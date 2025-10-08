ECB’s QT Has Knocked €3.28 trillion off its Balance Sheet (far More than the Fed’s QT) and Accelerated QT Further this Year

Gold mark-to-market quarterly adjustment: +€158 billion for Q3 on gold’s price spike, largest ever write-up.

The ECB has now shed €3.28 trillion ($3.81 trillion) of its QE assets, per its balance sheet today – far more, about $1.5 trillion more, than the Fed’s QT of $2.38 trillion – and far more than anyone thought a central bank could ever shed when QT started. And the ECB’s QT continues at the pace that was accelerated for 2025.

The ECB had conducted QE via two methods: Large amounts of loans to the banks for them to plow into whatever; and large amounts of bond purchases, mostly government bonds, but also corporate bonds, mortgage bonds, and asset-backed securities. Between 2015, when its serious QE started, and peak-balance sheet in mid-2022, the ECB’s QE assets (these loans and bonds) had exploded by a factor of nearly 10, from €690 billion in 2015 to €7.16 trillion in mid-2022.

Then, in 2022 as inflation was raging, it flipped to QT, then accelerated QT in phases, accelerating it further for 2025, and now has shed €3.28 trillion, bringing its QE assets down to €3.89 trillion, from €7.16 trillion in June 2022. In other words, it has shed:

51% of the entire pile of QE assets added since QE started in 2015.

84% of the pile of QE assets added during the pandemic.

The two QE assets: Loans and bonds.

Loans to banks: nearly gone, -99%, to less than €20 billion, the lowest in the ECB’s data going back to 1999. The ECB started changing the terms of the loans in 2022, thereby making them less attractive, and the banks paid them back (blue in the chart below).

Bonds: -$37 billion in September, to €3.87 trillion.

Bonds come off the balance sheet as they mature. During the early phases of QT, the bond roll-off was limited by preset “caps.” The amount that matured above the caps was replaced with new purchases. But the last cap was removed effective at the start of this year. In some months, more bonds mature, in other months fewer bonds mature, but whatever matures comes off the balance sheet, and nothing is replaced.

In September, $37 billion in bonds matured and came off the balance sheet. On average, €47 billion a month matured and came off the balance sheet in 2025. Bond holdings have declined by 22% from the peak, to €3.87 trillion (red in the chart below).

The ECB’s total assets.

The ECB has other assets on its balance sheet, including over $1.1 trillion of gold valued at market value.

Gold holdings mark-to-market: +€156 billion in Q3, or +16%, to €1.128 trillion.

The ECB values its holdings of “gold and gold receivables” at market prices in euros. Every quarter, it adjusts its holdings to market value in euro terms. The balance sheet released today includes the quarterly mark-to-market adjustment of gold, and the price of gold spiked in Q3!

The ECB marked up its gold holdings by €156 billion on this balance sheet, to €1.128 trillion, the biggest mark-to-market increase ever, bigger even than in Q1. In Q2, the ECB had marked down its gold holdings.

Mark-to-market adjustments of its gold holdings are paper adjustments at the end of the quarter and do not involve purchases or sales of gold, or money printing, or QE or QT or whatever.

From mid-2019 through Q3 2025, the ECB wrote up its gold holdings by €726 billion (+180%), reflecting the surge of the price of gold in euros.

Total assets: This €156 billion quarterly mark-to-market adjustment of gold on the current balance sheet caused total assets to jump by €138 billion this week, to €6.21 trillion. That little hook at the end:

And in case you missed it: The ECB is way ahead of the Fed, which has shed $2.38 trillion under its QT program. But even the big straggler, Bank of Japan has accelerated its QT this year.

