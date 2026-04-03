This is the Weirdest US Labor Market I’ve Ever Seen

Weak demand for labor and job destruction at federal & state governments should push up unemployment. But the supply of labor has plunged.

The federal government shed another 18,000 jobs from its payrolls in March, including employees who’d departed earlier but whose severance packages ended in February. Since January 2025, the federal government has shed 352,000 civilian employees, or nearly 12% of its staff. Federal government employment is now down to 2.66 million, the lowest since 1966, when LBJ was President.

State governments shed another 4,000 jobs in March, and since January 2025 have shed 49,000 jobs or about 1% of their payrolls, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.

Local governments added 14,000 jobs in March. Local government employment is largely composed of educators, first responders, and healthcare workers. Since January 2025, local governments have added 161,000 workers to their payrolls.

The private sector added 186,000 jobs in March. But the data has been yoyoing, made worse by big revisions in both directions. Today, January was revised up further, February was revised down further. And earlier this year, the BLS adjusted everything to its annual massive benchmark revisions.

So the six-month average, which irons out the silly month-to-month ups and downs – a labor market doesn’t turn on a dime every single month – shows the trend better: The private sector added 53,000 jobs on average per month over the past six months.

Total payrolls, including government, rose by 178,000 in March. But the six-month average inched up by only 15,000 after having been in the negative in four of the past five months, dragged down by job cuts at federal and state governments.

These kinds of dynamics – negative to low positive growth in nonfarm payrolls – would normally cause the unemployment rate to spike because normally, the US labor force would grow substantially through immigration, legal and illegal, and a slow-growth or no-growth labor market would no longer be able to provide jobs for the growing labor force.

But the labor force continued to shrink in March amid the crackdown on illegal immigration and a tightening up of some work-visa programs. In March, the labor force fell by another 396,000 workers.

Over the past five months, the labor force has plunged by 1.45 million people (six-month data not available because October is missing due to the government shutdown). The labor force is the supply of labor, composed of people who are working or actively looking for work. And this supply of labor has shrunk by 1.45 million in five months! This is huge

As nonfarm payrolls have grown only very slowly over the past six months, while the labor force has been shrinking rapidly, the total number of unemployed people has plunged by 542,000 over the past five months.

And so the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.26%, the lowest since June 2025 – from a historical perspective a tight labor market, but tight for the reason of a shrinking labor force (supply of labor), not strong job creation (demand for labor).

We can see this tight labor market in the prime-age labor force participation rate (25-to-54-year-olds), which has been at 25-year highs, below only the extraordinary period of the Dotcom Bubble. In March, it was 83.8%.

The prime-age labor force participation rate eliminates the issue of the retiring boomers. When people retire and stop looking for a job, they’re no longer “participating” in the labor force but remain in the population until they die. It’s the surge of boomer retirements over the past 15 years that has pushed down the overall labor force participation rate.

The high prime-age labor force participation rate amid glacial job creation further documents the reduced supply of labor due to the crackdown on illegal immigration.

This is the weirdest US labor market I have ever seen. But it isn’t bad. It’s just weird.

The charts…

The private sector added 186,000 jobs in March. Part of that yoyo was a strike in February at Kaiser Permanente in California that had taken over 35,000 healthcare workers off the payrolls in February. In March, after the strike was resolved, they were added back to the payrolls, producing a 70,000-worker month-to-month swing.

The six-month average irons most of that out. Six-month average jobs growth ticked up to 53,000 in March (red line). The low point of the six-month average was in October, with only 17,000 jobs added.

Over the past 12 months, private-sector employers added 502,000 nonfarm jobs, which is low for the US.

Total nonfarm payrolls, including all governments, rose by 178,000 in March. The six-month average job growth turned positive, inching up by 15,000 jobs added on average over the past six months.

Over the past 12 months, total nonfarm payrolls added only 260,000 jobs.

Total nonfarm payrolls ticked up to a record 158.64 million in March, they but that was just invisibly higher than a year earlier. They have essentially flattened out.

The federal government shed another 18,000 civilian jobs in March. Since the beginning of 2025, the federal government has shed 352,000 civilian employees, or nearly 12% of its staff.

Civilian employment at the federal government is now down to 2.66 million, the lowest since 1966, when Lyndon B. Johnson was President, and three years before Nixon took over.

The labor force declined by 396,000 in March to 170.1 million. This is very volatile data based on household surveys that are then adjusted annually at the beginning of the year to the Census Bureau’s revisions of the US population (blue and green segments in the chart below).

Over the past 5 months (no data for October), the labor force has plunged by 1.45 million people.

The labor force is the supply of labor. It consists of people who are either working or are unemployed and are actively looking for a job. People who are retired and not looking for a job are no longer in the labor force. Newly arrived immigrants, regardless of status, who are either working or looking for a job, are in the labor force.

This gives us a rough indication to what extent the supply of labor has shrunk:

The number of unemployment people looking for work fell by 332,000 in March to 7.24 million, the lowest since June – caveated similarly as the labor force data.

Over the past five months, the number of unemployed has plunged by 542,000 people.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.26% in March, the lowest since June last year.

The unemployment rate reflects the number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job (7.24 million) divided by the labor force (170.1 million):

It shows a tight labor market, with the unemployment rate at the low end of the historical scale.

The prime-age labor force participation rate (25-to-54-year-olds), which eliminates the issue of the retiring boomers, has been at 25-year highs, below only the extraordinary period of the Dotcom Bubble. In March, it was 83.8%, the three-month average was 83.9%.

It shows that the reduced supply of labor due to the crackdown on illegal immigration is pulling more prime-age people into the labor force.

Average hourly earnings rose by 3.5% year-over-year in March, the slowest growth since the distortions of the pandemic. This would still be solid growth, and is at the peak before the pandemic, but inflation is rising, and there is now a risk that wage growth might slow further while inflation accelerates, and workers would then fall behind inflation.

This slowing but still solid wage growth shows the impact of both dynamics that pull in opposite directions: weak demand for labor and falling supply of labor.

And in case you missed it: Stasis in the US Labor Market: a Peculiar Situation

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