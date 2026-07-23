AI May Not Cause Total Jobs Armageddon Afterall: Google Reports on How AI Is Being Used at Work

AI is used in 68% of occupations representing 88% of US employment, from software developers to farmers, industrial engineers, and foresters. It’s not automating away those jobs but is helping workers do their jobs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Some of the AI company founders and insiders, and AI promoters, were for a while spreading a lot of doom-and-gloom about AI resulting in total-job-destruction Armageddon as nearly all office jobs would soon be done by AI.
But they have recently backed off. And the employment data are showing that actual layoffs in the US have been small.
Many people who got laid off found a new job while still on severance pay, collecting two salaries for the remainder of the severance period, and never qualified for unemployment insurance. Layoff announcements by global companies included layoffs in other countries, not impacting the US job market. Some “layoff” announcements included the elimination of vacant job openings. And other layoff announcements were made by companies that were still hiring in other departments, and laid-off workers could apply for those jobs.
But there have been a lot of shifts and job changes brought on by the use of AI, and there has been the issue of fresh-out-of-college workers running into a job market where AI has allowed experienced people to automate some grunt work, thereby making it harder for young workers that would initially do that grunt work to enter the job market. All these changes are new and not well tracked yet.
So now Google came out today with an analysis (100-page PDF) of how its AI services are actually being used, how humans interact with AI, both on the job and at home. This includes the use of Google AI mode in browsers, Google’s Gemini app, and Google’s Gemini API (which allows a company to integrate Google’s AI models into its own website and services for content generation, conversational agents, long-document summarization, and custom AI agents).
A one-sentence summary of the analysis might go like this: AI is being widely used on the job, at all kinds of jobs, from coding to auto technician, but is being mostly used by workers to get their jobs done, and to get the job done better, and not to automate away those jobs.
Google charges companies for its Gemini app and Gemini API in several ways: By bundling Gemini with its other software offerings and raising the monthly subscription fees (for example, it integrated Gemini into Workspace and jacked up the monthly subscription by 16.7%, as per Wolf Street Corp.’s experience); via pay-as-go input and output tokens, caching and storage, and add-ons; via its Cloud tools; and in other ways.
The analysis that Google released today was the first in a series of papers – the AI & Economy ATLAS (Activity, Task, Landscape, and Adoption Study) – on the usage data of Google AI.
Google’s analysis covers AI use at work, AI use outside of work, and AI use internationally. Given the massive nature of the report, I’m focusing here only on six summaries of work-related portions. The below excerpts are directly quoted from the analysis.
1. AI has diffused very broadly in both work and life. Adoption in the workplace spans all major sectors (e.g., from Professional and Business Services, to Construction, Leisure and Hospitality, and more). It also spans over 68% of all occupations that collectively represent just above 88% of total US employment, including both much-discussed occupations such as software developers and market researchers, and those less-discussed such as farmers, industrial engineers, and foresters.
2. Though broadly used at work, the overall depth of AI’s use is shallow. AI is used for only 21% of total tasks in the median occupation with any AI use. Only 3% of occupations showed AI usage for over 75% of their tasks; these occupations include software quality assurance analysts and testers, human resources specialists, and document management specialists.
3. While there is some task automation, the vast majority of use so far is collaborative and assistive to tasks and work. Non-routine cognitive tasks (e.g. hypothesis testing and creative design) make up only about 35% of the professional tasks in the economy as a whole, yet they make up almost 65% of work-related AI interactions in our data. In our initial attempt to taxonomize intent, only a small amount of this usage appears to be focused on automation based on our classification. Instead, usage of AI for non-routine cognitive work is centered on Partial Drafting and Generation, Review and Refinement, Ideation and Strategy, and Information Retrieval and Learning. Attempts to automate tasks end-to-end represent less than 10% of AI conversations in non-routine cognitive work appearing in our data.
4. AI use is not only a white-collar phenomenon; it is also assisting in physical and manual work. While nearly a third of heavily physical occupations show no observed AI usage, workers in many manual and technical trades are using AI on the job. In these roles, AI frequently acts as a hands-on collaborator for diagnostics, troubleshooting, and real-time learning. We also observe disproportionate multimodal use of AI (i.e., uses that involve images and video) in these contexts: for example, automotive technicians and industrial mechanics using AI to interpret complex test results, debug electrical wiring, and inspect machinery for wear, where the usage rate of multimodal AI is more than 2 times higher than the overall work baseline.
5. Work-related AI usage correlates strongly with higher wages and education. In the US workforce, a 1% increase in an occupation’s median earnings is associated with a more than 2.5% increase in AI usage intensity. Weighted by Gemini conversations, the median salary across observed occupations is around $83,000, roughly $20,000 higher than the true employment-weighted national median. This relationship persists even after controlling for the occupation’s educational attainment (which itself is positively correlated with AI usage).
6. While wages and expertise are typically correlated in the economy, ATLAS points to a complex relationship between AI usage and expertise. When classified according to expertise levels, tasks requiring lower-to-middle levels of expertise tend to see relatively higher AI usage than the highest expertise level tasks, despite ATLAS data also suggesting high-earning workers—and therefore those with more scarce skills and expertise—adopt AI at the highest rates.
And the data supports this notion that AI is not causing job destruction – though it may cause some shifts. For example, initial unemployment insurance claims, which track the freshly laid-off people who submitted the initial application for unemployment insurance compensation, have been at historic lows and fell further in recent weeks, including the current reporting week released today by the Labor Department, despite the much larger labor force today than years and decades ago:
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Good article, thanks.
I think that correlates with my experience working with complex documents and reviewing them both with AI and with peers.
The funny thing is that the peers have a different AI so sometimes there is a “dueling AI” going on.
