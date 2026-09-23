Bond Bloodbath: 10-Year Treasury Yield Spikes 13 Basis Points to 5.10% after Hot PMIs with Inflation Written All Over

They got spooked: 2-year Treasury yield +13 basis points to 4.90%, after yesterday’s auction. 7-year +14 basis points to 5.04%. 30-year hits 5.39%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Treasury yields in the 2-year to 10-year range spiked by 12 to 14 basis points this morning, with the 7-year yield going over 5% and the 10-year yield hitting 5.10% currently, after the S&P’s Flash PMI showed red-hot growth and underlying inflation pressures in services and manufacturing, while the announcement of another Treasury buyback auction tomorrow fell flat.
The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 13 basis points this morning to 5.10%, the highest since June 2007, having therewith broken through the 5% ceiling it had gotten stuck on and bounced against for two weeks.
What exactly causes markets to suddenly get spooked like this is always a form of speculation, so here we go again. Today’s spook-moment came right after the release of the hot S&P US Composite Flash PMI that had underlying inflation pressures in services and manufacturing written all over it.
From the S&P PMI report:
“US business continues to boom, with output growing at the fastest rate for over five years in September. Historical comparisons suggest that the latest survey data point to annualized growth of around 5% with a 4% gain now signalled for the third quarter as a whole.
“To put the growth surge in context, barring the spike in demand following the opening up of the economy after the COVID-19 lockdowns, the latest improvement in business activity is the greatest recorded since early 2015. Business is clearly booming now in both manufacturing and services.
“However, this growth is being accompanied by some of the most severe supply chain bottlenecks seen in the near-two-decade survey history if the pandemic is excluded, with companies also reporting increasing problems finding suitable staff. Backlogs of work are consequently rising sharply. While this accumulation of uncompleted orders bodes well for the further expansion of output and capacity in the coming months, it also indicates that companies are developing more pricing power, and hence is a worry for the inflation outlook.
“Firms’ input costs have meanwhile jumped in September at the steepest rate for four years, with fuel and transport costs spiking higher thanks to the rise in oil prices seen during the month, which will add further to the upward pressure on selling prices and inflation in the coming months.”
Here is the long view of the 10-Year Treasury yield. At 5.09%, yields are not high in a historical context beyond the era of QE:
The Treasury buyback announcement this morning fell flat. Treasury said it would buy back up to $6 billion at face value of 20-year and 30-year bonds maturing between February 2047 and February 2056. The actual prices paid at market value will be less than $6 billion after the big haircuts for debt issued during the low-interest-rate years. The $6 billion cap at face value is the same as at the last buyback auction of this type held on September 11, after which yields spiked further, which was not the purpose. The purpose of these buyback auctions is to push down long-term Treasury yields.
The 30-year Treasury yield spiked by 9 basis points to 5.39% at the moment, the highest since July 2004, having edged past the 5.37% high on September 10, and past the 5.35% high in June 2007.
The 2-year Treasury yield spiked by 13 basis points this morning to 4.91%, the highest since May 2024, four months before the rate cuts had even started.
The Fed pays attention to the 2-year yield; it’s a strong signal for the Fed about its next policy moves, and the 2-year yield is telling the Fed to hike its policy rates pronto and multiple times.
Yesterday, at the 2-year Treasury auction, it took a yield of 4.787% to sell all $79 billion of 2-year notes, the highest auction yield in two years, now crushed in the secondary market. It’s quite something that the already highest-in-two-years auction yield is followed the next day by a 13-basis point spike in the secondary market. Some people are now kicking themselves for having bought too early.
The 7-year Treasury yield jumped by 14 basis points this morning, to 5.04% ahead of the 7-year note auction tomorrow. Now all yields of 7 years and longer are over 5%, with the yields in the 2-year to 5-year range closing in on it.
Update on the the 5-year Treasury yield, after today’s auction results were just released: At the 5-year note auction today, it took a yield of 5.033% to sell all $80 billion in notes, the highest auction yield since before 2006 (which is as far as I checked). In the secondary market, the yield then spiked further, now by 18 basis points to 5.03%. Someone is getting spooked.
