Inflation Spreads across the Economy, Not Going Back into the Bottle: CPI, Core CPI, Core Services CPI Spike

Core services CPI +4.5% annualized, Core CPI +4.1% annualized, all-items CPI +8.1% annualized in September from August.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The month-to-month all-items CPI spiked by 0.65% in September from August seasonally adjusted (+8.1% annualized, blue line in the chart), the second month in a row of sharp acceleration, after a low positive reading in July and the steep negative reading in June when energy prices had plunged.
Year-over-year, the all-items CPI, which includes energy and food, accelerated to 3.7% in September. Since the beginning of 2020, it has surged by over 30%.
This inflation has spread deeply into the economy. Only part of it was driven by the jump in energy prices.
A big driver was the “core services” CPI, which jumped by 0.37% (+4.5% annualized). Core services move the needle: They account for nearly two-thirds of the all-items CPI and include housing, healthcare, insurance, etc.
Another big driver was the jump in “core” goods prices, the worst since January 2025 (they exclude energy and food). Among the main culprits: prices of electronics and related products, thanks to the AI boom, and prices of used vehicles.
The “core” CPI, which excludes energy prices and food prices, jumped by 0.33% month-to-month (+4.1% annualized), the worst since April, pushed up by the core services CPI (+4.5% annualized) and not helped by the core goods CPI (+3.1% annualized), the worst since January 2025.
Year-over-year, the core CPI accelerated to 2.6% (red line).
The biggie, inflation in services.
The core services CPI, which excludes energy services such as electricity and utility natural gas services, rose by 0.37% (+4.5% annualized) in September from August (blue in the chart below).
Part of that was driven by the resurgence of housing costs. And part of that was driven by non-housing costs as the “supercore” services CPI, which excludes housing costs, jumped by 3.7% annualized in September from August.
Year-over-year, the core services CPI rose by 3.2% (red line).
Since the beginning of 2020, the core services CPI has surged by over 31%.
Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER): +0.35% in September from August (+4.3% annualized); +3.3% year-over-year:
Rent of Primary Residence: +0.32% in September from August (+3.9% annualized); +2.8% year-over-year:
Supercore services (core services without housing): +0.31% September from August (+3.7% annualized); +3.2% year-over-year.
Airline fares (+1.2% monthly, +22% year-over-year) and motor vehicle maintenance (+0.72% monthly, +5.8% year-over-year) were among the drivers.
The “core goods” CPI (all goods except food & energy) in normal times reflects a very competitive environment marked by lower per-item production costs due to globalization and ever more efficient automation of manufacturing. The internet has made comparative shopping very easy. So generally, core goods are marked by either low inflation or slight deflation. And they generally counterbalance the much higher inflation in core services.
The pandemic inflation spike blew that apart. Goods prices spiked more than services. But then, coming out of that, goods prices began to drop, including and on a very large scale for used vehicles and electronics.
That phase appears to be over. Over the past three months, core goods prices, including for used and new vehicles, and for electronics, have been rising at a sharp clip on a month-to-month basis. And that has started to move up the year-over-year inflation reading that had been decelerating.
The core goods CPI rose by 0.25% (+3.1% annualized) in September from August, the biggest month-to-month increase since January 2025. Year-over-year, it reversed the deceleration trend and accelerated to 0.71%.
The energy CPI spiked by 5.2% month to month and by 20.4% year-over-year.
The crude-oil based fuels spiked. Gasoline (roughly half of the Energy CPI), spiked by 9.3% month-to-month and by 35% year-over-year.
Electricity rose by 0.2% month-to-month and by 4.4% year-over-year.
Utility (piped) natural gas eased by 0.3% month-to-month but year-over-year jumped by 5.0%.
Since the beginning of 2020, the Energy CPI has surged by 53%. The chart shows the price level, not the percentage change:
The CPI for food at home edged down month-to-month but rose by 1.8% year-over-year, with some prices falling and others rising.
On the decline side: Egg prices have collapsed from their ridiculous spike. The price coffee, after a ridiculous multiyear spike, has been coming down for a few months. The price of beef appears to have topped out, after a ridiculous multiyear spike, and has started to come down. Pork prices have edged down in recent months, as has dairy.
The prices of other foods have risen, including chicken, fresh fruits and vegetables, cereals, etc.
Food prices are volatile, jumping up and down. They had massively spiked during the pandemic, leading to mega profit margins for food retailers, and then hit a ceiling as shoppers refused to keep paying whatever and started shopping around once again, including online. And retailers that continued to raise their prices to fatten up their profit margins and boost their stock prices, lost sales and now started whining about consumers being tapped out (that’s you, Albertsons), when in fact, consumers bought somewhere else at a lower price, including online. Consumers are the only force that can even try to keep a lid on consumer price inflation. When they stop trying, prices spike.