I, like many others, have a distrust in some of the answers. I saved one Chat GPT search but it deleted itself when it realized the answer was wrong. A few months ago, I got this answer: “No- Mark Carney never became the Prime Minister of Canada. He’s a former governor of the Bank of Canada and of the Bank of England as of early 2026, he has not held elected office in reality. So there are no real speeches by him as Canadian Prime minister. That part is purely fictional.” For info: Mark Carney officially assumed the role of Canada’s 24th Prime Minister on March 14, 2025.
For your Carney search results of yore, you may have used the free search AI that might be drawing on old news stories of before he became PM (March 2025). Early versions of Chat GPT did that. Current versions of paid-for AI don’t do that kind of silly stuff. Even the free search AI doesn’t do that level of silliness anymore. It still might confuse dates and other things, so you have to watch out. With free search AI, you get essentially what you pay for. But that’s just a minuscule corner of what AI does.
The free stuff in browsers is just a free consumer toy. And it’s still amazingly good if you prompt it correctly and iterate the prompts as needed.
Concerns grow over AI giants’ hidden debts…
$1.65T?
MAG: This Is No Ordinary Bubble…
Backlash to Data Centers Growing Across Nation…
If history is an example AI can follow the normal computerization of businesses and allow the same people to do more, perhaps making jobs even more demanding while at the same time increasing job opportunities.
Yes computers largely replaced secretaries in the traditional sense but it opened up way more efficiencies and jobs to capture those opportunities
TSLA might be headed to the Pantheon…
⬇️
Checked in with the two best farmers I know, Fred, the berry king down the road and Tom, the hay guy around the bend. Fred runs 230 acres of fruits and berries. Besides his hay fields, Tom farms 1500 acres of row crops, beans snd corn. Neither Fred or Tom seemed amused if not befuddled by my questions about the impact of AI but my impression was for now AI hasn’t materially affected their operations directly.
AI will obviously affect those with high dollar salaries based on educational related certifications . But on the bottom of our bifurcated economy, folks who work with their hands might actually find going forward AI will make those hands more valuable.
Lots of farmers ALREADY use AI, self-driving equipment, automated equipment, drones for all kinds of data gathering, etc. And they’re actively trading crop futures to hedge their production, etc. Farming has long ago embraced technology. Your samples, if even real, don’t matter in the overall picture.
(It’s surprising to know that within 30 minutes of the article going live, you could read this article in its entirety, contact two separate farmer buddies so quickly during the day when they’re busy, ask them exhaustively about their use of AI, and post this comment).
Regarding farming’s embrace of tech, one of the earliest home computers was targeted at farmers.
From Wikipedia’s TRS-80 Color Computer article:
The TRS-80 Color Computer derives from an “experimental videotext project by the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture” in 1977. Motorola Semiconductor of Austin, Texas, won the contract for the user terminals and Tandy’s Computer Division joined later to manufacture the terminals.[3] The initial goal of this project, called “Green Thumb”, was to create a low cost videotex terminal for farmers, ranchers, and others in the agricultural industry.[4][5] This terminal would connect to a phone line and an ordinary color television and allow the user access to near-real-time information useful to their day-to-day operations on the farm.
This is a tangent from the article, but this month’s issue of the IEEE’s magazine includes a pretty brutal takedown of the idea of space-based AI data centers, on the basis of thermodynamics.
If this take is accurate, all this investment hype about data centers in space resembles the South Sea Bubble.
I can’t believe I passed on the opportunity to short SPCX before it got too risky (now has short interest of 32%).
Data centers in space is a Musk idiocy concocted to push up the shares of SpaceX. Fail.
“While there is some task automation, the vast majority of use so far is collaborative and assistive to tasks and work.”
First & foremost, we’re in about the bottom of the 2nd inning or what’s commonly referred to as the honeymoon phase when adoption helps people do their jobs better.
But AI has NOT YET moved to full on GENERAL intelligence, whereby it recursively learns and self-improves without some level of human training / oversight. Over the last year, I’ve heard many experts in the AI field say that by the end of 2027, AGI will give rise. It will be another man tames fire moment.
I believe this is a reasonable timeline that may stretch by about a year. My only cavate is that all the big US players will have it in the lab ready to go for at least 6-9 months before it’s publicly released.
When this happens, there’s no telling what will happen across any number of scenarios. A major AI driven event that creates mass chaos could happen at any time as AGI rapidly moves to AS(Super)I. How quickly industries move out of honeymoon phase into real jobs replacement is hard to predict.
A radiologist is the perfect example of a high paid white-collar worker who will QUICKLY become redundant once AGI arrives.
Again, don’t be surprised by all the good news Google, et al feeds us over the next 18-24 months. Don’t worry everyone! Trust us! We’ve got this!
Dooming about AI is so 2025. It’s not gonna take all our jobs, just ignore the doomtrolling.
It is ironic to me that the already intelligent people are already making more money….
If they can be intelligent enough to figure out how to implement the “Artificial Intelligence” in a profitable way.
Just waiting for the unintended consequences though.
Haha
OH, there are already plenty of unintended consequences, such as AI models escaping from their sandbox with no internet access where they’d been confined for benchmarking tests, obtaining credentials, figuring out a way to get online, hacking into another AI company’s server to steal some tools in order to cheat on said benchmarking tests. AI agents escaping during testing, AI agents executing stuff and deleting stuff in order to fix issues they weren’t asked to fix, thereby causing all kinds of havoc, after being clearly told not to do so…. This stuff is now everywhere, especially in the startup world. No one is ready for it, and that’s scary.
Waiting to see how much it changes the labor market when it’s no longer being subsidized, and the AI labs are charging per-token rates at real cost and posting real profits.