Anthropic Lost $42 Billion on $4.6 Billion in Revenues in 2025: Leaked IPO Prospectus

It plans to spend $518 billion in the coming years on cloud, computing, and infrastructure obligations and now needs a lot of AI magic money.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Anthropic, which is targeting to go public at an IPO valuation of $2 trillion (trillion with a T), generated a net loss of $42 billion in 2025 on $4.6 billion in revenues, according to its IPO prospectus that was leaked to Reuters.
The net loss had multiplied by five from $8 billion in 2024. The revenues had multiplied by 12.
A quarter of its revenues came from just two customers, the company said, “and as part of its risk factors, warned that many of its largest clients were not locked into long-term contracts and could cut or stop spending,” according to Reuters.
Total operating expenses rose to $12.6 billion in 2025. This includes $7.3 billion in spending on compute and infrastructure, which had nearly tripled from $2.5 billion in 2024.
And the company plans to spend $518 billion in the coming years on cloud, computing, and infrastructure obligations, according to the prospectus cited by Reuters. So now it needs a lot of AI magic money; and at a valuation of $2 trillion, the IPO and any follow-on offerings would extract a lot of this AI magic money from investors.
“Excluding write-downs of various liabilities mostly tied to previous fundraising, according to the documents,” amounting to $34 billion, the company generated an operating loss of $8.1 billion, Reuters said.
The company isn’t going to run out of cash right away, despite the massive cash burn: At the end of 2025, the company sat on $20.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, according to the prospectus cited by Reuters. But that was before the massive $65 billion in Series H funding round in May 2026.
For the Series H funding round in May, the valuation of the company was set at $965 billion. The IPO valuation target of $2 trillion would more than double that. I mean, why not? It’s AI magic money.
“The [IPO] plans come as Anthropic confronts evidence from its own research that increasingly autonomous AI models can behave in unexpected and potentially harmful ways, including sabotaging code, assisting fraud and manipulating information in controlled tests,” Reuters said.
But there is a solution to that problem: Hold the executives and their companies legally responsible and accountable for creating and selling products that cause harm. These are not accidents; the products are doing what some of the smartest people around have designed them to do. AI is not a human-like creature. It is software that does what it is designed to do. The harm is not caused by human misusing the products. The harm is caused by the software on its own by the way it was designed.
Politicians of all stripes should condemn the efforts currently underway to create liability shields for these companies. And tort lawyers and prosecutors should be cranking up their machinery so that they’re ready when that harm occurs. That will encourage the AI companies and their executives to create products that are not inherently harmful on their own.
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I wish the AI capex insanity would subside. AI doesn’t grow food, build houses, create energy, create transportation or any of the essentials needed for a comfortable life. It’s TAM is wildly hyped. It’s of questionable value. Life may be better without it.
Life would be better without cars, cellphones, computers, the internet (WOLF STREET comments!), electricity, potable water coming out of the tap, medications…
Wolf, you’re absolutely correct. Any hacking that is not cyber security related without the target’s consent should be charged as felony hacking. The execs and developers should be charged.
Wow, that’s even worse than I expected. I work in software and these tools have taken over the entire industry. They’re turning everyone into mindless button pushers, including me. It’s an underrated part of their addictive power, aside from the worse examples you see in the news. I want this company to crash and burn. It’s run by a bunch of insane people who believe they’re bringing AI God into existence. It’s not just marketing!
Which one of the Three Stooges is Anthropic?
It’s that goofy guy Dario — round-framed glasses — looks like Dilbert with brown hair. Add an army of Ashok clones and that’s Anthropic.
“But there is a solution to that problem: Hold the executives and their companies legally responsible and accountable for creating and selling products that cause harm.”
I think this needs to be refined. If an AI system autonomously takes actions that cause harm, then yes, there is a strong case for holding the company accountable. But if a user directs an AI system to take harmful actions, that is different. We don’t generally hold manufacturers responsible for every harmful use of their products.
More importantly, who determines whether the harm resulted from autonomous AI behavior, inadequate safeguards, or deliberate user action? Judges? Juries,…? That’d be so complex and totally unworkable imo.
“I think this needs to be refined.”
I refined for you in the article, you just stopped reading to soon:
“These are not accidents; the products are doing what some of the smartest people around have designed them to do. AI is not a human-like creature. It is software that does what it is designed to do. The harm is not caused by human misusing the products. The harm is caused by the software on its own by the way it was designed.“
lol… if I’d a penny for every `you just stopped reading to soon`.
These are some valid points. If your AI agents escape and hack someone, you should be held liable.
That would create incentive to develop responsibly and have tons of checks and balances.
Assuming there is a will, there is is still the problem of the way to write law that works. Of course, we could ask ChatGPT to write the law…
🤣❤️
Too many ways baked into our criminal/corporate/bankruptcy laws to avoid liability even if it were merely extended to include AI damages. Our current president avoided personal liability for multiple failures via bankruptcy law and more recently criminal actions via stretching out the appeal process. Aside from specific AI laws these existing processes need to be fixed or the gaming of them will continue into the AI agem
I’ve a great idea, wait another couple of months and raise the valuation target to $4T.
The founders of Anthropic and Open AI are in a race to get their IPO’s off so they can get their payday and then ride off into the sunset.
I hope the IPO’s fail and they all get fuked!
This is so bizarre…
Wolf is fighting America’s real scourge, lack of reading comprehension. Whether ai will alleviate or exacerbate this is anyone’s guess.
They lose money on every token they sell their plan is to make it up with increase sales volume, Ha, it’s a playbook from dot com. in reality it’s a race to the bottom in pricing AI output, very competitive with people creating constant new supply and prices are dropping. Huge debt with deflation with pricing AI output. The real model is who can use AI to create real quantum computers. That’s what the race is about! Who gets Quantum first? Data centers will be obsolete in a post quantum world.
Quantum computing seems like another fake news story.