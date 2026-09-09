10-Year to 30-Year Treasury Yields Jump after Bessent Reveals Bond Buybacks for Tomorrow’s Auction

The hocus-pocus show falls flat. Well, OK, then.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Treasury Department announced this morning that it would buy back a “maximum par amount” (face value) of $6 billion in Treasury bonds at the buyback auction tomorrow, tripling the amount of the bond buyback auctions that Yellen had started in April 2024.
Bessent had announced on August 19 – as part of this hocus-pocus shows to push down long-term Treasury yields despite the tough issues the bond market faces – that the buybacks for 10-year notes and 20-year and 30-year bonds would be at least doubled from the $2 billion per auction that had begun under Yellen’s Treasury, to at least $4 billion. Tomorrow will be the first buyback auction under the new regime.
Treasury yields spiked initially upon the announcement, with the 30-year Treasury yield spiking by 5 basis points to 5.31% briefly (matching the prior multi-decade high) and currently trades at 5.30%. The market had hoped for some kind of big-kahuna figure, far bigger than $6 billion, and some had hoped for open-ended buybacks without set limits, etc., and so this was another disappointment for traders in a Treasury market that is troubled by the deep long-term fiscal problems of the US government.
The 10-year yield spiked to 4.85% currently, the highest since that brief period in October 2023 when it kissed the 5% mark.
This announcement came just hours before the 10-year Treasury auction today, and a day before the 30-year auction tomorrow.
The buybacks will likely occur at a substantial discount, as has been the case in the prior auctions of this type of debt, given the lower yields when those bonds were issued.
The Treasury Department has been buying back 30-year bonds that were issued in the second half of 2020 at discounts of over 50%, in effect paying less than half of the face value for those bonds. It also bought back 30-year bonds that were issued in January and February 2021 at discounts of about 47%.
During those buyback auctions, the “par value” of those bonds was $2 billion, but the actual amounts paid for those $2 billion in par value was a lot less.
Same with today’s announcement: The par value of those buybacks is capped at $6 billion at tomorrow’s auction, but the actual amounts paid will be substantially less than $6 billion.
The announcement today lists 40 bond issues, all 20-year and 30-year bonds, maturing between May 2040 and August 2046.
For example, at the top of the list is a 20-year bond, maturing in May 2040 (CUSIP 912810SR0). So this bond has about 14 more years to run and therefore trades like a 14-year bond. The government issued the bond in May 2020 with a coupon interest of 1.125%.
The yield of this bond, trading like a 14-year bond, spiked today by 5 basis points to 5.12% currently from 5.07% just before the announcement, meaning that the price fell further, and that the government might buy it back at an even bigger discount.
It already bought back $1.95 billion of par value of this same 20-year bond at the buyback auction on February 10, when yields were a lot lower than today, paying 64 cents on the dollar. So for the $1.95 billion par-value, which covered nearly all of the $2 billion buyback limit that day, it actually paid $1.248 billion.
Given the 5.12% yield now, Treasury may buy back this bond at an even bigger discount at the auction tomorrow.
In terms of the debt: Since Treasury cannot “print money,” eventually every buyback is funded by new issuance of debt. So Treasury is buying back at a massive discount some low-interest-rate debt and replaces it with smaller par amounts of debt with much higher interest rates. This lowers by a tiny bit the total debt outstanding, but the interest payments may end up being a little higher than before.
Treasury is shifting more of its debt to short-term T-bills, and T-bill interest rates, which are unstable long term – they change with the Fed’s policy rates and get high when inflation is high – will replace the fixed interest rates of this cheap long-term debt that it buys back. Just how smart that is long term, who knows. But long-term doesn’t matter at the moment. This is before the mid-terms, and that’s what matters to Bessent perhaps.
But spiking bond yields was not the goal of Bessent’s hocus-pocus show. The goal was to drive down bond yields, and to drive up bond prices. Well, OK then.
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Bessent’s Bezzle.
We now live in a world that is coming apart at the seams. Oil is going to end both big wars going, because the world wants oil, and cheap.