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10Y yield headed to a 2-handle when stocks implode. Sovereign debt doomers are early.
Yeah, it’s over now
But I can breathe somehow
When it’s all worn out
I’d rather go without
We pay our debt sometimes
Yeah, we pay our debt sometimes
AIC is much better than AOC :D
Thanks wolf
ZiIRP World was a Hocus Pocus show that lasted longer than anyone could imagine. Now that dream is over. Reality sets in. The drug trip (ZIRP) is over.
The 2 year already up 17 bps now. Oof ouchie.
I missed the 2-year auction at Treasury Direct yesterday. The stupid Google AI told me 22nd was the last day, but it was 9am on 22nd pacific time cut off time. I suppose 3-year north of 5% wouldn’t be so bad few days from now.
10-year Treasury yield now +16 basis points, to 5.12%. This is turning into a rout.
The results of today’s 5-year not auction were just released, and I updated the 5-year part of the article with it.
Someone is getting spooked: It took a yield of 5.033% to sell all $80 billion in notes, the highest auction yield since before 2006 (which is as far as I checked). In the secondary market, the yield has now spiked by 18 basis points to 5.03%.
I think the market is going to take a breather here and back off a little. The buyers are starting to come out at those yields.
Wolf, the money market at Fidelity is paying 3.4% interest as of yesterday. Would some fund investing in 2-5-year treasuries be a good choice now? I suppose that same fund would have lost significant % in just the last 2-3 months.
If you want Treasury exposure, you could buy Treasuries at the auction. No fees. You can do that at Fidelity. You can buy 6-month T-bills, they’re now at about 4.35%, and put them on auto-rollover. Lots of people here are doing this. The yields beat Treasury money market funds because there are no fees, and is safer. If you want to lock in 5%+, you can buy a longer-term Treasury at Fidelity, either at auction (7 year tomorrow) or in the secondary. You might find something with a remaining maturity of 5 years yielding over 5% in the secondary. You should be able to do all this online at Fidelity.
Thank you, Wolf. That makes a lot of sense. I will try to build it up at auctions slowly, up to 5-year durations — it is probably similar to Treasury Direct.
Btw, every time I go to a big bank to open/renew a CD lately, they roll out a used-car-salesman looking “wealth manager” to get me a better 9-10% yield. My guess is they are looking for suckers like moi to buy Nvidia for $5 Trillion. Or OpenAI, or Anthropic for few Trillions.
Why buy a bond fund when you can just buy the bond? Bond funds plummet and rip your face off when interest rates go up.
Andrew, the value of the bonds you hold goes down just like bond funds, which you’ll discover if you try to sell them. The only difference is there’s no real-time price quote for your bonds, so you’ll need to ask your broker what your bonds are worth.
The main difference is that you can hold bonds to maturity and get face value at maturity plus the interest, while bond funds don’t mature, and you don’t get face value back in three years, and when there is a run on the fund, the fund has to sell those bonds which locks in the losses, and the bond fund never recovers to what you paid.
The shorter the average duration of a bond fund, the less risk it has. Money market funds (=short-term bond funds) operate at an average duration of about 3 months, and that’s fine, and very low-risk. Long-term bond funds (such as TLT) are risky, though they have been mis-sold as safe, and most people don’t understand what risks they’re taking on. Long-bond funds were invented during the 40-year bond bull market, and they worked great during those decades because yields kept zigzagging lower. But that’s over.
This goes all the back to the Bush Jr months preceding the big market crash. Ominous.
I remember. It feels eerily similar except now we had the covid led housing boom and AI bubble smashed together.
Saw yesterday that AMD is now valued at $1T. What a joke. Things have gotten so far beyond rational that I can’t fathom what the downturn will look like.
Like beetlejuice, he appears!
I did back of a napkin calculation sometime ago – top 10 semi stocks are something like $16 Trillion. Thats just one area in the market. Walmart is $1 Trillion. Lilly is $1Trillion. SpaceX is $2 Trillion. Wolfstreet is probably also $1 Trillion.
$1.2 trillion after today’s spike.
The 10-year US Treasury at 10% would be a very nice number.
If it’s true that many things follow the Fibonacci sequence , it could get to 8% in a jiffy.
