a company.
I must be very stupid ….
The SEC, the most worthless of “our” captured and complicit regulators and enforcers, exists for one purpose: to provide the Wall Street-Federal Reserve Looting Syndicate with a veneer of legality for their crimes and swindles against the muppets. When the next Fed-engineered stock market crash bilks the middle and working classes out of their retirement funds, the SEC will wring its hands and proclaim that no laws were broken and no banksters or Fed officials need ever face criminal consequences for their racketeering.
I’m probably crazy but I’ve always been of the contention that ALL income should be taxed the same. The income of a bricklayer, garbageman, janitor, head of GM or whoever; whatever their income they all pay the same…ordinary income tax. If it’s 25% for the plebes then it has to be 25% for the money slickers. Having all these “escape levels” of differently defined incomes just gives the shysters more incentives to be better shysters.
the idea that corporate executives are greedy venal and self-interested is hard to swallow.
He called on his colleagues at the SEC “to update our rules to limit executives from using stock buybacks to cash out from America’s companies.”
Talk is easy. Doing the right thing is infinitely tougher. Wanna lay any bet on SEC doing anything on this?
Martha Stewart went to prison for insider trading while the real insiders get invited to the White House..