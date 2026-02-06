Here We Go Again on Inflation: Used Vehicle Prices Jump in January, Expected to Jump More in Record Tax-Refund Season

Tax refunds make great down-payments which are great for higher prices. Every year, the industry salivates over tax refund season. But this year will be special.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of used vehicles sold at auctions where franchised and independent dealers replenish their inventories jumped by 2.4% in January from December, adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonality (red in the chart), amid tight supply and “strengthening demand” despite the harsh winter weather in a big part of the country.
Unadjusted prices jumped by 2.7%, much more than the normal price increase in January (blue), which over the long term averaged 0.4%, according to today’s Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI). Manheim, a division of Cox Automotive, is the largest auto auction house in the US.
The 2022 through mid-2024 plunge in used vehicle prices – after the horrendous spike in 2020 and 2021 – contributed substantially to the cooling of inflation. Now there’s new energy being infused into prices: “The spring bounce for wholesale markets looks like it started early this year, and stronger tax refunds and lower used supply may keep it running for longer than typically seen,” Manheim said in the report.
The Manheim Market Report (MMR) index for three-year old vehicles jumped by 1.5% in January from December, “more than is typical for this period,” Manheim said.
Sales conversion at the auctions, at 60.7% in January, was 3.2 percentage points higher than the average over the past three years, and 6.5 percentage points higher than in December, indicating “strengthening demand, as the metric remains above usual levels for this time of year,” Manheim said.
Year-over-year, unadjusted prices were up by 2.5% in January, after being nearly flat for the prior three months (0.2%, 0%, 0.7% year-over-year).
This tax refund season will be special.
The One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) included seven tax credits, deductions, and exclusions – new or increased – that will lower the tax bill for individuals for the tax year 2025 by $129 billion, according to estimates by the Tax Foundation.
But the IRS did not adjust its withholding tables for 2025, and so the refunds, to be paid out during tax refund season in 2026, will be larger than normal. Republicans have recently stated that this was planned so that consumers would get this cash and feel good and spend it, and that it would boost the economy just before the mid-term elections and thereby boost support for Republicans.
And consumers will largely spend their tax refunds. Tax refunds make great down-payments for used vehicle purchases, and big down-payments are great for higher prices. Every year, the industry salivates over tax refund season. But this year will be special.
Manheim is seeing this already:
“We had planned for a stronger January from a pricing perspective, but wholesale values moved even faster than we expected on the back of strong retail demand, driving the MUVVI to its highest reading since September 2023.
“With tax refund season officially starting last week, we are expecting that more consumers will be getting refunds – and that the size of those refunds will hit a new record. Those factors should help consumers punch the ticket on some big-ticket purchases, even as we have seen a more muted impact on market interest rates in the face of three Fed cuts since September.”
Supply at these auctions comes from rental fleets that sell vehicles they pulled out of service, from finance companies that sell their off-lease vehicles and repos, from corporate and government fleets, from other dealers, etc.
But wholesale supply is tight, at 26.6 days’ supply at the end of January, compared to 32 days on average for the end of January in the years before the pandemic.
These auction prices form the costs for dealers. And those higher costs then flow into retail prices if consumers go for those higher prices — and this time they will, armed with big tax refunds.
Prices of EVs versus ICE vehicles.
Prices of used EVs rose by 0.4% in January from December from already very high levels, to $27,298 (red).
Prices of ICE vehicles jumped by 2.2% for the month to $19,105 (blue).
Retail prices for used vehicles in January will be reflected in the CPI for used vehicles, to be released maybe next week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For December, the CPI for used vehicles declined from November by 1.1% seasonally adjusted (red) and by 1.6% not seasonally adjusted (blue).
Since the used vehicle CPI reacts with a lag to wholesale prices, the impact of the jump in wholesale prices in January, and going forward through tax refund season, will start showing up in the CPI in a month or two.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
Howdy Youngins. Never let Uncle Sam or anyone else owe you $$$. If you do get a Govern ment refund, save it or pay off debt…..
That advise will fall on deaf ears 🤣
It’s baffling how people don’t get (or maybe don’t care) that they’re giving an interest free loan to the government instead of having that money in their pocket.
Treasury once sent me a check for $1.49. Probably cost them more to print it and send it out than that. Would have cost me more to drive to the bank to deposit it. So there it sits framed and uncashed many years later providing an endless supply of laughing that I couldn’t get watching the Marx Brothers making fun of the silly play-money games that have never ceased. Of course if they want to give me my even steven share of that $42 per ounce gold I’ll be happy to send the “unresolved claim against assets” back to them.
It is better than accidentally owing taxes from a miscalculation. Then being penalized with fees and interest later.
I think it’s good advice for people who have struggle with overspending. I find much easier to plan on receiving money than having to give it up. Imagine having spent the money that you owed. How is that better?
Getting a little back is probably ideal for most people.
