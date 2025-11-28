New Vehicle Inflation: the “WOLF STREET Ford F-150 XLT & Toyota Camry LE Price Index” Going back to 1990 v. CPI

Now updated with the prices for the 2026 model year.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Ford has started production this week of its 2026 F-150 XLT pickups, final prices are posted on its website, and the first ones will be on dealer lots in about 4-6 weeks. Toyota’s 2026 Camry LE sedans have been on dealer lots for a while. So with both prices for the 2026 model year finalized, I can update the proprietary “WOLF STREET Ford F-150 XLT & Toyota Camry LE Price Index.”
Ford marginally reduced the MSRP of the F-150 XLT for the second year in a row, to $45,595 (not including the $2,595 in “destination charges” … more in a moment), after the obscene price spikes for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 model years had totaled 34.5%.
The base F-150 XLT in this index is a two-door real-wheel drive truck with cloth interior, that for 2026 has the 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine (325 HP and 410 lb.-ft. of torque), a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a lot of nice standard equipment.
For 2026, Ford has two lower-end models, the F-150 XL and the SXT. But the Wolf Street index goes back to 1989, and only the XLT has been available every year. The 2026 base XL starts just below $40,000.
Any upgrades from the base F-150 XLT increase the cost of the truck. For example, an F-150 Platinum 4X4 Crew Cab (four doors) with the 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid Engine and all the bells and whistles has an MSRP of $96,800 (plus $2,595 in “destination charges”).
Need 720 HP “to raise your adrenaline and stir up all sorts of excitement,” as Ford says on its website? Your pleas have been heard. There is the Raptor 4X4 Crew Cab with the 5.2L Supercharged V8 Engine. This truck fully loaded has an MSRP of $120,000 (plus $2,595 in “destination charges”).
So Ford’s high-end trucks are in the luxury category and can cost about three times as much as the base trucks.
Toyota changed strategy for the 2025 model year, when it made hybrid drive, still a $2,400 option in 2024, standard on all Camrys, including the base Camry LE. And in making that $2,400 option standard, it increased the MSRP for the 2025 Camry LE by $1,980, or by 7.5%. This became the lowest-priced Camry available a year ago.
Then for the 2026 model year, the price of the base Camry LE Hybrid, the lowest-priced Camry available, rose by 2.1%, to $29,000 (plus $1,195, for Toyota’s “Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee”).
The legacy automakers set MSRPs at the beginning of each model year for the entire model year. But throughout the year, automakers attempt to stimulate sales with various incentives paid to dealers and/or rebates paid directly to customers, and by subsidizing loan rates and leases through their captive lenders (such as Ford Credit and Toyota Financial Services). Dealers then apply discounts as they see fit, and actual prices that customers pay vary from dealer to dealer and from day to day.
Why the base F-150 XLT and the base Camry LE? The WOLF STREET price index uses them for two reasons: Both go back beyond 1990; and both have been bestsellers in their categories, true mass-market vehicles. Other models, such as the Corvette or the Mustang, go back even further, but they have never been mass-market vehicles.
It’s amusing to note that in the 1990s, when trucks were still reasonably priced, the Camry LE was more expensive than the F-150 XLT.
But then automakers started figuring out that Americans were willing to pay much higher prices for big upscale equipment, and jacked up prices, and their profit margins on trucks soared to obscene levels, while they could not raise prices as easily on their sedans. After years of trying, the US legacy automakers, under pressure from Wall Street, gave up and began abandoning their sedans, and most of them were no longer in production by 2019, leaving the market to imports. The only “car” that Ford still produces for the US market is the Mustang. Ford killed its Camry competitor, the Fusion, in 2018.
But as Ford found out, there are limits to how much Americans are willing to pay for big equipment, after the ridiculous 34% price spike for the 2022 to 2024 model years of its trucks: Sales stalled, inventory piled up, and massive incentives were needed to move the trucks. Since then, Ford has cut the MSRP, and incentives are still needed.
The “charges” and “fees” also increased. Ford’s “destination charges” jumped by 30% year-over-year to $2,595, from last year’s $1,995, more than eating up the little reduction in MSRP (last year’s charges had been unchanged from the prior year).
Including “destination charges,” total MSRP of the base F-150 XLT edged up by $395 to $47,985. But that was still down by $1,630 from the total MSRP two years ago.
Toyota’s “delivery, processing and handling fee” rose by 5.3% year-over-year, to $1,195 from last-year’s $1,135, which had increased by 3.6% from the prior year ($1,095).
And the total MSRP of the Camry LE rose by 2.2% to $30,195 from last-year’s $29,535.
The CPI for new vehicles. To stimulate sales, automakers and dealers piled on massive incentives and discounts. The CPI for new vehicles, which tracks the purchase prices paid by customers, not MSRPs, did a good job tracking this.
The WOLF STREET price index and the CPI for new vehicles show just how far out of line Ford’s price increases for the F-150 have been over the years, compared to the overall new vehicle prices, which CPI tracks, while Camry price increases roughly matched overall new vehicle price increases as tracked by CPI.
For the 2025 model year, Toyota made the $2,400 hybrid option standard, so this is an upgrade of the vehicle and the price increase resulting from that was not inflation, but from a major “quality improvement.” This happens all the time in the auto industry. But CPI attempts to show inflation, and not quality improvements, and so it attempts to eliminate the costs of “quality improvements” with “hedonic quality adjustments.”
