Huge New Prop under the Stock Market is a One-Time Affair

Crash insurance with an expiration date. But its working while it lasts.
In May, with great and perfectly orchestrated fanfare, US corporations announced plans to buy back $173.6 billion of their own shares sometime in the future. It was the largest monthly buyback announcement ever. And some of the announcements were expertly timed to overcome operational debacles.
The record amount of share repurchase announcements was due “in large part” to the changes in the corporate tax law, according to TrimTabs, which gathered the data.
This report was released when the digital ink was still drying on my musings about the FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia – that are so immensely overvalued that Goldman Sachs considered it necessary to come out with a note explaining that, based on fundamentals, they’re actually not in a bubble, which I had some fun pooh-pooing.
Some of the FANGMAN stocks are massive share buyback queens, such as Apple and Microsoft. Others are bottomless cash-sinkholes, such as junk-rated Netflix, which has to constantly raise new money, either by selling more shares or selling debt, so that it has more fuel to burn through, and it doesn’t have a dime to buy back its own shares.
That $173.6 billion in share repurchase plans includes the record-braking mega-announcement from Apple that it would buy back $100 billion of its own shares. Here are the top five that account for $134.3 billion, or 77% of the total:
- Apple: $100 billion
- Micron: $10 billion
- Qualcomm: $8.8 billion
- Adobe: $8.0 billion
- T-Mobile: $7.5 billion
To put that May total of $173.6 billion – these are just announcements of planned repurchases sometime in the future that may never fully transpire – into perspective: In Q1, total actual share buybacks reported by the S&P 500 companies amounted to $178 billion, an all-time record. That averages out to “only” $59.3 billion a month on average, compared to the announcements in May of $173.6 billion.
This chart shows the actual share buybacks as reported by companies in their quarterly earnings reports. Q1 broke all records, and as the May announcement indicates, that record will likely be broken soon:
Just the expertly timed and orchestrated buyback announcements and the media hoopla and online hype and algorithmic knee-jerk reactions that come with them have a large impact.
For example, on May 1, Apple announced, along with its earnings report and what some folks thought were disappointing iPhone sales, that it would repurchase $100 billion of its own shares sometime in the future. The day before, shares had closed at $169.10. The day after the announcement, shares jumped 4.4% and ended the week up 13%, their largest one-week percentage gain since October 2011. Today, shares closed at $193.31, up 14.3% from before the announcement had been made.
Apple hasn’t executed any of those announced share buybacks yet. It’s still buying back shares under the prior programs. In its May 1 earnings report, it said that it would complete the old buyback program in the current quarter. And only then will it start executing the new batch of buybacks. But its perfectly timed announcement, the round record-setting number ($100 billion), and the deafening global media hype around it were enough to boost its market cap by about $118 billion!
The hype of the share buybacks, and the actual share buybacks not only boost the individual stocks of the companies making the announcements but the overall market as it spreads buying enthusiasm all around.
The hype alone is enough to make this equation work. The actual share repurchases can then be used either as icing on the cake, or when overvalued shares are plunging because sales aren’t going anywhere, margins are shrinking, market-share is shriveling, or other untoward things are occurring. Share buybacks don’t fix a company’s operational issues, nor do they make grossly overvalued shares more reasonable, but they do prop up the shares.
The note TrimTabs provided as to why these share buybacks are suddenly blowing off the charts is key: The corporate tax law has changed concerning the “repatriation” of “overseas cash” that represents many years of untaxed profits invested mostly in US Treasuries and corporate bonds. This “repatriation” is a one-time affair. Once this limited “overseas cash” has been “repatriated” and spent on share buybacks, dividends, and executive bonuses, it’s gone. And then what?
These immensely overvalued shares will then have to find real buyers.
But for now, companies are selling their Treasuries and corporate bonds, which have taken a beating recently, and are using the proceeds, while they last, to buy back their own shares at historically overvalued prices. This gives the market, that has been struggling since January 26, some crash insurance, but with an expiration date.
This time, it’s different, say the Goldman Sachs strategists. So we’ll take a look. Read… FANGMAN Stocks Are Not a Bubble, Pleads Goldman Sachs
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Share buybacks increase the price of a share, so each subsequent buyback buys fewer shares or cost more. Theoretically, the cost of the last share is…
The leading line of an obituary.
Buying back your own shares using borrowed money used to be illegal, for good reason, before the rules were changed in the Reagan Administration.
That law, intended to prevent stock manipulation, is long dead and gone. Stock manipulation is now considered beneficial and constructive – just ask the Fed. Corporations are only doing their part to contribute to the wealth effect and helping the Fed implement the policy Ben Bernanke announced some years back.
Besides, there doesn’t seem to be any shortage of money eager to invest in bonds used to invest in stocks. Money is money and as long as there is a surplus slushing around stock prices will need to go higher to meet the demand from new money seeking investments.
Up, up, up and then up some more. Ben’s policy has really taken root – get on the train or get left at the station.
Everything is so manipulated these days it is hard to keep cynicism at bay. In fact, it’s hard to know what is real and what isn’t. This is a time to look inward and listen to our own reasoning. The initial loss of honesty and values now taken as normal seemed to coincide with renaming people as ‘consumers’.
Old Ben was either intellectually dishonest or worse. Otherwise, he would have named it correctly an impoverishment effect. Pumping up stocks, bonds, and real estate in one synchronized or*gy sinks all boats but a few in a sea of inflation.
Wolf, What happens to the corporate bond market when this huge bid has disappeared from the overseas market?
What Apple and others are doing is selling corporate bonds and US Treasuries and they’re shifting this money into buying their own shares (stock market). So new investors have to step in and buy those bonds from Apple. These investors will have to be enticed with higher yields (lower prices). And that’s what has been happening. This is a global market, so investors could be anywhere.
