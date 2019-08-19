How the Ecommerce Boom Crushes “Mall Retailers” One by One

The segments at the core of the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown.
Ecommerce sales in the second quarter 2019 soared 13.3% from a year ago to a new record of $146 billion (seasonally adjusted), the Commerce Department reported today. In 2018, ecommerce sales reached $522 billion, according to revised data released today; at this rate of growth, ecommerce sales will get close to $600 billion this year. Ecommerce sales have doubled in five years.
Ecommerce includes sales by the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers. Many brick-and-mortar retailers have built thriving online operations: Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Macy’s, and Costco rank in the top 10 ecommerce retailers, according to eMarketer:
- Amazon
- eBay
- Walmart
- Apple
- Home Depot
- Best Buy
- Macy’s
- Qurate Retail Group (QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill,,Grandin Road)
- Costco
- Wayfair
Walmart chimed in with its earnings report last week. Walmart US sales ticked up only 2.9% to $85.2 billion; within these Walmart US sales, ecommerce sales surged 35%.
Walmart doesn’t disclose dollar-ecommerce sales, but eMarketer estimates that in 2018, Walmart US generated $21 billion in ecommerce sales, and that in 2019, it will generate $28 billion, an increase of $7 billion for the year. This would mean that brick-and-mortar sales at Walmart stores were flat at best.
Home Depot will report Q2 earnings tomorrow, but for Q1 it reported that online sales jumped 23% to $2.3 billion, and to 8.9% of total sales. This is a business that people thought would never switch much of its sales to ecommerce – given what it sells. But it’s happening
Best Buy will report Q2 earnings next week. For Q1, it reported that online revenues surged 14.5% to $1.3 billion, but that revenues at its brick-and-mortar stores fell 1.3%. So as its revenues are shifting to online, it is further reducing its brick-and-mortar footprint, according to its Q1 SEC filing:
- Will close all of its 257 remaining Best Buy Mobile stand-alone stores in the US.
- Closed 12 more of its Best Buy stores in the US over the past 12 months, down to 995 stores.
- Closed seven more of its high-end appliance stores, Pacific Sales, over the past 12 months, down to 21 stores.
Macy’s reported earnings last week – and what a brick-and-mortar doozie it was. It doesn’t disclose dollar-sales for ecommerce, but only said that ecommerce revenues experienced for the 40th quarter in a row “double-digit growth.” But total sales (which includes ecommerce sales) ticked down 0.5%, and sales at its brick-and-mortar stores fell a much faster but undisclosed rate.
These are the successful ones – the retailers that are spending and investing vast sums of money to make the transition to ecommerce, which includes building the costly fulfillment infrastructure.
The mall retailers that have not made that transition successfully are either already being dismembered in bankruptcy court, such as Sears Holdings, or will be dismembered.
Total retail sales, which includes ecommerce, in Q2 rose 3.2% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, according to revised retail trade data, released today. The increase wasn’t red-hot, but in the middle of the six-year range (from 1.5% in Q4 2015 to 5.6% in Q2 2018):
The 13.3% surge in ecommerce sales increased the share of ecommerce to 10.7% of total retail sales.
But about half of total retail sales are at these three online-resistant retailer segments: gas stations, auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores, though grocery stores are coming under attack now, including by Amazon and Walmart.
Many of the remaining segments of brick-and-mortar stores are getting trampled by ecommerce.
Revenues at brick-and-mortar department stores in Q2 fell 5.8% year-over-year to $34.5 billion (seasonally adjusted). They’re down 41% from the peak in Q4 2000 and down 20% from the beginning of the data series in 1992. This is the slow methodical destruction of an entire segment, long a cherished destination for American shoppers that are now buying online whatever they used to buy at department stores. Macy’s brick-and-mortar sales are in this category, as are those of bankrupt Sears, Bon-Ton Stores, and Barney’s of New York. And there is no letup in sight:
Brick-and-mortar sporting goods stores were long able to sort of fight off online encroachment. But then in 2016, at the peak of their sales, a major US chain, Sports Authority, went bankrupt and was liquidated. This event shook up the sector. Many of the abandoned customers switched to online purchases when their store closed. And sales at brick-and-mortar sporting goods stores started to skid:
- Q2 2016 peak: +5.1% year-over-year (to $12.2 billion).
