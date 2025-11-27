Amazing How Central Bank Money-Printing Reversed around the World after the Inflation Shock

Balance sheets of the Fed, ECB, BOJ, BOE, and central banks of China, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and India as % of GDP.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The major central banks around the world have been unwinding their balance sheets for the past few years, even the Bank of Japan, which got a late start in 2024. Their balance sheets had swollen to grotesque proportions during the global QE frenzy that started in 2008, and QE-mania during and after the pandemic. But that has been getting unwound.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an umbrella organization owned by its member central banks, released its latest quarterly data on central bank balance sheets today. We’ll look at the decline of the balance sheets of nine major central banks: Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, People’s Bank of China, Bank of England, Central Bank of India, Bank of Canada, Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Swiss National Bank.
In normal times, central-bank balance sheets, including the Fed’s balance sheet, grew with the economy, as measured by GDP; and the ratio of total assets as a percentage of GDP back then was low and roughly stable over the years. Years of QE then caused the ratios to explode. And years of QT have now caused the ratios to shrink dramatically.
The ratio of total assets (in local currency) to GDP (in local currency) allows us to compare the relative size of the balance sheets of different central banks. The ratio eliminates issues associated with exchange-rate fluctuations (since the underlying data is in local currency) and inflation (since the inflation factors are both in the numerator and in the denominator and thereby cancel each other out).
Federal Reserve chair Powell talked about this ratio at the last press conference to demonstrate by how much the Fed’s three-plus years of QT has shrunk the balance sheet. Even if the balance sheet remains flat going forward, while the economy grows, the ratio will continue to shrink – a soft form of QT. I’ve been discussing this ratio for over a year, most recently in my Fed balance sheet analysis for October.
By October, the Fed’s QT had shed $2.4 trillion in assets, and the assets-to-GDP ratio dropped to 21.6%, where it had first been in Q3 2013:
The European Central Bank shed €3.3 trillion ($3.8 trillion) of its QE assets, and QT continues at the pace that was accelerated for 2025. Here is my detailed discussion of the ECB’s balance sheet through Q3, including its gold holdings which are marked to market quarterly.
The ECB’s total-asset-to-GDP ratio has dropped to 39.5%, according to BIS data today. While this removed the entire pandemic QE spike, and is way down from the crazed money-printing peak in Q4 2021 when the ratio had hit 68%, it remains very high. (By comparison, the Fed’s assets-to-GDP ratio had maxed out at just under 36% in early 2022 and is now at 21.6%.)
The Bank of Japan is in a category of its own, along with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), in terms of money printing craziness. But even it flipped to QT in early 2024, and has since then accelerated the pace. At the end of the quarter through September, total assets had fallen by ¥61.2 trillion ($407 billion), or by 8.1%, back to where they’d first been at the end of 2020. My discussion of the details of the BOJ’s balance sheet is here.
The BOJ’s assets-to-GDP ratio dwarfs the ratios of the other central banks, except for the SNB’s. At the peaks in Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, the ratio had hit 132.7%, nearly double the ECB’s crazed money-printing peak ratio of 68%, and nearly four times the Fed’s money-printing peak ratio of 36%.
The ratio has now dropped to a still gigantic 115%:
The People’s Bank of China is part of the government, and its Governor is a member of the cabinet. The PBOC has changed a lot over the past 30 years, during which it became an actual central bank. Some of its activities are outside of what normal central banks do, but it has shed many of them, such as by spinning off China’s sovereign wealth fund, which is now the CIC.
The PBOC’s assets-to-GDP ratio has been roughly stable at 33% for the past three years, down by half since 2009, according to BIS data today:
The Bank of Canada maxed out its assets-to-GDP ratio in Q4 2020 at 24.7%, after short but massive QE. It ended QE at relatively low levels and then shed assets fast and furious (details here).
The BOC’s assets-to-GDP ratio has now dropped to 7.8%, according to BIS data today, which is where the Fed was before 2008.
The Bank of England, which loaded up on very long-term bonds with terms out to 2070, has been selling outright its bond holdings. In May this year, the BOE said it would sell all its bonds and address any liquidity issues with repos, which is the classic pre-QE way of balance sheet management.
Its assets-to-GDP ratio had peaked at 49% in Q4 2021, and has now dropped to 28.3%, according to BIS data today:
The Reserve Bank of Australia ended QE in 2021 when its assets-to-GDP ratio peaked at 28.6%. The ratio has now dropped to 14.6%:
The Swiss National Bank is onto a different scheme rather than QE. It prints Swiss francs (CHF), but instead of buying CHF-denominated assets, as you’d do for QE, it sells the francs in the foreign exchange markets into ravenous demand, and with the dollars, euros, etc., that it obtains this way, buys assets denominated in those currencies. Under US law, it has to disclose in quarterly SEC filings its holdings of US stocks, so we can follow those. But the details of its other holdings are not disclosed. So this is not really a QE-inflated balance sheet; this is the balance sheet of a hedge fund that can print its own money. It only works as long as there is ravenous demand for Swiss francs.
The asset to GDP ratio has been around 100% for the past two years, down from 145% in Q1 2021:
The Central Bank of India, which has to keep an eye on its continuously devaluing currency (against the USD), used QE briefly during the last two crises, but reverted quickly to its relatively high normal assets-to-GDP ratio, which was 23% in the last quarter.