Our bond market is just another casualty of our deteriorating fiscal and trade situation.
Geopolitics is crushing domestic concerns.
Rearranging the deck chairs on the USS Titanic. The Uniparty is going to solve this by a new/bigger war, or another army of H1B talent. Probably both.
Bezzle-cents blunder!
Bessent’s bezzled bond beating
hAve YoU eVeN SAid THaNk yOu oNCe?
Here come the smoke and mirrors.
You cannot have a buyback by issuing new debt. This ain’t the Fed.
Just more eyewash that may help his buddies on the Yen carry trade.
Does nothing but spook bond vigilantes.
Time to take the keys away from this group.
Got a currency and real estate speculator running the economy. What could go wrong?
You forgot CryptoCON.
It’s really sad that Bessent is taking Yellen’s bad idea and making it even bigger. It’s looking pretty lame that the Treasury didn’t refinance all their debt when rates were low like practically every homeowner and business owner did a few years ago (me included). Just incompetent and irresponsible. Not to mention both parties spending up our deficit.
But now I have a sneaking suspicion that SNL is going to do a skit with Bessent speaking at a news conference and rapping out “I AM the House” to the music of LL Cool Jay…
The government is essentially refinancing the national mortgage at a HIGHER rate, in order to obtain a short term political objective.
This is like a homeowner refi’ing a circa 2021 mortgage so they could extract equity to pay off the credit card. It does nothing to solve the Amazon shopping addiction or the pay cut they took to work part-time. And once that trick has been played, the US loses the option of playing it again.
It looks very, very desperate. Bessent’s “I am the house” comment reflects an observation I made here several days ago: The objective is to deter traders from shorting treasuries or the USD by throwing a random new risk into the calculation. By causing pain to traders, Bessent interrupts the compounding growth of their bets against treasury duration.
I would not say the swap in a “14 year bond” bought at a big discount is swapping cheap debt for more expensive dept just a trade in the future bet on the direction of short term rates for those 14 years
“So the Treasury department is buying back at a massive discount low-interest-rate debt and replaces it with smaller amounts of debt with much higher interest rates.” …now I get it. Thx!
soon to be known as Bessent’s Fizzle
The words “I am the house now” will come back to haunt him. You can’t display that level of hubris and not have it come back to bite you. Of course, he’ll be fine either way
The 10-year Treasury auction results are in: the government sold $39 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 4.834%, the highest auction yield since August 2007.
5% here we come?
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/09/05/the-10-year-treasury-yield-over-5-my-thoughts/
Do you think there is any chance that Congress and the President will ever capitulate and propose an actual budget that grows more slowly than actual growth ?
That would be awesome. But right now, the White House is talking in the opposite direction: more tax cuts for asset holders. Maybe some day, the midterms will be over, God willing, and reason can prevail, but I doubt it.
Making the Don a lame duck who’s lost the Senate is going to be bad. He’ll do maximum damage just to prove a point.
Buying at 50-60 cents on the dollar and refinancing short term at 4% waiting for inflation to subside? Looking at the debt short term hoping interest rates decline? That seems to be their plan right now.
This not a comment – just wondering where the Treasury gets the money to buy bonds.
By eventually selling more new debt. I explained that in the article in detail.
Yes 5 percent here we come is my bet !
I have a piddly short term CD locked in until February. Hoping for a much better rate by the maturity date so I can continue saving and gaining interest risk free. My odds are looking pretty good 😊. Time to rachet down the 401k contributions and keep a bit more on the liquid side of the investment equation.
I guess if you are laddering into the 10 year then current yields make some level of sense but to me, wait and see makes a lot more sense. This a new territory for me as an investor.
Yea, and as more treasury buyers get this sense, more and more of them may decide to hold out for 6% instead of 5%, and then 7% instead of 6%.
If the government is not serious about confronting inflation, why would anyone buy a long-duration treasury at any price today?
Bessent can make temporary chart zig zags, but the desperation of him being in this position tells traders higher yields are on the way. It’s running off treasury buyers.