Since the beginning of 2020, food prices have surged by 32%. This chart shows the price level, and not the percentage change:
In case you missed it: The US Economy “Is Running Hot,” Lots of Consumer Spending Growth, Lots of Inflation. The Bond Market Sees it Too
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Fake wars with Iran to drive up oil prices (profits for big oil) really work!
RB,
Fake war? All oil not big oil and prices relative to the price of oil in 1980 (40 USD a bbl) and Natural gas (3 USD/MMBTU ) in 1980 shows you are getting a bargain for your energy needs in 2026 after energy costs in the 1990s as low as 8 USD a bbl. Also 2020 brought about negative oil prices as storage costs rose dramatically with no place to store oil .
Oil and gas are not easy to find and produce like some other commodities as technology requires more and more capital to supply the limited resources.
In addition a great deal of the higher prices for gasoline and diesel are the result of more efficient use of these fuels that has led to massive closures of refineries across the USA over the last 5 decades.
These refinery margins are high at the moment and are not necessarily the results of the “fake war”. As Ukraine about fake wars which also has affected the world energy markets.
Its not about price, its about control.
Venezuela
Straight of Hormuz closure.
Russian sanctions and embargo
Whose left that is not in the US sphere of influence?
Gentlemen,
As we discuss oil prices. Current oil reserves (at current consumption rate) are only going to last 50-57 years. Let that sin in. Our kids are not going to have oil if we consume the way we are consuming. I work in Texas and closely associated to oil. everything you see around you including the clothes you are wearing are a by product of oil. I say oil prices are not high enough. We seriously need to cut down oil use by multiple folds so we can get more than 120-130 years out of it.
Imagine just in 25 years, the remaining global supply of oil will be just for another 25-30 years. At some point we need to see beyond oil and figure out how to substantially reduce our dependence on it. You are relying on engineers to figure out to extract oil from deep below earth on techniques which are not invented yet. Even if we invent those techniques, oil will be super expensive.
Do you read Mike Shellman over at Oily Stuff? I get a bird-of-a-feather vibe between yours and his musings.
“are only going to last 50-57 years.”
LOL that long? For the last 20 years, I’ve been hearing that they’ll only last another 10 years, a rolling 10 years 🤣
We’ll run out of clean air to breathe before we’ll run out of oil to burn.
It has been true that the total years of proven reserves has been steadily increasing over time from about 30 years in the 70s to 45-50 years today, so there’s little evidence that we are actually going to run out.
200 years ago, the world ran on whale oil. It was a huge industry. We managed to wean ourselves of that before consuming all the cetaceans. 150 years ago, coal started the industrial revolution. Navies built their fleets from oak trees. Petroleum didn’t get started until the beginning of the 20th century, and now coal is kaput even though there is plenty still left in the ground. Technology will continue to advance, so I predict in 50 years we will look at petroleum the same way we look at whale oil now.
bingo. winner. someone with a rational grasp of history. i wrote a HS paper on whaling industry in 1970s. 2 whaling towns near where i grew up on north shore of LI. i live in an old whaling town now 100 miles up the hudson river from the nyc harbor. this town had it’s hay day in the 1800s. founded in early 1600s with dutch plantations…..
China did not get the message on coal being kaput.
Tom
China got that message, but you didn’t.
China has more installed wind power capacity and solar power capacity than the rest of the world combined. It is investing massively in nuclear power and has about 36 nuclear reactors under construction on 19 different sites. Coal is just a sideshow among those investments.
What a load of ish. Enjoy eating your bugs
They’ve been saying oil will run out since forever.
It’s disheartening to see seemingly perfectly rational people laugh at someone speaking a simple truth like ‘oil is not renewable, it will run out at some point and humanity will regret spending it so wastefully’.
“Here the madman fell silent and looked again at his listeners; and they, too, were silent and stared at him in astonishment. At last he threw his lantern on the ground, and it broke into pieces and went out. “I have come too early,” he said then; “my time is not yet. This tremendous event is still on its way, still wandering; it has not yet reached the ears of men.” ~ The Gay Science
History will not look back kindly on our handful of generations. But hey, the S&P is at an all time high so who cares! Everyone got their flights booked for the next holiday yet?
Real war. Real stupid. Real consequences.
Remember when we were assured that prices would come down after lockdown?
Somehow they never did…and never will
No, I don’t remember that. Probably because I was here, reading the postings on this site.
What’s the 1st rule of wolf club?
/s
Well… They didn’t really say prices would come down. They said inflation would come down, which means prices still go UP, just more slowly. Egg prices did come way down, along with 65″ TVs and gas for a little while. But after the 9%+ inflation of 2022 they hoped everyone would interpret 3% as “prices dropping”.
Now I’m in agreement with you (if you’re suggesting this) that prices SHOULD come down, a lot. 50-75% off the stock market, 30-50% off houses, 50% off gas and food, clothes, cars, etc.
Oh, and 50% off wages too so my Subway foot long can be $5 again.
Unfortunately the best we can hope for is a credit market induced financial crisis, stock market collapse, near zero inflation, asset and real estate fire sales, and FLAT everyday prices for a long time.