DJIA dead cat bounce is nauseating.Up 200 points,down 193 points,up again 205 points…
Say,this bouncing eventually stops.And DJIA will fall until it reaches reasonable P/E ratio of 7.
What happens then ? Vice will be punished ? Virtue will be rewarded ? I guess not.
“You think Roman Empire was bad ? Wait till you see Dark Ages ”
( last words of Romulus Augustulus,Ravenna,476 A.D.)
I just don’t believe stocks are capable of correcting anymore (no sarcasm). I’ve heard about the immanent stock crash, that never comes, for years. It doesn’t matter where the money comes from, all that matters is it always comes. Even a tiny drop, such as witnessed last February, always results in an ever larger flood of money and new record highs. I don’t believe stocks will ever crash again, I would sooner believe the Sahara desert could transform into a jungle.
My 401K is now 100% stocks and I have zero fear of even a tiny market drop. My bigger fear was the drop in the value of money and by holding all of my wealth in stocks I no longer have that fear. Jerry Powell and company have my back, any hint of a market drop and the Fed will ride to the rescue. Stocks and Real Estate are 100% insured by the Federal Reserve – it’s too late for me to afford even a modest condo in my area ($800K +) but at least I’m fully and safely invested in the stock market.
Individual stock market caps have gone from thousands to millions to billions and now trillions – Quadrillion market cap companies will arrive soon enough. S&P 500 –> 3000 before the end of June and to surpass 3500 by year end – if you were to ask Ben, Janet or Jerry I’m sure they would agree.
As long as zeros are cheap stocks never will be.
How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb, I mean market, spelled F-E-D.
Did you use the word immanent (=inherent,operating within) instead of the word imminent (=pending) on purpose ?
If the answer is “yes” all I can say is “Far out,man”.Hope you remember the 60’s.
no, I just have bad grammar. Actually I’m correct and the English language is wrong (and I mean seriously messed up and wrong).
The stocks have reached a permanently high plateau. Wink, wink.
“Herbert Hoover does not share the widespread belief that the speculative debauch in the stock market is a happy and healthy phenomenon.
On the contrary, he has been supporting the Federal Reserve Board in its unavailing efforts to check the flow of credit into speculation, and he has done his share of worrying over the possible consequences of a collapse of prices.
We believe that by this time the boom is well beyond control, except by some drastic measure which might bring on the very crash it was intended to avert.
Otherwise the economic skies seem clear. Business is undeniably booming.
Perhaps the speculative storm will manage to blow itself out and all will be well. Prosperity, these days, has come to be taken for granted.
Busy men whose desks are piled with problems pressing for solution do not borrow trouble by debating just when and how it might come to an unimaginable end.
There may be a recession in stock prices, but not anything in the nature of a crash.
We expect to see the stock market a good deal higher than it is today within a few months.The economy is fundamentally sound. ”
Sept 3,1929
From the book “Only yesterday”
For those who did not believe me when I said this was gonna be a green year, just looks at all those currencies that lost value to the US dollar in the last few months. The QE Unwind and raising FED rates are also pushing the value of the dollar up at least short term.
All that makes cheap credit become a thing of the past. But don’t go and Short Netfix, is kinda impossible to figure out when it will fall at this rate.
And we are getting all these banking distractions, like Visa on Friday in Europe, what’s up with that? Was it a hack or upgrade that went wrong?
So is there a time limit set by the US Government in which the overseas cash can be brought back into the US without incurring taxation ?
So where does one hide?
Aside: Notice the vast majority of those buybacks are specific to a particular sector?
BTW, IMO the real crash insurance might be the mess in Europe.
The best place to hide is stocks.
The monetary system just continues to crash – you want to hide out in stocks until the dust settles and that could take years.
Land, with timber, orchards, gardens, water. Skills. Tools and stores. Some guns. Community and friends. Stocks, any stock, isn’t on the list. This entire article was about manipulation of paper assets. I do not think they offer security, only more vulnerability, everyday. Just my opinion, (and you know what they say about opinions). :-)
Shrug.
regards
waiting for the wreck in junk bonds. Possibly a short index fund is a good hedge
Theoretically, Amazon could go to $1 in a day if no one wanted it, even though its closing in on 1700..what!! 1700!
It’s like all those film noir days, everyone chain smoked and the rooms were filled with smoke ..and no one questioned it..they just kept doing it ..not even thinking : could this be a bad thing? Same thing with these stocks there smoking today.
Actually smoking was seen as bad as soon as it started even if no one knew how much it ruined health back then. It just that they tried very hard to make smoking be cool. Witers and the media went with it because money dear boy. Heck I am old enough to remember a time tobacco companies could not only advertise on TV but do so without any health warning whatsoever.
WR: you opine about the gross over valuation of almost everything but you also think the bursting of the bubble will be slow. Share buybacks is one reason you cite to slow the descent.
In the case of Apple, fair enough. It has the cash on hand to support the share price, and the new tax regime helps. But in the case of IBM, the cash is borrowed and so it can support the share price until it can’t borrow cheaply enough to make it worthwhile.
My question is: when the inevitable recession arrives, why would the flight from what I believe you say are grossly overvalued stocks be gradual?
I suspect hubris will bring the markets (stock, bond, housing…….) down as it has done for many businesses, organizations, governments, kings, emperors, what have you, throughout history. Hubris is one of human nature’s critical flaws, yet appears with astonishing regularity. Give some people a little success and they see themselves as kings of the universe and that whatever comes, they can handle it. Now scale that up to outfits the size of those grouped together as FANGMAN.
Now if I only knew when that was going to happen.
I have my eye on some land down by the landfill. Land down by the river is way too expensive around here to put my van on. :)
This is what asset inflation looks like. Get used to it.