Services Inflation Spikes in January, but Bad-Joke OER CPI Pushes Down on Year-over-Year CPI. OER is Huge and Bad

Gasoline & used-vehicle prices plunge, food inflation backs off for a moment, natural gas bills jump.

The Consumer Price index for core services jumped in January by the most in a year, seasonally adjusted. Core services dominate the Consumer Price Index and include many of the essentials that consumers cannot do without, such as housing, healthcare, and insurance.

But gasoline prices plunged, used vehicle prices plunged, new vehicle prices barely inched up, and food prices, after the surge in the prior month, ticked up modestly.

So the all-items CPI rose month-to-month by a benign looking 0.17% (+2.1% annualized) in January. But the core CPI (CPI without food and energy) rose by 0.30% (+3.6% annualized) and the core services CPI was hot.

Core services CPI jumped by 0.39% (+4.8% annualized) in January from December, the worst reading in a year (blue line in the chart). It accounts for two-thirds of the CPI basket of goods and services, and that’s where inflation ran hot.

Year-over-year, the services CPI rose by 3.0% (red). It continues to be pushed down by the CPI for Owners’ Equivalent of Rent (OER), which had been doctored for the September-November period. OER is the biggest component of the CPI basket, weighing 26.2% in overall CPI and over 40% in the core services CPI, and it moves the needle. I discussed these scandalously doctored months here.

In August, the service CPI rose by 3.6% year-over-year, roughly the same pace as in the prior three months. Then came the doctored months. By November, the year-over-year reading had reset at an increase of 3.0%, and that’s where it has stayed through January. Those doctored months produced a year-over-year downshift that will stick around through October.

The services CPI includes housing costs, medical care services, health insurance (don’t get me started), auto insurance, tenant’s insurance, subscriptions; telephone, internet, and wireless services; lodging, rental cars, airline fares, education, movies, sports events, club memberships, water, sewer, trash collection, motor vehicle maintenance and repair, etc.

“Core” CPI, which excludes food and energy components to track underlying inflation, accelerated to 0.30% (+3.60% annualized) in January, the worst reading since August (blue in the chart below).

Year-over-year, “core” CPI decelerated to +2.5%, also pushed down by the months of doctored OER (red):

The all-items CPI, which includes food and energy, rose by 0.17% (+2.1% annualized) in January from December (blue in the chart below), as food prices barely ticked up in January after the surge in December, and gasoline prices plunged.

Year-over-year, overall CPI rose by 2.4% (red)

Some major components of CPI.

Owners’ Equivalent of Rent CPI rose by 0.22% (+2.7% annualized) in January from December. Year-over-year, the index rose by 3.3%.

OER is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for, with the assumption that a homeowner would try to recoup their cost increases by raising the rent. It’s not supposed to reflect rent, but the cost of homeownership as a service.

Homeowners experience a lot more inflation, but it is not reflected in CPI. The expenses of homeownership – homeowners’ insurance, HOA fees, property taxes, and maintenance – are not included in CPI, and OER takes their place. Those expenses have soared for many homeowners, and inflation is rampant in them, but obviously not reflected by OER.

OER accounts for 26.2% of overall CPI. The doctored months are circled in blue. It needs to be replaced with the indices that track the actual costs and inflation of homeownership.

Rent of Primary Residence CPI rose by 0.25% (+3.0% annualized) in January from December. Year-over-year, the index rose by 2.6%.

It too got hit by freak figures for September that then got carried forward in the year-over-year readings.

Rent CPI accounts for 7.5% of overall CPI. It is based on rents that tenants actually paid, not on asking rents of advertised vacant units for rent. The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks the rents that the current tenants, who come and go, pay in rent for these units.

The CPI for “Food at home” rose by 0.2% in January from December, after the 0.6% jump in the prior month.

Year-over-year, prices rose 2.2%. Since January 2020, food prices have surged by 30%.

The chart shows the CPI for food at home as price level, not a percentage change:

Energy prices are a mixed bag, with gasoline prices plunging, natural gas piped to the home soaring, and electricity prices slowing their spike.

CPI for Energy, by Category MoM YoY Overall Energy CPI -1.5% -0.1% Gasoline -3.2% -7.5% Electricity service 0.2% 7.2% Utility natural gas to home 1.0% 9.8% Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood -4.7% -6.0%

The CPI for gasoline plunged by 3.2% month to month, seasonally adjusted (red), and by 7.5% year-over-year, on lower oil prices that have been zigzagging down from their spike-top in mid-2022. Gasoline makes up about half of the overall energy CPI.

Chart shows the price level. Not seasonally adjusted prices in blue.

Used vehicle prices plunged by 1.8% in January from December seasonally adjusted, and were down by 2.0% year-over-year.

But the price declines may not run much further, as prices at auctions, where dealers replenish their inventory, have already started to surge again in anticipation of a huge tax refund season. Tax refunds make great down payments and big profits, and dealers are stocking up for it.

New vehicle prices ticked up by 0.15% in January and were nearly flat year-over-year. Prices exploded during the pandemic and then hit a ceiling as consumers refuse to pay even higher prices. In this environment, it’s nearly impossible to pass on any costs of the tariffs, and automakers have admitted to that when they announced their tariffs-related charges.

The CPI for Apparel, footwear, watches, and jewelry rose by 0.31% for the month and by 1.8% year-over-year. They are largely imported and tariffed, but the impact, if any, is minuscule.

The chart shows the price level (not the percentage change):