Does anyone else feel like we’re all trapped in a giant, cursed circus tent and being forced to watch this show every day? Currently, in the left ring, we have (or had) the Incredible Disappearing Congress, who went behind a curtain and vanished to the shock and delight of 51% of the audience a couple years ago. In the right ring we have five contortionists, who’s grotesque manipulations of judicial precedent challenge the stomachs of even the most hardened originalists among us. In the center of the center ring, on a podium, with all of the spotlights, poses our ringleader – although today he’s shared one spotlight with the Treasury secretary. Which character do we all think the secretary will be? Maybe the sword-swallower?
“Which character do we all think the secretary will be? Maybe the sword-swallower?”
He is the carnival barker, yelling “get your US treasury bonds and get them now before I crush the yields!”
It’s KevWar I can’t find a role for at the circus. Perhaps he is outside selling tickets, and announcing how great the circus is going to be and how committed the circus is to its 2% goal, and he’s been talking like this for months now, and nobody is impressed. Some wonder if the point of the circus is to pay your money (negative real yields) to hear KevWar talk with confidence.
LOL!!! Love it. Exactly what lever is he going to pull that are going to “crush yields”?
I’ll will gladly take the other side of that trade. There so many rocks and hard places now I’ve lost count.
Where the f&%k is CONgress? Ultimately the “disappearing congress” may have lead to the judicial knee-jerking. I hope people remember it’s really congress that has enabled all this.
Are the dealer/seller identities for the trades at these auctions publicly known? I used a search engine query to poke around the Treasury website but didn’t stumble onto a list. If one exists I’d be curious to browse. Surely realizing a 50% loss on a trade has to pinch somebody’s bonus. Maybe they’ll make it up in volume.
“Surely realizing a 50% loss on a trade has to pinch somebody’s bonus. Maybe they’ll make it up in volume.”
It’s called churning the IRAs of the sheeple. I’d like to know the relationship between Insurance companies buying up long term bonds at 1% or less then seeing the same industry skyrocket their premiums under the cloud of AGW the very next year. Is regulating Insurance companies any part of the FED mandate?
Thats a great question. Most have to be very big players, like nations, so I can’t imagine anonymity is protected here. You can see break downs of which nations own how much, but I dunno about the other players.
The M2 money supply was 300 billion in 1960 the M2 in 26 trillion today. This really says it all. Inflation, inflation, ad nauseum.
This says nearly nothing and is a perfect example of how you can mislead just by using big numbers.
You say that M2 is about 90 times bigger today than in 1960. The economy is about 64 times as big as it was in 1960. To put it a different way, in 1960 M2 was about 56% of GDP. Today it is 70%.
There’s no obvious correlation between M2/GDP and inflation; M2/GDP stayed within a narrow range of 50-60% of GDP during the high inflation 1975-1985 period. Then it rose from 50% in 2006 to 70% in 2017, during a very low inflation period. It spiked at 85% in 2021 and has been dropping ever since.
I know, I’m wasting my breath. No amount of telling people that monetarism and M2 supply have nothing to do with inflation will ever convince them. But I try.
5% ten year seems like a return to normalcy.
Nothing to see here folks!
The hubris is simply staggering. The bond “market” is going to take the poofter to the woodshed, but hey, maybe that’s his thing.
Regardless, the fact that he failed as a hedge fund manager should tell you everything you need to know. This administration is destroying the American economy and insider trading on their own incompetence. As the saying goes;”Full Faith and confidence…”
No rule of law and no trust means yields are going higher, inflation is going much, much higher.
Hedge Accordingly.
Hedging is the problem when events are manipulated by dishonest powerful entities.
Excited to see the ratio of sellers to the Fed buying that slug of 6B. Over subscribed in a big way is my guess with dealers trying to sell UST bonds.
Interventionists never learn.
Interventionists have no skin in the game. Taxpayers do.
Interesting concept of taxpayers and skin in the game. Honestly, it could be said; taxpayers have been on a tax holiday for a long time. We overspend and underpay, the outcome is high equity prices high wealth and raging deficits blowing out yields and a debt hangover . Growth hasn’t been able to catch up to lower the budget deficit since before the dot com bubble bursted, even than it was only a year or two that it lasted. Not many people talk about a solution instead we focus on kicking the can down the road. They tell us we will grow our way out of the problem, as a nation our kids are not interested in having kids, it’s going to be a challenge for them.