They’re all seeing the same thing: A continued threat of inflation and massive distortions and risks in asset prices, including dangerous housing bubbles that are now deflating in some markets. So they’ve been removing some of the fuel, to walk back from those risks.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!!
Happy Thanksgiving Good Sir snd Commentors. 🍻
🙂🦃 🍷 🥳🎈 🍰 😴
Happy Thanksgiving, Wolf!! 🎉🦃🎉🦃
Happy gobble gobble!
Drunk Sailors everywhere are ready to shop tomorrow!
I saw prob about 500 TVs in boxes in the aisles of Best Buy. Wild!
Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃
Happy Thanksgiving!
.
Thx for finding me and putting me back on the email list.
.
What are the implications of all these shrinking balance sheets on world markets?
Would be interested to see an update on what the Swiss National Bank now owns for US Stocks since Feb 2023 (last publishing). They unloaded a bunch during the 2022 market sell off…would be curious how/if they’ve reloaded since then.
Central banks should not be allowed balance sheets. On it is mere crap the market won’t accept, at those prices.
It like buying up your kids lemonade at their lemonade stands and then bragging there’s demand for it.
They are facilitating poor governance.
Swiss balance sheet. I wouldn’t trust the swiss nor their banking system as far as I could throw em. Sorry, I lost any respect for the Swiss gov/banks because of their actions during/after WW2. Some of you may know why.
It would be interesting to know how and to what extent these balances translate into movements in the volume of broad money supply.
Great charts. I think Japan is the most interesting country. Japan has by far the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world among major economies. It’s had to see Japan generating sufficiently large fiscal surpluses to “repay” this debt. It will have to be monetised. I used to think this would likely happen via aggressive quantitative easing. The BOJ keeps hoovering up bonds and then, as some time in the future, it’s cancelled. However, as per Wolf’s chart, the BOJ’s balance sheet is now shrinking, albeit only by a small amount.
Sanae Takaichi’s policies are likely to result in more aggressive quantitative tightening. Her huge stimulus package was recently approved and she’s pursuing a populist debt fuelled agenda, much like Liz Truss tried to do.
At the same time, inflation is starting to increase and will likely get worse given the government’s huge fiscal stimulus. The BOJ will likely have to raise rates. The increase in short and long end rates will make debt servicing very difficult. I now think the likely end game will be massive Yen depreciation.
Inflation devalues the currency and the debt that is denominated in that currency. Year of inflation is one way to deal with the debt. This is the reason the BOJ has kept its policy rates so low, though it hiked them by about three hairs from negative to +0.50%. Inflation now around 3%, same as in the US.
If the money supply vs GDP has dropped back down to sane levels, why are prices still obscene? If money printing caused prices to rise, wouldn’t unprinting cause a decline in prices?
I don’t buy this “inflation is a weird phenomenon that no one understands” nonsense.
I think it’s just ongoing corporate greed fueled by momentum and narrative, and consumers being asleep at the wheel.
The common person is paying the price despite being gouged, either due to ego (refusal to refrain from old consumption habits) or because they are “forced to” (HOAs, apartment rent scaliping, property taxes).
Corporations love it. The almighty pensions and 401Ks love it. The only losers are the peons who have to work for a living. No biggie.
The world has gone into an inflationary mindset – consumers expect price increases and no longer bat an eyelid. And corporations can’t be happier. Increasing nominal asset prices only fuels the trend – a case of tail wagging the dog.
Only an economic slowdown will likely reverse this. But the famous FED put is still there – any hint of an economic slowdown and you will see the printing press go ‘whrrrr’ again. And the balance sheets will regain their past glory days.
Tech firms talk in terms of trillions these days. Another round of money printing and they will be talking in quadrillions.
A famous Nobel winning economist once said, “Economics is not a morality play.” I was thinking about this in the context of QE/QT.
So, currency – USD – is a token (physical or digital) that vast numbers of people believe has purchasing power. The government requires it to pay mandatory taxes.
The Federal Reserve “mines” (creates) these tokens through printing money.
Banks “mine” (create) these tokens through the “money multiplier” effect when lending in fractional reserve banking.
(Note: I’m not trying to justify crypto, just using one of their concepts of token creation for a point).
Private citizens expend effort to acquire these tokens:
The homeless guy panhandling at a busy intersection; prostitutes selling their bodies; drug dealers selling drugs.
A mechanical engineer; a computer programmer; a nurse.
A plumber; a carpenter; a crane operator; a butcher.
A cop; a commando; a soldier.
A surgeon; a lawyer; a middle manager.
A person writing economic analysis on their website; a Fortune 500 CEO; a bond trader; a politician.
All these people are expending effort to obtain these tokens. For some, the effort to acquire a token is low. For others, very high. For some their effort creates high value and yields relatively few tokens; for others, their effort creates low value and yields large numbers of tokens.
Fairness, morality and justice, hard as they may be to *exactly* define, do exist, in economics, in law, in interpersonal relationships and other arenas.
I think central banks, and the government, should take fairness, morality and justice into account in monetary and fiscal policy because there is fairness/unfairness, morality/immorality, justice/injustice in the economy and monetary policy. Economics may not be a “morality play” but that’s a red herring, largely to justify unfairness / immorality / injustice.
And, Happy Thanksgiving.
Wolf, what was going on in 2013 that caused the balance sheet to expand? In other articles you have labeled this as “No Crisis”.
“QE infinity.”