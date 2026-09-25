WHOOSH, Go Orders at US Manufacturers of “Core Capital Goods,” Fueled by the AI Infrastructure Boom

Orders received by US-located manufacturers of core capital goods spiked by 14% YoY, of machinery by 15%, of IT equipment by 16%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Orders received by manufacturers in the US of “core capital goods” (durable goods without defense and aircraft), a proxy for business investment, spiked by 1.6% in August from July, and by 14.1% year-over-year, to $88 billion, according to data from the Census Bureau today.
This category includes manufacturers of factory equipment, construction machinery, farm implements, computers and electronics, electrical equipment, appliances, heavy-duty trucks, railroad rolling stock, ships, and fabricated metal products. More on specific AI-investment-related categories in a moment.
These core capital goods orders are a sign that manufacturing is getting a massive boost from the AI infrastructure investment boom, with orders ranging from rebar to gas-turbine and diesel generators for data centers, and for everything else in between, amid reports of intractable shortages of all kinds, such as of turbine blades and vanes, that are tangling up supply chains.
“Orders” are an early indicator of future economic activity. It may take months before orders emerge from the backlog and become actual economic activity of production, sales, and investment.
Orders for all durable goods, including aircraft and defense, were unchanged in August from July, at $339 billion, seasonally adjusted, on a drop in transportation equipment orders.
But year-over-year, durable goods orders jumped by 8.5% (blue line in the chart below).
In one month, an airline orders 30 Boeings, and aircraft orders spike by a huge amount, and the next month no airline orders 30 jets, and orders plunge off that spike, giving transportation equipment its extremely volatile nature.
The three-month average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, rose by 0.5% in August from July, and jumped by 9.3% year-over-year (red line).
These are hot year-over-year growth rates, and they’re largely driven by the AI infrastructure buildout boom.
AI infrastructure investment boom in durable goods:
Here are the orders received by some of the industries that are included in “core capital goods” manufacturers and are involved in the AI infrastructure investment boom.
Orders for machinery spiked by 1.1% month-to-month and by 15.1% year-over-year, to $45.5 billion. This has data center buildout written all over it.
Industries in Machinery Manufacturing (North American Industry Classification System, NAICS, code 333) includes manufacturers of:
- Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment
- Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment
- Machinery for Construction, Agriculture, and Mining
- Industrial Machinery
- Commercial and Service Industry Machinery
- Metalworking Machinery
- Other General-Purpose Machinery.
Orders for computer and electronic products were unchanged for the month at $31 billion, but spiked by 16.5% year-over-year. This includes orders for semiconductors at US-located semiconductor fabs.
Industries in computer and electronic products manufacturing (NAICS 334) include manufacturers of:
- Computer and Peripheral Equipment
- Semiconductor and Other Electronic Components
- Communications Equipment
- Audio and Video Equipment
- Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments
- Magnetic and Optical Media.
Orders for electrical equipment, components, and appliances, which includes some of the electrical equipment needed in data centers, jumped by 1.1% month to month and by 7.6% year-over-year to $19 billion.
Industries in Electrical Equipment, Appliance, and Component Manufacturing (NAICS 335) include manufacturers of:
- Electrical Equipment
- Electric Lighting Equipment
- Other Electrical Equipment and Components
- Household Appliances
Orders for fabricated metal products declined by 0.6% in August from the record in July, and jumped by 8.6% year-over-year, to $45 billion.
Industries in the Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing category (NAICS 332) use processes such as forging, stamping, bending, forming, machining, welding, and assembling metals into intermediate or end products (other than machinery, computers and electronics, and metal furniture).
These strong orders for core capital goods in August come on top of the hot S&P US Composite Flash PMI for September manufacturing and services that had inflation pressures written all over it, indicating that core capital goods orders for September will show more signs of strength and that inflation pressures will continue to percolate through the economy from business to business.
The hot S&P PMI report, and its “worry for the inflation outlook” had sent bond yields into an upward spiral (we discussed this here). Some excerpts from the S&P report:
“US business continues to boom, with output growing at the fastest rate for over five years in September…
“Business is clearly booming now in both manufacturing and services.
“However, this growth is being accompanied by some of the most severe supply chain bottlenecks seen in the near-two-decade survey history if the pandemic is excluded, with companies also reporting increasing problems finding suitable staff. Backlogs of work are consequently rising sharply….
