AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, META, ORCL Plan $700 Billion in Largely AI-Related Capex in 2026. Where the Cash Comes From

Big Tech is finally plowing their cash & their investors’ cash into the economy.

Five companies announced that combined they plan to make about $700 billion in investments in 2026. The bulk of these capital expenditures are related to AI with a focus on AI infrastructure – data centers and everything in them and around them, from AI servers to onsite power-generation equipment if the utility cannot supply the juice.

Amazon: $200 billion

Alphabet: $175-185 billion

Meta: $135 billion

Microsoft: $145-150 billion

Oracle: $42 billion

The market has not been enthusiastic about this spending binge, fearing that this cash that gets spent will sooner or later come out of share buybacks; and that is already happening.

If these five companies actually make the announced capital expenditures and the funds flow into the economy in various forms, they would amount to 2.1% of current-dollar GDP.

Other companies are also cranking up capital expenditures, though not as much, and the overall capex figures are much larger. So overall, this is a big stimulus for the economy for as long as it persists.

A stock market crash would end the binge. Think of the Dotcom Bust, when the S&P 500 plunged by 50% and the Nasdaq by 78% over a span of 2.5 years. As thousands of companies collapsed and vanished, and the stocks of the survivors crashed, capex and corporate spending got slashed left and right. It triggered a run-of-the-mill recession in the US overall and a depression in the tech areas. Lots of people are holding their breath, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Where will this $700 billion in cash come from?

The cash for these investments of $700 billion would come from a mix of:

Share buybacks get cut (already happening)

Share issuance (already started)

Debt issuance (oh-la-la)

Their massive hoard of cash and short-term investments

Their huge operating cash flows.

Cherry on top: There are the massive and accelerated tax cash-benefits for investments in 2026 that will provide some additional funding.

Share buybacks get cut. This has already happened. So actual share buybacks, not announcements:

Oracle flipped from share buybacks to a share issuer, which has the opposite effect of share buybacks. In 2025, it issued $2.1 billion in new shares, largely the result of its stock compensation plans. In February, it launched a $20 billion at-the-market share offering (see below).

Amazon last bought back shares in Q2 2022 ($3.3 billion), and has had zero share buybacks since then, investing the funds instead in its AI endeavors.

Meta cut back share buybacks to $3.3 billion in Q3 and Q4 2025 combined. Share buybacks in the same period in prior years:

$8.8 billion in Q3 and Q4 2024

$9.5 billion in Q3 and Q4 2023

$31.2 billion in Q3 and Q4 2022

$33.5 billion in Q3 and Q4 2021.

Alphabet cut its share buybacks to $17 billion in Q3 and Q4 combined. Share buybacks in the same period in prior years:

$30.6 billion in Q3 and Q4 2024

$32.0 billion in Q3 and Q4 2023

$30.0 billion in Q3 and Q4 2022

$26.1 billion in Q3 and Q4 2021.

Microsoft reduced its share buybacks in 2024 and 2023, then increased them some in 2025. The share buyback peak remains in 2021 and 2022.

For these five companies, share buybacks combined in Q4 plunged to $12.6 billion, the lowest level since Q1 2018.

At the peak in 2021, these five companies spent $149 billion on share buybacks. If share buybacks of all of them go to zero, that would provide $149 billion in cash compared to 2021.

In addition, there are massive and accelerated tax cash-benefits to investing in 2026, while share buybacks are taxed. So after tax effects, the cash generated by ending share buybacks and investing these funds in AI infrastructure are very substantial (share buyback data via YCharts):

Share issuance: This also is now in the works. Oracle was the first out of the gate. It announced this month that it would raise $20 billion by selling new shares “at-the-market,” which allows it to sell the shares in dribs and drabs over time.

But it’s not free. The price of its shares has plunged by 58% in five months from the high in September, to $142.82. If they fall by another $40 a share, back to where they’d been in December 2023, they’d qualify for our pantheon of Imploded Stocks, for which the minimum requirement is a 70% plunge from the more or less recent high.

Share prices of the other four companies are still sky-high, and they can easily sell shares at very high prices, which would be efficient for them to do, but that would come only after they stop the share buybacks entirely.

Debt issuance. Oh-la-la. Oracle’s capital raise announced in February included a $25-billion bond offering, which was met with ravenous demand from investors (orderbook $129 billion). In September 2025, Oracle had already raised $18 billion in a debt sale. At the end of Q4, so not including the $25-billion debt sale, Oracle had $131 billion in short- and long-term debt.

Meta, which has $85 billion in short- and long-term debt, issued $30 billion in bonds last October. Then it took on another $27 billion in debt, but kept if off its balance sheet via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), an outfit called Beignet, that issued the bonds to fund a huge data center in Louisiana. Meta is backing the bonds with debt-like guarantees. It guarantees the construction risk. Its rent payments cover the interest payments of the bonds. Its residual value guarantee is to be used to pay off the bonds. If Meta wants to bail out of the deal, it has to make bondholders whole by paying off the remaining amounts after the data center is sold. But the advantage for Meta is that its credit rating won’t get dinged.

Amazon, which has $167 billion in short- and long-term debt, pulled off a $15-billion bond offering in November 2025, also amid ravenous demand from investors.

All of the five companies have at the moment lots of room left to sell bonds amid huge demand for bonds from investors. Four of them have still very high to stellar credit ratings: Microsoft ‘AAA’; Alphabet ‘AA+’; Meta ‘AA-’ ; and Amazon ‘AA-’. Oracle at ‘BBB’ is two downgrades away from “junk” which starts at BB+ (my cheat sheet for corporate bond credit ratings). But even a junk rating of ‘BB+’ or ‘BB’ would only mean slightly higher yields these days, with still ravenous demand from investors. Everyone is chasing yield.

Their cash hoard. Cash and short-term investments could partially be used to fund capex. At the end of 2025:

Amazon: $126 billion

Alphabet: $127 billion

Microsoft: $95 billion

Meta: $82 billion

Oracle: $16 billion.

Operating cash flow. In 2025, four of these companies generated massive operating cash flows (Oracle not so much), and similar cash flows in 2026 would help fund the investments:

Alphabet: $165 billion

Amazon: $139 billion

Microsoft: $136 billion

Meta: $115 billion

Oracle: $20 billion.

Big Tech is plowing their cash & their investors’ cash into the economy.

When these companies don’t blow their cash on buying back their own shares, but instead use the funds to invest in AI infrastructure, they’re plowing their cash, and by extension, their shareholders’ cash, into the real economy, contributing to economic growth. I have long advocated for this shift, and it is now happening, though shareholders won’t like it.

When they issue new shares, to invest the proceeds in AI infrastructure, they’re plowing the cash from these investors into the economy. Shareholders get diluted, but the economic growth gets stimulated.

When they issue new debt to invest the proceeds in AI infrastructure, they’re plowing the cash from these yield-chasing investors into the economy. These investors like that, which is why they’re buying the debt, and the economy likes it. Shareholders maybe not so much, or maybe they don’t notice.

When they use part of their cash hoard, they’re handing Treasuries and corporate securities to other investors, and are plowing the proceeds into the economy. As long as they still have enough cash, everyone is happy with that.

When they use their operating cash flow to fund these investments, the economy benefits. That’s what operating cash flow is for, to invest and grow.

So as long as the financial markets can be kept spinning, this investment binge will continue to be a big stimulus for the economy.