Can you save a falling-down condemned building with silly putty patches? Scotty is trying.
Scripted Reality institutionally designed…debt conundrums and mathematical limits in a debt based system…no feedback correction loop for bad behavior by the Plutocracy…it turns out the design could always be gamed, just needed the right pirates to do it…250 not bad, 300, that’s funny 🤣…
“It’s an eminence front, it’s a put on
It’s a put on, it’s a put on, it’s a put on”
Band: “The Who;” Song: “Eminence Front,” 1982.
Most people, the herd tribe never had an original thought their entire lives
..the church did it with a monopoly on language and entertainment on sundays…they just copied their operating system with a new product verses salvation and only they had the key with the monarchs hammers…tc.
With Warsh not providing forward guidance, hopefully the risk premium will widen bond yield spreads. The best thing that could ever happen to the housing market right now is for mortgage rates to go over 8%, and stay there for at least several years.
I mean that’s the whole point right? The era of jawboning is over, so the bond market is free to do as it wishes.
Not unrealistic since neither the Fed nor Congress are taking inflation seriously.
Interest rates respond to influences other than inflation rates, either current or expected (there is a demand side factor (government deficit financing) operating in the loan funds market as well as a supply side factor — inflation expectations).
Inflation causes lenders as a group, to reduce the volume of loan funds offered in the markets and refuse to loan any particular volume of funds (except at higher rates that will compensate for the expected rates of inflation).
The inflationary impact on the supply side is the most important, since it literally establishes the minimum for long-term rates.
At the same time the supply of loan-funds is decreasing, the demand for loan funds is expected to rise as a consequence of the expected massive increases in federal deficits (for savings), (the larger the deficit, the greater the demand).
The deficit financing impacts on the supply side (as well as the demand side) are pushing interest rates up. With supply decreasing and demand increasing (in the schedule sense), there is only one way for interest rates to go – up.
Can you say, “crowding out”?
I think most concerning thing to me is the govt spending is going on with full employment and a strong-is economy. If we get a recession and they need to stimulate the economy what rate will that debt be at?
Lets take away the deficit spending and see how strong the economy is.
MW: The bull market’s biggest enemy right now could be Bessent’s interventions
Wolf – seriously question – First it was $2 Billion, then $4 Billion and now $6 Billion. At what point might it be $100+ Billion? Any time soon?
Also, – you mention tomorrow’s buyback auction. Is it a buy/sell auction, or just a buyback auction?
I thought a traditional auction was to go somewhere and buy something, not to sell something unwanted. 🤔 🫤
1. There are a lot of mechanical limits in the system, and it’s easy to get something wrong and send the $32 trillion bond market into chaos.
2. If they want to buy back $100 billion theoretically, they have to sell $100 billion in new securities to fund the buybacks, plus the $1 trillion in new securities every 3-5 months to fund the deficits. This is getting very risky here.
3. There are two types of auctions: sales auctions, like today’s 10-year note auction; and separate buyback auctions, like tomorrow’s buyback auction. For these buyback auctions, Treasury lists the issues it is willing to buy back by CUSIP number (40 were listed today). Holders of these securities then offer them for sale at the auction at a specific percentage of par that they’re willing to accept, such as at 60% of par for the 20-year bond that I discussed. The government can then buy the securities offered with the biggest discounts, up to $6 billion at par.
MW: Treasury will buy more government bonds than previously announced. The market remains ‘underwhelmed.’
Bessent is striking me as the kind of guy in high school that would ask a girl out, she would laugh at him and he would show up with a box of chocolates the next day to give her as a gift. Then ask if she would go out with him now. Then she would say no, he would come back the next day with a cheap faux gold necklace. Same deal, then the next day beg her again while offering her a 50 dollar kohls giftcard. Repeat ad naseum with random tchotchke crap while half of the school looked onward with pity and the other half laughed.