- Q2 2017: -4.1% year-over-year.
- Q2 2018: -3.0% year-over-year.
- Q2 2019: -7.2% year-over-year, to $10.4 billion.
Over the three years, from Q2 2016 to Q2 2019, sales have dropped 14.8% (to eliminate the effects of seasonality, I used a four-quarter moving average):
The stores that are directly hit by ecommerce competition are the classic “mall stores,” by category used by the Commerce Department. I added some samples that have already gone bankrupt. These store categories combined are depicted in the chart below as “mall stores”:
- Department stores (Sears Holdings, Bon-Ton Stores, Barney’s);
- Toy stores (Toys ‘R’ Us);
- Hardware and hobby (Orchard Supply Hardware);
- Book stores (see Borders, B. Dalton, Waldenbooks);
- Video stores (Blockbuster); music stores (Tower Records);
- Jewelry and accessory stores (Claire Stores);
- Sporting goods stores (Sports Authority);
- Clothing and fashion stores (A’Gaci, Avenue, Limited Stores, Pacific Sunwear, Aeropostale);
- Electronics and appliance stores (Circuit City, CompUSA);
- Shoe stores (Payless Shoe Source).
These “mall store” sales, all combined, fell to $155.2 billion in Q2, same level where they’d first been in 2005. Over the same period, ecommerce sales have multiplied by a factor of seven, from $20.8 billion to $146 billion. The blue line in the chart represents sales at these “mall stores”:
So, while surging year after year by the double digits for more than two decades, ecommerce is only 10.7% of total retail sales. But those total retail sales include sales at gas stations, auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores that account for about half of total retail sales. The other half of retail sales has come under immense pressure – and entire segments, such as video and music stores, have already been wiped out.
Even as the brick-and-mortar landscape is gradually being torn up by ecommerce – something that has been going on for 20 years and may take another 20 years to complete – overall retail sales are growing at a healthy clip. And the survivors among the brick-and-mortar retailers will be those that invest vast sums and successfully make the transition to ecommerce. The others will fall by the wayside.
In 2013, I called Goldman Sachs a “snake-oil salesman” for underwriting a $1-billion J.C. Penney stock offering. Investors got wiped out. And now its longer-dated bonds, including a 100-year bond, have collapsed. Read… I’m in Awe of How Long Zombies Like J.C. Penney Keep Getting New Money to Burn. But Bankruptcy Beckons
The dollar stores are full of low end shoppers. Between them and the online giants and Walmart and Home Depot, only the ethnic specialty stores (i.e. HMart and Patel brother) survive. Doesn’t bother me at all.
Too many selling the same things.
If landlords don’t start dropping rents for retail storefronts they run the risk of shoppers losing the habit of going out to shop. Yesterday I was out picking up a few things and half the stores at a local shopping area were empty. It’s not fun to shop there anymore, no place to browse, and starting to become depressing. Landlords better start luring shoppers to malls or they might as well tear them down.
Rents being too high can be an issue but the biggest death nail is the “customers” that only go to the stores to browse. Comparing a product in your hand against a product that is a day or a week away had a value in the past, now people will wait for a few dollars savings.
In the end the stores can’t stock everything Amazon has 3-5 days away, so if the few stores have what you want on hand you better buy it or it won’t be there next time. All store fronts run on a “turnover” rate, if it sits at 0 for 6-12 months before it sells it will be gone.
Shopping Malls make no sence.
Unlike Supermarkets who have a lot of things at reasonable prices, shopping malls have few things at expensive prices.
If Internet Ecommerce is killing the Shopping Mall Stars then is not happening fast enough.
Supermarkets do make home delivers and even have shopping webpages and apps, but people keep going to the actual stores because they want to pick the meat, fruit and veggies they buy by looking at them first. And for other reasons.