“While this accumulation of uncompleted orders bodes well for the further expansion of output and capacity in the coming months, it also indicates that companies are developing more pricing power, and hence is a worry for the inflation outlook.
“Firms’ input costs have meanwhile jumped in September at the steepest rate for four years, with fuel and transport costs spiking higher thanks to the rise in oil prices seen during the month, which will add further to the upward pressure on selling prices and inflation in the coming months.”
In case you missed it: $6.53 Diesel US Average, $8.25 in California, Worsens Already Hot Inflation, amid Record US Diesel Exports. Gasoline & Jet Fuel Prices also Spike
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Those are some pretty explosive charts. Just more data supporting more inflationary pressures. Hopefully its all just transitory!
It is a good thing manufacturing orders are up. Need to continue to grow the private sector and shrink wasteful spending and fraud in government. Need to reduce the deficit and debt. That will reduce inflation and improve national security. I don’t mind paying temporarily higher fuel costs if it means stopping evil in the world. Democrats who cut gas and oil exploration and production while pushing the green scam. Thankfully that has been reversed and we are also advancing nuclear power as well. Dependable and low cost power is essential to a strong economy and national security.
I just read where California closed two refineries in the last 8 months and now they are importing from foreign countries. I don’t get it.
Wine consumption in the US and globally collapsed. Look at the charts in this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/03/26/us-winemakers-and-beer-brewers-face-an-existential-crisis-plunging-alcohol-consumption/
As long as the Republicans continue to play choose-your-own-reality with the government then China will continue eating our lunch, and we will continue trying to maintain our global hegemony by just borrowing money from everyone else to pay for it. The rest of the world will also be at least somewhat prepared for climate change as the damages increase, while the US is off with our news friends who also aren’t Paris signatories, which I think right now is basically just Libya, Yemen and Iran.
I need someone to convince me that this AI boom is a productive use of capital by the private sector.
Sooner or later these investments have to pay for itself; actually carry itself. Right now it is a gold rush. I read an article yesterday about people selling their homes for AI stock. Crazy times.
The unknown is if those orders for “core capital goods” actual turn out to be capital goods and not consumption of capital.
I’m thinking 1800’s and rail roads and 1980’s and Fiber Optics.
AI has great potential, but I’m not sure the current AI rentier business model is the best way forward for the economy to enjoy that potential.
I guess, time will tell.
Mr. Wolf writes: “In one month, an airline orders 30 Boeings, and aircraft orders spike by a huge amount, and the next month no airline orders 30 jets, and orders plunge off that spike, giving transportation equipment its extremely volatile nature.”
Issue: It would seem that huge contracts of this type may have publicly released data as to delivery times that could smooth out the volatility, the same could be said of defense contracts in the Federal Registry and foreign export control licenses. While a huge amount of work, somebody at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York must be obtaining this data.
Sounds like Embedded inflation is here.
If you’re a hyperscaler.
Bad time to be building a PC.
If I ran a manufacturing company at the moment I’d be inclined to accept orders from new customers only if they paid part upfront. Especially for any non-standard goods where I couldn’t expect to find another customer easily if the original one welched on the deal.
Or is there some other way of getting insurance against customers who won’t stump up?
Yes you can get credit insurance, but for new companies with poor balance sheets, it’s expensive or unattainable.
It’s hard to read where everything is going. One could say everything is bullish with this data and the money printing that will happen with our debt. Others are more bearish and say people will seek safer options with higher bond yields or safe havens like gold, silver, copper, etc.
Both seem logically possible scenarios, neither one of them particularly great with inflation
I’m never quite sure what this economy would look like without massive government budget deficits, year after year. Hard to suss out I suppose.
Similar to the dot com boom, there is double ordering to avoid shortages. Growth rates are pulled forward and the hangover will be brutal!
All this negativity. Want to be convinced of anything? Hire a $500/hour therapist.
The deficit? Aren’t tax revenues are rising faster than the interest expense required to service it? So what’s the problem?
Inflation? How much faster did inflation increase more than per-capita GDP, anyway?
All these negative waves can be tiresome in the short term but but in the long run, these are the ‘good old days’.
Best wishes to all.