You do know who Fibonnoci was and he has his own cipher… Gemetria and Numerology and mathematics, the language of our institutional overlords who defined this reality with a ledger and a sword but the pen is mightier than the sword…why game the design, because it is our divine right to do it…
10-year yield leaps to 19-year high…
Mortgage rates surge above 7%…
POLL: Trump approval hits lowest of career…
Big Beautiful Bill Starting to Bite…
Nasdaq leading stocks lower as 10-year Treasury yield surges to highest level since 2007
If only Xi were kind enough to help stabilize the US treasury market when he and Trump meet tomorrow
Maybe this is all ultimately being driven by the $40 trillion deficit instead of by yields and the policy rate.
In that case, both the administration and the Fed will be shown to be equally impotent and in deep trouble.
How could this happen when Uncle Scam only borrows 8% of gdp year after year and payments on 40 trillion$ plus debt cost 1.2 Trillion$ annually and rising which is 30% of all revenues. Doesn’t make sense.
6% of GDP, not 8%.
1O ust at 5.3 is the target. a few days over 5.3 than greed in equities turns into full on panic(think circuit breakers) I was planning on buying at 5.3 for couple of years now. But black swans are too numerous with this….., no predictably in actions. Plus the margin expense to carry the leverage in the basis trade will eventually kill the profitably of the trade. As people de leverage from basis trade it’s going to fuel the surge in yield! Its circular feedback loop once started will become a yield rocketship in 10 to 30 year UST bonds. Countdown is on!!!
Looking at the 5 year rising wedge breakout I see target at around 6.8%….maybe early next year?
Posted my house for sale in July because I was tired of being a landlord and didn’t want to do it. Struggled the first 30 days on the market and I decided I needed to cut fast and hard. Took $80K off the price and sold it for all cash and close in two days.
Its looking like I made the right call and got out just in time.
Congratulations:) :)
My memory is a bit fuzzy but I recall RE prices rose along with rates in 79/80 until it finally blew up in 81.
Anyone have better recollection?
Case-shiller says there was a mini boom from 76-79, rising about 15-20% faster than inflation before stalling and inflation eating that right back by 82.
The folks getting “spooked” went to isle 6 of their local store before the auction and saw what things cost. Or perhaps they wanted to book a flight since their private service was unavailable.
Washington DC is full of genius experts, who say it’s temporary and not bad at all. We just have to wait til the midterms and back to normal.
Wolf, is there any breakdown in what sectors are are accounting for those growth numbers? Other than AI related activity and oil, I’m not seeing evidence of that kind of growth in company reports.
Thanks for your great reporting
So as I said in the article, it’s broken into services and manufacturing. Both were hot. Services were red hot. The S&P PMI data doesn’t go into sectors within those categories. But the way it reads, it’s broad-based, across services and manufacturing. Here is the entire report (the charts are copyrighted, so I cannot post them here, but they’re worth a look … it’s not a one-month fluke).
https://www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/PressRelease/ed177f50167b4203ac490a961ea706be
BTW, the Atlanta Fed GDP estimate for Q3 GDP is now at 5.1%, with strong consumer spending growth being the biggest contributor (I covered a bunch of consumer spending data here). Nonresidential fixed investments (such as AI data center construction) was also a big contributor. That parallels the S&P PMI.
I don’t think we’ll get 5% GDP growth in Q3. It may be closer to 3%, but that’s still strong. Note: all these GDP figures are “real” GDP (inflation adjusted).
and here is the BOJ that owns a declining asset that they might wish to sell, but Bessent will “spin the plate” so it won’t happen.
What a mess.
But the Japanese bought the “declining asset” with much stronger yen years ago, and when those declining assets are redeemed and the Japanese get the dollar face value, they convert that into their weaker yen, and make a huge profit in yen. Here are the details:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/09/07/by-dumping-us-treasuries-to-prop-up-the-yen-japans-foreign-currency-reserves-plunged-by-95-billion-in-august-but-dont-cry-for-japan-these-interventions-are-hugely-profitable/
Title and subtitle:
“By Dumping US Treasuries to Prop Up the Yen, Japan’s Foreign Currency Reserves Plunged by $95 Billion in August. But Don’t Cry for Japan. These Interventions Are Hugely Profitable”
“The government is already busy fighting over what to do with the $31 billion in profits on its foreign exchange interventions last fiscal year.“
Howdy Youngins. Aren’t you glad you found the Lone Wolf?? He has been tellin Yall this stuff for some time now…..
