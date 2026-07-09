The US, Largest Crude Oil Producer in the World, Produced 42% More than Saudi Arabia and 37% More than Russia in 2025

The strategic and economic importance for the US of US oil & gas production cannot be overemphasized. Canada is #4.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In 2018, the US became the largest crude oil producer in the world, surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia. The gap has widened since then, with production declining in Russia and Saudi Arabia over those years, and soaring in the US. In 2025, US production of crude oil, including lease condensate, rose to a record 13.59 million barrels per day (MM b/d), up by 172% since 2008, according to EIA data. We discussed this on March 3, along with imports and exports — that the US is a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products, including a huge exporter of diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and other value-added products (with charts and all).
What is new today is the EIA’s update of the production data for other countries: #2 Russia produced 9.89 MM b/d of crude oil, including lease condensate, in 2025, down by a hair from a year earlier; and #3 Saudi Arabia produced 9.56 MM b/d of crude oil, including lease condensate, up by 3.5%.
And so in 2025, the US produced 37% more than Russia and 42% more than Saudi Arabia. In terms of quantity, the US produced a record 3.70 MM b/d more than Russia and a record 4.03 MM b/d day more than Saudi Arabia.
Lease condensate is a light, high-API gravity (45° to 75°) crude oil that typically enters the crude oil stream for refining or processing. It can also be blended with heavier more viscous crude oils to facilitate pipeline transportation. Or it can be used as refinery feedstock for the production of kerosene, jet fuel, diesel, gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), light naphtha, and other products.
Further down on the world scale, to round off the top 10 producers of crude oil, including lease condensate, in 2025:
4. Canada: 5.0 MM b/d
5. Iraq: 4.4 MM b/d
6. China: 4.3 MM b/d
7. Iran: 4.1 MM b/d
8. UAE: 3.8 MM b/d
9. Brazil: 3.8 MM b/d
10. Kuwait: 2.6 MM b/d
“U.S. crude oil production has been buoyed by continued gains in drilling productivity and operational efficiency across key shale basins, which allow operators to extract more oil per well,” the EIA said in the report today.
Production in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico rose by 4% in 2025, to 6.6 MM b/d, accounting for 48% of US production, according to the EIA. If the Permian Basin were a country, it would be the #4 producer in the world, ahead of Canada.
The strategic and economic importance of soaring US oil production – and the associated natural gas production that has made the US the largest natural gas producer in the world and the largest LNG exporter in the world – cannot be overemphasized:
It has created the strategic and economic advantages in the US of relatively cheap and reliable energy for transportation and commercial uses, as feedstock for the vast US petrochemical industry, for power generation, heating, fertilizers, and other purposes.
And it has reshuffled the global energy dynamics, which is why the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had little impact on supply in the US – though prices spiked initially due to massive speculation and due to the US market’s ties to the rest of the world via exports.
Meanwhile, the price of US benchmark grade West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has settled back down into the sweet spot for frackers at around $72 a barrel, after the brief speculative spike:
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I wonder if that means we will run out of oil sooner? after all, it’s not a renewable resource during our lifetime. ah, who cares?
The earth is awash in crude, and it’s making more every day.
Pain in your ass steve
“…during our lifetime”?
No. But it’ll get more expensive to drill. Though I’ve been saying that for over a decade, but the tech keeps getting better in leaps and bounds, and it has gotten cheaper to drill instead.
Problem = We deplete Domestic Oil…In time, we are then dependent again in a bigger way than before. Why not let “Others” lead in production and conserve an Asset?? Strategic Thinking is required…not JUST with an eye on next quarters dividend.
Avoid creating a future problem with consequences beyond our ability to mitigate?
Wisdom. Where did it go????
Wolf,
The US still uses more oil than it can currently produce and imports 7-8m barrels per day from Saudi Arabia.
Ignorant bullshit.
1. Your “uses” includes exports.
2. The last chart below shows US imports from OPEC, Saudi Arabia, and Russia 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Instead of making a fool of yourself, you could have just read the article I linked:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/03/03/oil-jumps-but-its-not-the-1970s-anymore-us-crude-oil-production-hits-record-net-exports-soar-imports-decline-further/
Net exports (exports minus imports) surge.
Exports of crude oil and petroleum products were roughly stable in 2025 at 10.7 MMb/d and up by 495% from 2008 (red line in the chart below).
Imports declined to 7.9 MMb/d, far below the levels in the prior decades, which had peaked at nearly 13.7 MMb/d in 2005 (blue line).
In 2020, when the red line in the chart above surpassed the blue line for the first time, the US became a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products, exporting more than importing.
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In 2025, net exports of crude oil and petroleum products rose to a record 2.8 MMb/d. In 2005, before fracking took off, the US had a deficit in net exports of 12.6 MMb/d. This is how US oil production rejiggered the global energy dynamics.
Exports of petroleum products.
Exports of petroleum products rose by 1.4% to 6.73 MMb/d, accounting for 63% of total exports. This includes 2.8 MMb/d of finished motor gasoline, distillate (such as diesel), and jet fuel.
Exports of crude oil declined by 2.9% in 2025, to 3.99 MMb/d, accounting for 37% of exports.
Even refineries in “oil island” California are in on the deal. They’re not connected via pipelines to US producing regions. California produces some of its own crude oil, and imports crude oil from Alaska and foreign countries. Some crude oil arrives by oil train across the Rockies. But it’s also a large exporter of gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel, mostly to Latin America. West Coast (PADD 5) refiners exported 0.41 MMb/d to other countries in 2025.
Importing crude oil, refining it, and exporting the value-added product is a huge profitable business for refiners in the US, which explains in part why the US imports crude oil: Refiners sell the refined products to foreign customers.
For example, the US imported 0.50 MMb/d of crude oil from Mexico in 2025 and exported 1.1 MMb/d of petroleum products (largely gasoline and diesel) to Mexico. And net exports (exports minus imports) to Mexico rose to a record 0.59 MMb/d.
Among the many petroleum products that the US exports are finished petroleum products, the largest categories of which are by export volume:
Exports of propane, ethane, butane, and natural gasoline soared by 7.0% to 3.1 MMb/d in 2025, up from near zero in 2008, an astounding export boom:
Net exports to Canada and Mexico.
Net exports to Canada were negative, but less so: US exports to Canada rose to 0.87 MMb/d in 2025. Imports from Canada fell to 4.49 MMb/d. And net exports to Canada were negative, but that deficit became smaller in 2025, 3.63 MMb/d (red line in the chart below)
Net exports to Mexico rose to record 0.59 MMb/d, as imports from Mexico fell to 0.50 MMb/d, the lowest since 1979, and exports to Mexico dipped to 1.09 MMb/d (blue).
In other words, the US has surplus with Mexico and a deficit with Canada.
Imports from Others.
Imports from Saudi Arabia declined to just 0.33 MMb/d in 2025, down from the 1.5 MMb/d range before fracking took off on a large scale (blue in the chart below).
Imports from OPEC overall fell to 1.1 MMb/d, down from the 5-6 MMb/d range in the years before fracking took off (red).
Imports from Russia dropped to zero in mid-2022 and stayed there (dotted green).