Will the day brick and mortal stores are gone for good finally come? Maybe but people are gonna conplain a lot about produce.
People who lament the closing of brick and mortar stores need to visit Westfield, MA. It is called Whip City because it was once the center of the huge buggy whip industry.
Not so much now.
Things change.
Some thoughts:
Malls are filled with vanilla offerings which the M generation are not interested in and the BB generation is no longer spending on at the same rate. The bigger is always better and more/more/more mindset is over.
The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker…meaning: less quantity, but of better quality, ideally from makers themselves, is preferred. Authenticity is important – look no further than bra’s (bye bye VS)….
Supermarkets – missing the mark in my opinion. These oversized relics are waiting for a remake….who ever wanted to shop in a “warehouse”/oversized format anyway? I am surprised at some of the swift changes (kombucha readily available!), I am equally surprised many supposed “foods” still line the shelves…they may be missing an opportunity to become quality prepared food hubs…M’s love delish prepared food, ideally, delivered.
Video and music were wiped out by advances in technology not e-commerce….no?
I’ll be the contrarian here and say that Nordstroms is a buy at this level with 6% dividend….
they are real retail, customer service second to none still brings in the shoppers……
Automotive question for Wolf.
Why aren’t new truck and car purchases available online, yet? Is it to protect their dealerships? If so, why hasn’t a rogue dealer broke the mold and offered online sales?
regards
crony capitalism
new car dealer associations buy state legilators. legilators enact statutes that prevent it.
just ask tesla.
where have you been? they have been selling cars online forever, you can do the whole transaction and get it delivered……
From someone who still talks to 100’s of dealers a year….
You can buy online if you contact the right dealer. My last car I bought from a dealer I didn’t have to see in person, the dealer drove to me even and that was 5 or 6 years ago. My uncle has done this for years now and his dealer is in a separate province.
A quick email from a smart salesman, an easy to fill out credit app emailed back. Delivery or pick up arranged and done. Just because they have lots doesn’t mean they don’t use E-commerce.
Look around.
There are at least 4 dealers in NEO that have a online “store” that actually does away with the salesman interaction at the dealership.
i think most new cars are already sold online except for the paperwork.
Paper work, dealership laws. upselling, loan paper work,, advertising the service department, selling the old car all play a part but the most important reason is IMHO delivery. Truck filled with cars has problems with driving inside a residential area.
” CEOs of 181 top American companies – including Apple and Amazon – say the new focus of corporations is to ‘improve society’ rather than make profits for shareholders ” – DailyMail
200+ comments on that one, Wolf, guaranteed!
This is like billionaires such as Buffett saying out loud other billionaires should pay more taxes. They need to quit talking and start paying more in taxes. They can be less aggressive in their tax strategies and pay billions more in taxes, no problem.
And in the same vein, nothing stops these companies from “improving society.” They could have done it last year, or year before. But then, does that mean a Nest thermostat or an Alexa in every home so that they get to listen to our pillow talk so they can figure out how to improve soceity? When these folks talk about “improving society” I get scared :-]
Home Depot has an excellent site. Product info includes specs and manuals, where appropriate. Also a question and answer section where mfr’s reps frequently answer the questions. Most things will ship to home for free, this is probably being subsidized. Everything will ship to a store near you for free. Many items including appliances at Lowe’s and Home Depot have been special order for years. So both already had some e-commerce infrastructure in place as well as experience in order fulfillment.
I still believe (and I know you don’t agree) that a big part of the increase in retail sales are cost increases. I don’t think that, on average, units sold is increasing, and in some categories is shrinking. The fall in shipping seems to support this belief.
I also have the impression that a lot of the smaller e-retailers don’t seem to be doing as well. The number of ad emails from some of them has increased dramatically in the last year and “sales” are becoming more frequent. Some of the emails sound desperate.
Buying shoes online sucks. What a time waster. I long for the days when there were brick and mortar stores with a huge selection.