All the members at Squirrels Anonymous increased their children’s allowances ten fold. My thirty year olds sons are loving this time even though they are prisoners to their 2 percent mortgages. We is gonna sail to new horizons with lots of CASH to spend. What a great time to be retired….
Sober Sailor Sailing till Death
I am so happy to see UsdJpy = 158.28.
Two weeks ago, when it was 156 and heading south, several banks loudly proclaimed that UsdJpy would soon touch 150; guys like Brad Setser and Robin Brooks were loudly saying Jpy was too cheap. When it strengthened to 154 those dudes were positively crowing, taking victory laps, bragging about 150-here-we-come.
And now they’ve gotten their lunches handed to them.
(I’ll get mine handed to me, too, soon enough; but today I can crow.)
Intervention hocus pocus Bessent 3.0 coming soon
Transports are foretelling. I might do 3 month t bills here cause if rates blow out, I don’t wanna be holding underwater paper for years.
I would rather taken 4% for a few months as the yeast rises the bread. Maybe a year ago the 5 yr was 4.8 and someone on here thought that was the way to go and bought. He had a chance to take profit and I hope he did. Otherwise he’s now underwater on his purchase and who knows where the 5 year will be 4 years from now. And now you can collect 4.9 on a two year!
Citibank has 4.25% 12 months CD, no min required.
As expected from Don businessman. Why anyone surprised? Expect worse, way worse. The mob voted and there are consequences.
The danger with the Bond Market Will Lead, the Fed Will Follow is that you make not like where the bond market leads …
I am skeptical the Fed will move to establish its credibility until after the midterms. Too little, too late for the would-be inflation hawk Warsh.
Not to worry. The government has never defaulted.
Yet.
The worry is inflation. Inflation can wipe out the purchasing power of long-term bonds, and yields need to be high enough to compensate holders for it, plus some. Inflation in GDP in Q2 was 4.4% year-over-year and 6.1% annualized. That was bad. In Q3, it’s likely going to be even worse. Bond holders are not getting compensated at current yields for this type of inflation, and for the “plus some.” That’s what I’m worried about, not the default nonsense.
Wolf question: The Trump admin is planning on placing a diesel export ban. With less demand, wouldn’t the admin have to force the sustained production in order keep diesel prices low? If admin buys the excess to fill reserves it will eventually have been a soft bailout.
This is pure speculation but it is a slimy way out of the mess.
TIPS real rates increased by 10bps or more across all maturities. Unbelievable.
09/22/2026 2.51 2.56 2.63 2.88 3.04
09/23/2026 2.65 2.70 2.76 2.99 3.14
I scanned a FRED chart and it looks like these are the highest real yields going back to brief spike during the GFC.
Bond vigilante to bond market: “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
Took a risk and grabbed a tranch of TIPs today… I don’t understand how inflation can be the excuse and the TIPs get seemingly cheaper than the non-TIPs…
I’ve been nibbling too as real rates ratchet up. They’re all hold to maturity for me. Spending smoothing for my future self. Now we both just have to cross our fingers that “They” don’t lobotomize CPI calculations when it suits “Them”.
Anyone else picture Bessent in the role of Kevin Bacon at the end of Animal House?
” No worries. Everything is under control.”
Stupid question, but any chance this is on purpose. The high bond rates go, the cheaper we can buyer put old debt back….
If we could have high rates and a reduction in govt spending for a bit we could make a dent in the national debt
No. None of the major players (government, large banks, large corpos) want US yields spiking.
This is bond customers not buying US bonds in this environment. Maybe because of inflation, crowding out by the corporate bond market, currency devaluation concerns (an “easy” way to payoff debt prices in your own currency), and/or repatriation of assets, something else, or all of the above.
“on purpose” by who? The Bond Vigilantes?
Unless you mean Iran. Iran clearly wants global economic pain to pressure US foreign policy.