Since 2010:
- CPI for new vehicles has risen by 28.7% (yellow in the char below).
- The Camry LE MSRP has risen by 32.4% (blue in the chart below). Through model year 2024, it lagged behind CPI. The added hybrid powertrain in model year 2025 then caused the price to jump and surpassed CPI.
- The F-150 XLT MSRP has risen grotesquely by 72.9%, despite the cuts over the past two years. (red)
45 grand for a F-150,hmmmm…..,that means even though well built up my 1985 F-150(4×4) I still have 20 grand extra to play with to even costs out!Man,I see a monster truck in the future!
Damn I love me motor vehicle death traps!
The daily driver 1998 Olds I bought for 5 grand with 52000 mile so far 8 months later and about 7 thousand miles on it is doing great,do fell I lucked out in that deal.
I still want to see the Toyota Hi-Lux here,would buy one quickly and add the mid east package of mounted .50 or rocket launcher option in the bed.
The mobile attack platform of Hamasland, and many other terrorists.
Guessing the internal motto is now “There’s a fool in your future!”.
$120k Raptor 4X4 Crew Cab. Add a bathroom and kitchen and you can call it home. I mean think about it, like a RV only w/more power. I like it. BTW I want to appologize to everyone for being so snarky, but geewhiz…am I the only one that cannot believe my eyes today? They use to say if the music is too loud you are too old. Now is it, if it looks outrageously expensive you are too old?
Gone are the days of me buying used tires from a junkyard for $2.00 each for my 1951 Chevrolet junker. Tubes were $0,50 extra if yours was too far gone for patching.
Caldwell retreads for this guy for my 70s TransAm, up until about 1990. Glorious savings!
I saw one of those gawd-awful Tesla Cybertrucks on the road yesterday and couldn’t help but think how much the buyers of these trucks were suckered into buying one of the (in my opinion) biggest pieces of garbage in automotive history. Riddled with issues and almost useless as a truck/pickup, massive price tag, insurability issues, computer issues. And what a price tag for such imperfection! Voluntarily inflicted inflation.
I wouldn’t be seen in one of those if you gave it to me for free.
…Need 720 HP “to raise your adrenaline and stir up all sorts of excitement,”
Nothing new – check out the advertising copy for the Jordan Playboy from the 1920’s!
“Somewhere west of Laramie there’s a broncho-busting, steer-roping girl who knows what I’m talking about. She can tell what a sassy pony, that’s a cross between greased lightning and the place where it hits can do with eleven hundred pounds of steel and action, when he’s going high, wide and handsome. The truth is—the Jordan Playboy was built for her.” (feel free to delete if inappropriate!)
For a little bit more than a Camry Hybrid you can get an Ioniq 5 now.
Wolf, maybe you can explain the thinking behind the destination charge to me.
It annoys me as much as the restaurant “4% surcharge for . The charge is not an option, so why break it out separately and piss me off rather than just price it into…I dunno….the price? A separate charge in no way makes the car (or food) look less lower priced, and it just irritates me enough to sometimes walk away. I won’t go to restaurants that try that garbage.
Yes, it’s another tacked-on fee. I’ve been told stories of how once upon a time, they were essentially transportation charges, and these charges differed by how far the dealer was from the manufacturing plants, which back then were likely in Detroit. But then somehow, automakers switched, or were forced to switch, to a standardized charge that’s the same for all dealers, regardless of distance from Detroit. It’s just another profit item.
The crew cab on the Raptor kinda mostly washes out the original premise of the fast, nimble, off the show room floor ready desert pre-runner. A super capable off road rig turned into a pavement pounding status symbol.
Kinda like the crew cab Jeep Wranglers. The crew cab takes away all of the short wheel base advantages of a jeep….
I suppose a person does not care when they buy a Jeep Rubicon model….which is off the showroom floor capable of navigating a gnarly off road trail like the Rubicon….but they will not drive over a parking lot curb. Seems a waste of the better suspension and locking differentials they paid for. Same with the Raptor
Cool super off road capable rigs are now driveway and freeway pounders….because somebody on social media said it was the thing, or something.
I have the feeling that most people do not even have a clue what they are buying, and would have been much cheaper just upgrading a fender decal for $100.
If you want to pre-run Baja for a race or smash open desert get a Raptor, if you want to rock crawl a trail get a Wrangler Rubicon…. If you want to get to work cheap and run groceries, get a Toyota Echo.
I find people interesting and funny in their reasonings….or followings, or whatevers.
Haha… I guess I am too task oriented.
Also….I believe that if you don’t use baddass equipment for what it was designed for… it is disrespectful to that equipment and it’s designers.
Just sayin’. Haha
You will these days likely see more women than men driving 4 door Wranglers. The ladies love ’em. They even come in pink, purple and a color called “Bikini.”
I happen to know a middle-aged gal, hotter than a firecracker, who owns one. She bounces that Jeep over curbs, medians and all sorts of urban obstacles, on accident of course. She just laughs and keeps on Jeepin’ on.
Bought a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado in 2007 with 50k miles for 13k cash from Chevrolet dealership.
In 2025 it’s running fantastically.
I’m old so I see the inflation from when I was young. My first car was a VW bug which I bought new in 1968 for $1800. I was 21 back then. When I was 8, I bought my first pack of cigarettes. 25 cents at a vending machine in a gas station. I bought my house in 1977, 48 years ago. My mortgage payment was $234.00 per month. The FED’s mandate is “stable prices”. I don’t think that’s what we got.