On a less (more?) serious note, if people can be conditioned for President’s Day Mattress sale, I suppose they can be conditioned to buy a car with their refunds.
I just see the refunds as retirement savings.
It sucks that American families have to act like it’s some bonus for their household.
You get gouged by inflation, banks take your rightful interest, your job delays raises, the prices of things you need go thru the roof, vehicle costs thru the roof, taxes are tricky, property taxes annoying (but helpful overall), tv subscriptions draining, health insurance extremely expensive (better than bankruptcy tho), most Americans don’t own enough diversified mutual funds, vacation prices are ridiculous… the list goes on and on.
Michael et al:
There’s no more free lunch. The penalty for under-payment is now 8%.
This has increased substantially since 2024 (the big move was December’24?).
I used adhere to the “no interest free loans.” My CPA is advising otherwise. I may be due for a refund (or maybe a bill).
The tax code is a nightmare.
It’s been 5 straight years of inflation above the “FED’s target.” They even started cutting rates before they hit it. When will they finally admit it’s intentional? INFLATION STOKING/ENTRENCHMENT OPERATION.
It’s likely they are quite pleased having inflation under 3%. Low enough to pretend they are trying to reach 2%, but high enough to help with the national debt.
except as wolf points out i beleive that health insurance is not included in inflation number so there you go……
There’s a fine line between appreciation and inflation. But I do agree that at some point it goes on long enough to be intentional.
Part of me thinks that its normal price discovery after years of cheap goods and services. Nonetheless if Warsh stays the course rather than flip flopping, you may finally get your wish of QE abolishment.
I could sort of see the strategy if we weren’t still running huge deficits, and inflation would be used to pay off the debt. But any inflating away of the debt is more than outweighed by additional debt being incurred each year.
Inflation 3%, raise prices 6%! 👍
After imposing 10% tariff on Canadian oil WCS minus Brent is: (-) 28.
Tariffs on all other imports from Canada and Mexico, ex oil, is 25%.
Carney wants to build a new TMX pipeline to diversify.
“Tariffs on all other imports from Canada and Mexico, ex oil, is 25%.”
No. USMCA-compliant products generally are not tariffed when imported into the U.S. from Canada or Mexico, if they meet the specific rules of origin under the USMCA
Got my taxes done today and was surprised to get a nice refund instead of paying. The new $6000 Senior deduction knocked me down from paying 22% to 12%. Wasn’t a big window but I got lucky to hit it.
Should be interesting to see how much this adds to the deficit. Will it be more than 129 billion. How much will it add to inflation when word gets around about these new tax refunds? Remains to be seen.
It’s 1972 again, this time however, we have a lot more debt in the system and no “Volcker” in sight…
Interesting times…
To be fair, in 1972 there was no Volcker in sight either. Unless you’re counting his role in the abandonment of Bretton Woods circa ’71.
I don’t think he took over NY Fed until ’76
Think 2022 was 1972, maybe?
Luckily back then I think bonds only suffered once from the inflation. Even though the inflation was quite sticky.
Memory issues will start impacting new cars in the coming months. COVID again but this time because we let a burning pile of money put 40% of all memory production in a warehouse. Computer parts have felt the price hike for months and it’ll spread to everything.
I’m not sure cars use motherboards and Ram from PCs.
They use a lot of chips.
I just bought a bag for $3.50!
🥁
My crystal ball (NFA) tells me a lot of that refund cash is going to be lain at the feet of my alpha goddess ULTA beauty … we shall see!
Who benefits from spikes in used car prices? I agree inflation is coming I’m seeing it in wages anecdotally and it hits there first seems to me 🤔
In 2024 we imported: $477B from Mexico and $360B from Canada. In
2025 we imported more than $1T from Mexico and Canada: cars, food, lumber…Will Manheim jump to $25K/ $30K, breaching 2022 high, in an
A-B-C up since 2020 low ???
1:04 PM 2/6/2026
Dow 50,115.67 +1,206.95 2.47%
S&P 500 6,932.30 +133.90 1.97%
Nasdaq 23,031.21 +490.63 2.18%
VIX 17.47 -4.30 -19.75%
Gold 4,977.00 +87.50 1.79%
Oil 63.48 +0.19 +0.30%
I swear I should buy that 2% dip but I always wait for 5% and it never happens.
Where’s my bear market?
Haha
If road mileage per driver is actually down, would that reflect in the used cars being purchased such that their value would be calculated to be slightly higher at auctions? Of course, engine idling hours for ICE might be higher regardless of driven mileage.
Worse when cars had carburetors and chokes.
Not surprising – lower inventory due to the pandemic, and higher new car prices both when the used cars were built and now. The former will continue to be a problem for the next 4-5 years, and I don’t see new car prices going down over that time frame also. The only thing that may help is the slowdown in immigration/population growth – less demand.