I was in Brianwood Mall in Ann Arbor Mi. this week found it still full of business and thriving. I was surprised, the Malls in my town, Toledo Oh. are gone except one Westfield,..just a matter of time for both.
I will note that my visit to Ann Arbor Mall was my first visit to a Mall in 5 years, necessitated to find an Apple store for replacement phone due to defect.
Might be another 5-10 ten years until I return, who cares for window shopping,..maybe never since I’m 70 now.
Ps..I did walk the Mall for exercise, not browsing the stuff.
“The mall retailers that have not made that transition successfully are either already being dismembered in bankruptcy court, such as Sears Holdings…”
Lack of e-commerce is secondary in the demise of Sears – as Wolf himself has documented, Sears is a classic case of private-equity looting by Eddie “the lamprey” Lampert and pals. But yeah, having been gutted and asset-stripped by a bunch of PE crooks makes it *really* hard to make that huge capital investment needed to build an e-commerce platform.
We Company just announced they are buying up hundreds of empty malls and turning them into dorms and work spaces for Millennials.
When does the commercial property market collapse?
Looking at Intu it already did.
FYI: SNAP participants will be able to purchase foods like bread, cereal, fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, and dairy products.
Are Netflix and Spotify included in ecommerce sales? They are not in eMarketer list and they (and piracy) are the reason record and video stores no longer exist.
Downloads are services and a NOT part of retail. Retail is goods. Not services.
There are quite a few “goods” that in recent decades have become services. Such as music purchased on albums or CDs (goods) v. downloads (services) and the whole software as a services thing, where you no longer buy the software in a box but pay for a subscription for cloud services.
It could be regulations why this may not happen in the US but in the UK all the sellers of the expensive wines have gone e. I think the specialty booze shop has already been “blockbustered” in the UK
I’m suddenly remembering all the old crappy industrial red brick buildings in New Hampshire, which were just starting to be converted from their Industrial Age textile roots, to spiffy condos and shops. That was in the mid 1990’s and now, 30 years later, after The Dotcom Bubble & Great Recession, the historic mill real estate is worth more than ever.
I imagine that many malls and brick and mortar buildings will be torn down or converted into brew pubs and places that sell trump perfume, or maybe they’ll become homes for computers that design ways to take jobs from humans, maybe old malls can become server farms, bitcoin ops, cloud storage …
“Experts agree that there just aren’t enough empty mills or shoe factories in the state to meet all of New Hampshire’s housing needs. New construction, they say, is necessary.”
https://bradysullivan.com/new-hampshire-residential-rent/lofts-mill-number-one
One reason that brick and mortar will still be valuable is when you want it right now. Not next day. But right now. Food is like that. Clothes can be too.
I bought a faux leather recliner from Wayfair for $200, free delivery. Some assembly was required.
I bought a Waterpik water flosser at a local Walmart for much cheaper than what I found listed in Google.
Physical stores suffered shoplifters. Online stores paid for online ads and front page visibility.
This is a North American meltdown.
Although I don’t have the numbers, in Asia the physical retail sector seems to be booming. At least three factors come to mind:
1. Electronics places everywhere I go in Asia advertise that they will match any price found online. This renders online retailers impotent on price.
2. Retail in Asia works hard to provide a positive experience for consumers, as opposed to the austerity stores in North America that have salespeople who know nothing about the product. Places I go in Asia have knowledgeable staff working in beautiful spaces.
3. There is more retail space per capita in North America, so part of this is probably some kind of physical retail bubble bursting, independent of what happens online.
Fed up with the rubbish I have received in recent online purchases, most of my buying now is back in store. Too many retailers have got lazy with quality and customer service online. It’s easier and cheaper to buy locally lately. If the US is anything like Australia, people will start going back to stores more soon so they can see and touch products before purchase.
I don’t know about that – with Amazon locker, returns are easy and free. If the seller puts out garbage, it gets returned and seriously hurts their bottom line. This puts upward pressure on quality. And brick and mortar isn’t much competition on selection or convenience (computer clicks vs driving around).