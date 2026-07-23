Bond Market Just Flipped to “Rate Hike in July” as 2-Month Treasury Yield Spiked by 13 Basis Points

Warsh scuttled forward guidance, markets are on their own. However this comes out, it promises to be a rougher ride, but in a fresh breeze.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So would a “surprise rate hike” at the July meeting still be a surprise when the bond market prices it in a week in advance?
Treasury yields rose across the board today. At the long end, fears of inflation and separate fears of an onslaught of new debt reigned: The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.71%, the 20-year yield to 5.20%, and the 30-year yield to 5.17%, the latter two near multi-year highs. But what was really fascinating was the bond market’s reaction with the yield that primarily reflects what will happen at the FOMC meeting on July 28-29: the 2-month yield.
The 2-month Treasury yield spiked by 13 basis points today and by 15 basis points during the week to close at 3.95%, according to Treasury Department’s yield calculation. This is at the upper end of the Fed’s target range after it hikes by 25 basis points, which would bring its target range to 3.75%-4.0%. And it is 32 basis points above the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR, blue), which the Fed targets with its policy rates. This is a stunning move, pricing in a “surprise” rate hike at the FOMC meeting next week.
Buyers of securities that mature in about two months today demanded to be paid for the rest of a rate hike at the July meeting that hadn’t already been priced in before today. A mid-September rate hike doesn’t matter to them because their securities will mature by then.
The 2-month Treasury yield had also spiked in June 2025 during the Debt Ceiling standoff when the bond market wasn’t sure if the securities that matured in July and August 2025 could be redeemed on maturity date, as the government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account, would be running on empty by then, and it couldn’t sell any new debt to raise new funds, and might run out of money, and they wanted to be paid extra to take that risk.
After the Debt Ceiling was resolved on July 4, 2025, and the Treasury Department began selling Treasury bills successfully by the train-load to raise the funds needed to stay in business and to replenish its checking account, the 2-month yield settled back down.
The 3-month Treasury yield, which rose by 6 basis points today and by 10 basis points during the week, also to 3.95%, according to Treasury Department data, also prices in a rate hike.
But its window includes the September FOMC meeting, and so a rate hike either at the July meeting or at the September meeting would be priced in, but not two rate hikes.
This is a new era at the Fed. Warsh has scuttled forward guidance. He has been silent about rate hikes but adamant about inflation being too high, and about the Fed having some work to do. Other FOMC members have spoken in favor of rate hikes.
The participants in the Treasury market are now left to their own devices, they can no longer look at the Fed for guidance, they have to dig through and digest the data on their own – and as Warsh said, the huge bond market is very good at it – and they have to come up with their own conclusions as to the yield they want to be paid to buy these securities.
Warsh said that the Fed would use the bond market’s signals as one of the key inputs in the Fed’s monetary policy decisions. So today, the bond market provided the signal.
The Fed hasn’t sprung a true “surprise” rate hike on the markets in eons, maybe not since 1994 under Greenspan, an intermeeting rate hike at that, and it started a tightening cycle.
Warsh has taken Greenspan as a model, in terms of reducing communications, leaving markets to their own devices without forward guidance, and prioritizing the price stability mandate over the employment mandate.
There is a chance the bond market is getting it wrong, or that the Fed will be ignoring the signals from the bond market and not hike in July, or that the bond market will change its mind tomorrow and walk back those rate hike expectations. However this comes out, it promises to be a rougher ride, but in a fresh breeze.
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The pressure gauges are on ‘max pressure’, in the red zone.
Btw: for the last few weeks, when I open your website, a small box pops up which would allow one to opt out of cookies, or set cookie preferences. The several times I have clicked on that box/button the button (prompt) proves to be a dummy /useless button. ☹️. Nothing happens!
“Right-click” on the link, as it says in that box. Then choose “open link in new tab,” then go to that tab, scroll down, and uncheck what you don’t want. Done.
Warsh is a paper tiger. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Read the article, not your imagination. This is the bond market talking, not Warsh. Warsh is precisely NOT talking.
Thank you Wolf
I was pleased to see a nice bump in next weeks 4 week auction
Is it odd or normal how close the 20 and 30 year bonds yields are even though the 30 year is 50% longer? If I recall, liquidity is limited on the 20 year, but I am still surprised to see such a narrow spread.
When the 20-year was re-introduced in 2020, the spread to the 30-year yield was 25 basis points. And everyone expected the spread to narrow over time as more 20-year bonds would be issued every month, and it did narrow, and now the spread is down to just a few basis points, so that’s good progress, though it’s still higher.
A rate hike in July may not get enough attention. There is however an 82% chance of one in September. What will oil prices be in September?
A bit off subject Wolf, but as you may recall we share many similarities, we both met our spoused in France, there was self induced “waiting period” before we reconnected halfway around the world!
I finally bought “Big Like” just picked it up @ the PO & read 130pgs @ one go…I couldn’t put it down…don’t know why I waited so long!
A great book, thanks for sharing!
❤️
I saw the same thing today. This was a big move relative to the normal ups and downs across all maturities. And really big moves for the bills. Wow! I am starting to warm to Warsh’s approach. The Fed need to listen and observe. Talk less. I just would like to be a fly on the wall in the White House to hear Trump’s temper tantrum if they hike rates next week. Fireworks!
“it promises to be a rougher ride, but in a fresh breeze.”….is this TM’d?
🤣❤️
That would be one more reason to get sued.
Bond vigilantes finally stirring from a guidance-induced slumber? Wiping the sleep from their eyes and then panicking because they don’t recognize the room they’re waking up in?