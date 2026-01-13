Bad-Joke Housing CPIs, Absurd Health Insurance CPI Still Marr Today’s CPI Report, Repress Year-over-Year CPI Inflation

My frustration is boiling over. This is very serious. A lot depends on halfway accurate CPI inflation readings.

Today’s CPI report for December by the Bureau of Labor Statistics still didn’t fix the massive issues with the CPI for Owners Equivalent of Rent (OER), the biggest component of CPI, weighing 26.4% of the all-items CPI, 33% of core CPI, and 44% of core services CPI. And due to the unfixed issues in September through November, it continued to substantially push down year-over-year readings in December for the services CPI, core CPI, and all-items CPI.

The issue first cropped up for September, when the month-to-month increase of OER did a suspicious outlier-plunge. Then with no data for October due to the government shutdown and apparently no data for November either, the September outlier was carried forward through November, which substantially pushed down overall CPI.

The December index value for OER then jumped by 0.31% (+3.8% annualized) from November’s basement outlier level. BLS has apparently no intention of fixing the issues with the September through November OER (circled blue in the chart), and the year-over-year inflation readings will remain downwardly manipulated by this issue through August 2026.

A lot depends on halfway accurate CPI inflation readings, such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), long-term commercial lease contracts with CPI riders, Social Security benefit levels for current and future beneficiaries…

Not to speak of the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, for which the Fed looks at the PCE Price index which uses the data from the CPI plus some data from the PPI, but with different weights and methods.

The CPI for rent of primary residence, which weighs 7.5% of the all-items CPI has a similar issue as OER, but not quite as bad since the outlier values didn’t start in September, but in October-November – for two months, instead of three months.

In December, the month-to-month increase was back in the normal range (+3.2% annualized). But the prior two months were below 1%, and unless fixed, they will continue to repress the year-over-year inflation readings for services CPI, core CPI, and all-items CPI through September.

CPI for OER and CPI for rent of primary residence account for one-third of overall CPI, and will falsify the year-over-year inflation readings by a substantial amount through August 2026.

You can see the effect of the manipulation of the data for September through November on the year-over-year change for OER and Rent of primary residence – they adjusted downward by a sudden and large amount: OER adjusted downward from the August year-over-year change of +4.0% to the November year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The CPI for OER is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for, with the assumption that a homeowner would try to recoup their cost increases by raising the rent. It should indirectly reflect the expenses of homeownership as a service: homeowners’ insurance, HOA fees, property taxes, and repair & maintenance – which are not included in CPI otherwise.

The CPI for Rent of primary residence is based on rents that tenants actually paid, not on asking rents of advertised vacant units for rent. The survey follows the same large group of single-family rental homes and apartments over time and tracks the rents that the current tenants, who come and go, pay in rent for these units.

The chickenshit health insurance CPI.

The health insurance CPI manipulation has been repressing CPI ever since it blew up under the Biden administration. I called it chickenshit back in 2023 for those reasons. And it has gotten worse.

So now, the health insurance CPI:

Month to month: -1.1% (-13.8% annualized)

Over the 3 months since September: -3.9% in (-14.8% annualized).

Year-over-year: -0.5%

Since September 2022: -32%

0% health insurance inflation since February 2019

The chart below shows the price level of the health insurance CPI. It had spiked starting in 2018 to a peak in September 2022, which had been up by 28% year-over-year. At that point, the BLS declared the index had gone awry and tweaked it.

With the current manipulations, the index value is now back where it had been in February 2019, pretending that health insurance costs hadn’t risen at all – 0% health insurance inflation – since February 2019.

It is outrageous to present to the American people this kind of chickenshit index of a big and ballooning expense that plays such a huge role in Americans’ daily lives:

The problem with the health insurance CPI is that it doesn’t actually track any aspect of health insurance that consumers pay. It is based on the “retained earnings method” that tracks health insurers’ financial metrics.

Core services CPI, core CPI, all-items CPI, year-over-year.

Core services CPI (blue in the chart below) accelerated a hair to +3.0% year-over-year in December after the massive deceleration through November, from August (when it was +3.6%). The manipulated-down housing indices account for nearly half of core services CPI. In turn, core services accounts for about 60% of the all-items CPI.

Core CPI accelerated a hair to +2.64% (red). It comprises core services plus core goods (not food and energy). It’s lower than core services CPI due to lower inflation in core goods prices.

The all-items CPI decelerated a hair to 2.68%, on dropping gasoline prices and accelerating food price inflation (yellow).

But the year-over-year CPIs are useless since they’re heavily skewed by the manipulated housing CPIs in September through November, and dogged by the health insurance CPI.

To fix this mess…

Abolish OER, increase the weight of the rent CPI to something like 15% of total CPI, and replace the remaining weight of OER (19%) with separate indices for HOA fees, homeowners’ insurance, property taxes, and repair & maintenance expenses. Canada’s statistics agency, Statcan, uses a system like that. It would still reflect the cost of housing as a service, and not as an asset price.

Scuttle the health insurance CPI method – the “retained earnings method” that tracks health insurers’ financial metrics. Instead, track actual changes of health insurance premiums, deductibles, co-pays, maximums out of pocket, drug formularies, benefits, etc. I know health insurance is complicated. But work with major health insurers, with a panel of companies that offer health insurance plans to their employees, and with a panel of consumers, and nail down the actual increases that Americans face – and they’re steep every year. Don’t tell Americans that their health insurance expenses have not risen at all since February 2019 – that’s just a ridiculous absurdity.

After the health insurance CPI is fixed and reflects the actual price increases consumers struggle with, its weight in the overall CPI needs to be increased to levels that represent the portion of consumer spending that goes into health insurance. Currently the weight of the health insurance CPI in overall CPI is less than 1%, which is another ridiculous absurdity.