No, because this seems totally confused on timeline.
COVID lockdown: The only true lockdowns were March-June 2020 and only in certain states. But if you are using this term to colloquially refer to times in which people were told to avoid going out and told to wear masks and some public groupings (like universities and schools) were held remotely, then most of that ended in mid-2021.
Inflation: higher than usual inflation started in mid-2021 and had come back down to something more normal by late 2022/early 2023, with the largest inflation peaking more than a year after official lockdowns ended, and several months after most school and public space closures ended.
So it’s impossible for people to have said prices will come back down after lockdown because prices didn’t increase until after lockdowns were over. Plus, this seems to be confusing “inflation will decrease” with “prices will decrease”, which isn’t even the same thing.
“Inflation of America”. A beautiful name for this mess.
Today looks like the driver suddenly realized that one tire has a few lug nuts missing.
With a scintilla of Russian diesel in the tank, this economy can ride on rims indefinitely, no biggie.
Even if the Russians had diesel to give, they wouldn’t send it to the US considering that we are fighting on opposite sides of both wars. Farmers across Russia have no diesel to harvest or plant crops which is a humanitarian crisis rapidly unfolding. The average Russian has for the past few months has finally become aware of their precarious situation.
Russia is now a net importer of energy. India and a few other small countries are exporting to them which isn’t solving their energy crisis. Someone should explain that to the current tenants of the white house.
Let’s just finally admit that supply shocks are inflationary, after having been dragged into the COVID supply shock, the Trump tariff wars against the world including commodities, and the US-Iranian War Over the Strait.
They may not show up immediately, but they are not “transitory” and last longer they we would think, and spread more than we would expect, because it provides opportunities for parties with leverage to demand leverage – whether it be companies, labor, or both.
The wild thing with this one was how it was all created so quickly by a singular person deciding policy through a series of unforced errors. There was no need to do all the tariffs all at once. And the kinetic war caused the most foreseeable foreign policy disaster (military experts have been game planning a strait closure since the tanker wars)
Usually failure has many deadbeat dads denying paternity. Incredible.
CPI for September is reported as +0.6% MoM and then the same alchemists extrapolate this to 3.7% YOY. If there are 12 months in a year, isn’t 0.6% x 12 = 7.2% YoY? More if one assumes interest compounds. Someone here please explain……..
At least read the first phrase in the first paragraph in the article before you post stupid BS. That first paragraph is this:
“The month-to-month all-items CPI spiked by 0.65% in September from August seasonally adjusted (+8.1% annualized, blue line in the chart)….”
The year-over-year change (+3.7%) is the result of the prior 12 month-to-month changes.
QT was Transitory.
Everything else is perpetual.
There are many problems: In 6 years high cummulative inflation,(~31%). Loosening unwinding? of globalization and deregulation, (pros and cons depending). Over 20 to 30 years with many governments now trapped in deficit spending. Central banks printing and long history of disconnected interest rate policies. Now culminating in many governments facing fiscal and debt walls. Along with emmerging risks: Ai (in terms of broader worker replacement & further govt deficit issues), mass immigration (generally not a replacement for boomers and some/many incompatible with western cultural), digital currency, digital ID.
With, very unqualified, expensive, unproductive, divisive, and self interested, political leadership. Not that voters and corporates are shining lights of prudent public interest, either.
NY Fed governor John Williams is jawboning this week, no hikes seen in 27! Is he in denial or just serving Wall Street(his constituents) and not Main Street?
The inflation trend is up, with strong employment from a smaller workforce(definitely the grey economy workforce) fed fund hikes are needed. If we don’t get a hike in October the long bond will loudly protest, if it doesn’t scream “fix the fiscal insanity” before than.
Yes to both of your questions.
Remember, long bond yields are more a product of a lack of demand. Since yields are generally up globally – including the spendthrift Germans and the commie French – I don’t buy that it’s a nation-specific story.
What is up globally are increased oil & LNG prices, and somewhat related to that, military spending. Also, deglobalization entered the chat, which caused increases to costs to companies are likely trying to pass them along downstream with varying levels of success.
People need to remember that it is 2027 in 2.5 months. Covid started nearly 7 years ago. 7 years. That means we’ve run hot inflation reports for almost a decade and the powers that be still can’t admit there’s a problem.
We are done for.
Excellent as always. So seems the FED *should* hike the last meeting before mid-terms … last time they did that was Nov 2 2022 and the time before that was 1978!
Time to do a 50bps hike “Stun & Done” :)
Nice episode on Thoughtful Money with Adam Taggart with Wolf.
When do we start hearing “most reckless FED ever” again?
When I said that, the Fed was at 0.0%-0.25% and still doing QE, and inflation was 6% on its way to 9%. Now the Fed is at 3.75%-4.0%, and it reduced its balance sheet by $2 trillion, while inflation is in the 3-4% range. So back then, that recklessness was in a category of its own.